According to reports, one JSS 2 student identified as Etieno was left in a coma after the fight. The student was rushed to a hospital for treatment after police intervention.



Source: The ever busy Oron road in Akwa Ibom state was held to a standstill today as students of Uyo high school engaged in a brutal fight with students of Government Technical College in Ewet-Uyo.According to reports, one JSS 2 student identified as Etieno was left in a coma after the fight. The student was rushed to a hospital for treatment after police intervention.Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/serious-fight-between-secondary-school.html

Nawa o 1 Like

asin they had to call the police, for secondary school students oh.. They should just lock them all up forever for the safety of this country cos it's the same set of people that will later replace the likes of Evans, anini and other miscreants in the society 8 Likes 1 Share

Up coming Dino melaye..... ers











#Eco99# 10 Likes 1 Share

If you ask for the root cause of the fight it might be one girl like that. I'm not suprised the jss2 student they are referring to might be 17 years old. 7 Likes

Which one is Dino Melayeers again?



Dino Melaye na noun. Dino Melayer na noun



Dino Melaying go be NounVerb

Lawless country with lawless individuals 2 Likes

Growing up in Aba those years when Ngwa High School and National High School students dey always fight 5 Likes





Back in our days,



When GTC fights with Nike Grammar School at least 15 people die.





What is this joke.

Only one person in a coma and this made front-page?

NwaAmaikpe:





Back in our days,



When GTC fights with Nike Grammar School at least 15 people die.





What is this joke.

this guys lack of sense is gradually being incurable. Lawd pls add like 100 to his -3 IQ.

. They just wasted their lives. Very pitiful

Many years later you will then see a thread ... "help I cannot pass JAMB" ..... they, after all, spent their JSS years fighting 3 Likes

NwaAmaikpe, your classmates are fighting o!

Future cultist in the making. 1 Like

Reminds me of my secondary school days, anytime we had interhouse sports. All the schools around will come fight/battle with us. Government school was fun!! 2 Likes

It is a shame that our schools are now breeding future touts and thugs.

And the parents have also failed in their duties. 2 Likes

samzzycash:

Too bad

Naija in trouble

Who said Nigeria is the 5th most dangerous country?



At this rate it is number one... A country that you can not tell when low life's will attack you for a baseless suspicion and burn you to death because they guess you are a criminal.



They guess!!!!!



If. You follow burn those innocent men for ikorodu!!!!The comedian and co.. Your reward in on earth oo.. God is busy signing your report card.. Just wait!!!!

Na so e the always start before you know it the take it to cultism and make people not to sleep in their houses

UnknownT:

Spaco boys vs technical college boys left jamilu in a coma too chai history is repeating itself dem chook me biro tire

their mates don dey uni, old men like them still dey secondary school dey form badoo

HOWAD vs SPACO in those days. Go figure!

Reminds me of the fighting days of Emmanuel College and Holy Ghost College in Owerri.

Next time the teachers should give D students lots of assignments. At least, that will keep them busy. As for D young boy, Rest in Coma. Hope U wake up soon.