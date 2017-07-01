₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 7:51pm
The police in Calabar, Cross River state has arrested suspected armed robbers that stormed the residence of the Surveyor General of Cross River State. The alleged armed robbers were arrested following a tracking device monitored from the phone belonging to the surveyor general.
One of the robber is from Ekori, in Yakurr LGA, while the other is from Ikom in Ikom LGA. A girl from Akwa Ibom was also arrested.
Pictures below:
1. The guy with the red T-shirt is Joseph Ikoi Odimya from Ekori.
2. The guy without a shirt is Author Berong Odok.
3. The girl is Mercy Akpan from Obot Akara, LGA in Akwa Ibom.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/suspected-robbers-including-lady-stormed-home-surveyor-general-arrested-photos.html
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by LionDeLeo: 7:54pm
E don be for these ones.
But Mercy Akpan, even you?
I also understand Akwa Ibom receives the highest allocation, so what exactly is the problem?
Okay oh!
Anyway, that one na their plate of Edikaikong.
13 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 7:54pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by HungerBAD: 7:55pm
Interesting.
A slay queen robber.
I have seen all kind of robbers,but not one that puts a killer make up before robbery.
Women will be women,and no matter what,they will make sure they look good even while going for robbery.
20 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by NCAN911: 8:13pm
NCAN911 South South Base Reporting from Area E, A.K.A middle belt, Two Male and One Female!!! Out!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by MhizzAJ(f): 8:19pm
Hmmm
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by glowshine(f): 9:16pm
Is it me or the shirtless guy looks very cute
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by glowshine(f): 9:17pm
Is it me or the shirtless guy looks very cute?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by ymee(m): 9:17pm
glowshine:
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by NwaAmaikpe: 9:17pm
Those boys are too handsome to be armed robbers.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by EniHolar(f): 9:17pm
Real criminals are never caught
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by Dutchey(m): 9:17pm
ehya,
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by unlimitedsoundz(m): 9:18pm
See them
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by koolcat: 9:18pm
Dz one wey d guyz pose like our Igbo brothers wey dey beer parlour.hahahahaha
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by tabisegroup(m): 9:18pm
Were dey looking for their surveying plan ?
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by DokitaDave(m): 9:18pm
glowshine:Sense fall on you!
6 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by bsideboii(m): 9:18pm
Crime never pays.... if you are still in doubt,ask Evans.
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by seyizma(m): 9:19pm
I don't like checking names on Sundays. So I no go talk
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by Piiko(m): 9:19pm
ugly people
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by neutrotoba(m): 9:19pm
glowshine:
Just you
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by koolcat: 9:19pm
See as dem pose like our flatino brothers wey dey beer parlour.hahahaha
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by Marshalrhino(m): 9:20pm
they kinda look alike
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by anyimontana(m): 9:20pm
By the time they r done with una,those gold chain go melt for una neck
4 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by Ebios(m): 9:21pm
crime does not pay but they won't listen. Served them right
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by Izecson3D(m): 9:21pm
NCAN will be disappointed with this new entry.
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by kingrt2(m): 9:21pm
Good
See signature
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by iluvdonjazzy: 9:22pm
see as dem fresh
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by spartan117(m): 9:23pm
NCAN911:State their region officer!
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by vincentjk(m): 9:23pm
Boobless gal
Mumu
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by Livefreeordieha(m): 9:26pm
glowshine:yes ooooo na slay bobo naaaaa...u get eyes bae
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by Jabioro: 9:26pm
You your pussy go red for this one you dey so..
|Re: Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS by EmekaBlue(m): 9:26pm
I've noticed na calabar girls get mind pass fr naija
