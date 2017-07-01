₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,469 members, 3,642,550 topics. Date: Friday, 07 July 2017 at 03:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) (1541 Views)
Official VIDEO: Flavour – Champion / Official Video: Davido Ft. Olamide – The Money / VIDEO - Tekno Ft. PHYNO, Flavour - Duro Remix (download) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by iamVirus(m): 11:18am
Off his recent released album Ijele The Traveller Flavour shares yet another Tekno-produced track titled “Catch You”, the Video was shot and directed by Sesan.
Watch Below
cc lalasticlala
DOWNLOAD VIA: http://360jamng.net/video-flavour-catch-you/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VB9U_-Uskeg
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by iamVirus(m): 11:18am
this is so dope.
boobies
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by CaptainGOOD: 11:27am
Nice1 ijele of africa
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:29pm
Unfortunately, it is not catching.
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by AfonjaBoston: 2:29pm
This is trash
2 Likes
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by ASPchris(m): 2:30pm
Nice one
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by seunny4lif(m): 2:30pm
Why him no dey wear cloth
Nice body
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by Olibboy: 2:31pm
okay. produced by tekno. Na only song I download for him album b dis
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by Abfinest007(m): 2:32pm
mehn sleep de catch u
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by edeboy(m): 2:34pm
na to dey open body now o. y she no remove hand like flavour
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by pembisco(m): 2:39pm
More like Kamasutra
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by kingrt2(m): 2:41pm
Anyone heard it yet?
Check out signature
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by sundaynome: 2:41pm
nice one flavor
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by optimismlaz(m): 2:47pm
Morality has gone down
1 Like
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by sleekkid2015: 2:49pm
make sense video. flavour has aways been on top of his game
Download the video @ http://www.musbizusblog.com/2017/07/music-video-flavour-catch/
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by beinstein(m): 2:51pm
Been wondering why this nigga always go shirtless in all his videos i've watched.
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by chyke4(m): 2:59pm
I tire for flavour, such a useless video
1 Like
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by paulchineduN(m): 2:59pm
Tekno is always on the beat
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by Yoagah: 3:02pm
Hot
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by leocollins(m): 3:05pm
U no go shut up ur mouth,stupid boy
edeboy:
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by Lalas247(f): 3:05pm
Ahhh flavour wan work me like riri
KennyID17 come n learn this lyrics Na ur assignment be this
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by DjAndroid: 3:06pm
optimismlaz:it's a pity. I didn't watch the video up to a minute. It's rotten.
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by Callmehiyce(m): 3:14pm
Flavour be like
"Which girl will I kiss on my next music video?"
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by Aieboocaar(m): 3:19pm
Softcore porn!!
|Re: Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) by paradigmshift(m): 3:23pm
one style man.
boring
(0) (Reply)
Igbo Gospel Artist / Excaphino And Acet Drop Bad Boy / ................
Viewing this topic: youngies(m), omophuneh9(m), uju22(f), Longcucumber(m), Ama80(f), Emmerlee(m), HelloT, mikey2fin, aminujibo(m) and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15