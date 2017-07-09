Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? (3156 Views)

How To Handle A Grammarian Boss At The Office? / How Do I Turn Down My Boss' Advances Without Losing My Job? (please Advice) / 9 Smart Ways To Say No To Your Boss Without Losing Your Job (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

In this part of the world where corporate laws are hardly enforced, getting lustful advances from that male boss of yours (especially if you're physically attractive) is something that wouldn't be so new to you.



One thing I've come to observe is that most of the male bosses/employers who are fond of this shameful act are often married with kids. They don't try to hide it from you; they always show that all they want is just to sleep with the person and move onto the next. While some ladies fall for this, others do not.



Some of the victims of this act of predation are merely desperate to keep or secure their jobs; they are needy and are ready to work to support themselves and their loved ones, whereas some ladies are simply promiscuous, fun-seeking, greedy and money-blinded and wouldn’t mind going down with this kind of men.



Personally, I left my previous job because I didn't heed to my ex-boss' advances, and he started making frustrating moves till I couldn't bare it anymore, I left without getting paid for 2 months of work. Now it seems that my present boss is following the same path.



What is the best way to handle a randy boss without losing a job? If you have had such experience, how did you handle it? Please contribute.





I had to leave the job... but the woman no still gree. So I am planning on inviting her to Ikorodu and when she gets there... I will shout badoo on her head and allow the mob to be the judge I don't think there is a special way. I am also in the same shoe with you.I had to leave the job... but the woman no still gree. So I am planning on inviting her to Ikorodu and when she gets there... I will shout badoo on her head and allow the mob to be the judge 21 Likes 2 Shares

i wouldn't know. I would be one of those bosses one day i'd assure you. 1 Like

BiafraBushBoy:

I don't think there is a special way. I am also in the same shoe with you.



I had to leave the job... but the woman no still gree. So I am planning on inviting her to Ikorodu and when she gets there... I will shout badoo on her head and allow the mob to be the judge

Hahahaha. That's too bad.



But I don't think doing that will be a good idea or the best solution. Just leave everything in the hands of God. One day her evil deeds will catch up with her. Hahahaha. That's too bad.But I don't think doing that will be a good idea or the best solution. Just leave everything in the hands of God. One day her evil deeds will catch up with her. 2 Likes

professorfal:

i wouldn't know. I would be one of those bosses one day i'd assure you.

Plz don't try to be like that oooo. It's too frustrating Plz don't try to be like that oooo. It's too frustrating

Quit your boss and be your own boss 5 Likes

shinarlaura:





What is the best way to handle a randy boss without losing a job? If you have had such experience, how did you handle it? Please contribute.

Call him grandpa.



All this men are crazy, n its everywhere, I mean everywhere. Call him grandpa.All this men are crazy, n its everywhere, I mean everywhere. 2 Likes

How do you dress? Business professional attire?? or not





Since it's the second time it's occuring 5 Likes

send evans and his crew 2 him 1 Like 3 Shares



but then you had surgery in Thailand to become a woman

Tell him your vagina was basically inserted by a doctor

and as such it can't lube up automatically, and that you are a mess down there.

Also, tell him that your balls are still basically intact, hidden at the back of what is now your vagina and that when you "cum" it's mostly sperm.



make sure you're serious when you do this. Tell him you are a Transgender, that you used to be a manbut then you had surgery in Thailand to become a womanTell him your vagina was basically inserted by a doctorand as such it can't lube up automatically, and that you are a mess down there.Also, tell him that your balls are still basically intact, hidden at the back of what is now your vagina and that when you "cum" it's mostly sperm.make sure you're serious when you do this. 10 Likes 1 Share

shinarlaura:





Hahahaha. That's too bad.



But I don't think doing that will be a good idea or the best solution. Just leave everything in the hands of God. One day her evil deeds will catch up with her.

I know God will judge... but someone needs to send her up to God for the Judgement



Keeping her here on earth is like delaying the Judgement. I know God will judge... but someone needs to send her up to God for the JudgementKeeping her here on earth is like delaying the Judgement. 1 Like





Na so you fine reach?



