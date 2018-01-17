Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / CAN President Visits Senator Dino Melaye (photo) (2666 Views)

As shared online...



With National President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in my Abuja home when he paid a courtesy visit.

Pastor no go chop 4 Likes

For what?

. Na gangster-ism sure pass for this country. Politicians, royal fathers and clerics go associate with you sef. Funny country.. Na gangster-ism sure pass for this country. Politicians, royal fathers and clerics go associate with you sef.

CAN should should politics for politicians and face its religious calling ~ Presidency.

there is nothing wrong in meeting dino, but only if he is playing politic with dino only then...



but if we must tell ourselves the truths. Islam is politics. no gain saying about it. you cant remove islam from politics, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Libya. etc. once Muslims are close to half of the majority they will start to push for Islamic state.



but look at Italy. despite ROME center of religious body. its totally freed and secularism for all faith. 4 Likes 1 Share

CAN is just a political party without registration with INEC. 2 Likes 1 Share

funlord:





For what? Atikulate 2019 Atikulate 2019

I knew this man was hopeless the day I saw him on musical video posing like one iddiot. I think the name of the song is "Dino". I was asking myself if this is a senator or a failed celebrity.



Shameless Man.

The way CAN is parading itself I think it should be registered as a political party

Bullharry must go.



Hit like if you agree.

The current CAN president is a perfect gentleman. I was oppirtuned to see him in person less than 3 weeks back. God bless him. 1 Like

agwom:

CAN is just a political party without registration with INEC.



You said it all You said it all

Daddy freeze your matter don dey enter senate like this o

Shameless people, that's how they give that nonsense .. Freeze voice.

Its pityable to see cleric pay scandalous politicians visits, the Bible we read everyday is turned upside down. God have mercy.

Celebrity senator



I love how this guy get attention without giving a Bleep about Haters opinion 1 Like

Chizmickey:

Its pityable to see cleric pay scandalous politicians visits, the Bible we read everyday is turned upside down. God have mercy.

Cleric are supposed to visit sinners not saints



Check your Bible Cleric are supposed to visit sinners not saintsCheck your Bible 1 Like

is there no freedom of association again...........we need to be careful ALL THIS POST WERE SPONSORED BY THE MUSLIM CABALS TO CAUSE DISUNITY AMONG THE BODY OF CHRIST.

NAIRALAND LETS BE FAIR 1 Like

Kai

You see the problem with Christianity?

1 Share

we should b sincere wit ourselves...... this nt right....... CAN president associating with a man living a flamboyant lifestyle wit money meant for d development of his senatorial district........ smh

all this man will just be giving us bad names. hmmmmm.

Can president wan to collect small tithe

4GLite:

People like this dey give freeze ammunition to attack pastors.



How many non politicians and poor people him visit? Rubbish. When tithes money is not enough they run to politicians...