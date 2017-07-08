₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by Doctuur: 3:26am
Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja
The President-General of Ndigbo apex organisation, Ohanaeze, Chief John Nwodo, on Friday, said despite the relentless agitation of youths from the South-East, the Igbo preferred restructuring of the country to total break-up.
A statement made available to journalists in Abuja quoted Nwodo as saying this while addressing a cross-section of Ndigbo leaders in Abuja on Thursday.
Nwodo reportedly told them that no ethnic group had more stakes in the Nigerian project than the Igbo and as such could not consider disintegration as a viable option.
The Ohanaeze leader said there was no part of the country where Ndigbo had not invested their resources, even without corresponding investment in Igboland.
He said while Ohanaeze understood and appreciated the circumstances that prompted the agitations for secession by the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra and the Indigenous People of Biafra, Igbo leaders did not consider secession as a reasonable option.
The statement read, “He (Nwodo) said that restructuring will bring Nigeria to a level where every person of any tribe, religion or class, would have a sense of belonging and in return, give their best for the development of the country.”
According to the statement, Nwodo was in Abuja to meet with critical stakeholders in the Igbo project to have their understanding and be on the same page with them.
Nwodo also announced that steps were being taken by the body to carry the youth of the region along and ensure that Igbo people have a common and unified position on the way forward.
He insisted that equal partnership, ownership and a level playing ground for all was the right way to go to getting the best out of people and setting the country on the path of growth and development.
http://punchng.com/we-prefer-restructuring-not-break-up-ohanaeze/
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by Doctuur: 3:28am
Okay
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by fineboynl: 3:45am
an Igbo man told me Ohanaeze is more like a political party. they love more sharing and negotiations bid that will benefit them for a sell out. that's why the IBO youth don't take them serious. its very east to buy an IBO man.
no wonder Nnamdi KANU commands more respect, he has showed himself to be different from all other movement. and the IBO youth and strongly behind KANU.
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by LionDeLeo: 3:52am
Ipobs - we want biafla, nothing more nothing less.
Ohanaeze - we want restructuring not break up.
Chairman SE gov Forum - we are not ready for restructuring
SE senators - We stand with one Nigeria.
Ndigbo - Arewa youths cannot "drive" us from the north.
Just imagine the cacophony emanating from people who want to be taken serious.
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by Mediator97(m): 3:53am
I Was Thinking They Were Actually Against All That. Maybe Soon, They Will Equally Agree To A Breakup.
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by raker300: 6:32am
LionDeLeo:better than hiding in the bushes like the Afonjas.
Afraid to even speak but chestbeating online..these Afonjas are jokers.
Where are the Afonja elders that made noise under GEJ?
Where is bakare, Soyinka, theifnubu etc..
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by omenka(m): 6:32am
Folks should try and make up their minds what exactly they want. These discordant tones coming from them gives an impression they are just a buncha jokers.
Whatever it is, if given the power, I'd rather let them have the latter. It's best for everyone.
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by sarrki(m): 6:34am
These are patriots
Ipobs are miscreants
There online supporters are tyrants and hypocrite
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by sarrki(m): 6:35am
raker300:
Spotted
By their words and actions we know them
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by LionDeLeo: 6:35am
raker300:Afonjas aren't complaining, so fold ur opinion properly and shove it up ur a$$, at least that shouldn't be strange to you.
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by raker300: 6:36am
omenka:trash.
It is loud and clear..secession is the only way.
Deep down every igbo wants secession..but some are too afraid to openly support it.
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by raker300: 6:37am
LionDeLeo:yes, they aren't complaining..all they do is run around the internet like a bunch of retards talking about Biafra that don't concern them. Jokers, all of them
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by LionDeLeo: 6:39am
raker300:
@ the emboldened, you mean cowardice?
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by BabaRamotu1988: 6:39am
omenka:
the only valid group in igboland now is ipob
and you know their mission
so stop gallivanting on any igbo thread and shatap there and get out
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by rainylad(f): 6:41am
....I prefer secession to restructuring.
