|Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by Amoyinoluwa24: 2:16pm
Senator Andy Uba showed the humble side of himself while campaigning for the upcoming elections in Uga, Aguata Local government area of Anambra state yesterday.
While encouraging residents to vote for him, the senator spotted a physically challenged man who could hardly move. He surprisingly abandoned his campaign and helped the disabled man push his wheelchair.
See photos;
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/see-what-apc-governorship-candidate.html
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by Amoyinoluwa24: 2:18pm
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by HisSexcellency(m): 2:18pm
Politicians and gimmicks, i guess this is the first cripple on wheelchair he has ever seen. Since 2010 till last month, how come we have not seen or heard he assisted any cripple
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:19pm
He's now in a party of saint and his robe is as white as snow according to sarrki
All these things no they deceive us again, APC must die before next year. When he wins now he go use him motor jam that man throwaway...
Arise PDP
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by LUGBE: 2:26pm
We are wise, you can't make it to that office, you know it already, so continue to play to gullible people like you
If you like push him from there to Abuja, you are O.Y.O
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by QueenOfNepal: 2:26pm
If he likes let him push Ojukwu corpse, he will still lose.
Useless man that sees politics as a career
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by Ohammadike: 2:34pm
May failure fall on him
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by fuckpro: 2:43pm
Game of throne's Anambra season ...loading
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by uzobaby(f): 2:48pm
Is this your first time of seeing a man on wheel chair? Apart from Fayose every other nah scammmm
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by kelechi50: 2:50pm
All promises failed (APC)please this is an error message
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by adadike281(f): 3:01pm
Story for d gods! Andy Ubah won't even look at u a second time not to talk of showing mercy. Anyi makwa ndi bu ndi.
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by westlius(m): 3:38pm
fake politicians with wise followers dey think we don't know them They should continue
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by nabiz(m): 3:48pm
we are now wiser
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by Wolfbrother(m): 4:45pm
lol after elections dem go come change am
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by maryjan8(f): 4:45pm
All for politics
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by autotrader014(m): 4:47pm
Humble indeed. Mtcheew
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by Sagay212: 4:48pm
lol...but some people keep shouting no election. These people wey dey follow the politicians up and down, na from space them come?
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by maxiuc(m): 4:48pm
Even APC fey akara use sachet milo drink tea
Some chop corn
Dis is politrick for you
Red oil
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by abachaphilo(m): 4:48pm
And so
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:49pm
Waste of time!!!!
APDA will form the next government in Anambra state
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by deepwater(f): 4:49pm
Wise ones, they know where the ''mumu buttons'' are located
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by easyfem: 4:49pm
Yeye dey smell ....
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by Livefreeordieha(m): 4:49pm
Amoyinoluwa24:over ripe plantain soaked in expire oil brains will still fall for diz poo.. Abeg who get dat wike face meme
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by TRUTH2020: 4:50pm
GONE ARE THE DAYS WHEN THIS NONSENSE DAY WORK OUR EYES DON OPEN THANKS TO NNAMDI KANU
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by Laple0541(m): 4:50pm
That is part of the community services they render before elections, the people should make the most out of such services because after the election such services is gone.
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by Goahead(m): 4:50pm
The disabled man is one of his campaign crews... Look at the shirt he's putting on.
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by oshe11(m): 4:51pm
lubbish
Meanwhile.....
Chelsea av signed a 3 in 1 player....
Rudiger......
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by hilroy: 4:51pm
Carry go Uba
I pray that our Ipod blodas and sistas from Anambra listen to their lord Nnamdi Cownu and decide not to come out to vote. Even if it's one APC member that comes out to vote, Andy Uba will become the governor and nothing you slowpoke.ed Ipob and your leader Cownu can't do about it
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by Boujurz(m): 4:52pm
Na foolish pesin go fall for this... Apc made a wrong move by allowing andy uba..
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by kingrt2(m): 4:53pm
No news
See signature
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by kadupee(m): 4:53pm
Hypocrate
|Re: Andy Uba Pushes Disabled Man In Wheelchair During His Campaign In Anambra by biggerboyc(m): 4:53pm
It's part of the campaign strategy.
