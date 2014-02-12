₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop by Leke Beecroft
40 STRIKING AND INTERESTING SIMILARITIES BETWEEN:
ARCHBISHOP BENSON IDAHOSA AND BISHOP DAVID OYEDEPO
By Leke Beecroft
1. Benson Idahosa was born in September.
1. David Oyedepo was born in September.
2. Benson Idahosa was born to a non-christian father.
2. David Oyedepo was born to a non-christian father.
3.Benson Idahosa's mother was once driven out of her matrimonial home.
3. David Oyedepo's mother was once driven out of her matrimonial home.
4. Benson Idahosa's mother had children who died as babies.
4. David Oyedepo's mother had children who died as babies.
5. Benson Idahosa was sickly as a child.
5. David Oyedepo was sickly as a child.
6. Benson Idahosa's grandmother sent him to school.
6. David Oyedepo's grandmother sent him to school.
7. Benson Idahosa attended an Anglican primary school.
7. David Oyedepo attended an Anglican primary school.
8. Benson Idahosa got born again in the 1960s (1960)
8. David Oyedepo got born again in the 1960s (1969)
9. Benson Idahosa bought his first pair of shoes after working as a vendor and barrow boy as a teenager (18)
9. David Oyedepo bought his first pair of shoes after a hospital building construction digging job as a teenager (16)
10. Benson Idahosa recorded a miracle of raising the dead before going into ministry.
10. David Oyedepo recorded a miracle of raising the dead before going into ministry.
11. Benson Idahosa attended polytechnic (in UK by correspondence)
11. David Oyedepo attended polytechnic (Kwarapoly)
12. Benson Idahosa was inspired by his mentor T.L Osborn among others.
12. David Oyedepo was inspired by T.L Osborn and Benson Idahosa among others.
13. Benson Idahosa paid a visit to Pa Sydney Granville Elton at Ilesa after receiving a call into ministry.
13. David Oyedepo received a call into ministry at Ilesa after a visit to Pa Sydney Granville Elton.
14. Benson Idahosa received a call to preach prosperity and was the first and leading Nigerian preacher of the prosperity gospel in his time.
14. David Oyedepo received a call to preach prosperity and is the leading Nigerian preacher of the prosperity gospel in his time.
15. Benson Idahosa was the richest African pastor while he was alive.
15. David Oyedepo is currently the richest African pastor.
16. Benson Idahosa was severely criticized by Archbishop Okogie.
16. David Oyedepo was severely criticized by Archbishop Okogie
17. Benson Idahosa's first major church building built in his 30s was called FAITH MIRACLE CENTRE.
17. David Oyedepo's first major church building built in his 30s was called GARDEN OF FAITH.
18. Benson Idahosa's largest church building built in his 40s was called FAITH ARENA.
18. David Oyedepo's largest church building built in his 40s was called FAITH TABERNACLE.
19. Benson Idahosa was ordained Bishop in the 80s (1981)
19. David Oyedepo was ordained Bishop in the 80s (1988) by Archbishop Benson Idahosa.
20. Benson Idahosa has four children.
20. David Oyedepo has four children.
21. Benson Idahosa's first child is named BENSON
21. David Oyedepo's first child is named DAVID
22. Benson Idahosa's Faith Arena was Africa's largest church building in Africa at construction.
22. David Oyedepo's Faith Tabernacle was the world's largest church building at construction.
23. Benson Idahosa's ministry was the first in Africa to fly a jet.
23. David Oyedepo's ministry was the first in Africa to own a fleet of aircraft, aircraft hangar.and airstrip.
24. Benson Idahosa's ministry was the first pentecostal mission in Nigeria to run a university with Idahosa as Chancellor..
24. David Oyedepo's ministry was the first pentecostal mission in Nigeria to run two universities with Oyedepo as Chancellor..
25. Benson Idahosa's ministry owned 104 Word of Faith nursery and primary schools by his 59th birthday.
25. David Oyedepo's ministry owned 104 Kingdom Heritage Model Schools (Nursery and Primary) by his 59th birthday
26. Benson Idahosa's ministry owns a group of Word of Faith Secondary Schools.
26. David Oyedepo's ministry owns a group of Faith Academy (Secondary) Schools.
27. Benson Idahosa's ministry runs a group of hospitals called Faith Mediplex and built the first major facility in his hometown in Benin City.
27. David Oyedepo's ministry runs a group of hospitals called Gilead and built the first major facility in his hometown, Omu Aran.
28. At 58, Benson Idahosa's church released her constitution.
28. At 58, David Oyedepo's church released her constitution (The Mandate).
29. At 59, Benson Idahosa's church had 6,000 branches.
29. At 59, David Oyedepo's church had 6,000 branches.
30. Benson Idahosa once made news headlines while confronting a witch.
30. David Oyedepo once made news headlines while confronting a witch.
31. One of Benson Idahosa'a daughters is married to a senior pastor in the church Idahosa founded (Church of God Mission-Miracle center).
