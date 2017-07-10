₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by KingOvoramwen1(m): 11:55am
For those of you intrugued and curious about the many mysteries and Rich cultural Heritage of the Great Benin Empire.
Today we are focusing on the Omueda..... Here is a recent piece done by PulseNG enjoy!
We left UNIBEN and were supposed to head for Warri, but then we thought, have we truly come to Benin if we haven't visited the palace?
http://www.pulse.ng/food_drinks_travel/pulse36-day-6-the-virgin-boys-of-the-oba-of-benin-id6963631.html
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by KingOvoramwen1(m): 11:56am
.
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by obialfa: 12:00pm
Zoo tinz
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by Ezigboune(f): 12:01pm
OP Nawa o, na u get thread, you still the first to cmment
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by KingOvoramwen1(m): 12:02pm
obialfa:
You obviously belong inside one ..... Thanks for letting us know.... The Zoo in Benin currently needs a Bamboo I will recommend you!!
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by PointZerom: 12:08pm
Yeye dey smell
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by EdoNation(f): 12:16pm
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Oba GHA to kpe ee iseee
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by 7footre(m): 12:17pm
wow.... not a mean feat if you ask me, what do you do with your life after wasting 14 long years in servitude? how do you make it in life? unless there is more to the story, its not something i will encourage but then again its not my business so dont mind my rantings
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by EdoNation(f): 12:18pm
PointZerom:
Spare Us with your bullshit Abeg !!
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by EdoNation(f): 12:19pm
7footre:
They go to school in the palace and are sponsored through out the university onwards
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by 7footre(m): 12:23pm
EdoNation:
oh, ok. thats nice then. the article didnt say so, so pardon me
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by GQman: 12:27pm
Shhhh.
Oba of Benin, raping little Bini boys since 20 BC!
Why would a virgin boy serve the Oba for 14yrs?
Just like the homosexual king of the historical/mythical Buganda Kingdom in today's Uganda.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/ugandas-martyrs-were-murdered-for-spurning-a-homosexual-king-shhhh
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by mars123(m): 12:28pm
It is very sad now when we see the outcome of the dubious British invasion and amalgamation of North and south protectorates.
As a Benin man, I'm filled with pride when I remember the great Benin empire, the great wall of Benin, recorded as the greatest earth moving work ever constructed by man in Guinness records book. Mind you, it is also the largest running military defensive network ever built by man with a length of 20,000km.
It is ironic that such great people are now grouped along minority lines in the modern day Nigeria.
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by AmoryBlacq: 12:31pm
One thing I love about the benin Kingdom is their rich cultural heritage
So many other ethnic groups today have their roots to the binis or once being ruled by the binis
Yoruba for instance, no matter how they try to deny it
Benin was the first city visited in Nigeria by the europeans
Ruy de Sequeira 1472
and later Affonso de Aviero 1484
so sad their powers could not withstand the crown firing arms in 1897
long live the great Oba of Benin
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by KingOvoramwen1(m): 12:39pm
GQman:
I just called The police concerning the lunatic that escaped from yaba left lastnite
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by EdoNation(f): 12:41pm
7footre:
We good
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by EdoNation(f): 12:42pm
AmoryBlacq:
I love your understanding of history
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by EdoNation(f): 12:45pm
mars123:
The Greatness cannot be over emphasized my brother...... Oba GHA to kpe e
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by GQman: 12:46pm
KingOvoramwen1:
I would look real close at that policy of the Oba of Benin. No joke!
Its similar to how the Catholic church priests molested impressionable young men for ages.
I see no reason why only pre-pubescent males should serve the Oba, and for as long as 14 years.
And it wont be the first time we had homosexual kings in Africa, as the case of the King of Buganda who kept virgin boys to satisfy his unnatural desires demonstrate.
Its ridiculous, something is fishy!
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by KingOvoramwen1(m): 12:53pm
GQman:
If you read the article you will have noted Boys and Men .... But no you had to jump on and relate Rome to Benin empire because in you gugugaga mind they are opposite each other on your gugugagaga street!!.....
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by adonis89(m): 12:59pm
D only throne I respect and can bow down to. Not dat useless one in sokoto
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by GQman: 1:04pm
KingOvoramwen1:
Deny it all you want.
Bury your head in the sand!
Africa has had homosexual Kings in the past, and this story just raises my antenna.
Cultivating young boys (your very title says virgin boys) and men for the King?
Can they say no to the King if he wants to satisfy his unnatural desires on them.
It seems to me like this needs to be properly investigated.
There may be child abuse going on there.
I don't care what happened in the past. Such rubbish should not go on in this day and age.
The catholic church is paying millions now for the same thing.
If catholic priests can do it, I dare say the Oba is not holier than a catholic priest.
From your post:
Meeting an Omueda.
He smiled a lot and even tolerated all of our foolish questions. Let's call him Osaro.
Like why he decided to spend over 11 years of his life in the palace.
“I am proud to serve my kingdom” he said with so much ease.
He wore a light brown sleeveless shirt and matching shorts. Around his neck were tiny white beads, and on his ankles were metal bangles.He hasn't been outside the palace since he signed up 9 years ago.
That sounds like a sex slave to me.
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by Leonbonapart(m): 1:49pm
Upon all the demonstration of the power of God in this generation, people still practice idolatry... even if I was born into a royal house I will never venture into nonsense.
I have a king I serve. The KING of kings and the LORD of Lord
Eternal life is my only goal in life
JESUS the only way
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by bbbabes: 1:49pm
Wow...is there any space for virgin ladies like me
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by dfrost: 1:50pm
***grabs popcorn***
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by KinzyeWriter(m): 1:51pm
Una Weldone
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by NCAN911: 1:51pm
All these ones go dey use vaseline for bathroom very well
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by Franchise21(m): 1:55pm
Hmm
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by apholaryn: 1:56pm
nice ,I like culture
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by neutrotoba(m): 1:57pm
Lol feminists won't come now and say "why not girls" o
|Re: THE OMUEDA - The Virgin Boys Of The Oba Of Benin by TheKingIsHere: 1:57pm
Lovely information
