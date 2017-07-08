Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Prefer Restructuring, Not Break-up – Ohanaeze (4915 Views)

The President-General of Ndigbo apex organisation, Ohanaeze, Chief John Nwodo, on Friday, said despite the relentless agitation of youths from the South-East, the Igbo preferred restructuring of the country to total break-up.



A statement made available to journalists in Abuja quoted Nwodo as saying this while addressing a cross-section of Ndigbo leaders in Abuja on Thursday.







Nwodo reportedly told them that no ethnic group had more stakes in the Nigerian project than the Igbo and as such could not consider disintegration as a viable option.



The Ohanaeze leader said there was no part of the country where Ndigbo had not invested their resources, even without corresponding investment in Igboland.



He said while Ohanaeze understood and appreciated the circumstances that prompted the agitations for secession by the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra and the Indigenous People of Biafra, Igbo leaders did not consider secession as a reasonable option.



The statement read, “He (Nwodo) said that restructuring will bring Nigeria to a level where every person of any tribe, religion or class, would have a sense of belonging and in return, give their best for the development of the country.”



According to the statement, Nwodo was in Abuja to meet with critical stakeholders in the Igbo project to have their understanding and be on the same page with them.



Nwodo also announced that steps were being taken by the body to carry the youth of the region along and ensure that Igbo people have a common and unified position on the way forward.



He insisted that equal partnership, ownership and a level playing ground for all was the right way to go to getting the best out of people and setting the country on the path of growth and development.





Okay

an Igbo man told me Ohanaeze is more like a political party. they love more sharing and negotiations bid that will benefit them for a sell out. that's why the IBO youth don't take them serious. its very east to buy an IBO man.





no wonder Nnamdi KANU commands more respect, he has showed himself to be different from all other movement. and the IBO youth and strongly behind KANU.

Ipobs - we want biafla, nothing more nothing less.



Ohanaeze - we want restructuring not break up.



Chairman SE gov Forum - we are not ready for restructuring



SE senators - We stand with one Nigeria.



Ndigbo - Arewa youths cannot "drive" us from the north.



Just imagine the cacophony emanating from people who want to be taken serious.

I Was Thinking They Were Actually Against All That. Maybe Soon, They Will Equally Agree To A Breakup.

LionDeLeo:

Ipobs - we want biafla, nothing more nothing less.



Ohanaeze - we want restructuring not break up.



Chairman SE gov Forum - we are not ready for restructuring



SE senators - We stand with one Nigeria.



Ndigbo - Arewa youths cannot "drive" us from the north.



Just imagine the cacophony emanating from people who want to be taken serious.



better than hiding in the bushes like the Afonjas.



Afraid to even speak but chestbeating online..these Afonjas are jokers.



Where are the Afonja elders that made noise under GEJ?



better than hiding in the bushes like the Afonjas.

Afraid to even speak but chestbeating online..these Afonjas are jokers.

Where are the Afonja elders that made noise under GEJ?

Where is bakare, Soyinka, theifnubu etc..

Folks should try and make up their minds what exactly they want. These discordant tones coming from them gives an impression they are just a buncha jokers.



Whatever it is, if given the power, I'd rather let them have the latter. It's best for everyone.

These are patriots



Ipobs are miscreants



There online supporters are tyrants and hypocrite

raker300:

better than hiding in the bushes like the Afonjas.



Afraid to even speak but chestbeating online..these Afonjas are jokers.



Where are the Afonja elders that made noise under GEJ?



Where is bakare, Soyinka, theifnubu etc..





Spotted



Spotted

By their words and actions we know them

raker300:

better than hiding in the bushes like the Afonjas.



Afraid to even speak but chestbeating online..these Afonjas are jokers.



Where are the Afonja elders that made noise under GEJ?



Where is bakare, Soyinka, theifnubu etc..

Afonjas aren't complaining, so fold ur opinion properly and shove it up ur a$$, at least that shouldn't be strange to you.

omenka:

Folks should try and make up their minds what exactly they want. These discordant tones coming from them gives an impression they are just a buncha jokers.



Whatever it is, if given the power, I'd rather let them have the latter. It's best for everyone. trash.



It is loud and clear..secession is the only way.



trash.

It is loud and clear..secession is the only way.

Deep down every igbo wants secession..but some are too afraid to openly support it.