31. One of David Oyedepo's daughters is married to a senior pastor in the church Oyedepo founded (Winners ' Chapel, Ota).
32. Benson Idahosa was fondly called 'PAPA' by worshippers in the CGMI.
32. David Oyedepo is fondly called 'PAPA' by worshippers in Winners Chapel.
33. Benson Idahosa was attacked at home by armed robbers, he engaged them in a verbal duel and they fled.
33. David Oyedepo was attacked in a hotel by armed robbers, he engaged them in a verbal duel and they fled.
34. Benson Idahosa always slept an average of 4 hours daily.
34. David Oyedepo sleeps an average of 4 hours daily.
35. Benson Idahosa's wife, Margaret once passed on, and it took her husband and children's prayers to raise her up.
35. David Oyedepo's wife, Faith, once lost the use of her limbs and was later reported dead,it took the prayers of her husband, family and friends to get her back on her feet.
36. Benson Idahosa sponsored hundreds of children to school on scholarship.
37. David Oyedepo has sponsored over a thousand children to school on scholarship.
38. Benson Idahosa started to give a tithe of 90% of his monthly income in the 80s.
38. David Oyedepo stopped receiving a salary in 1988.
39. In the 90s, Benson Idahosa wrote one of his bestsellers "BENEFITS OF DEATH". He was "Coronated" shortly before his 60th birthday.
39. In the 90s, David Oyedepo wrote one of his bestsellers "LONG LIFE YOUR HERITAGE". He clocked 60 in 2014.
40. In 1986, Benson Idahosa announced at a crusade that his son, David Oyedepo would do greater works than him.
40. On the departure of Benson Idahosa in 1998, funds were needed to keep paying the Christian Faith University (later Benson Idahosa University) staff salary, David Oyedepo came to the rescue and paid the salaries till the university stabilised,in that period, he received inspiration to start Covenant University which is now one of the most prominent universities in Nigeria.
https://m.facebook.com/Churchgist.org/photos/a.445141538963056.1073741828.444807728996437/1107807982696405/?type=3
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
These are great men
Also businessmen
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
The only similarity they would never share is longetivity in Jesus Name. Lord Jesus let Adeboye and Oyedepo remain with us for a very long time.
When I study Oyedepo's life I begin to understand his audacity and radicalism. Much of his life he associated with radicals of the Christian faith from Hagin, T.L Osborne, Idahosa, Adeboye and Copeland. You can't move with such individuals and not become a radical yourself.
No 16 is hilarious for me o. Same person went after father and son.
Statsocial:I have never heard of the bolded story before. Anyway that is how it should be. Give and shut up about it-that is the Christian way.
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
There is only one similarity between them - 419
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
adepeter2027:I am not alarmed by your comment at all. it is only proof you are an individual inspired by angry Demons.
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Statsocial:Your comment gat me cracking
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
adepeter2027:Maybe its not demons afterall. You are just one ridiculous individual. But really don't curse out ppl u don't know before.
There is nothing revolutionary about being insultive or cursing pastors out. If you are a Christian stop it! Foolish people have been doing this from time immemorial from the biblical days of Moses down till this moment. They didn't let the man have rest, they murmur, gossiped and nearly overthrew him for marrying an Outsider who God said no one should. Even Jesus won't tell you that all his apostles are perfect. So take a chill pill because nobody go answer him papa name on judgement day-Whether na Pope Francis, or Queen Elizabeth or Oyedepo you will all answer your name. What you feel about those pastors is irrelevant to God himself and God won't change his mind about them because you said so. Face your own life.
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
41. Benson Idahosa loved money and material things of life
41. David Oyedepo loves money and material things of life...
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
These men are my mentors
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
The late conman(Idahosa) mentored the living conman(Oyedepo).
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
paiz:when u turn eedris abdulkareem
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Oh? They both raised the dead abi? Who are these dead persons they raised or is it just word of mouth we are to accept?
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Idahosa have five children not four
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Who ordained Idahosa bishop??
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
adepeter2027:Your blindness to their worth will never reduce their value.
They are rare gift to us. We love them. Mind you am redeemed.
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Touchey:
Your question should be. Do I know God, moreover God delights in the prosperity of His servants. If some preach prosperity in their message, if you are not interested in the topic, very simple, change to deeper life or redeem.
You need to understand the church is like a long chain, every church is a piece of that long chain.
1 Corinthians 12:12-15 says things about every church being a part, the fact a church does not lay emphasis on rapture or holiness in every sermon does not mean they are not preaching it.
Moreso, there is a church for every life problem, that's why some don't understand, always claiming their church is the best, when their church is a piece of the entire body(puzzle)
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
adepeter2027:
This belongs to your pocket
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Touchey:
Gordon Lindsey and sponsoring him was Pa Elton
www.saharareporters.com/2014/02/12/there-was-man-s-g-elton-there-church-uncertain-her-true-identity-and-mandate-olugu-olugu
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
Re: Benson Idahosa & David Oyedepo: 40 Similarities Between The Archbishop & Bishop
safarigirl:
