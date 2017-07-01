Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete (11943 Views)

Nigerian Musician, Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita just welcomed new born twins, A boy and a girl.



The new Papa Ejima (Twins in Igbo) went to instagram to share his joy. He also said his household is complete, so no more kids again.



Paul and his wife already have a son, Andre.



Wew! See better house!



Oh God let money fall on me. Biko arihini ayi begi! 12 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians will start reacting now. 16 Likes 2 Shares

mehhhnn, see house ...



damn!!_ More money I pray, better life I seek. Amen..





,#congrats Paul.. 4 Likes 1 Share

Congrats Brother.

Congrats

and who says life cannot b perfect 5 Likes

itspzpics:

and who says life cannot b perfect i tire ooo. God pls bless us too. i tire ooo. God pls bless us too. 2 Likes

Good stuff





Nonsense. Paul Okoye isn't a man,Neither does he deserve our congratulations until he does the right thing.Lest we forget and celebrate this young man or mistake him for a responsible father.Let's ask him what he has done with the child born for him by Elshama Benson Igbanoi.First he denied the pregnancy,Then he abandoned her in a UK hospital,Now he doesn't treat that child as his.How come he shows off Anita's kids but not Elshama's?A man who won't celebrate his other kids from a woman he is not married to is not a man.Nonsense. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Psquared (Paul and Peter) no go ever snap close up pics for inside their house, dem go just show the entire crib. The other time Peter was like "my son buckling his shoes" him snap the entire Living room, I con dey see upstairs sef kai! Psquared can show off! Impeccable taste tho! Psquared (Paul and Peter) no go ever snap close up pics for inside their house, dem go just show the entire crib. The other time Peter was like "my son buckling his shoes" him snap the entire Living room, I con dey see upstairs sef kai! Psquared can show off! Impeccable taste tho! 8 Likes

itspzpics:

and who says life cannot b perfect nobodys life is perfect nobodys life is perfect 5 Likes

Nice



Funke Akindele next!! 1 Like

Oluwa dooo

Thank you Mary Slessor. 6 Likes

my own twins are coming very soon... 6 Likes 2 Shares

I wish to have twins ooooo. My eldest bro has a boy and a girl twins. Twins fall on me and my wife. Amen ooo! 9 Likes

Papaejima... Congrats bro... 4 Likes

Congrats dear.... May God continue to bless your home. 3 Likes

Shall we....... 2 Likes

God be praise.. Need twins too.. 1 Like

Sweet 2 Likes

4 thos of us sayin de wan be lik paul ,make tel una no child of God wil make such money....comeandbeatme

NwaAmaikpe:

talk your own talk your own 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:

Congratulate them jor Congratulate them jor

NwaAmaikpe:



Lest we forget and celebrate this young man or mistake him for a responsible father

Let's ask him what he has done with the child born for him by Elshama Benson Igbanoi.



First he denied the pregnancy,

Then he abandoned her in a UK hospital,

Now he doesn't treat that child as his.



How come he shows off Anita's kids buy not Elshama's?



A man who won't celebrate his other kids from a woman he is not married to is not a man.





Nonsense. ,u self don reach here? ,u self don reach here? 1 Like

o bu ifeoma o. Congratz paulymano bu ifeoma o. 2 Likes 1 Share

Congrats to this lovely couples! 1 Like 2 Shares





Can you afford twins? That's how you'll be bringing children into the world that you can't afford to take care of. Don't you know they're expensive. Mtchewww Useless people shouting "bless me with twins"Can you afford twins? That's how you'll be bringing children into the world that you can't afford to take care of. Don't you know they're expensive. Mtchewww 1 Like