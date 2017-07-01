₦airaland Forum

Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo

Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo

Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by CastedDude: 5:36am
A security guard had to pose with a huge python after it was killed in Imo state. The large reptile was reportedly captured killed near a bush in Owerri, Imo state capital with the killer posing with his "trophy" afterwards.

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/security-guard-poses-huge-python-killing-imo-state-photo.html

1 Like

Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by CastedDude: 5:37am
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by mormonslayer: 5:41am
Growing up my grandpa always said we not supposed to kill those.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by 7footre(m): 5:44am
Jesus christ!! That's really huge! I won't go close to it even thou it is dead... fear of snakes is d beginning of long life biko

5 Likes

Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by sarrki(m): 5:46am
The guy looks like Mazi

If not for The drugs related and criminal act

That he's engaged in

KANU will still be a hunter in his village

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by verygudbadguy(m): 5:48am
Food is ready.

I bet someone is already waking Lalasticlala up. It is too early na. Make d guy sleep small. grin


Modified: Since the post didn't make it to FP until this afternoon, Lala must have finished chopping the snake sef.
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by raker300: 5:58am
mormonslayer:
Growing up my grandpa always said we not supposed to kill those.
thats anambra..we don't killing pythons in anambra

But we kill the small deadly ones that lurk in the bushes seeking to cause harm.

2 Likes

Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by Randyhot(m): 5:59am
Pythons are beautiful reptiles..lalasticlala isnt she a beauty?
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by rifasenate11(m): 6:01am
the killing of pythons seems to be the new trend. I love Anambra shaa. pythons are safe in Anambra.
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by mormonslayer: 6:01am
raker300:
thats anambra..we don't killing pythons in anambra

But we kill the small deadly ones that lurk in the bushes seeking to cause harm.

I'm sorry i thought it was like that in all of Igbo land. I remember one time we traveled to the village and saw one of those.
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by Randyhot(m): 6:02am
sarrki:
The guy looks like Mazi

If not for The drugs related and criminal act

That he's engaged in

KANU will still be a hunter in his village
...and when your zombie presido was finally spotted in aso villa this morning.

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by millhouse: 6:02am
In D world of pythons they be warning themselves that "the day a Nigerian man sights you, you are a gooner "

2 Likes

Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by mormonslayer: 6:03am
rifasenate11:
the killing of pythons seems to be the new trend. I love Anambra shaa. pythons are safe in Anambra.

As long as they don't start killing our elderly and raping our women like the fulani, then they welcomed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

2 Likes

Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by rifasenate11(m): 6:08am
mormonslayer:


As long as they don't start killing our elderly and raping our women like the fulani, then they welcomed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

so pythons are raping your women abi?. @#$ your thinking is just pap.

1 Like

Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by chymes0359(m): 6:10am
sarrki:
The guy looks like Mazi

If not for The drugs related and criminal act

That he's engaged in

KANU will still be a hunter in his village
why you no get sense ?

Any thread related to Igbo's dey pain for head..
Skyscraper fall on you?

Receive sense INJ!

Modified.
See the below the snake in process..
Food is ready snake eaters.

4 Likes

Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by adadike281(f): 7:59am
This security man, what is wrong with u? u just killed d harmless eke njaba and idemili. and here am I dreaming of a visit from 'natgeo wild'. smh
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by Evaberry(f): 1:01pm
....
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by enemyofprogress: 1:01pm
Dis one go do lala till September
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by partnerbiz4: 1:02pm
Okay i hail

Kwintinuu


See below for data shaa..

Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by MrMcJay(m): 1:02pm
See as the guy be like the poor version of Obasanjo.
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by maxiuc(m): 1:02pm
Snake some people's way of life
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by KingOvoramwen1(m): 1:02pm
.
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by Opistorincos(m): 1:03pm
person wey talk say all snake killers dey put am for neck, this one no put ihn own for neck o
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by Melodyz(m): 1:03pm
CastedDude:
A security guard had to pose with a huge python after it was killed in Imo state. The large reptile was reportedly captured killed near a bush in Owerri, Imo state capital with the killer posing with his "trophy" afterwards.

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/security-guard-poses-huge-python-killing-imo-state-photo.html

Oboy Dat snake heavy die
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by idreezbaba(m): 1:03pm
ehn?

Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by trustagin94(m): 1:03pm
Lala and snake sef..
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by MirJay: 1:04pm
undecided.

Kill all snakes killable. I largely prefer more rats than Snake
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by donbenie(m): 1:09pm
mormonslayer:


I'm sorry i thought it was like that in all of Igbo land. I remember one time we traveled to the village and saw one of those.
NO,it's not even the whole Anambra but the Idemmili axis and it's not ALL species of Pythons that are Sacred either,THIS is not the Sacred Specie..
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by nnokwa04: 1:09pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim.

Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by imalexzoro: 1:12pm
Idiotic Post
sarrki:
The guy looks like Mazi

If not for The drugs related and criminal act

That he's engaged in

KANU will still be a hunter in his village

1 Like

Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by ROMCITY(m): 1:15pm
See pepper soup
Re: Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo by mui4love(m): 1:15pm
Meat don land.

(0) (1) (Reply)

