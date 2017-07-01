Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) (7185 Views)

Maitama Sule's Body Received By Governor Ganduje, Saraki & Others in Kano (Pics) / Maitama Sule’s Corpse Arrives Abuja, Received By Abba Kyari / Maitama Sule Is Dead! Chairman Of Northern Elders Forum Dies In Egypt (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.com/2017/07/photos-crowd-at-maitama-sules-funeral.html Photos from Maitama Sule's funeral prayer earlier at the Emir Palace in Kano. May he rest in peace. Ya Allah bless us all with good ending. See photos below 2 Likes 2 Shares

This is massive. RIP to the dead 14 Likes

self? When is bubu own arrivingself? 10 Likes 1 Share

May Allah grant him aljannah firdaus 23 Likes 2 Shares

This is indeed a massive crowd!





May his soul rest in peace! 6 Likes 2 Shares

Inna lillahi wa inna illahi raji'un

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, may aljannah firdaus be his final abode. 8 Likes 1 Share

My God! What is this!?? 1 Like 1 Share

Indeed the elephant has fallen. 6 Likes

Apiku, Bulahi, Albutalamy, Ovj, Tilulu shelif, safaki and the others, get set for yours is near

Mehn the Hausas love attending burial...they love seeing corpses and inhaling the smell of the dead.



Tufiakwa 1 Like 1 Share

. May his soul be well received by Allah . May his soul be well received by Allah 2 Likes 1 Share

WATCH THE VIDEO







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hywGdIdX-c

Impressive

Local champion 1 Like

R

May his soul rest in peace but there is nothing massive here. The last time I died the crowd that attended my funeral were more than 200k. Currently am planning to hybernate till there is change in government. 1 Like

A man of integrity.......







But this Buhari na wah! 1 Like

Wow

If only some people know what it means to get such a massive crowd for ones burial. Wow! May Allah pardon all his sons and reward him doublefold for his good deeds. May Allah forgive us all when we return to him. This crowd means a whole lot if you know what it means. 6 Likes

isbish:

If only some people know what it means to get such a massive crowd for ones burial. Wow! May Allah pardon all his sons and reward him doublefold for his good deeds. May Allah forgive us all when we return to him. This crowd means a whole lot if you know what it means.



Lol.... does it guarantee heaven? Lol.... does it guarantee heaven? 4 Likes

See discrimination in islam ooo. So maitama is a special muslim thats why he wasnt buried immediately abi?





Issorite 3 Likes 1 Share

coolcatty:

Mehn the Hausas love attending burial...they love seeing corpses and inhaling the smell of the dead.



Tufiakwa Inhaling the smell of the dead



Your mumu no get part two oo Your mumu no get part two oo 11 Likes

Hmmm

May Allah grant his soul an eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family.

coolcatty:

Mehn the Hausas love attending burial...they love seeing corpses and inhaling the smell of the dead.



Tufiakwa ode ode 5 Likes

Two things you can never satisfy ;the fire and the grave 1 Like

The poor muslims are buried immediately....while the rich are delayed for some days before they buried them.







In that crowd i can assure you that there are some y*****b* muslims there. 2 Likes

O boy, crowd

jegz25:

ode

Bia where is the mod?



Come and ban this guy that cannot have a sane discussion without hurling invectives. Bia where is the mod?Come and ban this guy that cannot have a sane discussion without hurling invectives.

Funny thing about Muslim they believe the man is in heaven 1 Like

A well loved man. North and beyond.... 1 Like