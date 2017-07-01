₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by CastedDude: 5:36am
A security guard had to pose with a huge python after it was killed in Imo state. The large reptile was reportedly captured killed near a bush in Owerri, Imo state capital with the killer posing with his "trophy" afterwards.
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by CastedDude: 5:37am
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by mormonslayer: 5:41am
Growing up my grandpa always said we not supposed to kill those.
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by 7footre(m): 5:44am
Jesus christ!! That's really huge! I won't go close to it even thou it is dead... fear of snakes is d beginning of long life biko
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by sarrki(m): 5:46am
The guy looks like Mazi
If not for The drugs related and criminal act
That he's engaged in
KANU will still be a hunter in his village
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by verygudbadguy(m): 5:48am
Food is ready.
I bet someone is already waking Lalasticlala up. It is too early na. Make d guy sleep small.
Modified: Since the post didn't make it to FP until this afternoon, Lala must have finished chopping the snake sef.
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by raker300: 5:58am
mormonslayer:thats anambra..we don't killing pythons in anambra
But we kill the small deadly ones that lurk in the bushes seeking to cause harm.
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by Randyhot(m): 5:59am
Pythons are beautiful reptiles..lalasticlala isnt she a beauty?
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by rifasenate11(m): 6:01am
the killing of pythons seems to be the new trend. I love Anambra shaa. pythons are safe in Anambra.
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by mormonslayer: 6:01am
raker300:
I'm sorry i thought it was like that in all of Igbo land. I remember one time we traveled to the village and saw one of those.
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by Randyhot(m): 6:02am
sarrki:...and when your zombie presido was finally spotted in aso villa this morning.
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by millhouse: 6:02am
In D world of pythons they be warning themselves that "the day a Nigerian man sights you, you are a gooner "
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by mormonslayer: 6:03am
rifasenate11:
As long as they don't start killing our elderly and raping our women like the fulani, then they welcomed
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by rifasenate11(m): 6:08am
mormonslayer:
so pythons are raping your women abi?. @#$ your thinking is just pap.
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by chymes0359(m): 6:10am
sarrki:
why you no get sense ?
Any thread related to Igbo's dey pain for head..
Skyscraper fall on you?
Receive sense INJ!
Modified.
See the below the snake in process..
Food is ready snake eaters.
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by adadike281(f): 7:59am
This security man, what is wrong with u? u just killed d harmless eke njaba and idemili. and here am I dreaming of a visit from 'natgeo wild'. smh
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by Evaberry(f): 1:01pm
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by enemyofprogress: 1:01pm
Dis one go do lala till September
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by MrMcJay(m): 1:02pm
See as the guy be like the poor version of Obasanjo.
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by maxiuc(m): 1:02pm
Snake some people's way of life
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by KingOvoramwen1(m): 1:02pm
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by Opistorincos(m): 1:03pm
person wey talk say all snake killers dey put am for neck, this one no put ihn own for neck o
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by Melodyz(m): 1:03pm
CastedDude:
Oboy Dat snake heavy die
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by idreezbaba(m): 1:03pm
ehn?
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by trustagin94(m): 1:03pm
Lala and snake sef..
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by MirJay: 1:04pm
Kill all snakes killable. I largely prefer more rats than Snake
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by donbenie(m): 1:09pm
mormonslayer:NO,it's not even the whole Anambra but the Idemmili axis and it's not ALL species of Pythons that are Sacred either,THIS is not the Sacred Specie..
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by nnokwa04: 1:09pm
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by imalexzoro: 1:12pm
Idiotic Post
sarrki:
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by ROMCITY(m): 1:15pm
See pepper soup
|Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by mui4love(m): 1:15pm
Meat don land.
