|JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by Jajayi: 5:46pm
The ever busy Oron road in Akwa Ibom state was held to a standstill today as students of Uyo high school engaged in a brutal fight with students of Government Technical College in Ewet-Uyo.
According to reports, one JSS 2 student identified as Etieno was left in a coma after the fight. The student was rushed to a hospital for treatment after police intervention.
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by Ezigboune(f): 5:49pm
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by Tapout(m): 5:49pm
asin they had to call the police, for secondary school students oh.. They should just lock them all up forever for the safety of this country cos it's the same set of people that will later replace the likes of Evans, anini and other miscreants in the society
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by Jajayi: 5:49pm
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by ecoeco(m): 5:52pm
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by olatola00(m): 5:53pm
If you ask for the root cause of the fight it might be one girl like that. I'm not suprised the jss2 student they are referring to might be 17 years old.
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by Yeligray(m): 5:55pm
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by OrestesDante: 6:32pm
ecoeco:Which one is Dino Melayeers again?
Dino Melaye na noun. Dino Melayer na noun
Dino Melaying go be NounVerb
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by Leonbonapart(m): 7:17pm
Lawless country with lawless individuals
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by UnknownT: 7:18pm
Growing up in Aba those years when Ngwa High School and National High School students dey always fight
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by NwaAmaikpe: 7:18pm
Back in our days,
When GTC fights with Nike Grammar School at least 15 people die.
What is this joke.
Only one person in a coma and this made front-page?
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by dessz(m): 7:19pm
NwaAmaikpe:this guys lack of sense is gradually being incurable. Lawd pls add like 100 to his -3 IQ.
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by MirJay: 7:19pm
. They just wasted their lives. Very pitiful
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by veacea: 7:19pm
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by iluvpomo(m): 7:19pm
Many years later you will then see a thread ... "help I cannot pass JAMB" ..... they, after all, spent their JSS years fighting
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by MrMcJay(m): 7:19pm
NwaAmaikpe, your classmates are fighting o!
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by MhizzAJ(f): 7:20pm
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by exlinkleads(f): 7:20pm
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by samzzycash(m): 7:20pm
Future cultist in the making.
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by Omoluabi16: 7:21pm
Reminds me of my secondary school days, anytime we had interhouse sports. All the schools around will come fight/battle with us. Government school was fun!!
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by ivolt: 7:22pm
It is a shame that our schools are now breeding future touts and thugs.
And the parents have also failed in their duties.
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by Wisebisho: 7:22pm
samzzycash:Too bad
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by Wisebisho: 7:23pm
Naija in trouble
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by Franzinni: 7:24pm
Who said Nigeria is the 5th most dangerous country?
At this rate it is number one... A country that you can not tell when low life's will attack you for a baseless suspicion and burn you to death because they guess you are a criminal.
They guess!!!!!
If. You follow burn those innocent men for ikorodu!!!!The comedian and co.. Your reward in on earth oo.. God is busy signing your report card.. Just wait!!!!
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by Danny287(m): 7:25pm
Na so e the always start before you know it the take it to cultism and make people not to sleep in their houses
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by KingTom(m): 7:25pm
UnknownT:Spaco boys vs technical college boys left jamilu in a coma too chai history is repeating itself dem chook me biro tire
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by Oye0404: 7:26pm
their mates don dey uni, old men like them still dey secondary school dey form badoo
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by sonnie10: 7:27pm
HOWAD vs SPACO in those days. Go figure!
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by prince3009(m): 7:27pm
Reminds me of the fighting days of Emmanuel College and Holy Ghost College in Owerri.
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by misano(m): 7:27pm
Next time the teachers should give D students lots of assignments. At least, that will keep them busy. As for D young boy, Rest in Coma. Hope U wake up soon.
|Re: JSS2 Student In Coma After A Fight Between Secondary School & Technical College by Olibboy: 7:28pm
unah mate dey make money unah dey cus trouble
