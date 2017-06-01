₦airaland Forum

Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by dre11(m): 4:34pm On Jul 07
A woman who thought she sent a complementary messages to his young lover after a hot sex romp, has realized that she accidentally sent it to her husband, as hell has been let loose.



OOPS!
A Masvingo woman accidentally sent romantic WhatsApp messages meant for her boyfriend to her husband complementing him for a “hot” sex session.

Namatirai Svondo from Mucheke suburb scored an own goal as her husband Amos Mangwiro got explicit details of how she enjoyed her boyfriend Gilbert’s sexual gymnastics the previous day.

In the texts, she also suggested that they should do it more often because her husband was not “hot” in bed.

The messages had a bonus attached to them in the form of nude pictures.

“Morning lovie (sic) hope you enjoyed yesterday. For me it was a well deserved night after the sex act. I really enjoyed, thank you very much dear and I only wish we could do that more often,” she texted.

After realising her mistake Svondo reportedly deserted her matrimonial home, leading her husband to approach the Masvingo Civil Court to dissolve their customary marriage.

In his court papers which are set to be heard at the customary court, Mangwiro prayed for the dissolution of their union because it has irretrievably broken down after he discovered that his wife of 10 years has been cheating on him.

“The marriage relationship between the parties has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that marriage cannot be restored to a normal one on account of the following factors; defendant deserted the family after the plaintiff discovered that she had been cheating on him.

“This was after respondent accidentally sent romantic WhatsApp messages and her nude pictures, which were meant for her boyfriend only identified as Gilbert, to the plaintiff and as a result plaintiff has lost all the love and affection he once had for the defendant,” reads part of the summons.

The plaintiff also stated that it would be in his interest that after the dissolution of their union, custody of their two children be awarded to him adding that it would be also fair for the matrimonial property to be shared equally between them.


http://www.b-metro.co.zw/marriage-ends-after-woman-thanks-wrong-man-for-hot-sex/
Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by HungerBAD: 4:34pm On Jul 07
Dumb Cheat.

She is now free to move in with her lover,if he will accept her and i hope he the husband has the common sense to do a DNA test on the kids.

Once upon a time,married men use to be good at cheating. But sadly,married women have overtaken men and the fearful part is they see nothing wrong in it.

I blame modernization for this.

This is not fair. Our fathers had decent ladies to choose from when looking for wives,but our generation is stuck with slay queens and pepper dem gang.

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by Nickymezor(f): 4:41pm On Jul 07
Busted! Serves her right

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by dollarcoolcat(m): 4:45pm On Jul 07
Everyday for the thief 1day 4d owner! Bitches errywhere

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by Florblu(f): 5:01pm On Jul 07
Divorce fall on her

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by ijustdey: 5:46pm On Jul 07
one correct drill bit that bored her hole have reset her medulla oblongata




who says women no like to be phucked, bored and drill to satisfaction

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by jhudit(f): 5:52pm On Jul 07
HungerBAD:
Dumb Cheat.

She is now free to move in with her lover,if he will accept her and i hope he the husband has the common sense to do a DNA test on the kids.

Once upon a time,married men use to be good at cheating. But sadly,married women have overtaken men and the fearful part is they see nothing wrong in it.

I blame modernization for this.

This is not fair. Our fathers had decent ladies to choose from when looking for wives,but our generation is stuck with slay queens and pepper dem gang.
The men are still good at it, the women are only learning from the best. Your fathers helped the women of old to retain their decency. We need to revisit and uphold our moral values...this generation of men are not in any way better than their female counterparts.

I wonder how her husband will handle this.
She is a woman, cheating women don't deserve forgiveness...
Only men can be forgiven... cheesy
She should stay one place next time.

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by HungerBAD: 6:01pm On Jul 07
jhudit:

The men are still good at it, the women are only learning from the best. Your fathers helped the women of old to retain their decency. We need to revisit and uphold our moral values...this generation of men are not in any way better than their female counterparts.

I wonder how her husband will handle this.
She is a woman, cheating women don't deserve forgiveness...
Only men can be forgiven... cheesy
She should stay one place next time.

So you dey support bad thing?

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by jhudit(f): 6:07pm On Jul 07
HungerBAD:


So you dey support bad thing?
No, I am supporting a situation where we respect the sanctity of marriage and condemn whoever falls short with one voice...

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by Homeboiy(m): 9:25pm On Jul 07
Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by Ishilove: 9:31pm On Jul 07
This what happens when your cup is full
Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by Richy4(m): 10:23pm On Jul 07
strange things are indeed happening in this world... The more you feel that you've seen it all, the more new ones emerges to surprise you....
Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by NwaAmaikpe: 10:43pm On Jul 07
Still trying to imagine how and why she ran away from her marital home.


It's no big deal, almost every woman does this.

The husband should just dust himself up, get a condom and head for a brothel; get his fair share then come back home and everything goes back to normal. Chikina.

Folks need to understand than humans just like animals are polygamous in nature.
Society and religion have nurtured us to neglect nature

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by sisisioge: 11:06pm On Jul 07
Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by Fkforyou(m): 5:57am
Omo...The man village witches finally got to her... grin

Na her carry her hand confess by herself. cheesy
Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by SycophanticGoat: 6:30am
All men should ensure that they have money to run at least 3 DNA tests before getting married.

I done talk my own finish..

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by itiswellandwell: 8:18am
Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by Evaberry(f): 8:42am
some nairalanders sha.
they can be so stupid

you will create a very stupid thread, story that isn't even your business sef and then u will be disturbing the mods

Amebo everywhere

op what is your business with the uk marriage
Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by timilehing(m): 11:13am
Kenya or Zimbabwe. I'm very sure

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by dre11(m): 10:19pm
Cc lalasticlala
Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by auntysimbiat(f): 10:27pm
Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by Leonbonapart(m): 10:32pm
Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by bbbabes1: 10:32pm
Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by elog(m): 10:32pm
What the love of banana can cause.

"Banana fall on her"

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by bbbabes: 10:32pm
Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:33pm
When the Devil decides to pick your call instead of Baba God. grin

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by Vanpascore(m): 10:33pm
Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by mazizitonene(m): 10:33pm
this one na.....When your village people Don pick your call

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by GeneralOjukwu: 10:33pm
The husband don buy market.

Scientists should invent a PvSSY MILEAGE detector! angry angry angry

Once you see a woman with 1 million miles (aka Danfo) You run for the hills! shocked


Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by Deseo(f): 10:34pm
Is that how people text one another after sex?

Re: Zimbabwean Married Woman Thanks Wrong Man For ‘Hot Sex’ by whizzyleejr(m): 10:34pm
Oyaa tell her make she start to pack her loads, her papa house don dey call her

