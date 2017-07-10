Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Curvy Grandma That Got People Talking (Photos) (14044 Views)

A Nigerian Man & His Big Oyinbo Lady Got People Talking (Photos) / See The Doggie Pre-Wedding Pictures That Got People Talking / She Tells Grandma That She Was Cheated On, Grandma Tells Her To Do This (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: She goes by the name sexyshon_boss on Instagram and judging by her pics, she still loves to live it up.Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/10/checkout-this-groovy-grandma-that-got-people-talking-photos/

more



Pussý whey dey smell like rotten fish if she spread leg



Go to hell. Bìtch Yansh whey get stretch marks.Pussý whey dey smell like rotten fish if she spread legGo to hell. Bìtch 18 Likes





because the kin AshawooÒ squad when go evade HELL FIRE



E go run go Heaven go beg Baba God for forgiveness







TIMAYA fall on her Even DEVIL go de fear for were e debecause the kin AshawooÒ squad when go evade HELL FIREE go run go Heaven go beg Baba God for forgivenessTIMAYA fall on her 3 Likes 1 Share











Heavy preek fall on you Swt grandmaHeavy preek fall on you 5 Likes

grand ma, sense, wisdom and understanding should join hands and fall on you!!!! 3 Likes

When the hoe from back in the glory days starts to manifest again. 2 Likes

omo dis woman get back yard o 1 Like

The lil girl z qon qrow up tuu be one hell of a beauty!!

devil incarnate

Ah dis 1 was an olosho in her youth days

grammar grammar

She should better go and loose some weight if she doesn't want to develop coronary heart disease. 2 Likes

Delilah

Jesus is coming soon!

I refuse to comment what's on my mind right now I refuse to comment what's on my mind right now

Am in love,me likey.This one can hold not all this small girls that beg after few minutes

End time Grandma

Fats

Bbw

Hot sexy slay grandma 1 Like

This ain't enticing to me



only wanna make me puke 1 Like

1 Like

konkonbilo:

Hot sexy slay grandma 1 Like

Probably a pole dancer in her younger years

zeusdgrt:

Am in love,me likey.This one can hold not all this small girls that beg after few minutes

in love with your grandma? in love with your grandma? 2 Likes

Kileyi 1 Like

Some guys sugermummy

ifun eran