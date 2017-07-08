Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / 34miles, £12billion, China Set To Open World's Longest Sea Bridge(Photos) (14643 Views)

After seven years of construction, the 34-mile-long bridge is set to open at the end of the year.



It will cut travel time from Hong Kong to Zhuhai down to 30 minutes from 3 hours.



Zhu Yongling, director of the management bureau of the bridge has confirmed that the bridge will open at the end of the year.



The bridge used 420,000 tonnes of steel which is enough to build 60 Eiffel Towers.



It bridge's total length is 55 kilometres (34 miles) making it 14 miles longer than the distance from Dover to Calais.



The bridge has cost some HK$ 112 billion (£12 billion). Video footage shows the sheer size of the completed main structure.













http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4675520/World-s-longest-sea-bridge-finished-China.html



Cant imagine how these tiny men, round eyed, lil land mass keep defiling space n distance while my motherland blessed beyong imagination is nothing but a sleeping, uncoordinated n mis managed gaint. 57 Likes 4 Shares

The bridge (pictured in 2015) as workers construct in the Pearl River Delta.





Yin Haiqing, a leading engineer on the project told Xinhua: 'Due to lack ofexperience, it took us 96 hours to lay the first tube in the ocean and many engineers and workers hardly slept for four consecutive days.'





The bridge will cut travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai from 3 hours to just 30 minutes. 3 Likes 1 Share

More. 2 Likes 1 Share

see 55km brigde my GOD 8 Likes

Imagine. And our own 4th mainland bridge has been under bargaining since . 3 Likes

China gradually taking over. May interest you to know they pride themselves with the world's fastest super computer.



Taking my Mandarin classes seriously. Xie xie 27 Likes

Wow very nice.... ..meanwhile somewhere in alaba international some Northerners are collecting fares from people to cross a kpacko bridge 7 Likes

. Wait is china the only country in the world .there development is just too much 6 Likes

Explorers .. am happy you dont listen to people that accuse you of copy and paste. I have you to thank for, in few things i have never bothered to check cos you made it easy. You are neither selfish nor lazy. Thanks man 33 Likes 1 Share

If only our govt have been serious with education.... I don't even know why am a Nigerian... 4 Likes

When u have good leaders in a place,even an ant will soar like a giant. A leader is as good as a follower. A bad follower can never be a good leader. Every leader was once a follower.We need good followers in the country if we really desire greater heights like China. 6 Likes

I love engineering 2 Likes 1 Share





We are still playing kosso with 2nd niger bridge.



Imagine the level of job created throughout the project resident time of seven (7) years.

Imagine the invaluable amount of skills and knowledge that must have been transferred during this project.

Imagine if this was replicated in my country



How can we replicate this when all we discuss in our national budget are salaries of civil servants kaiWe are still playing kosso with 2nd niger bridge.Imagine the level of job created throughout the project resident time of seven (7) years.Imagine the invaluable amount of skills and knowledge that must have been transferred during this project.Imagine if this was replicated in my countryHow can we replicate this when all we discuss in our national budget are salaries of civil servants 5 Likes



And Buhari's government parked our presidential private jet in a London airport costing us millions of naira every goddam day 1 Like

Good. When you have an active/proactive president success/development is a guarantee.



But when you have a promise and fail president/immigrant/junketeer as a President...



(Do the calculations! It's not difficult) 2 Likes

while 9ja still de battle with internal conflict... SMH