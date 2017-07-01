₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 8:03pm
As shared by Johnpaul.......
'PUBLIC NOTICE!
Dwellers of 3 Arms Zone, Eastern bypass/Maitumbi Axis,Minna in Niger State.Pls take heed, there is a latest prank used by Handset robbers after dark, they wear hijabs and trail you from behind to portray a feminine character whilst you let down your guard, they catch up and strike at any resistance.
Nemesis caught up with this one yesterday, he has since been apprehended and put in custody'
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by okoro4: 9:27pm
Thieves keep bring out new methods.God pass them
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by NobleAngell(f): 9:50pm
Chai see the kind of man sef. He didn't even pity himself.
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by Trut(m): 9:52pm
Aboki technique
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 10:04pm
Walahi to slap that guy dey hungry me...
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 10:10pm
All atrocities comes from the north
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by NCAN911: 10:10pm
ok
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by Nifeola: 10:10pm
God catch ham
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by lekjons(m): 10:11pm
if not for "one Nigeria", these people would still be living in caves..
despite that, they are still centuries behind civilization..
imagine! I can't remember the last time i saw a sword..
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by faruz: 10:11pm
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by originals1(m): 10:11pm
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 10:12pm
at least 5 years in prison is what he deserves.
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by Badboiz(m): 10:12pm
These days, criminals are starting to get creative.. God don catch am sha
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by kingrt2(m): 10:12pm
Lol busted
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by ymee(m): 10:13pm
I gat to keep shut here
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by analice107: 10:13pm
Blackfire:If you slap am e go die. just ignore the boy.
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by Swiftlee(m): 10:14pm
Salute to this mumu who can not pick up how and cutlass to farm when his mates are on the farm working hard to feed people who are not even their family members!
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by jchioma: 10:14pm
See im hard face! Who no go know se dis one na confirmed hardened criminal?
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by Unconditionalov: 10:14pm
They should use sharia law to judge him
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by Liability(m): 10:14pm
Look at what muslims is doing. To many atrocities committed with this hijab stuff.
They even fvck inside this same hijab.
Spits!
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:14pm
Na wa ooo
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by KENTHAZ(m): 10:15pm
U are tarnishn ur image not Islam.
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by MirJay: 10:17pm
.
Hijab should be banned in Nigeria. Sometimes i do pity some of them, they go wear am even cover face. Na so onecause accident for Jos. She go dey cover her face still dey drive.
Wetin u dey cover make we never see? Moreover some of them even wear nothing but the hijab, fvvking those type was my hobby and i enjoyed it.
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by Ahmadgani(m): 10:19pm
wetin man no go see
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by digitalbabalawo(m): 10:19pm
End time Evans everywhere.
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by devigblegble: 10:19pm
End time things
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by bbbabes: 10:20pm
See as he ugeee
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by blessedweapon(m): 10:20pm
Zombie
Re: Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) by transient123(m): 10:20pm
lekjons:
Kill khe? Haba, what now opens to our pen robbers we call politicians?
