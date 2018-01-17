₦airaland Forum

CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by 4GLite: 3:36am
As shared online...

With National President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in my Abuja home when he paid a courtesy visit.

Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by softmind24: 3:40am
cool
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by OneCorner: 3:49am
Pastor no go chop grin

Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by funlord(m): 3:50am
For what?
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by DoTheNeedful: 3:52am
Funny country. grin. Na gangster-ism sure pass for this country. Politicians, royal fathers and clerics go associate with you sef.
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by LionDeLeo: 5:26am
CAN should should politics for politicians and face its religious calling ~ Presidency.
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by yanshDoctor: 6:09am
there is nothing wrong in meeting dino, but only if he is playing politic with dino only then...

but if we must tell ourselves the truths. Islam is politics. no gain saying about it. you cant remove islam from politics, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Libya. etc. once Muslims are close to half of the majority they will start to push for Islamic state.

but look at Italy. despite ROME center of religious body. its totally freed and secularism for all faith.

Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by agwom(m): 6:15am
CAN is just a political party without registration with INEC.

Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by imhotep: 6:17am
Atikulate 2019
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by SamoaJoe: 9:20am
I knew this man was hopeless the day I saw him on musical video posing like one iddiot. I think the name of the song is "Dino". I was asking myself if this is a senator or a failed celebrity.

Shameless Man.

Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by jegz25(m): 9:28am
The way CAN is parading itself I think it should be registered as a political party
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by dedons: 9:29am
Bullharry must go.

Hit like if you agree.
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by MrBigiman: 9:29am
The current CAN president is a perfect gentleman. I was oppirtuned to see him in person less than 3 weeks back. God bless him.

Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by Benekruku(m): 9:29am
You said it all
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by purest21(m): 9:30am
Daddy freeze your matter don dey enter senate like this o grin
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by wisdom43(m): 9:30am
Shameless people, that's how they give that nonsense .. Freeze voice.
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by Chizmickey(m): 9:30am
Its pityable to see cleric pay scandalous politicians visits, the Bible we read everyday is turned upside down. God have mercy.
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by pauljumbo: 9:30am
Celebrity senator

I love how this guy get attention without giving a Bleep about Haters opinion

Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by pauljumbo: 9:31am
Cleric are supposed to visit sinners not saints

Check your Bible

Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by Zoehill(m): 9:31am
is there no freedom of association again...........we need to be careful ALL THIS POST WERE SPONSORED BY THE MUSLIM CABALS TO CAUSE DISUNITY AMONG THE BODY OF CHRIST.
NAIRALAND LETS BE FAIR

Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by iloveyou82: 9:33am
Kai
You see the problem with Christianity?
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by blaze333xxx: 9:33am

Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by sharaawy: 9:34am
we should b sincere wit ourselves...... this nt right....... CAN president associating with a man living a flamboyant lifestyle wit money meant for d development of his senatorial district........ smh
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by Timiblanko(m): 9:34am
all this man will just be giving us bad names. hmmmmm.
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by GudluckIBB(m): 9:35am
Can president wan to collect small tithe smiley
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by AnotherZik: 9:35am
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by godquality: 9:41am
People like this dey give freeze ammunition to attack pastors.

How many non politicians and poor people him visit? Rubbish. When tithes money is not enough they run to politicians...
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by semyman: 9:41am
Re: CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) by maximunimpact(m): 9:46am
CAN is notorious in political prostitution

