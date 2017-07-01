₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,506 members, 3,646,155 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 01:29 PM

Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete (11943 Views)

Olajumoke Orisaguna Helps Old Woman Whose Home Is About To Be Demolished (photos / Mikel Obi's Russian Girlfriend Olga Shares Photo Of Their Twin Babies (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by JNBoss: 9:14am
Who wouldn't be? It's not beans.

Nigerian Musician, Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita just welcomed new born twins, A boy and a girl.

The new Papa Ejima (Twins in Igbo) went to instagram to share his joy. He also said his household is complete, so no more kids again.

Paul and his wife already have a son, Andre.

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/paul-okoye-excited-over-his-new-born.html

3 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by toffy333(m): 9:15am
Wew! See better house!

Oh God let money fall on me. Biko arihini ayi begi!

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by coolesmile: 9:24am
Nigerians will start reacting now.

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by EmyLeo(m): 9:48am
mehhhnn, see house ...

damn!!_ More money I pray, better life I seek. Amen..


,#congrats Paul..

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by TriumphJohnson(m): 9:48am
Congrats Brother.
Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by dapsoneh: 10:32am
Congrats
Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by itspzpics(m): 11:54am
and who says life cannot b perfect

5 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by Muzanga(f): 12:15pm
itspzpics:
and who says life cannot b perfect
i tire ooo. God pls bless us too.

2 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by veekid(m): 12:22pm
Good stuff
Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by NwaAmaikpe: 12:22pm
shocked

Paul Okoye isn't a man,
Neither does he deserve our congratulations until he does the right thing.

Lest we forget and celebrate this young man or mistake him for a responsible father.
Let's ask him what he has done with the child born for him by Elshama Benson Igbanoi.

First he denied the pregnancy,
Then he abandoned her in a UK hospital,
Now he doesn't treat that child as his.

How come he shows off Anita's kids but not Elshama's?

A man who won't celebrate his other kids from a woman he is not married to is not a man.


Nonsense.

12 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by Jaynom(m): 12:23pm
grin Psquared (Paul and Peter) no go ever snap close up pics for inside their house, dem go just show the entire crib. The other time Peter was like "my son buckling his shoes" him snap the entire Living room, I con dey see upstairs sef kai! Psquared can show off! Impeccable taste tho!

8 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by ednut1(m): 12:23pm
itspzpics:
and who says life cannot b perfect
nobodys life is perfect

5 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by Bisjosh(f): 12:24pm
Nice

Funke Akindele next!!

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by wurabecca(f): 12:24pm
kiss
Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by brightersms: 12:24pm
Oluwa dooo
Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by ddippset(m): 12:25pm
Thank you Mary Slessor.

6 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by optional1(f): 12:25pm
my own twins are coming very soon...

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by chukxie(m): 12:25pm
I wish to have twins ooooo. My eldest bro has a boy and a girl twins. Twins fall on me and my wife. Amen ooo!

9 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by blastac: 12:25pm
Papaejima... Congrats bro...

4 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by elantraceey(f): 12:26pm
Congrats dear.... May God continue to bless your home. smiley

3 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by FemiEddy(m): 12:26pm
Shall we.......

2 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by empressteemah06: 12:27pm
God be praise.. Need twins too..

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by bbbabes: 12:27pm
Sweet

2 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by permit(m): 12:27pm
4 thos of us sayin de wan be lik paul ,make tel una no child of God wil make such money....comeandbeatme
Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by empressteemah06: 12:27pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
talk your own grin

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 12:28pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
Congratulate them jor
Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by permit(m): 12:29pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
Lest we forget and celebrate this young man or mistake him for a responsible father
Let's ask him what he has done with the child born for him by Elshama Benson Igbanoi.

First he denied the pregnancy,
Then he abandoned her in a UK hospital,
Now he doesn't treat that child as his.

How come he shows off Anita's kids buy not Elshama's?

A man who won't celebrate his other kids from a woman he is not married to is not a man.


Nonsense.
,u self don reach here?

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by Nickymezor(f): 12:30pm
Congratz paulyman smiley o bu ifeoma o.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by BrainnewsNg(f): 12:31pm
Congrats to this lovely couples!

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by Fresca(f): 12:31pm
Useless people shouting "bless me with twins"

Can you afford twins? That's how you'll be bringing children into the world that you can't afford to take care of. Don't you know they're expensive. Mtchewww undecided

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by burkingx(f): 12:32pm
cheesy

2 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Helen Paul Looks Pregnant On Jara Tv: Is She? / Randy Orton And Family [PHOTOS] / Genevieve Nnaji Disgraced In Milan After Fiancé Cancels Wedding [PICS]

Viewing this topic: pinkpebbles(f), remicy(m), oluikotun, planetuzor(m), hokafor(m), harshake1, Olulinks(m), Warldbest(m), odunkha(m), Starships4u(m), mgdimagaladima(m), Mecoy(m), Adagunduro, AntiFanatics, mspee(f), caslord(m), dunamit(f), yhunghestboss(m), Tedassie(m), Silas0(m), spokesboy, olaayodeji08, Onosflo, babatee1985(m), kabtainkab(m), IamSINZ(m), Naavah(f), Limitless72(m), NoblePrince91, NLchikeeto(f), lucialuv1(f), Bisited, Holludharyor(m), Timcrown36(m), nzeadachie, akinsadeez(m), iswallker(m), jontim, obodi1, amiskyberry(f), Patdedon(m), Mosesjoker(m), oluwafemim(m) and 134 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.