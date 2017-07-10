₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,970 members, 3,647,604 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 09:12 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign (10643 Views)
I Will Resign If Nigeria Continues To Import Petrol By 2019 – Kachikwu / Bimbo Daramola: "l Will Resign After 2 Years In Office" - Ekiti Guber Aspirant / Okorocha Is Back: "I Went To The Land Of The Dead, Ancestors Turned Me Back" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by Jombojombo(f): 10:07pm On Jul 09
Could this be true?
Who else heard it?
FFK just twitted this now
Oya Aregbe do the needful ASAP
https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/884066076673409024
2 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by Ezigboune(f): 10:08pm On Jul 09
Mere words
2 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by olatola00(m): 10:08pm On Jul 09
What will he do, now that he has won.
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by NaijaMutant(f): 10:09pm On Jul 09
ok
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by Jombojombo(f): 10:13pm On Jul 09
Lalasticlala don't you think Aregbe should live by example by doing as he said?
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by Oluwabusobomi(f): 10:18pm On Jul 09
I laugh in swahili
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by HsLBroker(m): 10:19pm On Jul 09
He will not resign
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by PureMe01: 10:22pm On Jul 09
lol...chai!!FFK,always d very stubborn ant on the scrotums of these mad politicians.
7 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by auntysimbiat(f): 10:23pm On Jul 09
Politics
2 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by ipobarecriminals: 10:25pm On Jul 09
make una. free the Alfa
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by Beress(m): 10:26pm On Jul 09
There was a political party called APC
Gone so soon
8 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by Lusola15: 10:28pm On Jul 09
impossible
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by akoredeadejoke: 10:28pm On Jul 09
At last osun people will have a fresh AIR.
only that honour is not in there dictionary.
But aregbe should not teach people how to denounce and deny statements.
Oh God, please let this man resign and I will eat bread and beans tomorrow morning if he does. I PROMISED
9 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by Evablizin(f): 10:31pm On Jul 09
Hahahaha Adeleke has won shave off your beard and RESIGN@RAUF AREGBESOLA.Polictricktians,Rauf how market nah?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by Beress(m): 10:31pm On Jul 09
ipobarecriminals:
Zombie, to talk and do na him we de take know man!
Meanwhile, IPOB are wonderful people
7 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by hucienda: 10:38pm On Jul 09
Rauf go be like:
"Someone cannor play wit you people again? Is dar how you use to do?"
4 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by Udantu: 10:40pm On Jul 09
Aregbese shave off your Alfa beard be a man and resign
8 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by Oluwabusobomi(f): 10:45pm On Jul 09
APC will turn out to be the most useless party in the history of Nigeria.
If one is to start counting the achievement of PDP within their period of stay am sure it will take hours to finish, but no one can point at a single achievement of APC so far... Only lies lies and more lies
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by TheFreeOne: 11:02pm On Jul 09
Haba FFK....how do we recognize aregbe without his beard
He's been humbled by his over-confidence as the people gave protest votes to the late senator Adeleke. I hope Ademola Adeleke performs and not disappoint his people.
6 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by modik(m): 11:12pm On Jul 09
Oluwabusobomi:
What do you mean?
Is this not true: $1= N1?
Lol.
2 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by donaldinho111: 11:55pm On Jul 09
Oluwabusobomi:They have turned out not will turn out.... bunch of rogues
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by donaldinho111: 11:57pm On Jul 09
lalasticlala, Buhari needs to see this from his vacation spot in London... FP pls!!!!!
He is the man with the highest integrity in the world according to Vedaxcool,Ipobarefools,omenka and the rest of the robots...
His integrity and body language will force Aregbe to keep to his word just like body language gave us 24 hours power supply
5 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by IJOBA2: 12:08am
WHERE IS BASHYDEMY
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by chuka5000(m): 12:27am
people still dey listen to this one sef? I'd rather listen to radio Zimbabwe all day than spend 5mins of my valuable time listening to people who inflict suffering and Hunger on his people like this man
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by C4Ltd: 1:15am
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by Jokerman(m): 1:16am
You will never see BMC in threads such as these.. buh lemme call them out....
Sarkki Demdem Vedaxcool Hungerbad Passingshot Modath Beremx Omenka
Been on a ban, buh I m back...
4 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by BlakKluKluxKlan: 1:40am
Sheik Aregbesola, you are not a man of honour if you fail to give teeth to your word. Your bluff has been called. Now we know you are less popular in Osun state. Resign pronto ! and stop desecrating yorubaland with your religious over-zealousness.
5 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by obonujoker(m): 1:42am
Lolsss..... I pray he does o...
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by greatwhite(m): 5:49am
. We all know he won't. African leaders are not wired like that.
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by patola080(m): 5:58am
Oluwabusobomi:they all take us 4 female dat hate to hear d truth but lies but now our brains is working like men. Lol
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by UbChapter(m): 6:18am
This is why I am still skeptical about joining a political party at the moment. Although decamping is allowed, but I don't want to look like 'ashawo' politician. I need a viable and dependent political party to join. Not all these unstable ones. But I think PDP is still far better than this useless APShit
3 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola: "I Will Resign If Adeleke Wins". FFK Tells Osun Governor To Resign by Segadem(m): 6:56am
how cone many didn't hear about it before now
Yar Adua Voice Is Fake Tanimu Kurfi Arranged It All / Dubai Paradise Aisles Are Sinking - I Hope Lagos Is Watching / Moving The SE/SS(Igbo Communities) Forward
Viewing this topic: FKMagazine, OwenG1(m), Alertpro, rheether(f), Occurstaem(m), olubabsky3995, Kolade9(m), oluwasegun400, clementjava, JMK9600(f), nnamxxx(m), Innnfo, LordAdam16, tysontim(m), sgd, organico(m), tiptopy03(m), eagleae7, Prece, Jorussia(m), kelvinkul, boboyen, gadumorries, gbadexy(m), oshe11(m), ouzo1(m), generaldre(m), Ibukun338, kamnene(f), maebem, shaklisco(m), Marvel1206, TAD2(m), softy(m), xyEvans, Larrybabs55555(m), Bash10(m), maxwell767(m), kebrocity(m), sagod, erukujeje(m), Elazar001, omolayomi06(m), Nairalane, RareDiamond, ecdcyber, kbby, BABSIN(m), Progressive15, DCTrendy(m), Baabs(m), adetayo234, OGBgodweenz, bobman(m), Rachiana(f), lordTK(m), kennybabs1980, McGibson(m), dabocity, effoi, Xkriz, magomaefe, ogasaintprince(m), fesboixy94, amicdan(m), drejeje84, Emmayen(m), clarias, xremmy(m), Yankee87(m) and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6