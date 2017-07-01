Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Fayose: How Idahosa Converted My Father To A Christian In 1980 Ibadan Crusade‎ (8002 Views)

Speaking in Benin while delivering the convocation lecture of the Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Fayose said the decision of his father to give out the family's only Peugeot salon car drew the anger of his six wives and 27 children who felt bad about the decision.



‎"Archbishop Benson Idahosa came to Ibadan in 1980 for a crusade and my father attended and he was converted and after Idahosa had finished preaching he said they should donate something for God's work and since my father was converted and deeply touched, he gave out the family's only Peugeot car.



"He changed the car's ownership and particulars and brought it to Idahosa that he was donating it to support evangelism. Though the entire family was against it because we thought it would affect the family's movement, the seed of faith paid off in the end. Those who donated were prayed for by the Bishop.‎



"I was so pained that I blocked the gate and insisted that the 504 station wagon will not be taken out of the compound, my father called the police that I was preventing Ben Idahosa's car from leaving our compound, my father had indeed changed the vehicle particulars so I had to succumb to the police.



"But today, God has prospere‎d the family.‎ It's good to give to the Lord and when you do that you are sowing a seed that will germinate for the children and that is working for us now," he said.



Fayose said what he wanted to bring out was the importance of giving to the Lord cheerfully. ‎He charged the management of the institution that the vision of the late Idahosa must not be allowed to die but upheld.



While fielding questions after delivering the lecture entitled ‎"Education and actualization" , Fayose said handlers of the sector must live their words and put those concerned on the driver's seat.



‎"I withdrew my sons from Olashore International School in Osun State and put them in SUBEB Schools in Ado-Ekiti. My sons attended institutions in Nigeria. Many people in the country say something and do other things," he added.



He also advised youths not to inherit the enemies of their political leaders they know nothing about.



He charged Nigerians to critically examine their leaders before voting them into office.

On how he would actualise his dream of leading the country, Fayose said he would only align himself with God's power, saying with God nothing is impossible.





Now God is using you mightyly to fight d Fulani jihadists that are in power. God bless Bishop idahosa 25 Likes

seek ye first the Kingdom of God.....



Wealth is like manure, spread it, it makes things grow. Heap it, it stinks.



neva let you peanuts withhold your billions 10 Likes

The seed and the prayers of his father paved the way for Ayodele Peter Fayose. Don't underestimate what God can do if you truly trust in Him.



The father sowed, the children reaped. Be mindful of what you are sowing cos your children might reap it. 16 Likes 1 Share

spartan117:

Now God is using you mightyly to fight d Fulani jihadists that are in power. God bless Bishop idahosa

all these things make me love islam more...especially when i see the more y'all nigg@s hate it..the more it grow...so plz dnt stop hating islam all these things make me love islam more...especially when i see the more y'all nigg@s hate it..the more it grow...so plz dnt stop hating islam 3 Likes

youngG10:





all these things make me love islam more...especially when i see the more y'all nigg@s hate it..the more it grow...so plz dnt stop hating islam Lol this is what happens when u ffight God's people he will "prepare a table for his children in front of their enemies " Lol this is what happens when u ffight God's people he will "prepare a table for his children in front of their enemies " 47 Likes

Nice

...





So sowing of seeds did not start today?





The last time my pastor asked us to sow seeds in church

I packed up all my used boxers, packaged them and sowed them to his life





Since then; my life turned upside down around for good.

Since then, my preek will always stand at attention once I step foot in the church. So sowing of seeds did not start today?The last time my pastor asked us to sow seeds in churchI packed up all my used boxers, packaged them and sowed them to his lifeSince then; my life turnedaround for good.Since then, my preek will always stand at attention once I step foot in the church. 4 Likes 1 Share

na xo

AYO FAYOSE HIMSELF...... 1 Like

Politics at its best... always using any means possible to get the attention of the masses... Fayose is the new "Maradona" of Nigeria's politics... This guy too get sense!!!

