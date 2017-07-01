Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS (14962 Views)

Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians / Cultists Who Raped Girl During Initiation Arested In Delta. PICS / Hoodlums Who Robbed Man Of His Wedding Ring Worth N250K,Other Items Arested.PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





One of the robber is from Ekori, in Yakurr LGA, while the other is from Ikom in Ikom LGA. A girl from Akwa Ibom was also arrested.



Pictures below:

1. The guy with the red T-shirt is Joseph Ikoi Odimya from Ekori.

2. The guy without a shirt is Author Berong Odok.

3. The girl is Mercy Akpan from Obot Akara, LGA in Akwa Ibom.



Source; The police in Calabar, Cross River state has arrested suspected armed robbers that stormed the residence of the Surveyor General of Cross River State. The alleged armed robbers were arrested following a tracking device monitored from the phone belonging to the surveyor general.One of the robber is from Ekori, in Yakurr LGA, while the other is from Ikom in Ikom LGA. A girl from Akwa Ibom was also arrested.Pictures below:1. The guy with the red T-shirt is Joseph Ikoi Odimya from Ekori.2. The guy without a shirt is Author Berong Odok.3. The girl is Mercy Akpan from Obot Akara, LGA in Akwa Ibom.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/suspected-robbers-including-lady-stormed-home-surveyor-general-arrested-photos.html

E don be for these ones.



But Mercy Akpan, even you?



I also understand Akwa Ibom receives the highest allocation, so what exactly is the problem?



Okay oh!



Anyway, that one na their plate of Edikaikong. 13 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

Interesting.



A slay queen robber.



I have seen all kind of robbers,but not one that puts a killer make up before robbery.



Women will be women,and no matter what,they will make sure they look good even while going for robbery. 20 Likes

NCAN911 South South Base Reporting from Area E, A.K.A middle belt, Two Male and One Female!!! Out!!!! 2 Likes

Hmmm

Is it me or the shirtless guy looks very cute

Is it me or the shirtless guy looks very cute? 2 Likes 1 Share

glowshine:

Is it me or the shirtless guy looks very cute







Those boys are too handsome to be armed robbers. Those boys are too handsome to be armed robbers. 1 Like 1 Share

Real criminals are never caught

ehya,

See them 2 Likes

Dz one wey d guyz pose like our Igbo brothers wey dey beer parlour.hahahahaha

Were dey looking for their surveying plan ? 1 Like

glowshine:

Is it me or the shirtless guy looks very cute? Sense fall on you! Sense fall on you! 6 Likes

Crime never pays.... if you are still in doubt,ask Evans.

I don't like checking names on Sundays. So I no go talk 1 Like

ugly people ugly people 1 Like

glowshine:

Is it me or the shirtless guy looks very cute

Just you Just you 2 Likes

See as dem pose like our flatino brothers wey dey beer parlour.hahahaha

they kinda look alike

By the time they r done with una,those gold chain go melt for una neck 4 Likes

crime does not pay but they won't listen. Served them right

NCAN will be disappointed with this new entry.

Good



See signature

see as dem fresh

NCAN911:

NCAN911 South South Base Reporting from Area E, A.K.A middle belt, Two Male and One Female!!! Out!!!! State their region officer! State their region officer!

Boobless gal



Mumu

glowshine:

Is it me or the shirtless guy looks very cute? yes ooooo na slay bobo naaaaa...u get eyes bae yes ooooo na slay bobo naaaaa...u get eyes bae

You your pussy go red for this one you dey so..