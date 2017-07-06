₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,951 members, 3,640,897 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 08:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland (12622 Views)
Lagos Teacher Brutalizes Student For Not Moving While Being Flogged (Pics) / Queen’s College Teacher Accused Of Sexually Molesting Girls Finally Responds(pic / Many UNILAG Students On Field Trip From Ilaro Currently Trapped In Sango As (1) (2) (3) (4)
|UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by FeedsTrail: 3:37pm
The Information Unit of Unilag responded to a post on nairaland http://www.nairaland.com/3903321/unilag-prof-daramola-flogging-student on their official Facebook page this morning.
The response is as follows:
"IMPORTANT NOTICE
We are aware of the post on the Nairaland.com (Nairaland) titled “UNILAG Lecturer Flogs Student Who Came Late to His Class”
The matter has been duly referred to the appropriate authority and is being investigated at the moment.
Let us assure you that the outcome of the investigations will be made public.
Thank you.
Information Unit
University of Lagos"
https://www.facebook.com/OfficialUniversityOfLagos/posts/1950640408513413:0
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by liljaydee(m): 3:38pm
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by softwerk(f): 3:41pm
I blame Burhari
7 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by ojun50(m): 3:45pm
softwerk:u blame obj, blame Gej nd u are blaming buhari, is buhari the lecturer?
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by tobillionaire(m): 3:49pm
.... Cain ke, abi na pre degree student
1 Like
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by dominique(f): 3:52pm
That's not the official unilag page? It's followed by just 2000+ people. The real unilag page has over 20,000 followers.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by FeedsTrail: 4:41pm
dominique:
Lol, No o. Please do not be deceived, people create proxy accounts for popular brands, companies, institutions etc. for their own personal gain o. If you want the authentic information coming from the University itself, I advise you take this unilag facebook page the link https://www.facebook.com/OfficialUniversityOfLagos/ serious.
If you look closely you too will spot the difference.
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by SlimHan(f): 6:14pm
The internet is powerful
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by oldfoolnigger(m): 6:39pm
m
2 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by NwaAmaikpe: 7:13pm
What the Professor did is biblical
For it is written;
"Foolishness is in the heart of a child, but the rod of correction drives it far from him"
-Proverbs 22:15
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by Leonbonapart(m): 7:13pm
Good one. People should always mind their post and comment on this forum cos you don't know who is watching from the sideline, so that what you don't know don't fall on you
2 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by Naijaguy12345(m): 7:13pm
He's a pervert, deserve to be sacked or suspended for flogging a grown up woman. He should go to covenant or redeemer universities if he enjoys flogging grown ups. Am happy for the girl, hope she sue them.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by ChangetheChange: 7:14pm
Unilag glorified secondary school
Quote me and Andrew the Giant and Yokoshuna put together go fall on u gallantly
UNIBEN
OAU
UI
UNN
UNIPORT
FUTO
FUTA
ABU
UNIJOS
ALL the above are real Federal Government Universities, UNILAG is a glorified Federal government model secondary school
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by Franzinni: 7:14pm
;Dgen gen
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by columbus007(m): 7:14pm
dis matter na old news nau.
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by Drabrah(m): 7:14pm
Power of social media.
The Pen is mightier than d sword.
Dem don 4get say no be their generation.
Remember those wen somborry somhow must chop "kick- slapping" & "kick-boxing" b4 or during anatomy practical exams, jst for derailing frm d line.
1 Like
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by dessz(m): 7:15pm
shït why did I not comment in dat thread I would ve been famous
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by MirJay: 7:15pm
Hg
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by veacea: 7:15pm
Lemme goan read first
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by JORDAN202: 7:15pm
IF NA MY SISTER WEY THE IDIOT FLOG, I WILL GO THERE AND SLAP HIM !
