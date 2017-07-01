₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by ebosie11(f): 7:50pm
Nigerians no get chill.Can't he play with his kids again?
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by auntysimbiat(f): 7:53pm
Joblessness
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by CplusJason(m): 7:57pm
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:00pm
Curse be upon his family if truly he murdered those innocent Shiites .
That was how he used 2 of them to upgrade ...
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by Raptureminded(m): 8:02pm
Pray for your leaders says the scripture
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by JoyBeth89(f): 8:19pm
Nigerians are always reacting
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by TheHistorian(m): 9:12pm
The dude's comment below me is always enough.
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by NwaAmaikpe: 9:12pm
So the Governor's office is now his children's amusement park.
Na wa sha,
Not so shocked seeing him playing with kids, pedophiles always know how to win the heart of children.
By the way,
Is he sure those are truly his children?
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by Dutchey(m): 9:13pm
u dey flex with our money abi? impeachment fall on u
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by comshots(m): 9:13pm
What message is he trying to pass?That he is not a bokoharam or Fulani herdsman killer?
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by samx4real(m): 9:13pm
He like play shall...
Hope he is administrating his state well.
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by NobleAngell(f): 9:13pm
Nice photos. His kids are still this little? Wonderful!
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by uzobaby(f): 9:14pm
Looooolll El-Rufai still dey change pampers??
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by maxwell767(m): 9:14pm
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by whizzyleejr(m): 9:14pm
They are still young, did he marry late?
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by comshots(m): 9:15pm
Raptureminded:Leader my foot.
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by tolexy123: 9:15pm
Cute family.
Quote me and let ahmadioha fall on you
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by edo3(m): 9:15pm
Speechless,,d guy below me may av something to say.
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:15pm
Alright.
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by bigjoe1000: 9:15pm
wicked man
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by sunnyb0b0(m): 9:16pm
Nah who do this interior decor?
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by bigjoe1000: 9:17pm
[color=#006600][/color]devil himself
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by jakesbaba: 9:17pm
All work and no play makes jack a....
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by ThinkSmarter(m): 9:17pm
Ego, Kudi, Owo fall on Them
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by ytkid: 9:18pm
CROWNWEALTH019:shites are violent pple, so he is blessed by killing d demons in Nigeria
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by NubiLove(m): 9:18pm
lol.
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by iluvdonjazzy: 9:25pm
luvly
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by emmymdk(m): 9:27pm
Ok
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by emmyspark007(m): 9:30pm
ytkid:You should be ashamed of yourself for justifying the killing of shites
What makes dem demons abi na dem be boko haram
From what I have heard about shites they are good people
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by Piiko(m): 9:34pm
I like this man only coz he has genius I.Q, 1st class in Quantity surveying and a lawyer although not practising
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by veacea: 9:38pm
Sinator Sani must not see this
|Re: Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children by kingrt2(m): 9:40pm
Not!!
See signature
