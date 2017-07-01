₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,506 members, 3,646,155 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 01:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete (11943 Views)
Olajumoke Orisaguna Helps Old Woman Whose Home Is About To Be Demolished (photos / Mikel Obi's Russian Girlfriend Olga Shares Photo Of Their Twin Babies (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by JNBoss: 9:14am
Who wouldn't be? It's not beans.
Nigerian Musician, Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita just welcomed new born twins, A boy and a girl.
The new Papa Ejima (Twins in Igbo) went to instagram to share his joy. He also said his household is complete, so no more kids again.
Paul and his wife already have a son, Andre.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/paul-okoye-excited-over-his-new-born.html
3 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by toffy333(m): 9:15am
Wew! See better house!
Oh God let money fall on me. Biko arihini ayi begi!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by coolesmile: 9:24am
Nigerians will start reacting now.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by EmyLeo(m): 9:48am
mehhhnn, see house ...
damn!!_ More money I pray, better life I seek. Amen..
,#congrats Paul..
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by TriumphJohnson(m): 9:48am
Congrats Brother.
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by dapsoneh: 10:32am
Congrats
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by itspzpics(m): 11:54am
and who says life cannot b perfect
5 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by Muzanga(f): 12:15pm
itspzpics:i tire ooo. God pls bless us too.
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by veekid(m): 12:22pm
Good stuff
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by NwaAmaikpe: 12:22pm
Paul Okoye isn't a man,
Neither does he deserve our congratulations until he does the right thing.
Lest we forget and celebrate this young man or mistake him for a responsible father.
Let's ask him what he has done with the child born for him by Elshama Benson Igbanoi.
First he denied the pregnancy,
Then he abandoned her in a UK hospital,
Now he doesn't treat that child as his.
How come he shows off Anita's kids but not Elshama's?
A man who won't celebrate his other kids from a woman he is not married to is not a man.
Nonsense.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by Jaynom(m): 12:23pm
Psquared (Paul and Peter) no go ever snap close up pics for inside their house, dem go just show the entire crib. The other time Peter was like "my son buckling his shoes" him snap the entire Living room, I con dey see upstairs sef kai! Psquared can show off! Impeccable taste tho!
8 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by ednut1(m): 12:23pm
itspzpics:nobodys life is perfect
5 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by Bisjosh(f): 12:24pm
Nice
Funke Akindele next!!
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by wurabecca(f): 12:24pm
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by brightersms: 12:24pm
Oluwa dooo
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by ddippset(m): 12:25pm
Thank you Mary Slessor.
6 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by optional1(f): 12:25pm
my own twins are coming very soon...
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by chukxie(m): 12:25pm
I wish to have twins ooooo. My eldest bro has a boy and a girl twins. Twins fall on me and my wife. Amen ooo!
9 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by blastac: 12:25pm
Papaejima... Congrats bro...
4 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by elantraceey(f): 12:26pm
Congrats dear.... May God continue to bless your home.
3 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by FemiEddy(m): 12:26pm
Shall we.......
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by empressteemah06: 12:27pm
God be praise.. Need twins too..
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by bbbabes: 12:27pm
Sweet
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by permit(m): 12:27pm
4 thos of us sayin de wan be lik paul ,make tel una no child of God wil make such money....comeandbeatme
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by empressteemah06: 12:27pm
NwaAmaikpe:talk your own
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 12:28pm
NwaAmaikpe:Congratulate them jor
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by permit(m): 12:29pm
NwaAmaikpe:,u self don reach here?
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by Nickymezor(f): 12:30pm
Congratz paulyman o bu ifeoma o.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by BrainnewsNg(f): 12:31pm
Congrats to this lovely couples!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by Fresca(f): 12:31pm
Useless people shouting "bless me with twins"
Can you afford twins? That's how you'll be bringing children into the world that you can't afford to take care of. Don't you know they're expensive. Mtchewww
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Excited Over His Twin Babies, Says his home is complete by burkingx(f): 12:32pm
2 Likes 1 Share
Helen Paul Looks Pregnant On Jara Tv: Is She? / Randy Orton And Family [PHOTOS] / Genevieve Nnaji Disgraced In Milan After Fiancé Cancels Wedding [PICS]
Viewing this topic: pinkpebbles(f), remicy(m), oluikotun, planetuzor(m), hokafor(m), harshake1, Olulinks(m), Warldbest(m), odunkha(m), Starships4u(m), mgdimagaladima(m), Mecoy(m), Adagunduro, AntiFanatics, mspee(f), caslord(m), dunamit(f), yhunghestboss(m), Tedassie(m), Silas0(m), spokesboy, olaayodeji08, Onosflo, babatee1985(m), kabtainkab(m), IamSINZ(m), Naavah(f), Limitless72(m), NoblePrince91, NLchikeeto(f), lucialuv1(f), Bisited, Holludharyor(m), Timcrown36(m), nzeadachie, akinsadeez(m), iswallker(m), jontim, obodi1, amiskyberry(f), Patdedon(m), Mosesjoker(m), oluwafemim(m) and 134 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8