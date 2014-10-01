₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,577 members, 3,646,441 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 04:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) (14492 Views)
Rotimi Amaechi Spotted Wearing Louis Vuitton & Gucci Jacket Worth Millions. Pics / Zahra Buhari Spotted Wearing 192k Shoe / Goodluck & Patience Jonathan Visit The Awolowos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by henryanna36: 11:17am
I was thinking that Goodluck Jonathan is not loved in the north.Contrary to my believe,some Kano youths yesterday wore GEJ mask when he visited the state for late Maitama Sule's condolence.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/kano-youths-wear-goodluck-jonathan-mask.html
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by Jostico: 11:19am
obviously majority of Nigerians don't hate ourselves or religion or philosophy . but the media hypes and make we cause enemity to ourselves for no good reason. Hausa, igbo, Yoruba we don't hate ourselves the media is the reason we feel one is inferior to the other. mind you something being written or said 2004 would forever remain. coming generation would read and the hatred develops into eons
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by HeOrShe: 11:23am
nice one
2 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by MalcoImX: 11:23am
When did he know that GEJ was coming to have prepared his masks.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by vanbonattel: 11:25am
There is nothing that can reformat ones brain like hunger.
In Patience Jonathan voice "Chaai"!
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by chiagozien(m): 11:27am
this one na story,let election time come, they will rather vote abubarka shekau than goodluck.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by SweetJoystick(m): 11:42am
Before nko? No be people wey them pay, if them pay me, I go even wear the mask with Ijaw cloth
4 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by Noneroone(m): 12:36pm
Jostico:you have Phd in delussionology
15 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by adadike281(f): 12:51pm
I think everyone should join hands and fight for justice with ipob, coz a lot of people are pretending like all is well with this administration.
8 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by yarimo(m): 12:58pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew this are the kind of people making GEJ to be claiming and parading him self like an elder Statesman and celebrity.
3 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by ionsman: 1:10pm
Lol...A common man on the street already knew an Ex-president was coming...Smh
2 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by MediumStout(m): 1:19pm
Jonathan remains the worst President in Nigerian history. His paid foot soldiers in the north can can wear his wife's skirt, we are not decieved. The last election showed he was not wanted and booted out. No propaganda will resell Jonathan to Nigerians. Buhari's 2 years despite ill health is better than Jonathan's 6 years of massive looting. God bless Buhari and give him good health so he can continue his good works.
6 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 1:25pm
See how Kano Residents welcome Ex President Goodluck Jonathan To Kano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YnfI2GiUU9A
1 Like
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by vanbonattel: 1:26pm
MediumStout:
MediumStout talking
21 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by Blackfire(m): 1:40pm
If u wear buhari s face to the south south militants will militate u.
Wear it in the south East , your name na sorry.
You can only try that in the sw and north.
2 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by deji68: 2:05pm
if na big stout e go worse
vanbonattel:
5 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by CharlotteFlair(f): 2:10pm
yarimo:See paiment!! Eat your hearts out!
Kano people now know the difference BTW "egbe" and "ëgbë. Hungerbad!
9 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by obyrich(m): 2:12pm
MediumStout:Please outline his good works cos I'm yet to see any.
18 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by yarimo(m): 2:13pm
CharlotteFlair:
1 Like
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by CharlotteFlair(f): 2:14pm
ionsman:Noooo...there was a deliberate preparation for the August visitor organized by the state government and kano emirate. Can the vegetable feel free to move across board this way? Banana fall on you my friend.
12 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by CharlotteFlair(f): 2:15pm
[quote author=yarimo post=58281551][/quote] Sorry I don't do dogs.
1 Like
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by yarimo(m): 2:17pm
CharlotteFlair:
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by vedaxcool(m): 2:18pm
MediumStout:
Gbamest Jonathan represents the very reason ipob was formulated.... to perpetuate corruption.
2 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by MediumStout(m): 2:20pm
obyrich:
Buhari introduced BVN.
Buhari arrested Nnamdi Kanu and quenched the biafra agitations.
Buhari faced the igbo's and let them know politics of hate is bad by calling them 5%.
Buhari is fighting corruption unlike GEJ who said stealing is not corruption.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by doublewisdom: 2:21pm
GEJ is a man of the people.
2 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by Justiceleague1: 2:22pm
ItsTutsi:
its clear you are hungry
4 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by Billyonaire: 2:35pm
MediumStout:
MediumStout, I love the name more than I love his principles. This man, pay attention to him. For he speaks his version of truth. For him Buhari is doing well even on hospital bed. For him, even in death, Buhari will be better than Jonathan. For him, nothing can be wrong in Buhari, even the sands Buhari walks on is better than Jonathan. But if you check his brain very very well. His left brain hemisphere is 100% dysfunctional, so what ever his ego props up, must be truth.
We must learn to tolerate the idiots in our midst.
16 Likes
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by MediumStout(m): 2:39pm
Billyonaire:
You will never become your moniker cos poverty loves you more than money
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by omenka(m): 2:40pm
MalcoImX:Speer right through the heart of the charade.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Youths Wear Goodluck Jonathan Mask In Kano As Ex President Visits (Pics) by deji68: 2:41pm
Why yo dey lie for Buari ?...GEJ introduced BVN in 2014
https://nairabrains.com/2014/10/central-bank-of-nigeria-introduces-bank-verification-number-bvn/
MediumStout:
5 Likes
Abuja Wasn't Designed For The Common-Man - Bala-Mohammed / NNPC Appoints Garba-Deen Mohammed As Spokesperson / Wike - We Will Frustrate New PDP In Rivers –wike
Viewing this topic: innocential3032, naturalmikky(m), Badluth007, Arise001(f), belente(m), OladeleM(m), irrefragable, remicy(m), preetypam(f), royalrich(m), Iliyasdass(f), engrMikemd(m), Yomit71, bonfany1129(m), Profkomolafe(m), Mstalba(m), odohemma(m), Xfemt(m), Bridget95(f), abmarine(m), cutestcee, bros1234(m), decency22(m), kennyz247, Eibams60(m), Temiemmanuel(m), truthstands11, keside(m), Feej, b03liberty(m), valyzubxx(m), drcliff(m), Joseid, abuhmonday(m), Minirakiza, fisher82, aval(m), kman2222, mormoney85(m), tonguengineer(m), steve6, olawaleidris03(m), bulgaria(m), albacete(m), golddeejay(m), Blenvado(m), unwogu, ABRlink(m), Daprince076m, Graxie(f), nobleblood, Saryea83, hibroym(m), FUN50(m), ambs50, datarex, deepwater(f), ezugegere(m), onyokometer, Ej12, Lilymond(f), tundechange(m), Choise(f), Darlo22, jolly47, Umartins1(m), Meetmeat(m), speaktoinzaghi(m), CeoMYN, joethoms007, samint1, Samoba123, wura2020, adisabarber(m), belloadebowale(m), ungara17, Amos15, Ballack1(m), adimbaifeanyi(m), DonBrutus(m), auschris, coolcars3, compressordaf(m), kglamour(m), iamdref, prinzstiles(m) and 163 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9