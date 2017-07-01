Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Wears Hijab To Rob People Caught In Minna (Photos) (15536 Views)

'PUBLIC NOTICE!

Dwellers of 3 Arms Zone, Eastern bypass/Maitumbi Axis,Minna in Niger State.Pls take heed, there is a latest prank used by Handset robbers after dark, they wear hijabs and trail you from behind to portray a feminine character whilst you let down your guard, they catch up and strike at any resistance.

Nemesis caught up with this one yesterday, he has since been apprehended and put in custody'





Thieves keep bring out new methods.God pass them 17 Likes 2 Shares

Chai see the kind of man sef. He didn't even pity himself. 1 Like

Aboki technique 13 Likes 1 Share

Walahi to slap that guy dey hungry me... 14 Likes

All atrocities comes from the north 2 Likes

God catch ham

if not for "one Nigeria", these people would still be living in caves..



despite that, they are still centuries behind civilization..



imagine! I can't remember the last time i saw a sword.. 4 Likes

at least 5 years in prison is what he deserves.

These days, criminals are starting to get creative.. God don catch am sha

Lol busted



See signature

I gat to keep shut here

Blackfire:

Walahi to slap that guy dey hungry me... If you slap am e go die. just ignore the boy. If you slap am e go die. just ignore the boy.

Salute to this mumu who can not pick up how and cutlass to farm when his mates are on the farm working hard to feed people who are not even their family members! 4 Likes 2 Shares

See im hard face! Who no go know se dis one na confirmed hardened criminal?

They should use sharia law to judge him

Look at what muslims is doing. To many atrocities committed with this hijab stuff.



They even fvck inside this same hijab.





Spits! 2 Likes

U are tarnishn ur image not Islam. 8 Likes

Hijab should be banned in Nigeria. Sometimes i do pity some of them, they go wear am even cover face. Na so onecause accident for Jos. She go dey cover her face still dey drive.



Wetin u dey cover make we never see? Moreover some of them even wear nothing but the hijab, fvvking those type was my hobby and i enjoyed it. Hijab should be banned in Nigeria. Sometimes i do pity some of them, they go wear am even cover face. Na so onecause accident for Jos. She go dey cover her face still dey drive.Wetin u dey cover make we never see? Moreover some of them even wear nothing but the hijab, fvvking those type was my hobby and i enjoyed it.

wetin man no go see

End time Evans everywhere. 1 Like

End time things 1 Like

See as he ugeee

Zombie