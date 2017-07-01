Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate (5365 Views)

Pastor Ize-Iyamu had contested the declaration of Mr Obaseki and the winner of the September 28th, 2016 election at the election petition tribunal and the appeal court where the Obaseki got the decision at both courts and finally to the Supreme Court.

In a personal message released to the press few hours after the judgement, Pasort Ize-Iyamu wished Obaseki good will and thank all his supporters and the entire PDP family.

Read the Full text of the message below;



A CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE: Monday, 10th July, 2017.

Today, the Supreme Court has by its judgment brought to an end our struggle for the office of the governor of Edo State which began on 28 September, 2016.



I accept in good faith this decision of the highest court of our country, which affirms Mr Godwin Obaseki as the Governor of Edo State. I therefore congratulate Mr Godwin Obaseki and assure him of my goodwill.



I also want to use this opportunity to thank all our supporters and party men and women for their immense support for our struggle right from the time of the election to this day that it ended at the Supreme Court. Let me assure them of my acknowledgement of their various sacrifices and promise that I will always be there for them.

I thank all Edo people who have been part of our struggle all the way. In our various ways we should keep the fire burning in the quest for an Edo State of our dreams.

Finally, I thank God for His grace that gave me the opportunity to seek the office. To Him be all honour and Glory.

God bless Edo State.

Signed

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu



















Obviously because he has no where else to go



I'm sure if the law provided opportunity for him to take it up to UN he might have done so.



You can't eat your cake and have it

better luck next time sir!



I have nothing to say....





Leme play with sand

He for decline now

that's his own bag of beans

Your body go rest now. My pastor

There is no limitation to riches. The rich are struggling to get power in order to extort from we d civilian to enrich themselves. #Making money till death calls

Before nko?, he wan go Ghana court? 2 Likes

Benjom:

That's very considerate of him.

passing by...

Any other things he could have done?

Wetin make him do before.... This is Nigeria

Wike couldnt help him at the supreme court ni? The Edo State PDP chairman was always with Wike for the past few weeks 1 Like

Ize Iyamu is Edo state equivalent of Dr Jonathan, he remains my hero. 3 Likes

That's sign of politismaship. Nice one pastor.

before nko, he wan commit suicide? 2 Likes 1 Share

I thought God asked you to pursue and retrieve your mandate

Edo men bald hair



Anyway try again 2020

What options do you have remaining?

There's time for everything;

A time to be born and a time to walk, a time to be born-again and a time to be a Church member; a time to be a Pastor and ofcourse, a time to become the Governor.

It's no yet time!

E nor recover mandate again

Bad news for ipob thugs

Of course he would. Taking it up to Supreme Court was just a formality in the first place, I'm sure. The man probably gave up a long time ago.

like he has choice...sorry Sir,only God knows if you would have been better or worse