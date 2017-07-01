₦airaland Forum

Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos)

Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by jonhemma11: 7:46am
Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, paid a visit to the family of late Maitama Sule in Kano yesterday.Below are photos of Osinbajo with the wife of elder-stateman, Maitama Sule,his daughters and other family members of elder-stateman, Maitama Sule at his Kano residence


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/photos-of-osinbajo-with-late-maitama.html

Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by jonhemma11: 7:46am
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by Ezigboune(f): 7:47am
Oh
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:47am
As Islamic as sule was he still married a woman while they tells he's followers to go marry 4 wives and give birth to villages



The northern elite remains the problem of the north no wonder they against western education.

Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by VinoCent(m): 7:48am
Nốt mỹ problem

Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by MediumStout(m): 8:13am
May God give Buhari good health so he can return home and continue his good works. We Nigerians miss our lovely president

Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:14am
MediumStout:
May God give Buhari good health so he can return home and continue his good works. We Nigerians miss our lovely president
He's not coming back oooo

Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by MediumStout(m): 8:16am
CROWNWEALTH019:

He's not coming back oooo


I reject it. Buhari will shame you IPOB youths by coming back. I hopes he changes the percentage to 99% and 1% this time grin

Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:27am
No Male Child? shocked
Can't wait to watch this WWF BTW Nnmadi n Obj
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by DieBuhari: 8:57am
Eye service.
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by highrise07: 1:29pm
hmm
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by dayleke(m): 1:29pm
Ok o
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 1:30pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

He's not coming back oooo
Amen.

Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by TheAngry1: 1:30pm
DieBuhari:
Eye service.

What a life! You will waste away o! Start towards a positive route or you will waste away, you are already wasted
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 1:31pm
MediumStout:
May God give Buhari good health so he can return home and continue his good works. We Nigerians miss our lovely president
God forbid.

Which good works?

God forbid.
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 1:33pm
We hustle day and night, Marry, give birth to children, manage to build 10 by 12 space and a painted tin with four tyre... And a little change in our account.

Then what.



We leave it and take on a journey.

Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by Rolly83(m): 1:33pm
I don't see any adult male there! shocked shocked

Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:33pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

He's not coming back oooo

Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:34pm
Ezigboune:
Oh

Wetin?
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by IbnSultaan(m): 1:35pm
He has male children
Section in this pictures are for His daughters & female relatives
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by holybabayo(m): 1:35pm
I miss Patience Jonathan show. She for cry here now pass everybody else. Here Osibanjo dey laf and dem women follow her dey laf.
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 1:36pm
F
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by Roric: 1:38pm
MediumStout:
May God give Buhari good health so he can return home and continue his good works. We Nigerians miss our lovely president

Amen.
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 1:38pm
MediumStout:



I reject it. Buhari will shame you IPOB youths by coming back. I hopes he changes the percentage to 99% and 1% this time grin


This one strong o

Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by Nairadays: 1:38pm
MediumStout:
May God give Buhari good health so he can return home and continue his good works. We Nigerians miss our lovely president

I miss Bubu too.

The Lord of Heaven and Earth all Glory belong to you. Only you can help Nigeria my country.
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by lonecatt: 1:38pm
chai, political pastor
rest in peace to the dead
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 1:38pm
The kind haboki perfume wey go dey smell for that living room. Those people too like dead body perfume
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by Agadaobo(m): 1:39pm
FP Tinz
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 1:40pm
MediumStout:
May God give Buhari good health so he can return home and continue his good works. We Nigerians miss our lovely president
who are the we? Abeg speak for yourself
Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by farouk0403(m): 1:41pm
Allah jikan shi, Allah ya sa ya huta

Re: Osinbajo With Maitama Sule's Wife, Daughters & Other Family Members (Photos) by abdulkayus(m): 1:41pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
As Islamic as sule was he still married a woman while he tells he's followers to go marry 4 wives and give birth to villages



The northern elite remains the problem of the north no wonder they against western education.

U are a big compound fool, keep lying against the man.

