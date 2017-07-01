Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) (14202 Views)

He was accompanied by Governor Tambuwal,the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and other officials from Gowon's NIGERIA PRAYS organisation





Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon paid a visit to former President Shehu Shagari at his residence in Sokoto. He was accompanied by Governor Tambuwal, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and other officials from Gowon's NIGERIA PRAYS organisation

The wanna discuss on how to stop saraki from making another move.



Any power plotting to remove the vice president(very soon he will be addressed as president)..... Oya, fall down and die!





Pray!!!! 3 Likes 2 Shares





These are the old evil wizards holding this country to ransome.

They should be thrown overboard like the biblical Jonah.



Maitama gone

Buhari next,

Then Shagari,

Then IBB,

Then Gowon

Then OBJ

Then Tinubu

Finally Rochas.







Hmnnn.... eyes don see

ftc .....

nigeria ancestors... 1 Like

OK we don hear

That's nice. Our past Leaders wit good leadership skills. Long Life to U all 1 Like 1 Share

buhari is on life support.....is it true

henryanna36:

Barawos Barawos

THE SLAYER OF OJUKWU .. THE SLAYER OF THE CHEST BEATING TRIBE IN NAIJA 8 Likes 1 Share

OK

Hmmmmmmnn....





This dude supposedly ran the most corrupt civilian government warranting the coup by Buhari 2 Likes







the man who buhari overthrew to continue his dark agenda

hmm

Cool

Tambuwa taking d handover blessing

All these old politicians self ni dy dy

Next

I'm thinking Buhari is dead n gone, the reason for all these emergency meetings in the north.

dem Go soon Die





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/business/2010/dec/09/wikileaks-cables-pfizer-nigeria



Gowon said nigerian children lives are not worth same as american children



Na wa o.

Life ehnnnn

So one day me go still old like this

I just dey imagine how he be like when all these old men dey young boy.

Na him one bastardd go begin preach end time when he dey obvious say the world can never end because new ones are born to grow, grown ones grow old then the old ones die And the circle continue 1 Like

I already know what both of them are discussing right now. It's Biafra and Arewa youths beef.

Young boy of those days





Yakubu Gowon is a hero for preserving Nigeria's Unity and a foolish coward for starving little children to achieve that.



I have no words for Shagari for now Yakubu Gowon is a hero for preserving Nigeria's Unity and a foolish coward for starving little children to achieve that.I have no words for Shagari for now 1 Like

john4reala:

dem Go soon Die Exactly the news I want to hear Exactly the news I want to hear 1 Like

2019 things !

Good spirit

ayoadekunle79:

ftc .....



nigeria ancestors... Are you ok? FTC where? Are you ok? FTC where?