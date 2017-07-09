Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood (11291 Views)

Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos / Suicide Bombers Attack Mosque, 25 Persons Killed / 1,059 Persons Killed In North Since Buhari’s Inauguration - Stefanos Foundation (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10154648805432703&id=96184337702 Local divers engage in rescue of Suleja residents caught in wild flooding that's killed 20 persons today 1 Share

ok

Sad news. RIP to them all.

RIP

This just dey look like Noah's day. This na serious 'Ekun Omi'.. 3 Likes

For real

lalasticlala hope this is not Noah's flood?

The rate at which we experience flood this year is scary!





People need to stop dumping refuse into canals, which blocks free flow of drainages! 18 Likes 1 Share

Which river dey suleja?

BlowBack:

Which river dey suleja? Odo Niger Odo Niger 2 Likes

Omooba77:

This just dey look like Noah's day.

This na serious 'Ekun Omi'..



Ekun omi indeed!



Though, God may be angry with Nigerians but he has vowed not to destroy us with flood again, our carelessness and the poor maintenance culture we have in this country is what is causing all these. So many Nigerians are fond of blocking drainages with refuse! Ekun omi indeed!Though, God may be angry with Nigerians but he has vowed not to destroy us with flood again, our carelessness and the poor maintenance culture we have in this country is what is causing all these. So many Nigerians are fond of blocking drainages with refuse! 1 Like

Hope NEMA is prepared to deal with this crisis unfolding. While the embittered ones celebrate these loses we pray for the best.

greatgod2012:







Ekun omi indeed!



Though, God may be angry with Nigerians but he has vowed not to destroy us with flood again, our carelessness and the poor maintenance culture we have in this country is what is causing all these. So many Nigerians are fond of blocking drainages with refuse!





Our hygiene is very very poor. Go to parts of Lagos, people throw refuse in drainages,in most part of Lagos refuse collectors have stopped working. How do you explain this.

Thank God rainbow, a sign that God is still mindful. Our hygiene is very very poor. Go to parts of Lagos, people throw refuse in drainages,in most part of Lagos refuse collectors have stopped working. How do you explain this.Thank God rainbow, a sign that God is still mindful. 1 Like

Omooba77:





Our hygiene is very very poor. Go to parts of Lagos, people throw refuse in drainages,in most part of Lagos refuse collectors have stopped working. How do you explain this.

Thank God rainbow, a sign that God is still mindful.





Not only in Lagos, my brother! It happens in almost every part of the country! Nigerians are special breed of people, they're the ones that will cause problems and still be complaining of the problems caused by them!



It's good as we're learning the hard way, maybe, just maybe, that will trigger positive changes in the perpetrators! Not only in Lagos, my brother! It happens in almost every part of the country! Nigerians are special breed of people, they're the ones that will cause problems and still be complaining of the problems caused by them!It's good as we're learning the hard way, maybe, just maybe, that will trigger positive changes in the perpetrators! 9 Likes

greatgod2012:









Not only in Lagos, my brother! It happens in almost every part of the country! Nigerians are special breed of people, they're the ones that will cause problems and still be complaining of the problems caused by them!



It's good as we're learning the hard way, maybe, just maybe, that will trigger positive changes in the perpetrators!

Our Safety & Heath orientation very backward.Even among the so called educated folks. May God help all of us. Our Safety & Heath orientation very backward.Even among the so called educated folks. May God help all of us. 3 Likes

It's a pity! R.I.P to d dead

Sad





Isn't it strange but sad how healthy people just get killed by floods just like that.



While terminally sick Buhari whose death everyone is expecting is still kicking. Isn't it strange but sad how healthy people just get killed by floods just like that.While terminally sick Buhari whose death everyone is expecting is still kicking. 2 Likes 1 Share

What? 20 souls gone just like that? I hope the emergency response service will rise up to their responsibility before more lives are destroyed.

vedaxcool:

Hope NEMA is prepared to deal with this crisis unfolding. While the embittered ones these loses we pray for the best.

Didn't they see the flood coming to run to safety?

The gods are definitely angry... Lagos is now turning into one giant Makoko slum. North, that have never been proned to heavy rainfalls is now the epicenter of the ravaging rage of the gods.



Rest in peace to the dead and to the limp-dick sucker in London mortuary. 1 Like

That's the disadvantages of poor drainage. RIP to the dead

RIP

Na waa o.



So much water in a hilly town. Possibly brought about by a total lack of or blocked drainage channels.

So sad. First it's Lagos with flood and now this. My heart goes to their family. This country hard, person com dey lost loved one join? Lord have mercy on us 1 Like





Op there's a difference between the english words "missing" and "killed" This years rain is massive! We are having our fair share here in Lagos. I just hope they are found alive.Op there's a difference between the english words "missing" and "killed"

Jesus!

This is pathetic

greatgod2012:

The rate at which we experience flood this year is scary!



People need to stop dumping refuse into canals, which blocks free flow of drainages! I refuse to adhere to the bolded, to say that's the reason for the heavy flood.



I think it is bad drainage plan from beginning, or that are is very close to a river.