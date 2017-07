LOW BATTERY



Nasarrawa and lekki dey compete ??



See falling hand.



Truth is that reality cannot change.



People tried so hard to blame the poor drainage system in lekki because of the rich reside there forgetting that defending the rich doesn't make u rich as well.



But nobody would defend nasarrawa and put the blame on the drainage system because .... (U know why )



buharichild:

hmmm so Nnamdi Cownu av sent his boys to go and be blocking gutters ahbi, They are six in numbers and their names are

1. Ikejiofor Nnamdi

2. Akabueze felix

3. Hope ukaegbu

4. Udochukwu Ejiofor

5. Samson Okechukwu

6. Kingsley onyemeke

Buhari child I told you that weed is fake, to smoke that thing by 7:30am is safe because the sun must be up by then, see what smoking it by 7:30pm has caused u.

Now you will have to be without your sanity till the sun comes up tomorrow, I pity you neighborhood tonight Last month 23 states where warned about the coming flood, sadly in Africa where I come from the only warning we take seriously isNasarrawa and lekki dey compete ??See falling hand.Truth is that reality cannot change.People tried so hard to blame the poor drainage system in lekki because of the rich reside there forgetting that defending the rich doesn't make u rich as well.But nobody would defend nasarrawa and put the blame on the drainage system because .... (U know whyBuhari child I told you that weed is fake, to smoke that thing by 7:30am is safe because the sun must be up by then, see what smoking it by 7:30pm has caused u.Now you will have to be without your sanity till the sun comes up tomorrow, I pity you neighborhood tonight 6 Likes