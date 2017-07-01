Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Executive Secretary Of The NHIS Allegedly Suspended Over Fraud Accusations (3170 Views)

The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf, has been suspended, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, approved the suspension on Thursday with immediate effect, multiple sources familiar with the development informed PREMIUM TIMES Thursday night.



Mr. Yusuf, 54, took over the state-run health insurance provider on July 29, 2016.

But his reign has been fraught with allegations of fraud.

The suspension came weeks after the Senate launched investigations into his activities as the NHIS chief.

The lawmakers accused Mr. Yusuf of “corrupt expenditure of N292 million” which he allegedly spent on health care training “without recourse to any appropriate approving authority.



The NHIS chief has denied any wrongdoing.

Reached for comments about the development, Mr. Yusuf denied he had been suspended, telling PREMIUM TIMES the allegations against him are unfounded.



“Who told you I have been suspended or that I did any sharp practices? The person should come forward with proofs,” he said.



But multiple sources in the NHIS and the Health Ministry confirmed that Mr. Yusuf received his suspension letter Thursday evening.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, did not immediately respond to requests for comments Thursday night.



Boade Akinola and Odoh Onuh, spokespersons for the Health Ministry and NHIS, both said in separate phone interviews that they weren’t aware of such development before leaving their respective offices on Thursday.





That Scheme needs a serious overhaul.

when senators have been shortchange in any thing they want to make billions from you will hear all this kind of allegation without a concrete evidence,I am not saying Mr yusuf did not steal but we 've bunch of thieves there in the Senate and the ministries ,abeg na when Buhari dey come back?

I dedicate dis space to all d beautiful babe on nairaland.. I dedicate dis space to all d beautiful babe on nairaland.. 1 Like

Fraud in every sector of Nigeria.......maybe our capital should have been kwaruption.

What has happened to BABACHIR LAWAL? The suspended SGF,The grasscutter of the North-East?

Are Nigerians the problem of Nigeria?

Looters everywhere! By the time this government is probed in 2019, jaws would drop

I saw this suspension coming for this guy, after he exposed the HMO fraud in the house of representative probe, he spoke against the injustice committed by health practitioners and now they have him sacked....when would anything work in Nigeria, when those that try to make an impact are ridiculed and disgraced out of office.... tired of corruption in naija we need a revolution.

Am not surprised at d guys suspension just some few days ago at the house of reps hearing on health

His revelations and stance on d corrupt practices and under hand dealings and the HMO was starling

I guess the forces that be wants to make sure he's out of the way for their choppings to continue!

#prof Yusuf must stay



