|Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by LifestyleTonite: 4:10pm
Below are pictures showing Warri Billionaire, Ayiri Emami at the wedding of Bukola Saraki's daughter.
Chief Ayiri Emami, on his first outing as the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom (prime minister), represented the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, at the wedding.
Tosin, the daughter of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, got married to her husband, Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya at an event which took place at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos .
Ayiri Emami took the opportunity to greet some dignitaries present at the event. He was pictured greeting the Ooni of Ife and the Oba of Lagos who were both seated beside each other thereby quelling any rumors of a feud between both kings.
He was also pictured greeting Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Remi Tinubu, Senator Dino Melaye, Aliko Dangote and Senate President Bukola Saraki.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by LifestyleTonite: 4:11pm
More pictures
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by verygudbadguy(m): 4:14pm
Nice. I thank God for making me a Nigerian. Just look at the beautiful representation of different cultures in those picture.
I can't thank God for giving us this set of leaders though. They are not worth thanking God for.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:17pm
I see hell bound criminals everywhere. APC saints *spits*
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by ifex370(m): 4:18pm
The high n mighty of today
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by fidelmarshal199(f): 4:19pm
The rich shall always flow with the rich...
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by Chybeibe(f): 4:24pm
fidelmarshal199:Why not.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by LoveMachine(m): 4:35pm
I’m not saying Boko Haram should attack that room...
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by BigIyanga: 4:38pm
verygudbadguy:Also thank God for providing us with politrickians and looters!
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by ufuosman(m): 4:41pm
Too much money men
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by alBHAGDADI: 5:51pm
LoveMachine:Then what are you saying?
lalasticlala
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by nairavsdollars: 5:53pm
Why him come dress like Cele leader so? The man na real Ayiri
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by gbadexy(m): 6:12pm
Tompolo would be in one corner observing. everything is turn by turn, but I hope this ayiri is not keeping all his investment in Nigeria.
If pdp comes back to power or another party oust apc, the return leg would be brutal.
The guy is a great hustler that has transformed into a highly respected traditional leader.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by LoveMachine(m): 6:32pm
alBHAGDADI:
I’m only saying what I’m not saying...
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by GuntersChain(m): 6:43pm
look at them, highly spiritual men and women.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by PierreDeFermath: 7:35pm
that place is full of cultists that eat human flesh. the charm wey go dey their body go fit launch rocket.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by PierreDeFermath: 7:41pm
and the funniest thing is that this wedding is trio o,they have 2 more grand events left like this. A over 1.3billion naira wedding. what y'all expect ? the saddest part of it is that the bride worwor no be small,no matter the drums of make up she uses
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by BabaRamota1980: 7:53pm
Salute to Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom.
Waado o!
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by TheKingdom: 7:59pm
All I see there is a foreign country and people that have absolutely nothing to do with Biafrans...
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by uruba23: 8:29pm
Oga Ayiri Emami is my guy anytime,i dey always enjoy his swag,but Oga this your full traditional Regelia dey fear me o...Na wedding ceremony o,anyway happy Oga Ibori was at the wedding chia dey no invite me cos na everytime Oga Ibori dey dash me dollars for dream make e come do am for real life
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by kagari: 8:49pm
Ayiri leg long ooo
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by wunmi590(m): 9:10pm
Ok
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by DIKEnaWAR: 9:11pm
Clown
Tinubu has finally come down from his high horse to accept that Saraki pass am for the game. He was following Buhari foolishly, thinking he was smarter. He should have asked Saraki to teach him how to relate with Fulanis, being a Fulani himself.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by supersystemsnig: 9:12pm
This slow poke,yey cultist...him own na to dey greet upandan, lookin for cheap promotion
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by Jimohdd: 9:12pm
Militant turn chief
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by Roon9(m): 9:13pm
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by elyte89: 9:13pm
Ayiri,with one meagre 150k salary per month,u go save pass DE GEA B4 meeting up with dis guys affluence
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by ctrl09: 9:13pm
What are his investments ?
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by mosho2good: 9:13pm
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by massinola(m): 9:13pm
Since Jubril's government has nothing to show, everything is now news. Pictures everywhere
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by Flashh: 9:14pm
verygudbadguy:On point.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding by Jones4190: 9:14pm
Analogy of OPPRESSOR & FOOLISH CITIZENS.
(A case study of Nigeria citizens & their elected oppressors).
During the Soviet dictatorship of Joseph Stalin. He was a
brutal dictator with mind of his own. On one fateful day,
Stalin came to Politburo meeting with a live chicken.
Standing in front of audience, He started to pluck the
feathers of the live chicken off one by one.
The chicken trembled in pain, blood tricking out of its pores.
It gave out grievous cries, but Stalin being a cruel dictator
continued without remorse plucking the feathers out until
the chicken was completely Unclad.
After which, he threw the chicken on the ground. The Unclad
chicken was staggering in pain. Stalin goes into his pocket
and from his pockets, he took out some chicken food and
started to throw it at the poor & hapless creature.
The poor chicken in pain started eating and Stalin started
walking towards his seat. As he walked away, he kept
dropping some feeds on the floor & the chicken followed
him and sat feeding from his feet.
Joseph Stalin then turned to members of his political party
leadership. He said, "This chicken represents the people".
"You must disempower them, brutalise them, beat them up,
starve them and then leave them".
"If you do this, go into your pocket & give them peanuts
when they are in that helpless and desperate situation, they
will blindly follow you for the rest of their life, worshiping
you".
"They will think you are a hero forever. They will forget that,
you're responsible for their sorrowful situation in the first
place."
Breath taking, isn't it ?
Now! Take a look at all the people some Nigerians are busy
defending on social media.
Take a look at those they call their heroes. They are the
same people who plunged Nigeria into the situation she is.
They are the same people who are responsible for their
predicaments.
Did you see the numbers of people that throng to Saraki's
House during this Sallah period to go collect peanuts?
People trooping to Bola Ahmed Tinubu Foundation offices to
collect branded One kilo bag of Rice & Noddles. Did you see
the number of people of all ages who troop out to welcome
Ex- convict James Ibori to South South!
Your guess is as good as mine.
Nigerians kill those they should defend and defend those
they should kill!
Pass to all your contacts & let your Political & Religion
Leaders read, understand & digest.