LionDeLeo:



Afonjas aren't complaining, so fold ur opinion properly and shove it up ur a$$, at least that shouldn't be strange to you.



yes, they aren't complaining..all they do is run around the internet like a bunch of retards talking about Biafra that don't concern them. Jokers, all of them

raker300:

trash.



It is loud and clear..secession is the only way.



Deep down every igbo wants secession..but some are too afraid to openly support it.





@ the emboldened, you mean cowardice?

omenka:

Folks should try and make up their minds what exactly they want. These discordant tones coming from them gives an impression they are just a buncha jokers.



Whatever it is, if given the power, I'd rather let them have the latter. It's best for everyone.

the only valid group in igboland now is ipob

and you know their mission

the only valid group in igboland now is ipob

and you know their mission

so stop gallivanting on any igbo thread and shatap there and get out

....I prefer secession to restructuring.

sarrki:

These are patriots



Ipobs are miscreants



There online supporters are tyrants and hypocrite

Ipob is igbo and Igbo is ipob

may 30 is an eye opener to ewedu eating scumbags

so stop your stale trash

because

Buhari is a terrorist

apc is bokoharam

Tinubu is a bastard

Osibanjo is a vagabond

awolowo is a rat poison king

abiola of cursed memory is a rifraf

Omidina is a cooperate begging bastard

Ipob is igbo and Igbo is ipob

may 30 is an eye opener to ewedu eating scumbags

so stop your stale trash

because

Buhari is a terrorist

apc is bokoharam

Tinubu is a bastard

Osibanjo is a vagabond

awolowo is a rat poison king

abiola of cursed memory is a rifraf

Omidina is a cooperate begging bastard

kiss the truth

I think it's high time we butcher this entity called Nigeria already

or at least let the Igbo go

restructuring is only like delaying the inevitable since it seems that's what everybody wants



even as a Yoruba man, I think its better we split up already

let every man be for himself and let every region have 8ts fate in its hand

who are the Igbos that prefer restructuring? did you guys consult with your people to know what they want? or was it the political igbos that sat and decided for the igbos? before making such statements, it should be a collective agreement of the majority of igbos.



Ohaneze have failed us over time. so, this matter should be deeply discussed. this is the only time we have to set things right. it shouldn't be a gathering of the few who by their actions have rendered Igbo land the way it is today...

LionDeLeo:





@ the emboldened, you cowardice? tell yourself that but the world know who the real cowards are.



tell yourself that but the world know who the real cowards are.

A simple google search of "yorubas are..." google will give you the rest

raker300:

yes, they aren't complaining..all they do is run around the internet like a bunch of retards talking about Biafra that don't concern them. Jokers, all of them Nairaland was developed by a Yoruba while flatrons have their plagiarised version of same. Initially, I thought ipobs will now restrict discussions of their cartoon dreams to that site, but I was mistaken, the yoruba-owned site was so inundated with ipobs matters resulting in a lot of down times for the site.



Nairaland was developed by a Yoruba while flatrons have their plagiarised version of same. Initially, I thought ipobs will now restrict discussions of their cartoon dreams to that site, but I was mistaken, the yoruba-owned site was so inundated with ipobs matters resulting in a lot of down times for the site.

I'm sure if you restrict your discussions to biafrasay.com or whatever you call that rubbish, afonjas won't be seen there.

LionDeLeo:

Ipobs - we want biafla, nothing more nothing less.



Ohanaeze - we want restructuring not break up.



Chairman SE gov Forum - we are not ready for restructuring



SE senators - We stand with one Nigeria.



Ndigbo - Arewa youths cannot "drive" us from the north.



Just imagine the cacophony emanating from people who want to be taken serious.



you can conjure anything to get nairaland likes.... Ogbeni

But drum it into your ears .. It's either we restructure or we break up

you can conjure anything to get nairaland likes.... Ogbeni

But drum it into your ears .. It's either we restructure or we break up

scratched faces will not sleep well because of Igbo

LionDeLeo:



Nairaland was developed by a Yoruba while flatrons have their plagiarised version of same. Initially, I thought ipobs will now restrict discussions of their cartoon dreams to that site, but I was mistaken, the yoruba-owned site was so inundated with ipobs matters resulting in a lot of down times for the site.



you can't survive a day without an Igbo thread....

