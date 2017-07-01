₦airaland Forum

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son (10829 Views)

Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by sixtuschimere: 2:02pm
Acting president Osinbajo,Obasanjo,Saraki,Dogara,Ambode,Ooni of Ife,Ayiri Emami and others today at the ongoing wedding of Governor Ibikunle Amosun's daughter's traditional wedding in Ogun state,Abeokuta.

Dabiri-Erewa wink’s son, Oladipo, and Amosun’s daughter, Ayomide, are set to tie the nuptial knot today.

Bros you spot any poor man there?

See photos after the cut...

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/photos-of-dignitaries-at-traditional.html

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by sixtuschimere: 2:03pm
Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by sixtuschimere: 2:03pm
Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by iberrylee(m): 2:14pm
Why dem no show where ayiri lie down for the greatest king ooni of ice na

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by iberrylee(m): 2:15pm
Why dem no show where ayiri lie down for the greatest king ooni of ife na

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by Articul8(m): 2:17pm
Olowo sore olowo
Olosi sore olosi
Olowo lore temi.
That is how they roll

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by Olalan(m): 2:31pm
A union of class. Wishing them a happy married life.

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by clefstone(m): 2:44pm
how Ayiri gained so much national publicity still baffles me

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by liftedhigh: 4:50pm
Cool
Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by BuhariNaWah: 7:16pm
I no see Abike o
Where is she?
Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by emeijeh(m): 7:16pm
The rich keep marrying themselves cry

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by jazinogold(m): 7:17pm
Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by firo08(m): 7:17pm
Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by Evaberry(f): 7:18pm
Ayiri the thief the looter and proud idiot
the errand boy for all politicians

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by slawomir: 7:18pm
Ooni go just they junket anyhow
In fact respect to the Oba of Benin.

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by prof1990(m): 7:18pm
Ambode chopping wedding jollof while Lagos is merging with Atlantic Ocean grin


Anyways from Monday we gonna be collecting Tax

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by clefstone(m): 7:18pm
These pics were obviously taken by Ayiri's media person

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by qualityGod(m): 7:19pm
Rich getting richer and poor getting poorer angry



African society for you sad

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by dolphinife: 7:20pm
Couple that never hustle in life.....


And might still never hustle in this life....

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by tunde82seidat: 7:21pm
No pictures of the couple?
Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by johnwizey: 7:22pm
No poor man dere o

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by bigerboy200: 7:22pm
Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by Sharon6(f): 7:23pm
Happy married Life!



Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by xreal: 7:23pm
The same Abike that read news in my black & white TV sometimes ago?

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by dominique(f): 7:24pm
Terrible picture quality
Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by point5: 7:24pm
Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by seguno2: 7:24pm
Where is Tinubu?
Has he vanished like Evans, the kidnapper?
Or is he dying like Buhari his slave master?
Where is Tinubu?

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by sagitariusbaby(m): 7:25pm
This Ayiri dude is so annoying. He is a typical example glorified of a hardened criminal to a national icon. May God save and help the poor masses

Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by AreaFada2: 7:25pm
This world nor go settle Lai Lai. The rich organising their kids for each other. Na wa.
Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by LiamB0790(m): 7:28pm
Chai...money is a good thing
happy married life..eyin Iyawo koni meni oo
Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by seguno2: 7:28pm
sagitariusbaby:
This Ayiri dude is so annoying. He is a typical example glorified of a hardened criminal to a national icon. May God save and help the poor masses

All the people there are not different from the hardened criminal.
Go and find out how Dipo Dinah was brutally murdered.

