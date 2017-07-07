₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by balash(m): 5:40am
Just as the parents have rights over their children, so too the children have rights over their parents.
Allah, may He be exalted, says (interpretation of the meaning):
“O you who have believed, protect yourselves and your families from a Fire whose fuel is people and stones, over which are [appointed] angels, harsh and severe; they do not disobey Allah in what He commands them but do what they are commanded”
[at-Tahreem 66:6].
And the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Each of you is a shepherd and each of you is responsible for his flock. A man is the shepherd of his household and is responsible for his flock. A woman is the shepherd of her husband’s household and is responsible for her flock…” Narrated by al-Bukhaari (893) and Muslim (1829).
And the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “There is no person whom Allah puts in charge of others, and when he dies he is insincere to his subjects, but Allah will forbid Paradise to him.” Narrated by Muslim (142).
Therefore children have rights over their parents to which the parents must pay attention. These rights are many and include the following:
1. A man must choose a good wife for himself and a woman must choose a good husband for herself. A man should choose a woman who will be a good mother for his children in the future, and a woman should choose a man who will be a good father to her children.
2. Giving the child a good name, taking care of him, and fulfilling his basic needs of food, drink, clothing and accommodation, according to what one can afford, without falling short or being extravagant.
3. One of the most important rights that children have over their parents is that they should give them a good upbringing and take care of them, paying attention to their manners and behaviour, and their practice of their religion in a manner that is pleasing to Allah, and following up with them regarding worldly matters in such a way that will help them to live a dignified and righteous life.
Many parents fall short with regard to this duty that they owe to their children, then they suffer the consequences of their falling short, which is defiant disobedience from their children, and the children’s mistreatment of them.
Ibn al-Qayyim (may Allah have mercy on him) said:
Whoever neglects to teach his child that which will benefit him, and leaves him without any guidance, has wronged him gravely. Most children’s deviance is because of their parents and the parents’ neglect and failure to teach them the obligatory religious duties and the sunnah of the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him), so they neglected them when they were small.…
How many are the parents who were the cause of their children’s misfortune and suffering in this world and the hereafter, because of their negligence and failure to discipline the child, and their encouraging and helping him to pursue his whims and desires. By doing that, they think that they are being kind to the child, at the time when they are disgracing him, and they think that they are showing mercy to him at the time when they are wronging him. Thus the child will be of no benefit to his parent, and the parent is the cause of the child’s misfortune and of his missing out on opportunities for success in this world and the hereafter…
If you think of the causes of children’s misguidance and corruption, you will see that it is mostly the fault of the parents.
End quote from Tuhfat al-Mawdood bi Ahkaam al-Mawlood (p. 229, 242).
It should be noted that if the father and mother fall short in raising their child, that does not mean that the child should fall short in his duties towards his parents and mistreat them; rather he has to treat them kindly and forgive any mistreatment on their part towards him. Allah, may He be exalted, says (interpretation of the meaning):
“and to parents, good treatment”
[al-Isra’ 17:23]
“But if they endeavor to make you associate with Me that of which you have no knowledge, do not obey them but accompany them in [this] world with appropriate kindness”
[Luqmaan 31:15].
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by Antina(f): 6:31am
Jazakhallah kayran
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by selfmadeboss: 10:16am
yes i am a muslim and believe all of the above blah blah blah.
wtf. must i accept that before i replay to a post posted by a potential suicide bomber?
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by lfleak: 10:18am
selfmadeboss:k
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by T4kbaba(m): 10:18am
JazakumLahukhar. Nice one.
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by lobinche101(m): 10:19am
Nah whaoo
So Christian no fit comment without accepting islam. Ok
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by CashZamani(m): 10:22am
Op, may Allah b pleased with u
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by AhluSunnah(m): 10:22am
Beautiful Piece.............that is knowledge.. with proof from kitab wa sunnah..c
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by AlBaqir(m): 10:29am
A very nice article @op.
# Unfortunately there is this misinterpretation by the Muslim where the Prophet was often quoted to have said, "bear (many) children for I will be proud of your population on the day of Qiyamat".
# If Nabi is going to be proud of any on the day of Qiyamat, its going to be those who uphold their life with uprightness and good deeds. Quantity without quality is of no use.
# Northern part of the country is a typical example. They bear children uncontrollable yet find it very hard to train and feed them. This eventually lead to every vice one can think of. This is not Islam.
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by balash(m): 10:34am
AlBaqir:
U don look for their trouble my brother lol
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by balash(m): 10:34am
CashZamani:
Ameen! And u too my brother
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by balash(m): 10:37am
selfmadeboss:
May Allah forgive you and lead your uprightness in the way of the Ummah!
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by olarid01: 11:00am
balash:
Allahuma Aamin, he really need the dua.
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by 4uabiodun: 11:01am
Salam...
You can bear as many children as Allah enrich you so far you can take care of them and bring them up in the right way as described above. Otherwise, it is better to be barren then to be an irresponsible father. Irresponsibility, in this instance is not solely in term of money.
AlBaqir:
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by almujahidy: 11:05am
selfmadeboss:I believe the measure was exhorted or taken due to some immorality and hatred in some comments posted by some non-muslims to avoid inter religious conflict. You should have given it a profound thought of the reason behind it or inquire what you came across in which you were indifferent before condemning everything. It pays to be diplomatic especially in this said avenue. May Allah forgive our shortcomings.
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by blazingstar: 11:08am
AlBaqir:
how dare u argue with the Koran
are u saying nabi couldn't have spelt it out word for word if that was what he meant??
give birth to as many children...
litter the streets with them almajiri..
Allah the most merciful and all knowing will send shekau to recruit them to fight for him..
thaz how middle east was conquered and nigeria is getting conquered too
pretend u aren't happy and let boko Haram fall on you
Bisimilah al rahman al rahim
|Re: Serious Consequences Of Falling Short In Raising Children In Islam by almujahidy: 11:11am
Jazaakumullaahu khaeran for the post, OP.
