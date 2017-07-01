₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,833,791 members, 3,636,791 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 July 2017 at 12:00 AM

Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) (7185 Views)

Maitama Sule's Body Received By Governor Ganduje, Saraki & Others in Kano (Pics) / Maitama Sule’s Corpse Arrives Abuja, Received By Abba Kyari / Maitama Sule Is Dead! Chairman Of Northern Elders Forum Dies In Egypt (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by metronaija3: 9:18pm On Jul 04
Photos from Maitama Sule's funeral prayer earlier at the Emir Palace in Kano. May he rest in peace. Ya Allah bless us all with good ending. See photos below

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/07/photos-crowd-at-maitama-sules-funeral.html

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Jaymaxxy(m): 9:32pm On Jul 04
This is massive. RIP to the dead

14 Likes

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:33pm On Jul 04
When is bubu own arriving undecided self?

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Beesluv: 9:38pm On Jul 04
May Allah grant him aljannah firdaus

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 9:39pm On Jul 04
This is indeed a massive crowd!


May his soul rest in peace!

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by ismhab(m): 10:02pm On Jul 04
Inna lillahi wa inna illahi raji'un
May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, may aljannah firdaus be his final abode.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by omenka(m): 10:13pm On Jul 04
My God! What is this!?? shocked

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Saifullah01: 10:29pm On Jul 04
Indeed the elephant has fallen.

6 Likes

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by bukkielee(m): 10:37pm On Jul 04
Apiku, Bulahi, Albutalamy, Ovj, Tilulu shelif, safaki and the others, get set for yours is near grin
Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by coolcatty: 10:38pm On Jul 04
Mehn the Hausas love attending burial...they love seeing corpses and inhaling the smell of the dead.

Tufiakwa

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by MirJay: 10:39pm On Jul 04
undecided. May his soul be well received by Allah

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:39pm On Jul 04
WATCH THE VIDEO



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hywGdIdX-c
Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by dalass(f): 10:39pm On Jul 04
Impressive
Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Yfer25fer25(m): 10:39pm On Jul 04
Local champion

1 Like

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by twilliamx: 10:39pm On Jul 04
R
Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by telim: 10:39pm On Jul 04
May his soul rest in peace but there is nothing massive here. The last time I died the crowd that attended my funeral were more than 200k. Currently am planning to hybernate till there is change in government. undecided

1 Like

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by BuhariNaWah: 10:39pm On Jul 04
A man of integrity.......



But this Buhari na wah!

1 Like

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Ias1: 10:39pm On Jul 04
Wow
Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by isbish(m): 10:39pm On Jul 04
If only some people know what it means to get such a massive crowd for ones burial. Wow! May Allah pardon all his sons and reward him doublefold for his good deeds. May Allah forgive us all when we return to him. This crowd means a whole lot if you know what it means.

6 Likes

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by MykOnyxo(m): 10:39pm On Jul 04
isbish:
If only some people know what it means to get such a massive crowd for ones burial. Wow! May Allah pardon all his sons and reward him doublefold for his good deeds. May Allah forgive us all when we return to him. This crowd means a whole lot if you know what it means.


Lol.... does it guarantee heaven?

4 Likes

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by keypad1: 10:39pm On Jul 04
See discrimination in islam ooo. So maitama is a special muslim thats why he wasnt buried immediately abi?


Issorite

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:40pm On Jul 04
coolcatty:
Mehn the Hausas love attending burial...they love seeing corpses and inhaling the smell of the dead.

Tufiakwa
Inhaling the smell of the dead undecided

Your mumu no get part two oo

11 Likes

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by mzlee01: 10:41pm On Jul 04
Hmmm
Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:41pm On Jul 04
May Allah grant his soul an eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family.
Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by jegz25(m): 10:42pm On Jul 04
coolcatty:
Mehn the Hausas love attending burial...they love seeing corpses and inhaling the smell of the dead.

Tufiakwa
ode

5 Likes

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by imstrong1: 10:42pm On Jul 04
Two things you can never satisfy ;the fire and the grave

1 Like

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by keypad1: 10:43pm On Jul 04
The poor muslims are buried immediately....while the rich are delayed for some days before they buried them.



In that crowd i can assure you that there are some y*****b* muslims there.

2 Likes

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Paulpaulpaul(m): 10:43pm On Jul 04
O boy, crowd
Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by coolcatty: 10:43pm On Jul 04
jegz25:
ode

Bia where is the mod?

Come and ban this guy that cannot have a sane discussion without hurling invectives.
Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:45pm On Jul 04
Funny thing about Muslim they believe the man is in heaven

1 Like

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Frankbaro(m): 10:46pm On Jul 04
A well loved man. North and beyond....

1 Like

Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by waleadex(m): 10:47pm On Jul 04
This crowd is huge enough to win a Presidential election for their candidate...

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Goodluck Jonathan And The Expectations Of Nigerians-festus Keyamo / When Last Did You Witness This (photo) / Massive Weapons Uncovered In Northern Nigeria

Viewing this topic: larica69, thedims, press005, Succinct1(m), Trader123, salihu2nic, mmmustapha(m), moneybag4411(m), Rokaa(m), Akemmi(m), Olami099(m), funmiibrahimymailcom(m), MiddleDimension, elda2303(m), gabby227(m), Sainttops(m), legalwealth(m), abba1992, Innokris, Salvadot, jaymezzz(m), klexycole(m), Cheriepet, skeletine(m), kakadinho0880, Tellmeurmind, oregan(m), oluwatomiwa(m) and 60 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.