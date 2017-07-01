₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,228 members, 3,648,584 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 04:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom (14790 Views)
Fayose Likens Sheriff To A Bride With HIV / Buhari Replies Shekarau, Accuses Ex-kano Governor Of Insulting Nigerians / Anti-corruption War Is Non-negotiable, Buhari Replies Jonathan’s Ministers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by obiremy: 2:37pm
Senator Shehu Sani stylised used animals to described what is happening in Nigeria because of President Buhari's absence and possibly effects of cabals. He wrote....
'Prayer for the absent Lion King has waned;Until he's back then they will fall over each other to be on the front row of the palace temple. Now the hyenas and the jackals are scheming and talking to each other in whispers;still doubting whether the Lion King will be back or not. Now the Lion king is asleep and no other dare to confirm if he will wake up or not. Its the wish of the Hyenas that the Lion King never wakes or come back so that they can be kings. Its the Prayers of the weaker animals that the Lion King comes back to save the Kingdom from the Hyenas,the wolves and other predators'.
In response,First Lady Aisha Buhari assured him that God answers the prayers of the weaker animals and wrote...
'God has answered the prayers of the weaker Animals, The Hyena's and the Jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom .
We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals.
Long live the weaker animals, Long live Nigeria'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/check-out-aisha-buhari-response-to.html
4 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by obiremy: 2:37pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by QueenOfNepal: 2:45pm
Aisha buhari should shut up and tend to her dying husband. Except the Lord is partial that's when he will heed the prayers of someone who has murdered many souls with children unjustly.
I know the Christian God don't have time fpr buhari although the Muslim god might look him side because his Prophet won souls through the sword
P.S The way they are using animals to describe Nigerians show that it's now a Zoo
42 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by MalcoImX: 2:46pm
Both Shehu Sani and El-Rufai rose to victory on the fame of Buhari, but unlike El-Rufai, Sani has been stabbing both El-Rufai and Buhari. Sani wants to become the Melaye of Kaduna, but let him know that it's difficult to become a governor by tricks and insubordination.
8 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by GQman: 2:48pm
At least they agree, Nigeria is a Zoo!
95 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by madridguy(m): 2:48pm
Wonderful write up from Mallam Shehu and Hajia Buhari.
Sai Baba, the Asadulahi of the masses we can't wait to have you back alive, able and agile.
Shame on hyenas and the jackals.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by madridguy(m): 2:53pm
I know for sure Christian God have time for Sai Baba and he will surely heal him.
Take heart bro
QueenOfNepal:
11 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by Aufbauh(m): 2:58pm
It's quite unfortunate that the Lion King has been held down by ill health, and has not taken full charge of his kingdom.
Jackals like the Senators led by Saraki, oppotunist hyenas like some members of executive and little foxes like Nnamdi Kanu and his zombies has been scheming to topple the Government...
But God pass dem all.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by Benjom(m): 2:59pm
This is the season of "Fire for Fire". No chillz
I'm the Best CV/Resume Writer in Nigeria. Dare view my samples? Then prove me wrong!
www.exceptionalcv.com/cv-samples/
.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by sagerasaq(m): 3:03pm
QueenOfNepal:
And it seems under 18 are still much here... Anyway hope say u pass Jamb
Oya kneel down let us pray for u to receive common sense
10 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by kenny987(f): 3:05pm
Yet some will cry that someone called Nigeria a zoo. The real animals know that they are animals and have acknowledged same then some inconsequential insects and gnats will be buzzing around with their dirty noises.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by GOOOGLE504(m): 3:07pm
see all of una hyenas n tortoises
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by StainlessH(m): 3:19pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by esophieso(f): 3:20pm
Aisha your husband himself has already condemned you to the kitchen... I remember. So keep kwayet
4 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by Templerun9: 3:21pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim till now.
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by DozieInc(m): 3:22pm
Ok
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by TheFreeOne: 3:22pm
Now the Lion king is asleep and no other dare to confirm if he will wake up or not.
