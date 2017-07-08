₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by atorioke(m): 12:42pm
Senator Dino Melaye, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District, has revealed that his own brother and some of his uncles’ names appeared in list of people who want him recalled.
Melaye made this known in an exclusive interview with Sun, adding that Governor Yahaya Bello was the worst leader the state has ever had.
Melaye said, “Yahaya Bello did not vote for me, he is not a member of my constituency, he has no electoral value as far as my seat in the Senate is concerned. So he has no power to recall me.
“So he sat down with his appointees, and got INEC data, then directly transferred names from INEC register to the recall list.
“Do you know that my blood brother’s name is on that list? Do you know that two of my uncles from Takete who are immediate brothers to my mother, their names are on that list?
“And we have also discovered that there were a lot of ghosts, a lot of dead people, their names are on the list.
“In some instances, the names of some people on the list supersede the required number of eligible voters and registered voters in the INEC register
“And I’m telling you on good authority that he’s the worst governor in the history of Kogi State.
“And because of my agitation for the welfare of the workers and pensioners of Kogi State, he orchestrated an assassination attempt on me the first time, it failed. He organized the second attempt; it failed to the glory of God."
Mynd44
Source; SUN
http://www.eyereport.com.ng/my-brother-uncles-names-in-list-to-recall-me-dino/
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by richeeyo(m): 12:44pm
This guy is just a disgrace to democracy
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by fergie001(m): 12:46pm
richeeyo:And the person he is referring to is not an embarrassment to humanity and morality?
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by Luckylife(m): 12:46pm
Not surprise ! a country where every negative things are possible political and otherwise.
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by Jiang(m): 12:47pm
Dino my man, even ur blood relatives dislike you,
Damn, despite all the hate people got for yahya bello his family are atleast loyal to him
Dino even if i was ur father, you will see my name in that register, cause i will be tired by the way u behave publicly, thereby drawing disrespect, contempt & embrassmemt to the family name
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by sehin79(m): 12:48pm
Lol oga Dino on the receiving side now
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by Kyase(m): 12:49pm
maybe you no dey drop for dem.
Me sha na Barnabas Gemade i wan recall
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by tomakint: 12:50pm
Can somebody just shut this man up for once. Who cares
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by whitebeard(m): 12:52pm
Dino how u think say this fact fit help us....!!!
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by muykem: 12:55pm
Yes now. Even your Children want you back.
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by nativeSON12345: 1:01pm
atorioke:
Lalasticlala
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by AngelicDamsel(f): 1:01pm
Too many popularity contest nowadays! Politicians, kidnappers, entertainers, badoo, slayqueens, ethnic fanatics .......... In fact everybody is on the news ...... Mtchew
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by GEJDHERO: 1:05pm
Jiang:My guy u be MUMU abi to read and comprehend na problem for you.
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by Jiang(m): 1:08pm
GEJDHERO:
Shat up mr dino ass licker, You, dino & yahya bello can go fuvk urselves
I 4got also add ur mentors GEJ & mama piss to balance d equation. dumbass political thug
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by MalcoImX: 1:16pm
A dog was asked about his master having a party and he replied that he didn't see anything on ground. Dino, are you sure they're enjoying the way you are? If you had given them some of those cars you used to cruise in we wouldn't see their names. None of your brothers have been seen in any of your cars. You're the only one intimidating everybody. I'd if I were your bro sign against you.
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by feelgoodInc: 1:18pm
it's the evidence that shows that it's your village people that are after you Dino.
it's true but you don't want to believe it
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by GEJDHERO: 1:19pm
Jiang:FRUSTRATED ZOMBIE......Lets go ........Sai Buhari!
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by Jiang(m): 1:27pm
GEJDHERO:
Here this is for you & APC , please no need to thank me
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by funlord(m): 1:27pm
It shows that some of your family members till have sense unlike you!
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by Fame333(f): 2:41pm
So now u remembered that you have brothers from your mothers side? u r not serious
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by nerodenero: 2:49pm
Humility fall on Dino. His choice of words are humble.
The time shall come when Yahaya Bello will receive his own reward but for Dino, this is for you...
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by policy12: 3:02pm
...and so what is our business if your uncle, brother names are in the list, your mother and father name for follow join self.
When last did you show them love?
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by mansakhalifa(m): 3:24pm
Pipe down senator,you are this close to making history. Allow your people to help you achieve that.
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by In4matic: 3:32pm
Hehehehehe, this man is quite dense sha. So he thinks after shutting his family out even his wife and enjoying all those campus girls alone, your brother would support you.
Most people rooting for dino dont even know him personally.
A real bad ass dude to the core.
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by OlujobaSamuel: 3:37pm
this guy is dumb, no wonder his forged result still had a 3rd class.
Tambuwal contested against a relative on the platform of pdp, his lord bukola saraki was on different platform with his sister, so what's this thrash about who and who signed the list, also i doubt if any one can confirm the names for now as inec doesnt have the time to do an in-house verification before the public verification, so he should just chill till the verification stage where he shall be given the privilege to see the voters register and the original list of those that signed the recall petition.
kogi, so blessed with learned fellows, cursed with foolish leaders.
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by toolovely(m): 3:39pm
richeeyo:
what makes him a disgrace?
do you have a counter opinion to what he just said or are you guys so programmed that you reason one way?
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by sapientia(m): 3:39pm
Dino, you too much joor. See as you carefully avoided telling us if your brother truly did that. I dont trust both you and Bello.
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by Leonbonapart(m): 4:27pm
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by sotall(m): 4:27pm
Re: My Brother, Uncles' Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye by Edopesin(m): 4:27pm
See Yhur Life