Food for thought

Oshokomole,

God is great...

hhh

Ijayá Buhari!!



Still wondering why some Nigerians love to despise you. 5 Likes

E

We hear

Wao what an interesting read Fayose is too blessed to be curse. He said sometimes in 2016 that whosoever wants to put him in jail come 2018 that such a one will not live to see that day. Fayose is a Prophet no doubt. His prophecies so far has since come to pass 3 Likes

H

Thank God for Christianity nothing is done by force. 3 Likes

youngG10:





all these things make me love islam more...especially when i see the more y'all nigg@s hate it..the more it grow...so plz dnt stop hating islam "it more it grow" in destroying lives n properties, in wickedness to humanity, in taking d whole world backward,in causing pain n panic. I'll rather die alone than to identify with islam. shame "it more it grow" in destroying lives n properties, in wickedness to humanity, in taking d whole world backward,in causing pain n panic. I'll rather die alone than to identify with islam. shame 2 Likes 1 Share





youngG10:





all these things make me love islam more...especially when i see the more y'all nigg@s hate it..the more it grow...so plz dnt stop hating islam

since democracy , have you seen a Muslim person complete his tenure ? Bring another Muslim , he won't last long in aso villa.

God cannot use the children of Ishmael they are terrorist. since democracy , have you seen a Muslim person complete his tenure ? Bring another Muslim , he won't last long in aso villa.God cannot use the children of Ishmael they are terrorist. 4 Likes





tomakint:

Wao what an interesting read Fayose is too blessed to be curse. He said sometimes in 2016 that whosoever wants to put him in jail come 2018 that such a one will not live to see that day. Fayose is a Prophet no doubt. His prophecies so far has since come to pass He may bot be Elijah but what he said about Buhari's health has been nearly spot on.

People forget that he has many friends & contacts within APC and knows many things we do not know.



And Buhari is abroad treating illness for almost 5 months already. I think only huge amount of money (buying excellent foreign medical care) has kept him alive so far. If not Fayose's prediction would have happened already. He may bot be Elijah but what he said about Buhari's health has been nearly spot on.People forget that he has many friends & contacts within APC and knows many things we do not know.And Buhari is abroad treating illness for almost 5 months already. I think only huge amount of money (buying excellent foreign medical care) has kept him alive so far. If not Fayose's prediction would have happened already. 1 Like

Re open Lautech

ebosie11:

Word of wisdom. He also advised youths not to inherit the enemies of their political leaders they know nothing about.

Oshokomole. Peper dem gang. Its only you that practice fair and clean politics.

You got ky vote 100 when you contest for prez. Word of wisdom.Oshokomole. Peper dem gang. Its only you that practice fair and clean politics.You got ky vote 100 when you contest for prez. 2 Likes

spartan117:



Lol this is what happens when u ffight God's people he will "prepare a table for his children in front of their enemies " That is true one cannot beat the wisdom of God, you see when Bihari was renting every where if I do not win I will spit blood people will die the country will boil God in his infinite wisdom softens Goodluck's heart, give Bihari victory after but he was not the main owner of the throne now he is begging for life, that is if he is still alive, he no bring in osinbanjo, a Christian, a professor and a non northerner he make KANU heat the political corridor of the country so that any attempt for the north to remove Osinbanjor against the construction of the country will course war and now the north are in tight corner bcs the will of God most be done this is what happens when God herself fights for you, That is true one cannot beat the wisdom of God, you see when Bihari was renting every where if I do not win I will spit blood people will die the country will boil God in his infinite wisdom softens Goodluck's heart, give Bihari victory after but he was not the main owner of the throne now he is begging for life, that is if he is still alive, he no bring in osinbanjo, a Christian, a professor and a non northerner he make KANU heat the political corridor of the country so that any attempt for the north to remove Osinbanjor against the construction of the country will course war and now the north are in tight corner bcs the will of God most be done this is what happens when God herself fights for you, 1 Like