LionDeLeo:





there is only one coward tribe in Nigeria ... We all know them

LionDeLeo:



Nairaland was developed by a Yoruba while flatrons have their plagiarised version of same. Initially, I thought ipobs will now restrict discussions of their cartoon dreams to that site, but I was mistaken, the yoruba-owned site was so inundated with ipobs matters resulting in a lot of down times for the site.



I'm sure if you restrict your discussions to biafrasay.com or whatever you call that rubbish, afonjas won't be seen there. This is childish even for you. This is a buiness site not a yoruba site. Nor spoil market for seun. You are not yoruba so stop causing confusion between the tribes. Be bold enough to declare your tribe If you are not a coward



This is childish even for you. This is a buiness site not a yoruba site. Nor spoil market for seun. You are not yoruba so stop causing confusion between the tribes. Be bold enough to declare your tribe If you are not a coward

Just do as the other poster advised, take a bow out of this thread.

Mynd44 day don break oh

NothingDoMe:

This is childish even for you. This is a buiness site not a yoruba site. Nor spoil market for seun. You are not yoruba so stop causing confusion between the tribes. Be bold enough to declare your tribe If you are not a coward



Just do as the other poster advised, take a bow out of this thread. Trying to twist it, right?



Apparently pretending to be oblivious of the assertion that afonjas cannot survive without discussing ipobs which elicited my response.



But for my tribe, I'm a Nigerian.



Pls stop this hypocrisy, already stinking to high heavens. What exactly is the rift between afonjas and ipobs?



Fyi, it is all about attempt by the ipobs to pitch the yorubas against the northerners, and the yorubas aren't dancing to that song. So stop talking trash about bringing confusion between tribes.



Trying to twist it, right?

Apparently pretending to be oblivious of the assertion that afonjas cannot survive without discussing ipobs which elicited my response.

But for my tribe, I'm a Nigerian.

Pls stop this hypocrisy, already stinking to high heavens. What exactly is the rift between afonjas and ipobs?

Fyi, it is all about attempt by the ipobs to pitch the yorubas against the northerners, and the yorubas aren't dancing to that song. So stop talking trash about bringing confusion between tribes.

You talked about spoiling market for seu.n, have you forgotten that that rubbish is still being advertised on this forum with so much flowery language apparently to pull traffic from nairaland to that nonsense.

. 3 Likes

Osus are the most confused human beings on planet earth.



We want Biafrau.d. No, we do not want want Biafrau.d



We want restructuring. No, we do not want restructuring.



Let us go. They asked them to go, it turned to No, we are not going anywhere.



Their Lunatic Scammer Dilector and, Merlin of Biafrau.d was preaching One Nigeria in 2011. In 2015, he has changed his mind to one new song.



Lol. Take them serious at your peril --- for their mind is as fickle as the wave of the Sea.

Because they still get stipends from Abuja to shut up... An Igbo man can sell his entire family to make money

LionDeLeo:



Trying to twist it, right?



Apparently pretending to be oblivious of the assertion that afonjas cannot survive without discussing ipobs which elicited my response.



But for my tribe, I'm a Nigerian.



Pls stop hypocrisy, already stinking to high heavens. What exactly is the rift between afonjas and ipobs?



Fyi, it is all about attempt by the ipobs to pitch the yorubas against the northerners, and the yorubas aren't dancing to that song. So stop talking trash about bringing confusion between tribes. Ipobs pitch yoruba against northerners? How? You must be high on some semi processed wied. Wetin concern Ipob and their love relationship?



Ipobs pitch yoruba against northerners? How? You must be high on some semi processed wied. Wetin concern Ipob and their love relationship?

Abeg declare your tribe If you get the guts.

SuperS1Panther:

Osus are the most confused human beings on planet earth.



We want Biafrau.d. No, we do not want want Biafrau.d



We want restructuring. No, we do not want restructuring.



Let us go. They asked them to go, it turned to No, we are not going anywhere.



Their Lunatic Scammer Dilector and, Merlin of Biafrau.d was preaching One Nigeria in 2011. In 2015, he has changed his mind to one new song.



Lol. Take them serious at your peril --- for their mind is as fickle as the wave of the Sea. I love how the same person uses several monikers to comment and like at the same time.



This shows desparation and frustration in trying stop this movement.



I love how the same person uses several monikers to comment and like at the same time.

This shows desparation and frustration in trying stop this movement.

It is well with you and your other monikers.