Hmmmn...Is Shehu Sanni codedly insinuating that Buhari is in a coma/incapacitated
4 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by Nightking04(m): 3:22pm
GQman:Zoo is overstatement: jungle.
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by Henrypraise: 3:22pm
dis isn't George Orwell's animal farm na, all supporters of APC/ buhari knw dat we are in George Orwell's animal farm not dis lion king, hyena kini de are telling us...
if only Aisha knows d prayer of d "weaker" animals, she won't wish it on her horseband...
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by whitering: 3:22pm
I don't want to wish Febuhari death, but the pain his government has caused us is excruciating. Get well soon, complete your tenure & rest.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by frubben(m): 3:23pm
So na we dey masses dem turn to weaker animal abi. Chai!!!
Dis people lack the ability to use words
3 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by Kennitrust: 3:23pm
n
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by koladebrainiac(m): 3:24pm
QueenOfNepal:go and keep quiet people are talking you too dey form opinion abi/ so Aisha should not defend her husband again abi ? things you no fit take no dey carry am reach another person doormot
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by xynerise(m): 3:25pm
They truly agreed Nigeria is a zoo
12 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by SweetJoystick(m): 3:25pm
Nice reply Aisha. I sincerely hope president Buhari pulls through even though I'm disappointed in his government.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by nkwuocha: 3:25pm
If Nigeria is an artist, she would be a clown.
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by TaiKuun(m): 3:25pm
Idiots always asking for support. Who did you support?
3 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:26pm
The same thing that happened around 2010 is about to happen again. Aisha don dey use style style wear Turai Yar'Adua shoe before Dora Akunyili God bless her soul burst their bubble
She is now the wife of the President, prayer partner, minister of information, FG spokesperson e.t.c.
I don't wish the President ill death or alive even though he made life difficult for Nigerians in the past regime due to his greed for power.
But he "Who comes to equity must come with clean hands". I hate to say this, he is reaping what he has sown
Perhaps the hyenas is a plan of God to teach greedy politicians lesson(s) just like he taught Nebuchadnezzar.
Peace!
4 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by jumobi1(m): 3:26pm
Weaker animals �
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by connectpoint: 3:27pm
Buhari isn/t coming back.. It's hi-time you guys told yourselves the obvious
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom by wildchild02: 3:27pm
Ghen ghen
Check my signature for 2017/2018 club Jerseys and Confederation Cup countries jersey
Military Plans Joint Operations Against Herdsmen / The BAD IMAGE Of Nigeria Is Caused By The Way Nigerians Present Nigeria / No Security Vote Appropriated To Me - El-rufai Tells Dogara
Viewing this topic: Neimar, myhotbrain, kamorudin(m), andriy65(m), homesteady(m), Josskute(m), Original015, ojj(m), Basics007, byemx06(m), andy82, dubix001, drsteroid(m), Glowww(f), highmood(m), unclezion, Tunde1932, anyebedgreat, lanreg95(m), obinon(m), UDIOK, cashreport, binary007, Tdarry, queenitee(f), IBIAM001(m), TboyGOLD, lawboss, touchmark(m), Ay4lyf(m), Jay542(m), 2shaezik(m), pochman, capatainrambo, badman007(m), HenryQuest(m), donfelix4sure(m), emmyspark007(m), swagficient(m), ugofr(f), atmy1, LilTroy(m), Elkrypto(m), hupernikao, xify, onyeezeigbo, makaecoman(m), Valleoo, h8rr, Kayraph(m), kman1090(m), willn1, Adamawaswt, emmycool44, Omolabasky, Nightking04(m), tolutweety(m), OludareIsola(m), benileo, noeloge82(m), Jessestunch, alandiara, jpmoriarti(m), flexxyworld(m), jingiss, Ask087(m), evesdon4u, goooze(m), danduchi(m), Harmonrandyz(m), SOPIGO, happychrisjune23, peacemara54(m), Celebrimbor(m), antzlaive, Dauraking, Nakamura212, Tobicrystal(m), raymond1550(m), demarc001, uplay(m), drbolade and 182 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6