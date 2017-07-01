Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom (14790 Views)

'Prayer for the absent Lion King has waned;Until he's back then they will fall over each other to be on the front row of the palace temple. Now the hyenas and the jackals are scheming and talking to each other in whispers;still doubting whether the Lion King will be back or not. Now the Lion king is asleep and no other dare to confirm if he will wake up or not. Its the wish of the Hyenas that the Lion King never wakes or come back so that they can be kings. Its the Prayers of the weaker animals that the Lion King comes back to save the Kingdom from the Hyenas,the wolves and other predators'.



In response,First Lady Aisha Buhari assured him that God answers the prayers of the weaker animals and wrote...



'God has answered the prayers of the weaker Animals, The Hyena's and the Jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom .

We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals.

Long live the weaker animals, Long live Nigeria'





Aisha buhari should shut up and tend to her dying husband. Except the Lord is partial that's when he will heed the prayers of someone who has murdered many souls with children unjustly.







I know the Christian God don't have time fpr buhari although the Muslim god might look him side because his Prophet won souls through the sword







P.S The way they are using animals to describe Nigerians show that it's now a Zoo 42 Likes 6 Shares

Both Shehu Sani and El-Rufai rose to victory on the fame of Buhari, but unlike El-Rufai, Sani has been stabbing both El-Rufai and Buhari. Sani wants to become the Melaye of Kaduna, but let him know that it's difficult to become a governor by tricks and insubordination. 8 Likes

At least they agree, Nigeria is a Zoo! 95 Likes 10 Shares

Wonderful write up from Mallam Shehu and Hajia Buhari.



Sai Baba, the Asadulahi of the masses we can't wait to have you back alive, able and agile.



Shame on hyenas and the jackals. 10 Likes 1 Share





Take heart bro



Aisha buhari should shut up and tend to her dying husband. Except the Lord is partial that's when he will heed the prayers of someone who has murdered many souls with children unjustly.







I know the Christian God don't have time fpr buhari although the Muslim god might look him side small for decimating shiites whom they term infidels. I know for sure Christian God have time for Sai Baba and he will surely heal him.Take heart bro 11 Likes

It's quite unfortunate that the Lion King has been held down by ill health, and has not taken full charge of his kingdom.



Jackals like the Senators led by Saraki, oppotunist hyenas like some members of executive and little foxes like Nnamdi Kanu and his zombies has been scheming to topple the Government...

But God pass dem all. 8 Likes 1 Share









Aisha buhari should shut up and tend to her dying husband. Except the Lord is partial that's when he will heed the prayers of someone who has murdered many souls with children unjustly.







I know the Christian God don't have time fpr buhari although the Muslim god might look him side small for decimating shiites whom they term infidels.



And it seems under 18 are still much here... Anyway hope say u pass Jamb

Oya kneel down let us pray for u to receive common sense And it seems under 18 are still much here... Anyway hope say u pass JambOya kneel down let us pray for u to receive common sense 10 Likes

Yet some will cry that someone called Nigeria a zoo. The real animals know that they are animals and have acknowledged same then some inconsequential insects and gnats will be buzzing around with their dirty noises. 24 Likes 2 Shares

see all of una hyenas n tortoises 1 Like 1 Share

Aisha your husband himself has already condemned you to the kitchen... I remember. So keep kwayet 4 Likes

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim till now. 1 Like

Ok

Now the Lion king is asleep and no other dare to confirm if he will wake up or not.

Hmmmn...Is Shehu Sanni codedly insinuating that Buhari is in a coma/incapacitated Hmmmn...Is Shehu Sanni codedly insinuating that Buhari is in a coma/incapacitated 4 Likes

At least they agree, Nigeria is a Zoo! Zoo is overstatement: jungle. Zoo is overstatement: jungle. 2 Likes

dis isn't George Orwell's animal farm na, all supporters of APC/ buhari knw dat we are in George Orwell's animal farm not dis lion king, hyena kini de are telling us...



if only Aisha knows d prayer of d "weaker" animals, she won't wish it on her horseband... 10 Likes 1 Share

I don't want to wish Febuhari death, but the pain his government has caused us is excruciating. Get well soon, complete your tenure & rest.

So na we dey masses dem turn to weaker animal abi. Chai!!!





Dis people lack the ability to use words 3 Likes

Aisha buhari should shut up and tend to her dying husband. Except the Lord is partial that's when he will heed the prayers of someone who has murdered many souls with children unjustly.







I know the Christian God don't have time fpr buhari although the Muslim god might look him side small for decimating shiites whom they term infidels. go and keep quiet people are talking you too dey form opinion abi/ so Aisha should not defend her husband again abi ? things you no fit take no dey carry am reach another person doormot go and keep quiet people are talking you too dey form opinion abi/ so Aisha should not defend her husband again abi ? things you no fit take no dey carry am reach another person doormot 1 Like

They truly agreed Nigeria is a zoo 12 Likes

Nice reply Aisha. I sincerely hope president Buhari pulls through even though I'm disappointed in his government.

If Nigeria is an artist, she would be a clown. 2 Likes

Idiots always asking for support. Who did you support? 3 Likes

The same thing that happened around 2010 is about to happen again. Aisha don dey use style style wear Turai Yar'Adua shoe before Dora Akunyili God bless her soul burst their bubble



She is now the wife of the President, prayer partner, minister of information, FG spokesperson e.t.c.



I don't wish the President ill death or alive even though he made life difficult for Nigerians in the past regime due to his greed for power.



But he "Who comes to equity must come with clean hands". I hate to say this, he is reaping what he has sown



Perhaps the hyenas is a plan of God to teach greedy politicians lesson(s) just like he taught Nebuchadnezzar.



Peace! 4 Likes

Weaker animals � 1 Like

Buhari isn/t coming back.. It's hi-time you guys told yourselves the obvious 2 Likes