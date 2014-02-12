

ARCHBISHOP BENSON IDAHOSA AND BISHOP DAVID OYEDEPO

By Leke Beecroft



1. Benson Idahosa was born in September.

1. David Oyedepo was born in September.



2. Benson Idahosa was born to a non-christian father.

2. David Oyedepo was born to a non-christian father.



3.Benson Idahosa's mother was once driven out of her matrimonial home.

3. David Oyedepo's mother was once driven out of her matrimonial home.



4. Benson Idahosa's mother had children who died as babies.

4. David Oyedepo's mother had children who died as babies.



5. Benson Idahosa was sickly as a child.

5. David Oyedepo was sickly as a child.



6. Benson Idahosa's grandmother sent him to school.

6. David Oyedepo's grandmother sent him to school.



7. Benson Idahosa attended an Anglican primary school.

7. David Oyedepo attended an Anglican primary school.



8. Benson Idahosa got born again in the 1960s (1960)

8. David Oyedepo got born again in the 1960s (1969)



9. Benson Idahosa bought his first pair of shoes after working as a vendor and barrow boy as a teenager (18)

9. David Oyedepo bought his first pair of shoes after a hospital building construction digging job as a teenager (16)



10. Benson Idahosa recorded a miracle of raising the dead before going into ministry.

10. David Oyedepo recorded a miracle of raising the dead before going into ministry.



11. Benson Idahosa attended polytechnic (in UK by correspondence)

11. David Oyedepo attended polytechnic (Kwarapoly)



12. Benson Idahosa was inspired by his mentor T.L Osborn among others.

12. David Oyedepo was inspired by T.L Osborn and Benson Idahosa among others.



13. Benson Idahosa paid a visit to Pa Sydney Granville Elton at Ilesa after receiving a call into ministry.

13. David Oyedepo received a call into ministry at Ilesa after a visit to Pa Sydney Granville Elton.



14. Benson Idahosa received a call to preach prosperity and was the first and leading Nigerian preacher of the prosperity gospel in his time.

14. David Oyedepo received a call to preach prosperity and is the leading Nigerian preacher of the prosperity gospel in his time.



15. Benson Idahosa was the richest African pastor while he was alive.

15. David Oyedepo is currently the richest African pastor.



16. Benson Idahosa was severely criticized by Archbishop Okogie.

16. David Oyedepo was severely criticized by Archbishop Okogie



17. Benson Idahosa's first major church building built in his 30s was called FAITH MIRACLE CENTRE.

17. David Oyedepo's first major church building built in his 30s was called GARDEN OF FAITH.



18. Benson Idahosa's largest church building built in his 40s was called FAITH ARENA.

18. David Oyedepo's largest church building built in his 40s was called FAITH TABERNACLE.



19. Benson Idahosa was ordained Bishop in the 80s (1981)

19. David Oyedepo was ordained Bishop in the 80s (1988) by Archbishop Benson Idahosa.



20. Benson Idahosa has four children.

20. David Oyedepo has four children.



21. Benson Idahosa's first child is named BENSON

21. David Oyedepo's first child is named DAVID



22. Benson Idahosa's Faith Arena was Africa's largest church building in Africa at construction.

22. David Oyedepo's Faith Tabernacle was the world's largest church building at construction.



23. Benson Idahosa's ministry was the first in Africa to fly a jet.

23. David Oyedepo's ministry was the first in Africa to own a fleet of aircraft, aircraft hangar.and airstrip.



24. Benson Idahosa's ministry was the first pentecostal mission in Nigeria to run a university with Idahosa as Chancellor..

24. David Oyedepo's ministry was the first pentecostal mission in Nigeria to run two universities with Oyedepo as Chancellor..



25. Benson Idahosa's ministry owned 104 Word of Faith nursery and primary schools by his 59th birthday.

25. David Oyedepo's ministry owned 104 Kingdom Heritage Model Schools (Nursery and Primary) by his 59th birthday



26. Benson Idahosa's ministry owns a group of Word of Faith Secondary Schools.

26. David Oyedepo's ministry owns a group of Faith Academy (Secondary) Schools.



27. Benson Idahosa's ministry runs a group of hospitals called Faith Mediplex and built the first major facility in his hometown in Benin City.

27. David Oyedepo's ministry runs a group of hospitals called Gilead and built the first major facility in his hometown, Omu Aran.



28. At 58, Benson Idahosa's church released her constitution.

28. At 58, David Oyedepo's church released her constitution (The Mandate).



29. At 59, Benson Idahosa's church had 6,000 branches.

29. At 59, David Oyedepo's church had 6,000 branches.



30. Benson Idahosa once made news headlines while confronting a witch.

30. David Oyedepo once made news headlines while confronting a witch.



31. One of Benson Idahosa'a daughters is married to a senior pastor in the church Idahosa founded (Church of God Mission-Miracle center).

31. One of David Oyedepo's daughters is married to a senior pastor in the church Oyedepo founded (Winners ' Chapel, Ota).



32. Benson Idahosa was fondly called 'PAPA' by worshippers in the CGMI.

32. David Oyedepo is fondly called 'PAPA' by worshippers in Winners Chapel.



33. Benson Idahosa was attacked at home by armed robbers, he engaged them in a verbal duel and they fled.

33. David Oyedepo was attacked in a hotel by armed robbers, he engaged them in a verbal duel and they fled.



34. Benson Idahosa always slept an average of 4 hours daily.

34. David Oyedepo sleeps an average of 4 hours daily.



35. Benson Idahosa's wife, Margaret once passed on, and it took her husband and children's prayers to raise her up.

35. David Oyedepo's wife, Faith, once lost the use of her limbs and was later reported dead,it took the prayers of her husband, family and friends to get her back on her feet.



36. Benson Idahosa sponsored hundreds of children to school on scholarship.

37. David Oyedepo has sponsored over a thousand children to school on scholarship.



38. Benson Idahosa started to give a tithe of 90% of his monthly income in the 80s.

38. David Oyedepo stopped receiving a salary in 1988.



39. In the 90s, Benson Idahosa wrote one of his bestsellers "BENEFITS OF DEATH". He was "Coronated" shortly before his 60th birthday.

39. In the 90s, David Oyedepo wrote one of his bestsellers "LONG LIFE YOUR HERITAGE". He clocked 60 in 2014.



40. In 1986, Benson Idahosa announced at a crusade that his son, David Oyedepo would do greater works than him.

40. On the departure of Benson Idahosa in 1998, funds were needed to keep paying the Christian Faith University (later Benson Idahosa University) staff salary, David Oyedepo came to the rescue and paid the salaries till the university stabilised,in that period, he received inspiration to start Covenant University which is now one of the most prominent universities in Nigeria.