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by typumps: 7:15pm
But seriously some students need to be flog, I know it not right tho. About the school saying they will check into it, they should be deceiving themselves because I know this isn't the first time such have happened in the school
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by anyebedgreat: 7:16pm
It's so shameful that students don't know their rights. How can a university student set his nya$h for a lecturer to flog. This kind of thing can never happen in Uni Agric makurdi where I schooled. A lecturer can't even open his mouth to insult a student there not to talk of administering corporal punishment. A lecturer can't even threaten to fail a student not to talk of failing the student when he has passed. We knew our rights and we stood up for it. We also had students oriented student unions.
1 Like
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by marynPearl(f): 7:16pm
No comment
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by Sapiosexuality(m): 7:16pm
Take that with a pinch of salt. Lecturers with similar empty eroded brains can't punish allies.
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by seunlayi(m): 7:17pm
Investigation as usual
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by EgunMogaji(m): 7:17pm
Leonbonapart:
And vice versa, you can also use it to bring to notice certain entities that you too are on the ball.
1 Like
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by Oye0404: 7:17pm
for real some lecturers are so mean sha. they are old fashioned and still believe in corporal punishment.
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by ephi123(f): 7:18pm
Surprise surprise
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by Evablizin(f): 7:19pm
Ok na dem sabi
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by exlinkleads(f): 7:20pm
ok now
|Re: UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland by tintingz(m): 7:21pm
All hail to great social media.
University Of Ibadan: 2015/2016 Post-jamb And Direct Entry Updates / Uniabuja Needs Help!!! / Which Of The Private University In Nigeria Is Offering Medicine?
Viewing this topic: divineshare(m), adax007, sunday478(m), Oblang(m), adamsh, MarchLegend, Stunner16(m), koyeni(m), Arlex(m), Kabvert(m), Kruzilano(m), teebankz10(m), beleza(f), donfineboy(m), seguno2, bercarray(m), Truthman(m), kennethEnl, Chumani, Naijaguy12345(m), freshbear(m), Ncanpresident(m), deskhal(m), timay(m), coachee, xender(m), ekorian, kowalsky, igedeboy, rockerbolla(m), Ologogoro, IHMda1st, VickyRotex(f), kelechi50, MARKone(m), taylor88(m), ransomed, bbulldog(m), geobukky, TizaBaibe(m), Jezi(f), santori, koldej(m), Nice123(m), chillybrandy(f), churchill205(m), samco19, maxwell767(m), tohmeson(f), Generalkaycee(m), trick9, mostee4all(m), priceaction, olufemijason, torres89, adeadekf, tobbyoladejo, laxxy(m), jammer777, Kelvinpam(m), Cairoboy(m), busoye19, Oluwajemberun(m), Gangster1ms, Highbhee(m), Stevengerd(m), kfrosh, slayminder(m), olaniyiYAH(m), miremoses(m), PatrickOkunima(m), Trader123, Ifeconwaba(m), player007(m), SirRoberto(m), kennypedia(m), Sheun001(m), nemelu123(m), Guffaz, oluwaseunla(m), dannyville2(m), Chookmasteriyke, GODAKPAN(m), President99, Inspire01(m), abeykohasa0524, EverBlazingy2k(m), rali123(f), clerc(m), stanleychi, 2drajayi(m), manitoba(m), LovelyFunmi, Mubiz(m), menokela, Raphwise(m), TwentySeven(m), Codedboy95(m), BuddhaPalm(m), Heymorse(m), BOYILO, debayun(m), lacreamzy(f), oyeb15, Brianpat(m), RitzyPrince(m), nairalandbuzz(m), engrajoo1(m), dveteran, satelliteDISH(m), abel12, Steezz(m), tmegadesignltd(m), hollyray2016, mcb60(m), Macdawid(m), purpose100(f), NLTroubleChild, Walkopet(m), uniquebeauty(f), Maycher(m), Niceboyx4(m), AsiwajuSamuel(m), remmydada(m), Horla15, jayembassy1, Dondbuzor, Ecash1, badboy, loistee, Davincil and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30