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by BabaRamotu1988: 6:41am
sarrki:
Ipob is igbo and Igbo is ipob
may 30 is an eye opener to ewedu eating scumbags
so stop your stale trash
because
Buhari is a terrorist
apc is bokoharam
Tinubu is a bastard
Osibanjo is a vagabond
awolowo is a rat poison king
abiola of cursed memory is a rifraf
Omidina is a cooperate begging bastard
kiss the truth
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by sammieguze(m): 6:44am
I think it's high time we butcher this entity called Nigeria already
or at least let the Igbo go
restructuring is only like delaying the inevitable since it seems that's what everybody wants
even as a Yoruba man, I think its better we split up already
let every man be for himself and let every region have 8ts fate in its hand
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by toolovely(m): 6:45am
who are the Igbos that prefer restructuring? did you guys consult with your people to know what they want? or was it the political igbos that sat and decided for the igbos? before making such statements, it should be a collective agreement of the majority of igbos.
Ohaneze have failed us over time. so, this matter should be deeply discussed. this is the only time we have to set things right. it shouldn't be a gathering of the few who by their actions have rendered Igbo land the way it is today...
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by raker300: 6:46am
LionDeLeo:tell yourself that but the world know who the real cowards are.
A simple google search of "yorubas are..." google will give you the rest
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by LionDeLeo: 6:46am
raker300:Nairaland was developed by a Yoruba while flatrons have their plagiarised version of same. Initially, I thought ipobs will now restrict discussions of their cartoon dreams to that site, but I was mistaken, the yoruba-owned site was so inundated with ipobs matters resulting in a lot of down times for the site.
I'm sure if you restrict your discussions to biafrasay.com or whatever you call that rubbish, afonjas won't be seen there.
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by zombieHUNTER: 6:47am
LionDeLeo:you can conjure anything to get nairaland likes.... Ogbeni
But drum it into your ears .. It's either we restructure or we break up
scratched faces will not sleep well because of Igbo
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by zombieHUNTER: 6:50am
LionDeLeo:you can't survive a day without an Igbo thread....
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by zombieHUNTER: 6:56am
LionDeLeo:there is only one coward tribe in Nigeria ... We all know them
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by NothingDoMe: 7:02am
LionDeLeo:This is childish even for you. This is a buiness site not a yoruba site. Nor spoil market for seun. You are not yoruba so stop causing confusion between the tribes. Be bold enough to declare your tribe If you are not a coward
Just do as the other poster advised, take a bow out of this thread.
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by Keneking: 7:11am
Mynd44 day don break oh
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by LionDeLeo: 7:13am
NothingDoMe:Trying to twist it, right?
Apparently pretending to be oblivious of the assertion that afonjas cannot survive without discussing ipobs which elicited my response.
But for my tribe, I'm a Nigerian.
Pls stop this hypocrisy, already stinking to high heavens. What exactly is the rift between afonjas and ipobs?
Fyi, it is all about attempt by the ipobs to pitch the yorubas against the northerners, and the yorubas aren't dancing to that song. So stop talking trash about bringing confusion between tribes.
You talked about spoiling market for seu.n, have you forgotten that that rubbish is still being advertised on this forum with so much flowery language apparently to pull traffic from nairaland to that nonsense.
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by SuperS1Panther: 7:16am
.
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by SuperS1Panther: 7:18am
Osus are the most confused human beings on planet earth.
We want Biafrau.d. No, we do not want want Biafrau.d
We want restructuring. No, we do not want restructuring.
Let us go. They asked them to go, it turned to No, we are not going anywhere.
Their Lunatic Scammer Dilector and, Merlin of Biafrau.d was preaching One Nigeria in 2011. In 2015, he has changed his mind to one new song.
Lol. Take them serious at your peril --- for their mind is as fickle as the wave of the Sea.
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by Blizzy9ja: 7:25am
Because they still get stipends from Abuja to shut up... An Igbo man can sell his entire family to make money
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by NothingDoMe: 7:29am
LionDeLeo:Ipobs pitch yoruba against northerners? How? You must be high on some semi processed wied. Wetin concern Ipob and their love relationship?
Abeg declare your tribe If you get the guts.
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by NothingDoMe: 7:31am
SuperS1Panther:I love how the same person uses several monikers to comment and like at the same time.
This shows desparation and frustration in trying stop this movement.
It is well with you and your other monikers.
|Re: We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze by LionDeLeo: 7:44am
NothingDoMe:
Pls, what exactly is the problem between ipobs and afonja if not that afonja supported the north against the will of ipobs? There lies the answer.
Saying that I'm high on a substance? You may be right but that substance does not cause memory loss as apparent in your case.
For my tribe, this is a faceless forum where I can mention anything, so I don't subscribe to any online trash in that regard.
Besides, what has my tribe on the net gat to do with cowardice?
