|Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by Godson333: 7:07pm
The governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has assured residents that the government would stop the activities of the notorious cult group called ‘Badoo’ in the Ikorodu axis of the state.
The governor made this knwon at the commissioning of a rehabilitated fire service station in Epe and also promised to ensure the safe return of students kidnapped some weeks ago.
“I am deeply concerned about the issue of kidnapping in the state and also the recent development that has been happening in Ikorodu about mob action, as well as that of Badoo.
“I just want to assure residents that we are doing everything possible. We don’t run the government on the pages of the newspapers, and that is why you see that we do not make comments in the newspapers,’’ Ambode said.
He charged traditional rulers, especially those in Ikorodu, to wake up from their slumber by helping the government to put a stop to the rising menace of Badoo.
According to the governor, intelligence reports had it that some of the Baales colluded with kidnappers to kidnap people in remote areas.
“We have intelligence here that some of these things are coming from within and our Kabiyesis and Obas need to do something as quickly as possible to arrest the decadence.
“As far as the Badoo case is concerned, I do not believe that it has anything to do with a disappearing ghost.
“I don’t also believe that the rituals can be taking place, without some people not being behind it.
“So, I challenge all our Kabiyesis, traditional rulers and Baales; we must arrest this situation as quickly as possible,’’ Ambode said.
Source NAN
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by lazsnaira(m): 7:58pm
the people lookin for badoo are the badoo...
all this obas and their bloody human sacrifices!
...let them be killing under whatever name they like, blood will always cry for more blood!
...the north is still paying for the bloods of the innocent and will forever!
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by chloride6: 9:46pm
Igbayii laa ro.
Mad man
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by Camlot000007: 9:53pm
Then he should create a ministry for them then something like "kick against badoo"
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by NwaNimo1(m): 9:53pm
Only now.........?
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 9:53pm
.
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by fuckerstard: 9:53pm
It's about time
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by slawomir: 9:54pm
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by megrimor(m): 9:54pm
Nah now you wake up abi
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by abubakar23: 9:54pm
better
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by delishpot: 9:54pm
Where has he been since?
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by exlinkleads(f): 9:54pm
good one
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by NairalandCS(m): 9:55pm
Finally.
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by stagger: 9:55pm
Mr Ambode,
GOOD MORNING! Hope you slept well. Now brush your teeth, bath and go to work!
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by DirtyOSu: 9:55pm
lazsnaira:
My username is my reply to you.
Had someone taken you to an okija shrine where dem eat human flesh in Anambra, non-ibos won't have to point to your village in shame.
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by Nairabeezie(m): 9:55pm
Good!
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by BabbanBura(m): 9:55pm
Godson333:
Way to go
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by ItalianWine(f): 9:55pm
Gone are the days when boys hail each other "Badoo" In ikorodu...everybody is wearing ID card now
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by lukotony: 9:55pm
dz days after reading d posts, NwaAmaikpe's comment comes next. click like if same z applicable to u
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by djbussy(m): 9:55pm
Ok.
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by SAVEDBABA(m): 9:56pm
na wa ooo.......
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by dell54: 9:56pm
gud decision by d governor
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by oldfoolnigger(m): 9:56pm
na now that area boys are almost at the verge of arresting the situation that u guys feel like waking up from una slumber!!!
Badoo folks would have maimed them finish had it not being that they arise to defend themselves since our dear govt failed to do so!!!!.
mtcheww!!.
brain fall on u guys
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by frugal(m): 9:57pm
Residents are now more afraid of mob action (jungle justice) than they are of badoo.
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by hollawaley2: 9:57pm
innocent people just getting arrested erryday
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by ayamprecious: 9:57pm
Ghost ko
Merlin ni
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by Anoneism(m): 9:57pm
Lagos State Government should please do everything within its powers to arrest this badoo killings in the state.
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by BlackBlue(m): 9:57pm
I pity flat heads
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by seacoast(m): 9:57pm
And someone sometime in the past nick named himself "BADOO"
|Re: Akinwunmi Ambode Declares War On Badoo Cult Group by josephine123: 9:58pm
hmmm
