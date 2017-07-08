Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / My Brother, Uncles’ Names In List To Recall Me – Dino Melaye (7025 Views)

Melaye made this known in an exclusive interview with Sun, adding that Governor Yahaya Bello was the worst leader the state has ever had.







Melaye said, “Yahaya Bello did not vote for me, he is not a member of my constituency, he has no electoral value as far as my seat in the Senate is concerned. So he has no power to recall me.







“So he sat down with his appointees, and got INEC data, then directly transferred names from INEC register to the recall list.















“Do you know that my blood brother’s name is on that list? Do you know that two of my uncles from Takete who are immediate brothers to my mother, their names are on that list?





“And we have also discovered that there were a lot of ghosts, a lot of dead people, their names are on the list.







“In some instances, the names of some people on the list supersede the required number of eligible voters and registered voters in the INEC register







“And I’m telling you on good authority that he’s the worst governor in the history of Kogi State.







“And because of my agitation for the welfare of the workers and pensioners of Kogi State, he orchestrated an assassination attempt on me the first time, it failed. He organized the second attempt; it failed to the glory of God."



Mynd44



Source; SUN





This guy is just a disgrace to democracy 26 Likes 1 Share

richeeyo:

This guy is just a disgrace to democracy

And the person he is referring to is not an embarrassment to humanity and morality? And the person he is referring to is not an embarrassment to humanity and morality? 52 Likes 2 Shares

Not surprise ! a country where every negative things are possible political and otherwise. 5 Likes 1 Share





Dino my man, even ur blood relatives dislike you,





Damn, despite all the hate people got for yahya bello his family are atleast loyal to him







Dino my man, even ur blood relatives dislike you,

Damn, despite all the hate people got for yahya bello his family are atleast loyal to him

Dino even if i was ur father, you will see my name in that register, cause i will be tired by the way u behave publicly, thereby drawing disrespect, contempt & embrassmemt to the family name

Lol oga Dino on the receiving side now 5 Likes 1 Share

maybe you no dey drop for dem.

Me sha na Barnabas Gemade i wan recall 4 Likes 2 Shares

Can somebody just shut this man up for once. Who cares 10 Likes

Dino how u think say this fact fit help us....!!! 1 Like

Yes now. Even your Children want you back. 6 Likes

Too many popularity contest nowadays! Politicians, kidnappers, entertainers, badoo, slayqueens, ethnic fanatics .......... In fact everybody is on the news ...... Mtchew 7 Likes 1 Share

Jiang:





Dino my man, even ur blood relatives dislike you,





Damn, despite all the hate people got for yahya bello his family are atleast loyal to him







My guy u be MUMU abi to read and comprehend na problem for you.

GEJDHERO:

My guy u be MUMU abi to read and comprehend na problem for you.

Shat up mr dino ass licker, You, dino & yahya bello can go fuvk urselves



Shat up mr dino ass licker, You, dino & yahya bello can go fuvk urselves

I 4got also add ur mentors GEJ & mama piss to balance d equation. dumbass political thug

A dog was asked about his master having a party and he replied that he didn't see anything on ground. Dino, are you sure they're enjoying the way you are? If you had given them some of those cars you used to cruise in we wouldn't see their names. None of your brothers have been seen in any of your cars. You're the only one intimidating everybody. I'd if I were your bro sign against you. 8 Likes 1 Share

it's the evidence that shows that it's your village people that are after you Dino.



it's true but you don't want to believe it 11 Likes 1 Share

Jiang:





Shat up mr dino ass licker, You, dino & yahya bello can go fuvk urselves



FRUSTRATED ZOMBIE......Lets go ........Sai Buhari!

GEJDHERO:

FRUSTRATED ZOMBIE......Lets go ........Sai Buhari!

Here this is for you & APC , please no need to thank me

It shows that some of your family members till have sense unlike you! 1 Like

So now u remembered that you have brothers from your mothers side?u r not serious

. His choice of words are humble.



His choice of words are humble.

The time shall come when Yahaya Bello will receive his own reward but for Dino, this is for you ...

...and so what is our business if your uncle, brother names are in the list, your mother and father name for follow join self.



When last did you show them love? 2 Likes

Pipe down senator,you are this close to making history. Allow your people to help you achieve that. 2 Likes

Hehehehehe, this man is quite dense sha. So he thinks after shutting his family out even his wife and enjoying all those campus girls alone, your brother would support you.

Most people rooting for dino dont even know him personally.

A real bad ass dude to the core. 3 Likes

this guy is dumb, no wonder his forged result still had a 3rd class.

Tambuwal contested against a relative on the platform of pdp, his lord bukola saraki was on different platform with his sister, so what's this thrash about who and who signed the list, also i doubt if any one can confirm the names for now as inec doesnt have the time to do an in-house verification before the public verification, so he should just chill till the verification stage where he shall be given the privilege to see the voters register and the original list of those that signed the recall petition.

kogi, so blessed with learned fellows, cursed with foolish leaders. 4 Likes

richeeyo:

This guy is just a disgrace to democracy



what makes him a disgrace?



what makes him a disgrace?

do you have a counter opinion to what he just said or are you guys so programmed that you reason one way?

Dino, you too much joor. See as you carefully avoided telling us if your brother truly did that. I dont trust both you and Bello. 2 Likes

