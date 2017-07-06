Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group (9417 Views)

The governor made this knwon at the commissioning of a rehabilitated fire service station in Epe and also promised to ensure the safe return of students kidnapped some weeks ago.







“I am deeply concerned about the issue of kidnapping in the state and also the recent development that has been happening in Ikorodu about mob action, as well as that of Badoo.





“I just want to assure residents that we are doing everything possible. We don’t run the government on the pages of the newspapers, and that is why you see that we do not make comments in the newspapers,’’ Ambode said.





He charged traditional rulers, especially those in Ikorodu, to wake up from their slumber by helping the government to put a stop to the rising menace of Badoo.





According to the governor, intelligence reports had it that some of the Baales colluded with kidnappers to kidnap people in remote areas.





“We have intelligence here that some of these things are coming from within and our Kabiyesis and Obas need to do something as quickly as possible to arrest the decadence.





“As far as the Badoo case is concerned, I do not believe that it has anything to do with a disappearing ghost.





“I don’t also believe that the rituals can be taking place, without some people not being behind it.





“So, I challenge all our Kabiyesis, traditional rulers and Baales; we must arrest this situation as quickly as possible,’’ Ambode said.





Source NAN



Mynd44





the people lookin for badoo are the badoo...



all this obas and their bloody human sacrifices!



...let them be killing under whatever name they like, blood will always cry for more blood!



...the north is still paying for the bloods of the innocent and will forever! 17 Likes 1 Share





Mad man Igbayii laa ro.Mad man 13 Likes 1 Share

Then he should create a ministry for them then something like "kick against badoo" 4 Likes 1 Share





Only now.........?

.







the people lookin for badoo are the badoo...



all this obas and their bloody human sacrifices!



...let them be killing under whatever name they like, blood will always cry for more blood!



...the north is still paying for the bloods of the innocent and will forever!

It's about time

the people lookin for badoo are the badoo...



all this obas and their bloody human sacrifices!



...let them be killing under whatever name they like, blood will always cry for more blood!



...the north is still paying for the bloods of the innocent and will forever!

Nah now you wake up abi 5 Likes

better

Where has he been since?

good one

Finally.

Mr Ambode,



GOOD MORNING! Hope you slept well. Now brush your teeth, bath and go to work! 3 Likes

the people lookin for badoo are the badoo...



Flahead saying nonsense as usual



My username is my reply to you.



Had someone taken you to an okija shrine where dem eat human flesh in Anambra, non-ibos won't have to point to your village in shame. My username is my reply to you.Had someone taken you to an okija shrine where dem eat human flesh in Anambra, non-ibos won't have to point to your village in shame. 5 Likes 1 Share

Good! 1 Like 1 Share

Way to go Way to go

Gone are the days when boys hail each other "Badoo" In ikorodu...everybody is wearing ID card now 2 Likes

dz days after reading d posts, NwaAmaikpe's comment comes next. click like if same z applicable to u 2 Likes

Ok.

na wa ooo.......

gud decision by d governor

na now that area boys are almost at the verge of arresting the situation that u guys feel like waking up from una slumber!!!

Badoo folks would have maimed them finish had it not being that they arise to defend themselves since our dear govt failed to do so!!!!.





mtcheww!!.





brain fall on u guys 1 Like

Residents are now more afraid of mob action (jungle justice) than they are of badoo.

innocent people just getting arrested erryday

Ghost ko





Merlin ni

Lagos State Government should please do everything within its powers to arrest this badoo killings in the state.

I pity flat heads

And someone sometime in the past nick named himself "BADOO"