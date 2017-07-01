₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by sixtuschimere: 2:02pm
Acting president Osinbajo,Obasanjo,Saraki,Dogara,Ambode,Ooni of Ife,Ayiri Emami and others today at the ongoing wedding of Governor Ibikunle Amosun's daughter's traditional wedding in Ogun state,Abeokuta.
Dabiri-Erewa ’s son, Oladipo, and Amosun’s daughter, Ayomide, are set to tie the nuptial knot today.
Bros you spot any poor man there?
See photos after the cut...
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/photos-of-dignitaries-at-traditional.html
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by sixtuschimere: 2:03pm
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by sixtuschimere: 2:03pm
sixtuschimere:more
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by iberrylee(m): 2:14pm
Why dem no show where ayiri lie down for the greatest king ooni of ice na
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by iberrylee(m): 2:15pm
Why dem no show where ayiri lie down for the greatest king ooni of ife na
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by Articul8(m): 2:17pm
Olowo sore olowo
Olosi sore olosi
Olowo lore temi.
That is how they roll
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by Olalan(m): 2:31pm
A union of class. Wishing them a happy married life.
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by clefstone(m): 2:44pm
how Ayiri gained so much national publicity still baffles me
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by liftedhigh: 4:50pm
Cool
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by BuhariNaWah: 7:16pm
I no see Abike o
Where is she?
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by emeijeh(m): 7:16pm
The rich keep marrying themselves
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by jazinogold(m): 7:17pm
h
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by firo08(m): 7:17pm
Hmmmm.
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by Evaberry(f): 7:18pm
Ayiri the thief the looter and proud idiot
the errand boy for all politicians
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by slawomir: 7:18pm
Ooni go just they junket anyhow
In fact respect to the Oba of Benin.
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by prof1990(m): 7:18pm
Ambode chopping wedding jollof while Lagos is merging with Atlantic Ocean
Anyways from Monday we gonna be collecting Tax
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by clefstone(m): 7:18pm
These pics were obviously taken by Ayiri's media person
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by qualityGod(m): 7:19pm
Rich getting richer and poor getting poorer
African society for you
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by dolphinife: 7:20pm
Couple that never hustle in life.....
And might still never hustle in this life....
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by tunde82seidat: 7:21pm
No pictures of the couple?
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by johnwizey: 7:22pm
No poor man dere o
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by bigerboy200: 7:22pm
Hmmm
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by Sharon6(f): 7:23pm
Happy married Life!
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by xreal: 7:23pm
The same Abike that read news in my black & white TV sometimes ago?
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by dominique(f): 7:24pm
Terrible picture quality
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by point5: 7:24pm
Hu e ep?
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by seguno2: 7:24pm
Where is Tinubu?
Has he vanished like Evans, the kidnapper?
Or is he dying like Buhari his slave master?
Where is Tinubu?
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by sagitariusbaby(m): 7:25pm
This Ayiri dude is so annoying. He is a typical example glorified of a hardened criminal to a national icon. May God save and help the poor masses
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by AreaFada2: 7:25pm
This world nor go settle Lai Lai. The rich organising their kids for each other. Na wa.
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by LiamB0790(m): 7:28pm
Chai...money is a good thing
happy married life..eyin Iyawo koni meni oo
|Re: Photos Of Dignitaries At Wedding Of Gov Amosun's Daughter & Abike Dabiri's Son by seguno2: 7:28pm
sagitariusbaby:
All the people there are not different from the hardened criminal.
Go and find out how Dipo Dinah was brutally murdered.
