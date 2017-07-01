₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by jonhemma11: 7:46am
Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, paid a visit to the family of late Maitama Sule in Kano yesterday.Below are photos of Osinbajo with the wife of elder-stateman, Maitama Sule,his daughters and other family members of elder-stateman, Maitama Sule at his Kano residence
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by jonhemma11: 7:46am
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by Ezigboune(f): 7:47am
Oh
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:47am
As Islamic as sule was he still married a woman while they tells he's followers to go marry 4 wives and give birth to villages
The northern elite remains the problem of the north no wonder they against western education.
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by VinoCent(m): 7:48am
Nốt mỹ problem
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by MediumStout(m): 8:13am
May God give Buhari good health so he can return home and continue his good works. We Nigerians miss our lovely president
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:14am
MediumStout:He's not coming back oooo
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by MediumStout(m): 8:16am
CROWNWEALTH019:
I reject it. Buhari will shame you IPOB youths by coming back. I hopes he changes the percentage to 99% and 1% this time
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:27am
No Male Child?
Can't wait to watch this WWF BTW Nnmadi n Obj
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by DieBuhari: 8:57am
Eye service.
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by highrise07: 1:29pm
hmm
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by dayleke(m): 1:29pm
Ok o
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 1:30pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Amen.
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by TheAngry1: 1:30pm
DieBuhari:
What a life! You will waste away o! Start towards a positive route or you will waste away, you are already wasted
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 1:31pm
MediumStout:God forbid.
Which good works?
God forbid.
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 1:33pm
We hustle day and night, Marry, give birth to children, manage to build 10 by 12 space and a painted tin with four tyre... And a little change in our account.
Then what.
We leave it and take on a journey.
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by Rolly83(m): 1:33pm
I don't see any adult male there!
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:33pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:34pm
Ezigboune:
Wetin?
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by IbnSultaan(m): 1:35pm
He has male children
Section in this pictures are for His daughters & female relatives
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by holybabayo(m): 1:35pm
I miss Patience Jonathan show. She for cry here now pass everybody else. Here Osibanjo dey laf and dem women follow her dey laf.
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 1:36pm
F
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by Roric: 1:38pm
MediumStout:
Amen.
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 1:38pm
MediumStout:
This one strong o
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by Nairadays: 1:38pm
MediumStout:
I miss Bubu too.
The Lord of Heaven and Earth all Glory belong to you. Only you can help Nigeria my country.
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by lonecatt: 1:38pm
chai, political pastor
rest in peace to the dead
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 1:38pm
The kind haboki perfume wey go dey smell for that living room. Those people too like dead body perfume
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by Agadaobo(m): 1:39pm
FP Tinz
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 1:40pm
MediumStout:who are the we? Abeg speak for yourself
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by farouk0403(m): 1:41pm
Allah jikan shi, Allah ya sa ya huta
|Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by abdulkayus(m): 1:41pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
U are a big compound fool, keep lying against the man.
