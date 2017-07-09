₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by shinarlaura(f): 2:30pm
In this part of the world where corporate laws are hardly enforced, getting lustful advances from that male boss of yours (especially if you're physically attractive) is something that wouldn't be so new to you.
One thing I've come to observe is that most of the male bosses/employers who are fond of this shameful act are often married with kids. They don't try to hide it from you; they always show that all they want is just to sleep with the person and move onto the next. While some ladies fall for this, others do not.
Some of the victims of this act of predation are merely desperate to keep or secure their jobs; they are needy and are ready to work to support themselves and their loved ones, whereas some ladies are simply promiscuous, fun-seeking, greedy and money-blinded and wouldn’t mind going down with this kind of men.
Personally, I left my previous job because I didn't heed to my ex-boss' advances, and he started making frustrating moves till I couldn't bare it anymore, I left without getting paid for 2 months of work. Now it seems that my present boss is following the same path.
What is the best way to handle a randy boss without losing a job? If you have had such experience, how did you handle it? Please contribute.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 2:32pm
I don't think there is a special way. I am also in the same shoe with you.
I had to leave the job... but the woman no still gree. So I am planning on inviting her to Ikorodu and when she gets there... I will shout badoo on her head and allow the mob to be the judge
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by professorfal: 2:32pm
i wouldn't know. I would be one of those bosses one day i'd assure you.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by shinarlaura(f): 2:40pm
BiafraBushBoy:
Hahahaha. That's too bad.
But I don't think doing that will be a good idea or the best solution. Just leave everything in the hands of God. One day her evil deeds will catch up with her.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by shinarlaura(f): 2:41pm
professorfal:
Plz don't try to be like that oooo. It's too frustrating
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by Oladimejyy(m): 2:42pm
Quit your boss and be your own boss
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by ArcFresky(m): 2:42pm
shinarlaura:
Call him grandpa.
All this men are crazy, n its everywhere, I mean everywhere.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by BasketballGURU(m): 2:43pm
How do you dress? Business professional attire?? or not
Since it's the second time it's occuring
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by mofeoluwadassah(f): 2:46pm
send evans and his crew 2 him
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by Shiitposter: 2:50pm
Tell him you are a Transgender, that you used to be a man
but then you had surgery in Thailand to become a woman
Tell him your vagina was basically inserted by a doctor
and as such it can't lube up automatically, and that you are a mess down there.
Also, tell him that your balls are still basically intact, hidden at the back of what is now your vagina and that when you "cum" it's mostly sperm.
make sure you're serious when you do this.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 2:56pm
shinarlaura:
I know God will judge... but someone needs to send her up to God for the Judgement
Keeping her here on earth is like delaying the Judgement.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by OrestesDante: 2:57pm
Na so you fine reach?
Get a lawyer!!!
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by FelixFelicis(m): 2:58pm
Lol shinarlaura, which boss go see you wey you no go like you ehn? Who no like better thing
Btw Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by shinarlaura(f): 3:03pm
FelixFelicis:
Hahahaha. You re crazy.
Like seriously am just tired why some of these bosses are bend on frustrating their female employees.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by Martin0(m): 3:12pm
shinarlaura:oooooo that boss must be crazy give me his number lemm deal with him!!!
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by Nutase(f): 3:13pm
Start wearing a hijab. It will save you a lot of trouble.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by shinarlaura(f): 3:17pm
Martin0:
Hahahaha.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by OrestesDante: 3:17pm
Nutase:
Or switch to deeper life mode or Lord's Chosen mode. They are serious men repellants
Dem no born any man well. Except the Will of God
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by GAZZUZZ(m): 3:18pm
Nutase:
like this?
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by shinarlaura(f): 3:18pm
Nutase:
My dear some bosses don't mind what u wear. All they want is to get a taste of u.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by GAZZUZZ(m): 3:19pm
shinarlaura:
rent a soldier, introduce him as your fiance end of story.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by Nutase(f): 3:21pm
GAZZUZZ:Nooooooo
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 3:23pm
GAZZUZZ:
Hahahahaha
Op add snake and Evans if you want lalasticlala to help you.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by dingbang(m): 3:24pm
Blackmail him.. Simple
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by buharichild: 3:25pm
Report him to Buhari
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by thesicilian: 3:26pm
Girls always wanting to have the best of both worlds.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by Martin0(m): 3:27pm
shinarlaura:sha u need help eh?u don dey laugh again I wan help u oooo,this is the easy way,well what did he say to you cause he most have said something that made you conclude like that I wanna know,before I reply
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by Benita27(f): 3:27pm
There's really nothing you can do beside looking for jobs in establishments managed and owned by ladies. Keep quitting 'till you find one managed by a reasonable man. You can't keep your pussy and job at the same time with these ones.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by AfroKnight: 3:39pm
Many ladies flaunt their sex appeal but wonder why men chase them for sex. The funny thing is some other ladies subtly try to manipulate their bosses for favours forgetting Newton's third law.
I am not accusing you of doing anything, mind you.
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by Martin0(m): 3:41pm
shinarlaura:ok see this simple way,tell d man say u nor dey sweet,tell him u re salty
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by Homeboiy(m): 3:45pm
Iam.short of words n u know why
|Re: What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? by shinarlaura(f): 3:52pm
Homeboiy:
why?
