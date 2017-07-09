₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,709 members, 3,646,829 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 08:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) (8890 Views)
South-West Sends Mercenaries To Other Parts Of Nigeria To Fight – Akpabio / Ja’afaru Mohammed-Ibrahim Declared Winner Of Nasarawa-Toto Federal Constituency / Photos: Flood Ravages Kaduna (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by lordkit2: 5:48pm
Some parts of Nassarawa state have been ravaged by serious flood following heavy downpour in the state today July 9th. Many of the residents of the areas affected have moved their belongings to safer areas.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/09/photos-flood-ravages-parts-of-nassarawa-state/
1 Like
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:50pm
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by EvilMetahuman: 5:56pm
CROWNWEALTH019:what's funny?
1 Like
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:59pm
EvilMetahuman:At APC state
10 Likes
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by sadiqsada1180(m): 6:03pm
what's funny bro
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by NorthSide: 6:06pm
lordkit2:
You guys like stealing news from Hausa blogs especially Rariya, and you never give credit to them.
The most annoying thing is that you dont understand hausa, and you always end up posting rubbish.
This happened in Nasarawan Iku in Tafa LGA of Niger state
If you most steal news from them, then you should at least employ a Hausa translator.
32 Likes
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:21pm
Welcome to the year of the floods
1 Like
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 7:21pm
May God save us all
1 Like
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by buharichild: 7:21pm
hmmm so Nnamdi Cownu av sent his boys to go and be blocking gutters ahbi, They are six in numbers and their names are
1. Ikejiofor Nnamdi
2. Akabueze felix
3. Hope ukaegbu
4. Udochukwu Ejiofor
5. Samson Okechukwu
6. Kingsley onyemeke
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 7:21pm
God please take over
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by pterson(m): 7:22pm
At last! I thought... *stops typing.
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 7:22pm
Drainage...
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:22pm
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by Nutase(f): 7:22pm
Why is everywhere suffering flooding?
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by fatymore(f): 7:22pm
This year rain no be here
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:24pm
Awwwwwwww
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:24pm
Indiscriminate setting up of structures and poor drainage network!
1 Like
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by kaluxy007(m): 7:25pm
very swimming will be very popular in nigeria
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by ItzChinnex(m): 7:26pm
.
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by Intellad(m): 7:26pm
result of unserious gov. ruling the zoo and its States
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by lukotony: 7:26pm
finally NwaAmaikpe has followed Rooney to Everton.
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by billycayana(f): 7:27pm
God Have mercy on Buhari
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by badland(m): 7:28pm
Naija my kwantry....
WW III About to start....
As US gets ready to strike...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ztOoAcZE8k
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by billycayana(f): 7:28pm
badland:iii
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:29pm
See flood !
It is like we are not doing anything about it.
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by NobleAngell(f): 7:29pm
We are back to the days of Noah. I need to quickly complete my ark o.
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by XploraBen(m): 7:29pm
When they're no structures in place to contain flood....this is what happens!
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by deepwater(f): 7:30pm
Last month 23 states where warned about the coming flood, sadly in Africa where I come from the only warning we take seriously is LOW BATTERY
Nasarrawa and lekki dey compete ??
See falling hand.
Truth is that reality cannot change.
People tried so hard to blame the poor drainage system in lekki because of the rich reside there forgetting that defending the rich doesn't make u rich as well.
But nobody would defend nasarrawa and put the blame on the drainage system because .... (U know why )
buharichild:
Buhari child I told you that weed is fake, to smoke that thing by 7:30am is safe because the sun must be up by then, see what smoking it by 7:30pm has caused u.
Now you will have to be without your sanity till the sun comes up tomorrow, I pity you neighborhood tonight
6 Likes
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by bewla(m): 7:30pm
another Lekki
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by SycophanticGoat: 7:30pm
buharichild:
Many are mentally incapacitated, but only a few like this one, use the internet..
2 Likes
|Re: Flood Ravages Parts Of Nasarawa State (Photos) by pablobellins(m): 7:31pm
What part of the state exactly? could you be more specific please.
At last Al-mustapha Tenders Video Tape At A Lagos High Court / South Africans Attack Nigerians In Durban And Other Cities. ..pics / Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Rode On A Horse To Celebrate Xmas With Lagosian
Viewing this topic: smallrincowis16(m), Krucifax(m), badinfluence(m), 009(m), DivneFavour(m), reubenyakubu, Nwereonye(m), glamm, Tigson, JoshB92(m), slimmaintenance(m), Xxman(m), olatade(m), Trailii, Maycher(m), badoh(m), Zenanted(m), sportark(m), Richy4(m), joepentwo(m), mumAAA, Tejupablo, dahaz(m), unlimited2(m), idowuh98(m), itisco(m), Itzminstrel, Faseyi17(m) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19