Source: I was thinking that Goodluck Jonathan is not loved in the north.Contrary to my believe,some Kano youths yesterday wore GEJ mask when he visited the state for late Maitama Sule's condolence.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/kano-youths-wear-goodluck-jonathan-mask.html 8 Likes 2 Shares

obviously majority of Nigerians don't hate ourselves or religion or philosophy . but the media hypes and make we cause enemity to ourselves for no good reason. Hausa, igbo, Yoruba we don't hate ourselves the media is the reason we feel one is inferior to the other. mind you something being written or said 2004 would forever remain. coming generation would read and the hatred develops into eons obviously majority of Nigerians don't hate ourselves or religion or philosophy . but the media hypes and make we cause enemity to ourselves for no good reason. Hausa, igbo, Yoruba we don't hate ourselves the media is the reason we feel one is inferior to the other. mind you something being written or said 2004 would forever remain. coming generation would read and the hatred develops into eons 34 Likes 3 Shares

nice one 2 Likes

When did he know that GEJ was coming to have prepared his masks. 10 Likes 1 Share





In Patience Jonathan voice "Chaai"! There is nothing that can reformat ones brain like hunger.In Patience Jonathan voice "Chaai"! 44 Likes 1 Share

this one na story,let election time come, they will rather vote abubarka shekau than goodluck. 14 Likes 1 Share

Before nko? No be people wey them pay, if them pay me, I go even wear the mask with Ijaw cloth 4 Likes

obviously majority of Nigerians don't hate ourselves or religion or philosophy . but the media hypes and make we cause enemity to ourselves for no good reason. Hausa, igbo, Yoruba we don't hate ourselves the media is the reason we feel one is inferior to the other. mind you something being written or said 2004 would forever remain. coming generation would read and the hatred develops into eons you have Phd in delussionology you have Phd in delussionology 15 Likes

I think everyone should join hands and fight for justice with ipob, coz a lot of people are pretending like all is well with this administration. 8 Likes

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew this are the kind of people making GEJ to be claiming and parading him self like an elder Statesman and celebrity. 3 Likes

Lol...A common man on the street already knew an Ex-president was coming...Smh 2 Likes

Jonathan remains the worst President in Nigerian history. His paid foot soldiers in the north can can wear his wife's skirt, we are not decieved. The last election showed he was not wanted and booted out. No propaganda will resell Jonathan to Nigerians. Buhari's 2 years despite ill health is better than Jonathan's 6 years of massive looting. God bless Buhari and give him good health so he can continue his good works. 6 Likes 4 Shares

See how Kano Residents welcome Ex President Goodluck Jonathan To Kano





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YnfI2GiUU9A 1 Like

Jonathan remains the worst President in Nigerian history. His paid foot soldiers in the north can can wear his wife's skirt, we are not decieved. The last election showed he was not wanted and booted out. No propaganda will resell Jonathan to Nigerians. Buhari's 2 years despite ill health is better than Jonathan's 6 years of massive looting. God bless Buhari and give him good health so he can continue his good works.

MediumStout talking MediumStout talking 21 Likes

If u wear buhari s face to the south south militants will militate u.





Wear it in the south East , your name na sorry.





You can only try that in the sw and north. 2 Likes

if na big stout e go worse

MediiumStout talking if na big stout e go worse 5 Likes

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew this are the kind of people making GEJ to be claiming and parading him self like an elder Statesman and celebrity. See paiment!! Eat your hearts out!

Kano people now know the difference BTW "egbe" and "ëgbë. Hungerbad! See paiment!! Eat your hearts out!Kano people now know the difference BTW "egbe" and "ëgbë. Hungerbad! 9 Likes

Jonathan remains the worst President in Nigerian history. His paid foot soldiers in the north can can wear his wife's skirt, we are not decieved. The last election showed he was not wanted and booted out. No propaganda will resell Jonathan to Nigerians. Buhari's 2 years despite ill health is better than Jonathan's 6 years of massive looting. God bless Buhari and give him good health so he can continue his good works. Please outline his good works cos I'm yet to see any. Please outline his good works cos I'm yet to see any. 18 Likes

See paiment!! Eat your hearts out!

