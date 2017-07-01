Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra (9273 Views)

Disabled Man Sees Governor Ortom, Breaks Security Protocol (Photos) / Governor Amosun Pushes A Thug At Adeleke's Burial (Photo) / This Is How A Councillor Says He Is Delivering His Campaign Promises (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





While encouraging residents to vote for him, the senator spotted a physically challenged man who could hardly move. He surprisingly abandoned his campaign and helped the disabled man push his wheelchair.



See photos;



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/see-what-apc-governorship-candidate.html Senator Andy Uba showed the humble side of himself while campaigning for the upcoming elections in Uga, Aguata Local government area of Anambra state yesterday.While encouraging residents to vote for him, the senator spotted a physically challenged man who could hardly move. He surprisingly abandoned his campaign and helped the disabled man push his wheelchair.See photos;

cc; lalasticlala



Politicians and gimmicks, i guess this is the first cripple on wheelchair he has ever seen. Since 2010 till last month, how come we have not seen or heard he assisted any cripple Politicians and gimmicks, i guess this is the first cripple on wheelchair he has ever seen. Since 2010 till last month, how come we have not seen or heard he assisted any cripple 63 Likes 6 Shares

He's now in a party of saint and his robe is as white as snow according to sarrki







All these things no they deceive us again, APC must die before next year. When he wins now he go use him motor jam that man throwaway...





Arise PDP 29 Likes 2 Shares





If you like push him from there to Abuja, you are O.Y.O We are wise, you can't make it to that office, you know it already, so continue to play to gullible people like youIf you like push him from there to Abuja, you are O.Y.O 35 Likes 3 Shares

If he likes let him push Ojukwu corpse, he will still lose.







Useless man that sees politics as a career 20 Likes 1 Share

May failure fall on him 13 Likes

Game of throne's Anambra season ...loading 6 Likes

Is this your first time of seeing a man on wheel chair? Apart from Fayose every other nah scammmm 13 Likes

All promises failed (APC)please this is an error message 5 Likes

Story for d gods! Andy Ubah won't even look at u a second time not to talk of showing mercy. Anyi makwa ndi bu ndi. 7 Likes

fake politicians with wise followers dey think we don't know them They should continue 5 Likes

we are now wiser 2 Likes

lol after elections dem go come change am 6 Likes

All for politics 2 Likes

Humble indeed. Mtcheew 1 Like

lol...but some people keep shouting no election. These people wey dey follow the politicians up and down, na from space them come? 2 Likes 1 Share

Even APC fey akara use sachet milo drink tea



Some chop corn



Dis is politrick for you







Red oil 2 Likes 1 Share

And so 1 Like

Waste of time!!!!



APDA will form the next government in Anambra state 2 Likes

Wise ones, they know where the ''mumu buttons'' are located 2 Likes 1 Share

Yeye dey smell ....

Amoyinoluwa24:

Senator Andy Uba showed the humble side of himself while campaigning for the upcoming elections in Uga, Aguata Local government area of Anambra state yesterday.



While encouraging residents to vote for him, the senator spotted a physically challenged man who could hardly move. He surprisingly abandoned his campaign and helped the disabled man push his wheelchair.



See photos;



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/see-what-apc-governorship-candidate.html over ripe plantain soaked in expire oil brains will still fall for diz poo.. Abeg who get dat wike face meme over ripe plantain soaked in expire oil brains will still fall for diz poo.. Abeg who get dat wike face meme

GONE ARE THE DAYS WHEN THIS NONSENSE DAY WORK OUR EYES DON OPEN THANKS TO NNAMDI KANU

That is part of the community services they render before elections, the people should make the most out of such services because after the election such services is gone.

The disabled man is one of his campaign crews... Look at the shirt he's putting on.

lubbish











Meanwhile.....





Chelsea av signed a 3 in 1 player....









Rudiger...... 1 Like

Carry go Uba



I pray that our Ipod blodas and sistas from Anambra listen to their lord Nnamdi Cownu and decide not to come out to vote. Even if it's one APC member that comes out to vote, Andy Uba will become the governor and nothing you slowpoke.ed Ipob and your leader Cownu can't do about it

Na foolish pesin go fall for this... Apc made a wrong move by allowing andy uba..

No news



See signature

Hypocrate