|Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by lightblazingnow(m): 3:32pm
A little drama played out, Thursday, at the launching of the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the state when the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani angrily walked out of the event after sighting the Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai who was equally invited to the occasion.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/drama-as-sen-sani-walks-out-of-efccs-event-after-sighting-el-rufai/amp/
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by Ezigboune(f): 3:33pm
Not surprised
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 3:38pm
playing mind game just like wizkid and davido
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by dunkem21(m): 3:41pm
OK, let's settle this..
Click *Like to support El-Rufai
*Share to agree with Sani ..
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by googlepikins: 3:43pm
Hell rufia na cancer
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by lightblazingnow(m): 3:45pm
Take it from there
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by adem30: 3:51pm
Someone need to tell that Aboki Senator to wait for his time, when El-Rufai finish his second time, then he can contest to be Kaduna governor, but as for now, he no get say
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by ShobayoEmma(m): 3:52pm
Their rogue master has COMPELLED his fellow rogues not to oblige any efcc invitation. Rogue Master, enjoy it while it last o because jungle will soo mature.
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by lightblazingnow(m): 3:55pm
Grace speak out loud
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by alcmene: 3:56pm
I said it......this people have taken it upon themselves to punish, rubbish and evict Osinbade from Aso rock.
I hope Abiola's fate doesn't befall him.
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by three: 4:27pm
Somebody that is pulling the strings of a whole Jagaban!
You ma no go waka comot
#GRANDPUPPETMASTER
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by sarrki(m): 4:27pm
El rufai is better than Sanni 100times
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by vecman222(m): 4:28pm
Sani is a foolish man..el-rufai is better off than him...
Yeye sinator
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by Edopesin(m): 4:28pm
Immature Act Ahn Yhu Expect The Masses To Luk Up To Yhu *spits*
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by smithsydny(m): 4:29pm
Useless Northerners
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by kingrt2(m): 4:29pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 4:29pm
Nonsense!! What are his expectation? That Rufai won't grace the occassion even after putting up the structure?
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by veacea: 4:29pm
Na them sabi
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by Antoeni(m): 4:30pm
Sworn enemies
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by begwong: 4:30pm
He did well. Hell rufai should be investigated during his last days as fct minister.
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by ujpikin(f): 4:30pm
K
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by Masquerade7: 4:31pm
This Shehu Sani is no longer making sense like he used to.
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by BroZuma: 4:31pm
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by whizzyleejr(m): 4:32pm
Nah so dem hate each other?? Dem dey behave like pikin
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by anytexy: 4:32pm
Next senator to be recalled by his governor as soon as governor Bello scales through with senator Deno. By then some people will say it is his people that want him back. Naija is a failed state.
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by MrImole(m): 4:32pm
Light and darkness!
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by begwong: 4:32pm
dunkem21:Why not the other way round?
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by Princess4ng(f): 4:32pm
Enemies in public...
Friends in their living rooms...
Nothing concern me mbok....
When 2 elephants fight..
The grass suffers.....
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by johnreh: 4:33pm
two short men devils
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by Brandmanager(m): 4:33pm
lol
|Re: Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai by Wholue: 4:35pm
Ok