Kano people now know the difference BTW "egbe" and "ëgbë. Hungerbad! 1 Like

ionsman:

Lol...A common man on the street already knew an Ex-president was coming...Smh Noooo...there was a deliberate preparation for the August visitor organized by the state government and kano emirate. Can the vegetable feel free to move across board this way? Banana fall on you my friend. Noooo...there was a deliberate preparation for the August visitor organized by the state government and kano emirate. Can the vegetable feel free to move across board this way? Banana fall on you my friend. 12 Likes

[quote author=yarimo post=58281551][/quote] Sorry I don't do dogs. 1 Like

Sorry I don't do dogs.

Jonathan remains the worst President in Nigerian history. His paid foot soldiers in the north can can wear his wife's skirt, we are not decieved. The last election showed he was not wanted and booted out. No propaganda will resell Jonathan to Nigerians. Buhari's 2 years despite ill health is better than Jonathan's 6 years of massive looting. God bless Buhari and give him good health so he can continue his good works.

Gbamest Jonathan represents the very reason ipob was formulated.... to perpetuate corruption. Gbamest Jonathan represents the very reason ipob was formulated.... to perpetuate corruption. 2 Likes

Please outline his good works cos I'm yet to see any.



Buhari introduced BVN.



Buhari arrested Nnamdi Kanu and quenched the biafra agitations.



Buhari faced the igbo's and let them know politics of hate is bad by calling them 5%.



Buhari is fighting corruption unlike GEJ who said stealing is not corruption. Buhari introduced BVN.Buhari arrested Nnamdi Kanu and quenched the biafra agitations.Buhari faced the igbo's and let them know politics of hate is bad by calling them 5%.Buhari is fighting corruption unlike GEJ who said stealing is not corruption. 4 Likes 2 Shares

GEJ is a man of the people. 2 Likes

All these Igbos trynna be political correct with the euphoria behind goodluck Jonathan's visit to gain some sense of importance is total fallacy and pathetic,keep ur agitation far south pls..there are about 3m igbo alone in kano,apart from other ethnicity,so bcuz thousands came out to show solidarity with goodluck,it automatically translates to a kano affair right!?!? ,some even went as far as saying that "kano regrets voting buhari" bcuz few out of about 9m came out for goodluck Jonathan ..let him test his goodluck and contest again come 2019 and see whether Abubakar shekau wont defeat him overwhelmingly



its clear you are hungry its clear you are hungry 4 Likes

Jonathan remains the worst President in Nigerian history. His paid foot soldiers in the north can can wear his wife's skirt, we are not decieved. The last election showed he was not wanted and booted out. No propaganda will resell Jonathan to Nigerians. Buhari's 2 years despite ill health is better than Jonathan's 6 years of massive looting. God bless Buhari and give him good health so he can continue his good works.

MediumStout, I love the name more than I love his principles. This man, pay attention to him. For he speaks his version of truth. For him Buhari is doing well even on hospital bed. For him, even in death, Buhari will be better than Jonathan. For him, nothing can be wrong in Buhari, even the sands Buhari walks on is better than Jonathan. But if you check his brain very very well. His left brain hemisphere is 100% dysfunctional, so what ever his ego props up, must be truth.



We must learn to tolerate the idiots in our midst. MediumStout, I love the name more than I love his principles. This man, pay attention to him. For he speaks his version of truth. For him Buhari is doing well even on hospital bed. For him, even in death, Buhari will be better than Jonathan. For him, nothing can be wrong in Buhari, even the sands Buhari walks on is better than Jonathan. But if you check his brain very very well. His left brain hemisphere is 100% dysfunctional, so what ever his ego props up, must be truth.We must learn to tolerate the idiots in our midst. 16 Likes

MediumStout, I love the name more than I love his principles. This man, pay attention to him. For he speaks his version of truth. For him Buhari is doing well even on hospital bed. For him, even in death, Buhari will be better than Jonathan. For him, nothing can be wrong in Buhari, even the sands Buhari walks on is better than Jonathan. But if you check his brain very very well. His left brain hemisphere is 100% dysfunctional, so what ever his ego props up, must be truth.



We must learn to tolerate the idiots in our midst.





You will never become your moniker cos poverty loves you more than money You will never become your moniker cos poverty loves you more than money 4 Likes 2 Shares

MalcoImX:

When did he know that GEJ was coming to have prepared his masks. Speer right through the heart of the charade. Speer right through the heart of the charade. 1 Like 1 Share