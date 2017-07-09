₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by Omooba77: 6:39pm
Local divers engage in rescue of Suleja residents caught in wild flooding that's killed 20 persons today
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by NaijaMutant(f): 6:40pm
ok
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by madridguy(m): 6:43pm
Sad news. RIP to them all.
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by bewla(m): 6:51pm
RIP
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by Omooba77: 7:03pm
This just dey look like Noah's day. This na serious 'Ekun Omi'..
3 Likes
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by Nutase(f): 7:17pm
For real
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by Omooba77: 7:48pm
lalasticlala hope this is not Noah's flood?
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by greatgod2012(f): 7:58pm
The rate at which we experience flood this year is scary!
People need to stop dumping refuse into canals, which blocks free flow of drainages!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by BlowBack: 7:59pm
Which river dey suleja?
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by Omooba77: 8:05pm
BlowBack:Odo Niger
2 Likes
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by greatgod2012(f): 8:08pm
Omooba77:
Ekun omi indeed!
Though, God may be angry with Nigerians but he has vowed not to destroy us with flood again, our carelessness and the poor maintenance culture we have in this country is what is causing all these. So many Nigerians are fond of blocking drainages with refuse!
1 Like
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by vedaxcool(m): 8:12pm
Hope NEMA is prepared to deal with this crisis unfolding. While the embittered ones celebrate these loses we pray for the best.
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by Omooba77: 8:19pm
greatgod2012:
Our hygiene is very very poor. Go to parts of Lagos, people throw refuse in drainages,in most part of Lagos refuse collectors have stopped working. How do you explain this.
Thank God rainbow, a sign that God is still mindful.
1 Like
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by greatgod2012(f): 8:30pm
Omooba77:
Not only in Lagos, my brother! It happens in almost every part of the country! Nigerians are special breed of people, they're the ones that will cause problems and still be complaining of the problems caused by them!
It's good as we're learning the hard way, maybe, just maybe, that will trigger positive changes in the perpetrators!
9 Likes
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by Omooba77: 9:02pm
greatgod2012:
Our Safety & Heath orientation very backward.Even among the so called educated folks. May God help all of us.
3 Likes
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by liftedhigh: 9:07pm
It's a pity! R.I.P to d dead
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by Akshow: 9:08pm
Sad
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by NwaAmaikpe: 9:08pm
Isn't it strange but sad how healthy people just get killed by floods just like that.
While terminally sick Buhari whose death everyone is expecting is still kicking.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by jchioma: 9:08pm
What? 20 souls gone just like that? I hope the emergency response service will rise up to their responsibility before more lives are destroyed.
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by ymee(m): 9:09pm
vedaxcool:
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by MadCow1: 9:09pm
Didn't they see the flood coming to run to safety?
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by Goahead(m): 9:09pm
The gods are definitely angry... Lagos is now turning into one giant Makoko slum. North, that have never been proned to heavy rainfalls is now the epicenter of the ravaging rage of the gods.
Rest in peace to the dead and to the limp-dick sucker in London mortuary.
1 Like
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by sureheaven(m): 9:09pm
That's the disadvantages of poor drainage. RIP to the dead
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by bastien: 9:09pm
RIP
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:09pm
Na waa o.
So much water in a hilly town. Possibly brought about by a total lack of or blocked drainage channels.
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by Stelvin101(m): 9:10pm
So sad. First it's Lagos with flood and now this. My heart goes to their family. This country hard, person com dey lost loved one join? Lord have mercy on us
1 Like
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by QuitNotice(m): 9:10pm
This years rain is massive! We are having our fair share here in Lagos. I just hope they are found alive.
Op there's a difference between the english words "missing" and "killed"
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by jericco1(m): 9:11pm
Jesus!
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by seunlayi(m): 9:11pm
This is pathetic
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by Flashh: 9:11pm
greatgod2012:I refuse to adhere to the bolded, to say that's the reason for the heavy flood.
I think it is bad drainage plan from beginning, or that are is very close to a river.
|Re: 20 Persons Killed In Suleja Flood by dandostism88(m): 9:11pm
Rip to the decease
