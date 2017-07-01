₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by metronaija3: 9:18pm On Jul 04
Photos from Maitama Sule's funeral prayer earlier at the Emir Palace in Kano. May he rest in peace. Ya Allah bless us all with good ending. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/07/photos-crowd-at-maitama-sules-funeral.html
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Jaymaxxy(m): 9:32pm On Jul 04
This is massive. RIP to the dead
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:33pm On Jul 04
When is bubu own arriving self?
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Beesluv: 9:38pm On Jul 04
May Allah grant him aljannah firdaus
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 9:39pm On Jul 04
This is indeed a massive crowd!
May his soul rest in peace!
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by ismhab(m): 10:02pm On Jul 04
Inna lillahi wa inna illahi raji'un
May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, may aljannah firdaus be his final abode.
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by omenka(m): 10:13pm On Jul 04
My God! What is this!??
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Saifullah01: 10:29pm On Jul 04
Indeed the elephant has fallen.
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by bukkielee(m): 10:37pm On Jul 04
Apiku, Bulahi, Albutalamy, Ovj, Tilulu shelif, safaki and the others, get set for yours is near
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by coolcatty: 10:38pm On Jul 04
Mehn the Hausas love attending burial...they love seeing corpses and inhaling the smell of the dead.
Tufiakwa
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by MirJay: 10:39pm On Jul 04
. May his soul be well received by Allah
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:39pm On Jul 04
WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hywGdIdX-c
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by dalass(f): 10:39pm On Jul 04
Impressive
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Yfer25fer25(m): 10:39pm On Jul 04
Local champion
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by twilliamx: 10:39pm On Jul 04
R
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by telim: 10:39pm On Jul 04
May his soul rest in peace but there is nothing massive here. The last time I died the crowd that attended my funeral were more than 200k. Currently am planning to hybernate till there is change in government.
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by BuhariNaWah: 10:39pm On Jul 04
A man of integrity.......
But this Buhari na wah!
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Ias1: 10:39pm On Jul 04
Wow
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by isbish(m): 10:39pm On Jul 04
If only some people know what it means to get such a massive crowd for ones burial. Wow! May Allah pardon all his sons and reward him doublefold for his good deeds. May Allah forgive us all when we return to him. This crowd means a whole lot if you know what it means.
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by MykOnyxo(m): 10:39pm On Jul 04
isbish:
Lol.... does it guarantee heaven?
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by keypad1: 10:39pm On Jul 04
See discrimination in islam ooo. So maitama is a special muslim thats why he wasnt buried immediately abi?
Issorite
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:40pm On Jul 04
coolcatty:Inhaling the smell of the dead
Your mumu no get part two oo
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by mzlee01: 10:41pm On Jul 04
Hmmm
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:41pm On Jul 04
May Allah grant his soul an eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family.
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by jegz25(m): 10:42pm On Jul 04
coolcatty:ode
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by imstrong1: 10:42pm On Jul 04
Two things you can never satisfy ;the fire and the grave
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by keypad1: 10:43pm On Jul 04
The poor muslims are buried immediately....while the rich are delayed for some days before they buried them.
In that crowd i can assure you that there are some y*****b* muslims there.
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Paulpaulpaul(m): 10:43pm On Jul 04
O boy, crowd
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by coolcatty: 10:43pm On Jul 04
jegz25:
Bia where is the mod?
Come and ban this guy that cannot have a sane discussion without hurling invectives.
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:45pm On Jul 04
Funny thing about Muslim they believe the man is in heaven
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by Frankbaro(m): 10:46pm On Jul 04
A well loved man. North and beyond....
|Re: Crowd At Maitama Sule's Funeral Prayer (Photos) by waleadex(m): 10:47pm On Jul 04
This crowd is huge enough to win a Presidential election for their candidate...
