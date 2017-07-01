Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son (10829 Views)

Dabiri-Erewa ’s son, Oladipo, and Amosun’s daughter, Ayomide, are set to tie the nuptial knot today.



Bros you spot any poor man there?



See photos after the cut...



cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44



sixtuschimere:

More more more

Why dem no show where ayiri lie down for the greatest king ooni of ice na 5 Likes

Why dem no show where ayiri lie down for the greatest king ooni of ife na 4 Likes

Olowo sore olowo

Olosi sore olosi

Olowo lore temi.

That is how they roll 12 Likes

A union of class. Wishing them a happy married life. 1 Like

how Ayiri gained so much national publicity still baffles me 16 Likes 2 Shares

Cool

I no see Abike o

Where is she?

The rich keep marrying themselves

13 Likes

h

Hmmmm.

Ayiri the thief the looter and proud idiot

the errand boy for all politicians 1 Like

Ooni go just they junket anyhow

In fact respect to the Oba of Benin. 2 Likes







Anyways from Monday we gonna be collecting Tax Ambode chopping wedding jollof while Lagos is merging with Atlantic OceanAnyways from Monday we gonna be collecting Tax 3 Likes

These pics were obviously taken by Ayiri's media person 3 Likes









African society for you Rich getting richer and poor getting poorerAfrican society for you 1 Like

Couple that never hustle in life.....





And might still never hustle in this life.... 2 Likes

No pictures of the couple?

No poor man dere o 1 Like

Hmmm

Happy married Life!







The same Abike that read news in my black & white TV sometimes ago? 1 Like

Terrible picture quality

Hu e ep?

Where is Tinubu?

Has he vanished like Evans, the kidnapper?

Or is he dying like Buhari his slave master?

Where is Tinubu? 1 Like

This Ayiri dude is so annoying. He is a typical example glorified of a hardened criminal to a national icon. May God save and help the poor masses 2 Likes

This world nor go settle Lai Lai. The rich organising their kids for each other. Na wa.

Chai...money is a good thing

happy married life..eyin Iyawo koni meni oo