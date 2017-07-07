₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by Cholls(m): 2:17pm
My brothers and sisters...Before and after. You have to admit.. He is favoured up nice in what he does!
What do you think?
Cc: Lalasticlala
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by smithsydny(m): 4:14pm
Osigini
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by brighttech95(m): 4:16pm
that before looks like 2013
2 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by julietkcee(f): 5:24pm
Nting z touching..
1 Like
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 5:27pm
He bleached his hands.
Seems the efficacy of his charms/rituals depends on either a bushy hair or a bushy beard.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by cyberdurable(m): 5:28pm
The dude above me will say something funny. ... Watch out
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by olaolulazio(m): 5:28pm
Slayer of Ice Prince and Phyno.
Hushdonkey!
3 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by folakemigeh(f): 5:29pm
Nobody is ugly, some so called ugly people you see now can be finer than how they look if they are wealthy
3 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by aydought: 5:29pm
Who cares?
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by ladyF(f): 5:29pm
Hmmmm.... Nice...
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by encryptjay(m): 5:29pm
I leave this place for few days and na Hushpuppi I jam for FP
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by mlanreh: 5:29pm
A better throw back will do . say a picture of 15yrs ago
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by Youngtrice(m): 5:29pm
Dude was using a range rover in his BEFORE??
If only my NOW can be as fresh as his BEFORE sef.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by hinograce: 5:29pm
What is his real name
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by UbChapter(m): 5:29pm
How does this put Garri on my table this evening?
1 Like
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by Liftkid(m): 5:29pm
ego amaka no matter how its made
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by justi4jesu(f): 5:29pm
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by Atiku2019: 5:29pm
Investor BJ
1 Like
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by Sainttops(m): 5:29pm
See as e look like puff puff
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by Itztotea(m): 5:30pm
His problem
lemme quickly Fry some water!
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by Virgohills(m): 5:30pm
See my signature na
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by Tuljaking: 5:31pm
please any good photo editing professional needed asap 08152955051
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by ekensi01(m): 5:31pm
is this how American's bring things out of their celeb?
The person who introduced blog to African's made a great mistake.
4 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by Lilnikee(m): 5:31pm
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by Sniper12: 5:31pm
the guy had successfully gotten attention despite having no talent. YY self is a talent sha
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by hardywaltz(m): 5:32pm
So,?
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by lefulefu(m): 5:32pm
looks the same apart frm the afro and the yellow hands
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by Fadiga24(m): 5:32pm
I smell illegality all around him.
1 Like
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by NubiLove(m): 5:32pm
another hushpuppi thread... has he stopped his beef with association of Nigerian musicians?
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by iamnicer: 5:32pm
BUT TRUTH BE TOLD , THE GUY BEEN BALLING SINCE FORGET
3 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by Princess4ng(f): 5:33pm
I saw this post in Romance section but didn't know it will geh to front page
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: Throwback, Before And After Photos by Awodipog(m): 5:33pm
Who dis help
