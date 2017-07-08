₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by Explorers(m): 1:16pm
Construction on the world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macao is almost complete.
After seven years of construction, the 34-mile-long bridge is set to open at the end of the year.
It will cut travel time from Hong Kong to Zhuhai down to 30 minutes from 3 hours.
Zhu Yongling, director of the management bureau of the bridge has confirmed that the bridge will open at the end of the year.
The bridge used 420,000 tonnes of steel which is enough to build 60 Eiffel Towers.
It bridge's total length is 55 kilometres (34 miles) making it 14 miles longer than the distance from Dover to Calais.
The bridge has cost some HK$ 112 billion (£12 billion). Video footage shows the sheer size of the completed main structure.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4675520/World-s-longest-sea-bridge-finished-China.html
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by HARDDON: 1:18pm
HulabAlu!
Cant imagine how these tiny men, round eyed, lil land mass keep defiling space n distance while my motherland blessed beyong imagination is nothing but a sleeping, uncoordinated n mis managed gaint.
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by Explorers(m): 1:20pm
The bridge (pictured in 2015) as workers construct in the Pearl River Delta.
Yin Haiqing, a leading engineer on the project told Xinhua: 'Due to lack ofexperience, it took us 96 hours to lay the first tube in the ocean and many engineers and workers hardly slept for four consecutive days.'
The bridge will cut travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai from 3 hours to just 30 minutes.
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by Explorers(m): 1:22pm
More.
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by Iamsheye(m): 1:25pm
chai
see 55km brigde my GOD
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by ichommy(m): 1:32pm
My Deepest China.
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by adwem2003(m): 1:33pm
Imagine. And our own 4th mainland bridge has been under bargaining since .
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by Bellfun(m): 1:46pm
Money stolen by some devilish and "evilish"Nigerians!
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by MrOfficer(m): 1:49pm
China gradually taking over. May interest you to know they pride themselves with the world's fastest super computer.
Taking my Mandarin classes seriously. Xie xie
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by 14teenK(m): 1:54pm
Wow very nice.... ..meanwhile somewhere in alaba international some Northerners are collecting fares from people to cross a kpacko bridge
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by Goahead(m): 1:56pm
HARDDON:
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by Electronzeez(m): 2:52pm
Wait is china the only country in the world .there development is just too much .
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by sapientia(m): 2:55pm
Explorers .. am happy you dont listen to people that accuse you of copy and paste. I have you to thank for, in few things i have never bothered to check cos you made it easy. You are neither selfish nor lazy. Thanks man
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by Adedaniel211(m): 3:05pm
Made in china but anyway 9ice one.
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by Rich4god(m): 3:45pm
If only our govt have been serious with education.... I don't even know why am a Nigerian...
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:57pm
Electronzeez:
They're just blowing here and there
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by tk4rd: 4:10pm
Later,, we still go dey call them Chinco
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by dfrost: 4:12pm
China and technology...
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by Omittesb(m): 4:14pm
I have been saying this "China should be world power"
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by medolab90(m): 4:43pm
My beloved China
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by oz4real83(m): 5:10pm
When u have good leaders in a place,even an ant will soar like a giant. A leader is as good as a follower. A bad follower can never be a good leader. Every leader was once a follower.We need good followers in the country if we really desire greater heights like China.
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by jagugu88li(f): 5:23pm
medolab90:My beloved China
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by Solidkay(m): 6:39pm
Ichommy
Explorers tun ti de oooo
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 7:12pm
China dey try sha
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 7:13pm
Waaawwwwuu..
China!!!!!
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by BuhariNaWah: 7:13pm
I love engineering
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by deepwater(f): 7:13pm
kai
We are still playing kosso with 2nd niger bridge.
Imagine the level of job created throughout the project resident time of seven (7) years.
Imagine the invaluable amount of skills and knowledge that must have been transferred during this project.
Imagine if this was replicated in my country
How can we replicate this when all we discuss in our national budget are salaries of civil servants
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by GossipHeart(m): 7:14pm
And Buhari's government parked our presidential private jet in a London airport costing us millions of naira every goddam day
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:14pm
Good. When you have an active/proactive president success/development is a guarantee.
But when you have a promise and fail president/immigrant/junketeer as a President...
(Do the calculations! It's not difficult)
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by slawomir: 7:14pm
Ok
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by ndaypeter(m): 7:14pm
while 9ja still de battle with internal conflict... SMH
|Re: 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) by LionDeLeo: 7:14pm
That's great.
