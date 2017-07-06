Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNILAG Responds To A Post About Professor That Flogged Students On Nairaland (12622 Views)

Lagos Teacher Brutalizes Student For Not Moving While Being Flogged (Pics) / Queen’s College Teacher Accused Of Sexually Molesting Girls Finally Responds(pic / Many UNILAG Students On Field Trip From Ilaro Currently Trapped In Sango As (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The response is as follows:



"IMPORTANT NOTICE



We are aware of the post on the Nairaland.com (Nairaland) titled “UNILAG Lecturer Flogs Student Who Came Late to His Class”



The matter has been duly referred to the appropriate authority and is being investigated at the moment.



Let us assure you that the outcome of the investigations will be made public.



Thank you.

Information Unit

University of Lagos"



https://www.facebook.com/OfficialUniversityOfLagos/posts/1950640408513413:0 The Information Unit of Unilag responded to a post on nairaland http://www.nairaland.com/3903321/unilag-prof-daramola-flogging-student on their official Facebook page this morning.The response is as follows:"IMPORTANT NOTICEWe are aware of the post on the Nairaland.com (Nairaland) titled “UNILAG Lecturer Flogs Student Who Came Late to His Class”The matter has been duly referred to the appropriate authority and is being investigated at the moment.Let us assure you that the outcome of the investigations will be made public.Thank you.Information UnitUniversity of Lagos" 6 Likes 1 Share

I blame Burhari 7 Likes

softwerk:

I blame Burhari u blame obj, blame Gej nd u are blaming buhari, is buhari the lecturer? u blame obj, blame Gej nd u are blaming buhari, is buhari the lecturer? 37 Likes 1 Share

.... Cain ke, abi na pre degree student .... Cain ke, abi na pre degree student 1 Like

That's not the official unilag page? It's followed by just 2000+ people. The real unilag page has over 20,000 followers. 13 Likes 1 Share

dominique:

That's not the official unilag page? It's followed by just 2000+ people. The real unilag page has over 20,000 followers.

Lol, No o. Please do not be deceived, people create proxy accounts for popular brands, companies, institutions etc. for their own personal gain o. If you want the authentic information coming from the University itself, I advise you take this unilag facebook page the link



If you look closely you too will spot the difference. Lol, No o. Please do not be deceived, people create proxy accounts for popular brands, companies, institutions etc. for their own personal gain o. If you want the authentic information coming from the University itself, I advise you take this unilag facebook page the link https://www.facebook.com/OfficialUniversityOfLagos/ serious.If you look closely you too will spot the difference.

The internet is powerful 9 Likes 1 Share

m 2 Likes







What the Professor did is biblical





For it is written;



"Foolishness is in the heart of a child, but the rod of correction drives it far from him"



-Proverbs 22:15 What the Professor did is biblicalFor it is written;-Proverbs 22:15 2 Likes 1 Share

Good one. People should always mind their post and comment on this forum cos you don't know who is watching from the sideline, so that what you don't know don't fall on you 2 Likes





He's a pervert, deserve to be sacked or suspended for flogging a grown up woman. He should go to covenant or redeemer universities if he enjoys flogging grown ups. Am happy for the girl, hope she sue them. 3 Likes 1 Share



Unilag glorified secondary school

Quote me and Andrew the Giant and Yokoshuna put together go fall on u gallantly



UNIBEN

OAU

UI

UNN

UNIPORT

FUTO

FUTA

ABU

UNIJOS





ALL the above are real Federal Government Universities, UNILAG is a glorified Federal government model secondary school





5 Likes 1 Share

;Dgen gen

dis matter na old news nau.

Power of social media.

The Pen is mightier than d sword.



Dem don 4get say no be their generation.

Remember those wen somborry somhow must chop "kick- slapping" & "kick-boxing" b4 or during anatomy practical exams, jst for derailing frm d line. 1 Like

shït why did I not comment in dat thread I would ve been famous

Hg

Lemme goan read first

IF NA MY SISTER WEY THE IDIOT FLOG, I WILL GO THERE AND SLAP HIM !

But seriously some students need to be flog, I know it not right tho. About the school saying they will check into it, they should be deceiving themselves because I know this isn't the first time such have happened in the school

It's so shameful that students don't know their rights. How can a university student set his nya$h for a lecturer to flog. This kind of thing can never happen in Uni Agric makurdi where I schooled. A lecturer can't even open his mouth to insult a student there not to talk of administering corporal punishment. A lecturer can't even threaten to fail a student not to talk of failing the student when he has passed. We knew our rights and we stood up for it. We also had students oriented student unions. 1 Like

No comment

Take that with a pinch of salt. Lecturers with similar empty eroded brains can't punish allies.

Investigation as usual

Leonbonapart:

Good one. People should always mind their post and comment on this forum cos you don't know who is watching from the sideline, so that what you don't know don't fall on you

And vice versa, you can also use it to bring to notice certain entities that you too are on the ball. And vice versa, you can also use it to bring to notice certain entities that you too are on the ball. 1 Like

some lecturers are so mean sha. they are old fashioned and still believe in corporal punishment. for realsome lecturers are so mean sha. they are old fashioned and still believe in corporal punishment.

Surprise surprise

Ok na dem sabi

ok now