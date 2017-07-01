₦airaland Forum

Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by henryanna36: 6:15pm
Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon paid a  visit to former President Shehu Shagari at his residence in Sokoto.

He was accompanied by Governor Tambuwal,the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and other officials from Gowon's NIGERIA PRAYS organisation


Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by henryanna36: 6:15pm
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 8:38pm
The wanna discuss on how to stop saraki from making another move.

Any power plotting to remove the vice president(very soon he will be addressed as president)..... Oya, fall down and die!


Pray!!!!

Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:39pm
shocked

These are the old evil wizards holding this country to ransome.
They should be thrown overboard like the biblical Jonah.

Maitama gone
Buhari next,
Then Shagari,
Then IBB,
Then Gowon
Then OBJ
Then Tinubu
Finally Rochas.



And the spiritual cleansing would have been completed.

Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by Suspect33(m): 8:39pm
ATTENTION!!! a second after your death, will you be rejoicing with the saints in heaven or wailing with the damned in hell, you have just one life to make it right with God, the sacrifice for sin has been done, God is waiting on you, death draws closer with every breath we take, Jesus is the saviour, where are you heading, Heaven or Hell, Repent for you know not the hour death shall sweep u away, 'Without holiness no man shall see the Lord'

Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by Whobedatte(m): 8:39pm
Hmnnn.... eyes don see
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by ayoadekunle79: 8:40pm
ftc .....
nigeria ancestors...

Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by akindayo12: 8:40pm
OK we don hear
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by oluwaseunamos33: 8:40pm
That's nice. Our past Leaders wit good leadership skills. Long Life to U all

Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by highrise07: 8:40pm
buhari is on life support.....is it true
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 8:40pm
henryanna36:
Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/general-yakubu-gowon-visits-shehu.html

Barawos
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by Drienzia: 8:40pm
THE SLAYER OF OJUKWU .. THE SLAYER OF THE CHEST BEATING TRIBE IN NAIJA

Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 8:40pm
OK
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by three: 8:41pm
Hmmmmmmnn....


This dude supposedly ran the most corrupt civilian government warranting the coup by Buhari

Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 8:41pm
the man who buhari overthrew to continue his dark agenda


undecided
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by Nonymartin(m): 8:41pm
hmm
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by bbbabes: 8:41pm
Cool
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by IjogzK(m): 8:41pm
Tambuwa taking d handover blessing
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by olarababe(m): 8:41pm
All these old politicians self ni dy dy
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by medolab90(m): 8:41pm
Next
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by mokaflex(m): 8:41pm
I'm thinking Buhari is dead n gone, the reason for all these emergency meetings in the north.
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by john4reala(m): 8:42pm
dem Go soon Die

Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by scribble: 8:42pm
Gowon sold Nigeria out to pfizer

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/business/2010/dec/09/wikileaks-cables-pfizer-nigeria

Gowon said nigerian children lives are not worth same as american children

I guess thats why he killed them like animals in biafra war
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by slawomir: 8:42pm
Na wa o.
Life ehnnnn
So one day me go still old like this
I just dey imagine how he be like when all these old men dey young boy.
Na him one bastardd go begin preach end time when he dey obvious say the world can never end because new ones are born to grow, grown ones grow old then the old ones die And the circle continue

Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by SmartMugu: 8:42pm
I already know what both of them are discussing right now. It's Biafra and Arewa youths beef.
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by ubath(m): 8:43pm
Young boy of those days
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by MirJay: 8:43pm
undecided

Yakubu Gowon is a hero for preserving Nigeria's Unity and a foolish coward for starving little children to achieve that.

I have no words for Shagari for now

Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by amodu(m): 8:43pm
john4reala:
dem Go soon Die
Exactly the news I want to hear

Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:44pm
2019 things !
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by kadupee(m): 8:45pm
Good spirit
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by mokaflex(m): 8:45pm
ayoadekunle79:
ftc .....

nigeria ancestors...
Are you ok? FTC where?
Re: Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) by ayamprecious: 8:45pm
When will these people die

