₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,279 members, 3,648,768 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 06:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate (5365 Views)
Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Leads Protesters In A Peaceful Protest In Benin (photos) / Profile Of Osagie Ize-Iyamu PDP Governorship Candidate In Edo / Osagie Ize-Iyamu Wins Edo PDP Governorship Primaries (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by Jason555(m): 3:43pm
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2016 Edo State Governorship election has announced that he has taken the outcome of Monday`s verdict at the Supreme court in good faith and congratulated the winner Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Pastor Ize-Iyamu had contested the declaration of Mr Obaseki and the winner of the September 28th, 2016 election at the election petition tribunal and the appeal court where the Obaseki got the decision at both courts and finally to the Supreme Court.
In a personal message released to the press few hours after the judgement, Pasort Ize-Iyamu wished Obaseki good will and thank all his supporters and the entire PDP family.
Read the Full text of the message below;
A CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE: Monday, 10th July, 2017.
Today, the Supreme Court has by its judgment brought to an end our struggle for the office of the governor of Edo State which began on 28 September, 2016.
I accept in good faith this decision of the highest court of our country, which affirms Mr Godwin Obaseki as the Governor of Edo State. I therefore congratulate Mr Godwin Obaseki and assure him of my goodwill.
I also want to use this opportunity to thank all our supporters and party men and women for their immense support for our struggle right from the time of the election to this day that it ended at the Supreme Court. Let me assure them of my acknowledgement of their various sacrifices and promise that I will always be there for them.
I thank all Edo people who have been part of our struggle all the way. In our various ways we should keep the fire burning in the quest for an Edo State of our dreams.
Finally, I thank God for His grace that gave me the opportunity to seek the office. To Him be all honour and Glory.
God bless Edo State.
Signed
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu
SOURCE :
http://www.collegegist.com.ng/2017/07/pastor-osagie-ize-iyamu-accepts-supreme.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by AmoryBlacq: 3:48pm
Obviously because he has no where else to go
I'm sure if the law provided opportunity for him to take it up to UN he might have done so.
You can't eat your cake and have it
better luck next time sir!
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by Benjom(m): 3:52pm
That's very considerate of him.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by cyberdurable(m): 5:07pm
I have nothing to say....
Leme play with sand
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by veekid(m): 5:07pm
He for decline now
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by Jaytecq(m): 5:07pm
that's his own bag of beans
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by OrestesDante: 5:08pm
Your body go rest now. My pastor
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by Flamzey00: 5:08pm
There is no limitation to riches. The rich are struggling to get power in order to extort from we d civilian to enrich themselves. #Making money till death calls
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by superior1: 5:08pm
Before nko?, he wan go Ghana court?
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by superior1: 5:08pm
Double post
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by Edopesin(m): 5:09pm
Benjom:
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by shegslove(m): 5:09pm
passing by...
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by INTEGRITYA1(m): 5:09pm
Any other things he could have done?
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by joezzyhpal(m): 5:09pm
Wetin make him do before.... This is Nigeria
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by zmtoz: 5:10pm
Wike couldnt help him at the supreme court ni? The Edo State PDP chairman was always with Wike for the past few weeks
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by TippyTop(m): 5:11pm
Ize Iyamu is Edo state equivalent of Dr Jonathan, he remains my hero.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by princemidon(m): 5:11pm
That's sign of politismaship. Nice one pastor.
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by justitiaomnibus(m): 5:12pm
before nko, he wan commit suicide?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by divinecode101: 5:13pm
I thought God asked you to pursue and retrieve your mandate
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by naira1jump: 5:14pm
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by maxiuc(m): 5:15pm
Edo men bald hair
Anyway try again 2020
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by olaolaking(m): 5:20pm
What options do you have remaining?
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by Olasco93: 5:21pm
There's time for everything;
A time to be born and a time to walk, a time to be born-again and a time to be a Church member; a time to be a Pastor and ofcourse, a time to become the Governor.
It's no yet time!
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by dannytoe(m): 5:21pm
E nor recover mandate again
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by oliverSEUNxx: 5:25pm
Trusted Data Plans:- Data Bundle Reselling Company; we have been offering data bundles 2014 and are verified and listed by Quickteller and Cashenvoy for Online
Payment processing.
Call/Whatsapp/SMS bellow
Pay with MTN Recharge cards. You can also make VTU transfer etc..
✅*DAILY PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
15GB @ 1000
✅*WEEKLY PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
10GB @ 1000
15GB @ 1300
✅*[MONTHLY PLANS] 38days duration (Both day and night)*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
4GB @ 1000
5GB @ 1200
7.5GB @ 1,500
10GB @ 2,000
15GB @ 2,000
Valid for A MONTH and a WK (38days duration)
✅*NIGHT PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
5GB @ 800
10GB @ 1000
15gb @ 1200
✅*Unlimited* @ 3000# 90days duration ( Available on all Netwrk)
Pay with MTN Recharge cards. You can also make VTU transfer etc.. just Your Number Is needed... You should know that's this is data shared, no code, and it's not a
cheat..
#GodBless You As You Patronize Us...
✅*Refer A Friend and Get 500MB as Compensation..
100% Sure and Reliable...
✅*These Prices are valid if you are paying via Airtime.
WhatsApp✔️
☎օ8146391966
To buy Call/Whatsapp/SMS.....
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by Jason555(m): 5:25pm
Jason555:www.Collegegist.com.ng
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by kasheemawo(m): 5:26pm
Bad news for ipob thugs
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by danthamccoy(m): 5:28pm
Of course he would. Taking it up to Supreme Court was just a formality in the first place, I'm sure. The man probably gave up a long time ago.
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by Bodmas02: 5:30pm
Jason555:
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by adorablevic(f): 5:34pm
like he has choice...sorry Sir,only God knows if you would have been better or worse
|Re: Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu Accepts Supreme Court Judgement In Good Fate by arinzejam(m): 5:35pm
this is what he should have done ever since, now he has wasted both time and resources..
BTW that guy on dark shade looks like an assassin #na joke o
Ribadu Report Didn’t Follow Terms Of Reference - Okupe / Nkiru Slyvanus: Police Arrest 16 Suspects / Lagos Plans IPP For State Tertiary Institutions
Viewing this topic: Macrichie01(m), jaspermezie, dawtune(m), Maxpower, woodcook, Benjom(m), chillybrandy(f), daikale, wildcatter23(m), Ball22, Spactacle(m), auxtin(m), Panucci16, pyr8te, Lakside1955, doyinbaby(f), Sirjamo, clarity4clear, EKOBIZ, kennybabs1980, wealthpin, sagaloo, Ojemedad, Wisdomcity2017 and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6