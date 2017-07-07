Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos (15240 Views)

25 Vs 45 - Woman Shares Before/after Photos And She Hasn't Aged A Day / Throwback Photo Of Ejinne Okoroafor With A Flat Chest, Got Fans Asking Questions / Lady Shares Before And After Photos, Reveals Secret Behind Her Transformation (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

My brothers and sisters...Before and after. You have to admit.. He is favoured up nice in what he does!









What do you think?









Cc: Lalasticlala 3 Likes 1 Share

Osigini 7 Likes 3 Shares

that before looks like 2013 2 Likes

Nting z touching.. 1 Like





He bleached his hands.







Seems the efficacy of his charms/rituals depends on either a bushy hair or a bushy beard. He bleached his hands.Seems the efficacy of his charms/rituals depends on either a bushy hair or a bushy beard. 27 Likes 1 Share

The dude above me will say something funny. ... Watch out 36 Likes 1 Share

Slayer of Ice Prince and Phyno.





Hushdonkey! 3 Likes

Nobody is ugly, some so called ugly people you see now can be finer than how they look if they are wealthy 3 Likes

Who cares?





It's LadyF again. Hmmmm.... Nice...It'sagain.

I leave this place for few days and na Hushpuppi I jam for FP

A better throw back will do . say a picture of 15yrs ago

Dude was using a range rover in his BEFORE??

If only my NOW can be as fresh as his BEFORE sef. 22 Likes 2 Shares

What is his real name

How does this put Garri on my table this evening? 1 Like

ego amaka no matter how its made

Investor BJ 1 Like

See as e look like puff puff

His problem



lemme quickly Fry some water!

See my signature na

please any good photo editing professional needed asap 08152955051

is this how American's bring things out of their celeb?





The person who introduced blog to African's made a great mistake. 4 Likes

the guy had successfully gotten attention despite having no talent. YY self is a talent sha

So,?

looks the same apart frm the afro and the yellow hands

I smell illegality all around him. 1 Like

another hushpuppi thread... has he stopped his beef with association of Nigerian musicians?





BUT TRUTH BE TOLD , THE GUY BEEN BALLING SINCE FORGET



BUT TRUTH BE TOLD , THE GUY BEEN BALLING SINCE FORGET 3 Likes

I saw this post in Romance section but didn't know it will geh to front page