Get a lawyer!!! Na so you fine reach?Get a lawyer!!! 3 Likes





Btw Lalasticlala mynd44 Lol shinarlaura, which boss go see you wey you no go like you ehn? Who no like better thingBtw Lalasticlala mynd44 1 Like

FelixFelicis:

Lol shinarlaura, which boss go see you wey you no go like you ehn? Who no like better thing



Btw Lalasticlala mynd44

Hahahaha. You re crazy.



Like seriously am just tired why some of these bosses are bend on frustrating their female employees. Hahahaha. You re crazy.Like seriously am just tired why some of these bosses are bend on frustrating their female employees.

shinarlaura:





Hahahaha. You re crazy.



Like seriously am just tired why some of these bosses are bend on frustrating their female employees. oooooo that boss must be crazy give me his number lemm deal with him!!! oooooo that boss must be crazy give me his number lemm deal with him!!!

Start wearing a hijab. It will save you a lot of trouble. 4 Likes

Martin0:

oooooo that boss must be crazy give me his number lemm deal with him!!!

Hahahaha. Hahahaha.

Nutase:

Start wearing a hijab. It will save you a lot of trouble.

Or switch to deeper life mode or Lord's Chosen mode. They are serious men repellants



Dem no born any man well. Except the Will of God Or switch to deeper life mode or Lord's Chosen mode. They are serious men repellantsDem no born any man well. Except the Will of God 3 Likes

Nutase:

Start wearing a hijab. It will save you a lot of trouble.

like this? 4 Likes

Nutase:

Start wearing a hijab. It will save you a lot of trouble.

My dear some bosses don't mind what u wear. All they want is to get a taste of u. My dear some bosses don't mind what u wear. All they want is to get a taste of u. 4 Likes

shinarlaura:

In this part of the world where corporate laws are hardly enforced, getting lustful advances from that male boss of yours (especially if you're physically attractive) is something that wouldn't be so new to you.



One thing I've come to observe is that most of the male bosses/employers who are fond of this shameful act are often married with kids. They don't try to hide it from you; they always show that all they want is just to sleep with the person and move onto the next. While some ladies fall for this, others do not.



Some of the victims of this act of predation are merely desperate to keep or secure their jobs; they are needy and are ready to work to support themselves and their loved ones, whereas some ladies are simply promiscuous, fun-seeking, greedy and money-blinded and wouldn’t mind going down with this kind of men.



Personally, I left my previous job because I didn't heed to my ex-boss' advances, and he started making frustrating moves till I couldn't bare it anymore, I left without getting paid for 2 months of work. Now it seems that my present boss is following the same path.



What is the best way to handle a randy boss without losing a job? If you have had such experience, how did you handle it? Please contribute.

rent a soldier, introduce him as your fiance end of story. 10 Likes

GAZZUZZ:





like this? Nooooooo Nooooooo

GAZZUZZ:





like this?

Hahahahaha



Op add snake and Evans if you want lalasticlala to help you. HahahahahaOp addandif you want lalasticlala to help you. 1 Like

Blackmail him.. Simple

Report him to Buhari

Girls always wanting to have the best of both worlds.

shinarlaura:





Hahahaha. sha u need help eh?u don dey laugh again I wan help u oooo,this is the easy way,well what did he say to you cause he most have said something that made you conclude like that I wanna know,before I reply sha u need help eh?u don dey laugh again I wan help u oooo,this is the easy way,well what did he say to you cause he most have said something that made you conclude like that I wanna know,before I reply

There's really nothing you can do beside looking for jobs in establishments managed and owned by ladies. Keep quitting 'till you find one managed by a reasonable man. You can't keep your pussy and job at the same time with these ones. 4 Likes

Many ladies flaunt their sex appeal but wonder why men chase them for sex. The funny thing is some other ladies subtly try to manipulate their bosses for favours forgetting Newton's third law.



I am not accusing you of doing anything, mind you. 4 Likes

shinarlaura:





My dear some bosses don't mind what u wear. All they want is to get a taste of u. ok see this simple way,tell d man say u nor dey sweet,tell him u re salty ok see this simple way,tell d man say u nor dey sweet,tell him u re salty 1 Like

Iam.short of words n u know why