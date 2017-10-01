Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding (14046 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Chief Ayiri Emami, on his first outing as the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom (prime minister), represented the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, at the wedding.



Tosin, the daughter of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, got married to her husband, Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya at an event which took place at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos .



Ayiri Emami took the opportunity to greet some dignitaries present at the event. He was pictured greeting the Ooni of Ife and the Oba of Lagos who were both seated beside each other thereby quelling any rumors of a feud between both kings.



He was also pictured greeting Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Remi Tinubu, Senator Dino Melaye, Aliko Dangote and Senate President Bukola Saraki.



http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/10/ayiri-emami-sarakis-daughters-wedding.html?m=1 Below are pictures showing Warri Billionaire, Ayiri Emami at the wedding of Bukola Saraki's daughter.Chief Ayiri Emami, on his first outing as the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom (prime minister), represented the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, at the wedding.Tosin, the daughter of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, got married to her husband, Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya at an event which took place at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos .Ayiri Emami took the opportunity to greet some dignitaries present at the event. He was pictured greeting the Ooni of Ife and the Oba of Lagos who were both seated beside each other thereby quelling any rumors of a feud between both kings.He was also pictured greeting Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Remi Tinubu, Senator Dino Melaye, Aliko Dangote and Senate President Bukola Saraki. 1 Like 1 Share

More pictures 1 Like 1 Share

Nice. I thank God for making me a Nigerian. Just look at the beautiful representation of different cultures in those picture.



I can't thank God for giving us this set of leaders though. They are not worth thanking God for. 36 Likes 4 Shares

*spits* I see hell bound criminals everywhere. APC saints*spits* 2 Likes 1 Share

The high n mighty of today 1 Like

The rich shall always flow with the rich... 5 Likes

fidelmarshal199:

The rich shall always flow with the rich... Why not. Why not.

I’m not saying Boko Haram should attack that room... 6 Likes 1 Share

verygudbadguy:

Nice. I thank God for making me a Nigerian. Just look at the beautiful representation of different cultures in those picture.



I can't thank God for giving us this set of leaders though. They are not worth thanking God for. Also thank God for providing us with politrickians and looters! Also thank God for providing us with politrickians and looters!

Too much money men

LoveMachine:

I’m not saying Boko Haram should attack that room... Then what are you saying?





lalasticlala Then what are you saying?lalasticlala 3 Likes 1 Share

Why him come dress like Cele leader so? The man na real Ayiri 6 Likes 1 Share

Tompolo would be in one corner observing. everything is turn by turn, but I hope this ayiri is not keeping all his investment in Nigeria.

If pdp comes back to power or another party oust apc, the return leg would be brutal.

The guy is a great hustler that has transformed into a highly respected traditional leader. 2 Likes 1 Share

alBHAGDADI:

Then what are you saying?





lalasticlala

I’m only saying what I’m not saying... I’m only saying what I’m not saying... 3 Likes

look at them, highly spiritual men and women. 1 Like 1 Share

that place is full of cultists that eat human flesh. the charm wey go dey their body go fit launch rocket. 14 Likes 5 Shares

and the funniest thing is that this wedding is trio o,they have 2 more grand events left like this. A over 1.3billion naira wedding. what y'all expect ? the saddest part of it is that the bride worwor no be small,no matter the drums of make up she uses 2 Likes

Salute to Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom.



Waado o! 4 Likes

All I see there is a foreign country and people that have absolutely nothing to do with Biafrans...

Oga Ayiri Emami is my guy anytime,i dey always enjoy his swag,but Oga this your full traditional Regelia dey fear me o...Na wedding ceremony o,anyway happy Oga Ibori was at the wedding chia dey no invite me cos na everytime Oga Ibori dey dash me dollars for dream make e come do am for real life 2 Likes

Ayiri leg long ooo

Ok

Clown





Tinubu has finally come down from his high horse to accept that Saraki pass am for the game. He was following Buhari foolishly, thinking he was smarter. He should have asked Saraki to teach him how to relate with Fulanis, being a Fulani himself. 2 Likes 2 Shares

This slow poke,yey cultist...him own na to dey greet upandan, lookin for cheap promotion

Militant turn chief

I didn't read the post but I don't think the girl has any right to beat her boyfriend like that and the villagers shouldnt have disallowed Messi from taking a Chieftancy title from their village 5 Likes

Ayiri,with one meagre 150k salary per month,u go save pass DE GEA B4 meeting up with dis guys affluence

What are his investments ?

*GRANDMA IN COURT..* Brilliantly Hilarious:



�����



Lawyers should never ask grandmas a question if they aren’t prepared for the answer!



In a trial, a small-town prosecuting attorney called his first witness, an elderly grandmother to the stand.



He approached her and asked; _"Mrs. Jones, do you know me?"_



She responded, _"Why, yes, I do know you, Mr. Williams._ _I've known you since you were a young boy, and frankly, you're a big disappointment to me.._

_You lie, cheat on your wife, manipulate people and talk about them behind their backs. You think you're a big shot when you haven't the brains to realize you never will amount to anything more than a two-bit paper pusher. Yes, I know you.."_



The lawyer was stunned! Not knowing what else to do, he pointed across the room and asked, _"Mrs. Jones, do you know the defense attorney (the opponent's lawyer)?"_



She again replied, _"Why, yes, I do. I've known Mr. Bradley since he was a youngster. He's lazy, bigoted, and has a drinking problem. He can't build a normal relationship with anyone and his law practice is one of the worst in the state. Not to mention he cheated on his wife with three different women. One of them was your wife. ..Yes I know him."_



The defense attorney almost *died*.



The judge asked both lawyers to approach the bench and in a quiet voice said:



_*"If either of you rascals asks her if she knows me, I'll send you to jail for contempt of court !*

��������������, I'm in pain and can't enjoy a good laugh, help me here yall���������������� 3 Likes 1 Share

Since Jubril's government has nothing to show, everything is now news. Pictures everywhere

verygudbadguy:

Nice. I thank God for making me a Nigerian. Just look at the beautiful representation of different cultures in those picture.



I can't thank God for giving us this set of leaders though. They are not worth thanking God for. On point. 1 Like