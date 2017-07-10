Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign (10643 Views)

I Will Resign If Nigeria Continues To Import Petrol By 2019 – Kachikwu / Bimbo Daramola: "l Will Resign After 2 Years In Office" - Ekiti Guber Aspirant / Okorocha Is Back: "I Went To The Land Of The Dead, Ancestors Turned Me Back" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Who else heard it?



FFK just twitted this now



Oya Aregbe do the needful ASAP



"I will resign if Adeleke wins Osun West Senatorial bye-election"- Rauf Aregbesola.



Adeleke has won. Shave off ur beard and RESIGN!



https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/884066076673409024 Could this be true?Who else heard it?FFK just twitted this nowOya Aregbe do the needful ASAP 2 Likes

Mere words 2 Likes

What will he do, now that he has won.

ok

Lalasticlala don't you think Aregbe should live by example by doing as he said?

I laugh in swahili

He will not resign

lol...chai!!FFK,always d very stubborn ant on the scrotums of these mad politicians. 7 Likes

Politics 2 Likes

make una. free the Alfa make una. free the Alfa

There was a political party called APC



Gone so soon 8 Likes

impossible impossible

At last osun people will have a fresh AIR.

only that honour is not in there dictionary.



But aregbe should not teach people how to denounce and deny statements.



Oh God, please let this man resign and I will eat bread and beans tomorrow morning if he does. I PROMISED 9 Likes

Hahahaha Adeleke has won shave off your beard and RESIGN@RAUF AREGBESOLA.Polictricktians,Rauf how market nah? 4 Likes 1 Share

ipobarecriminals:

make una. free the Alfa

Zombie, to talk and do na him we de take know man!



Meanwhile, IPOB are wonderful people Zombie, to talk and do na him we de take know man!Meanwhile, IPOB are wonderful people 7 Likes

Rauf go be like:

"Someone cannor play wit you people again? Is dar how you use to do?" 4 Likes

Aregbese shave off your Alfa beard be a man and resign 8 Likes

APC will turn out to be the most useless party in the history of Nigeria.



If one is to start counting the achievement of PDP within their period of stay am sure it will take hours to finish, but no one can point at a single achievement of APC so far... Only lies lies and more lies 25 Likes 2 Shares





He's been humbled by his over-confidence as the people gave protest votes to the late senator Adeleke. I hope Ademola Adeleke performs and not disappoint his people. Haba FFK....how do we recognize aregbe without his beardHe's been humbled by his over-confidence as the people gave protest votes to the late senator Adeleke. I hope Ademola Adeleke performs and not disappoint his people. 6 Likes

Oluwabusobomi:

APC will turn out to be the most useless party in the history of Nigeria.



If one is to start counting the achievement of PDP within their period of stay am sure it will take hours to finish, but no one can point at a single achievement of APC so far... Only lies lies and more lies



What do you mean?



Is this not true: $1= N1?



Lol. What do you mean?Is this not true: $1= N1?Lol. 2 Likes

Oluwabusobomi:

APC will turn out to be the most useless party in the history of Nigeria.



If one is to start counting the achievement of PDP within their period of stay am sure it will take hours to finish, but no one can point at a single achievement of APC so far... Only lies lies and more lies They have turned out not will turn out.... bunch of rogues They have turned out not will turn out.... bunch of rogues 1 Like

lalasticlala, Buhari needs to see this from his vacation spot in London... FP pls!!!!!



He is the man with the highest integrity in the world according to Vedaxcool,Ipobarefools,omenka and the rest of the robots...



His integrity and body language will force Aregbe to keep to his word just like body language gave us 24 hours power supply 5 Likes

WHERE IS BASHYDEMY 1 Like

people still dey listen to this one sef? I'd rather listen to radio Zimbabwe all day than spend 5mins of my valuable time listening to people who inflict suffering and Hunger on his people like this man 1 Like

1 Like

You will never see BMC in threads such as these.. buh lemme call them out....

Sarkki Demdem Vedaxcool Hungerbad Passingshot Modath Beremx Omenka

Been on a ban, buh I m back... 4 Likes

Sheik Aregbesola, you are not a man of honour if you fail to give teeth to your word. Your bluff has been called. Now we know you are less popular in Osun state. Resign pronto ! and stop desecrating yorubaland with your religious over-zealousness. 5 Likes

Lolsss..... I pray he does o... 1 Like

. We all know he won't. African leaders are not wired like that. . We all know he won't. African leaders are not wired like that. 1 Like

Oluwabusobomi:

APC will turn out to be the most useless party in the history of Nigeria.



If one is to start counting the achievement of PDP within their period of stay am sure it will take hours to finish, but no one can point at a single achievement of APC so far... Only lies lies and more lies they all take us 4 female dat hate to hear d truth but lies but now our brains is working like men. Lol they all take us 4 female dat hate to hear d truth but lies but now our brains is working like men. Lol 1 Like

This is why I am still skeptical about joining a political party at the moment. Although decamping is allowed, but I don't want to look like 'ashawo' politician. I need a viable and dependent political party to join. Not all these unstable ones. But I think PDP is still far better than this useless APShit 3 Likes