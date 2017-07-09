Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) (8890 Views)

Some parts of Nassarawa state have been ravaged by serious flood following heavy downpour in the state today July 9th. Many of the residents of the areas affected have moved their belongings to safer areas.

what's funny? what's funny? 1 Like

what's funny? At APC state At APC state 10 Likes

what's funny bro

Some parts of Nassarawa state have been ravaged by serious flood following heavy downpour in the state today July 9th. Many of the residents of the areas affected have moved their belongings to safer areas.





Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/09/photos-flood-ravages-parts-of-nassarawa-state/





You guys like stealing news from Hausa blogs especially Rariya, and you never give credit to them.



The most annoying thing is that you dont understand hausa, and you always end up posting rubbish.



This happened in Nasarawan Iku in Tafa LGA of Niger state

If you most steal news from them, then you should at least employ a Hausa translator. 32 Likes

Welcome to the year of the floods 1 Like

May God save us all 1 Like

hmmm so Nnamdi Cownu av sent his boys to go and be blocking gutters ahbi, They are six in numbers and their names are

1. Ikejiofor Nnamdi

2. Akabueze felix

3. Hope ukaegbu

4. Udochukwu Ejiofor

5. Samson Okechukwu

6. Kingsley onyemeke 4 Likes 1 Share

God please take over

At last! I thought... *stops typing.

Drainage...

Why is everywhere suffering flooding?

This year rain no be here

Awwwwwwww

Indiscriminate setting up of structures and poor drainage network! 1 Like

very swimming will be very popular in nigeria

result of unserious gov. ruling the zoo and its States

God Have mercy on Buhari





See flood !



It is like we are not doing anything about it.

We are back to the days of Noah. I need to quickly complete my ark o.

When they're no structures in place to contain flood....this is what happens!

Nasarrawa and lekki dey compete ??



See falling hand.



Truth is that reality cannot change.



People tried so hard to blame the poor drainage system in lekki because of the rich reside there forgetting that defending the rich doesn't make u rich as well.



But nobody would defend nasarrawa and put the blame on the drainage system because .... (U know why )



Buhari child I told you that weed is fake, to smoke that thing by 7:30am is safe because the sun must be up by then, see what smoking it by 7:30pm has caused u.

Last month 23 states where warned about the coming flood, sadly in Africa where I come from the only warning we take seriously is

another Lekki

Many are mentally incapacitated, but only a few like this one, use the internet.. Many are mentally incapacitated, but only a few like this one, use the internet.. 2 Likes