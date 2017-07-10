₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by Olamid234(m): 6:49pm
President Donald J. Trump and Presidential Assistant Ivanka Trump welcome Chibok schoolgirls Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, who along with more than 270 classmates were kidnapped by the Book Haram militants in April 2014, and recently released, visit the Oval Office at the White House,Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Claire Barnett)
http://punchng.com/chibok-schoolgirls-read-letter-to-trump/
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by DLuciano: 6:55pm
are those Chibok girl's or polithiefian's daughters? I need to see their real photos before and after kidnapping
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by Donniefred(m): 7:16pm
Chiabok, Legendary scam of the 21st century
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by YesNo: 7:39pm
Nigeria. Very sad country.
the fastest way to get the government's attention and probably meet the president of Nigeria is to pay some army guys in sambisa forest to add you to the babes they want to show on TV as RELEASED CHIBOK GIRLS. next thing, you will be looking good and reading to Mr Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, other people who have seven university degrees from nigerian schools might never even get a job cos of the same Nigerian government.
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by QueenOfNepal: 7:42pm
Those Children are not part of Pray for Buhari to get better crew
They didn't even mention Nigeria in their letter
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by QueenOfNepal: 7:44pm
The letter sounds like Texans kids supporting Trump and his government
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by passionatebae: 8:56pm
Odiegwu
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by MrDandy(m): 8:57pm
See as Trump dey look like mumu
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:57pm
Even a Primary 3 child can write that trash I just read.
A letter that does not contain any appreciation for the hospitality and acceptance you've received in his country,
A letter that does not detail your sojourn for education and how that took you into captivity.
A letter that has no tale of the sufferings of your people in the hands of Boko Haram.
Is that one a letter?
Nonsense.
See how Trump is even looking with disgust at the breàst of the girl in spaghetti-strapped gown.
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by Ericaikince(m): 8:57pm
Destiny shaaa
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by edeXede: 8:58pm
Like trump like chibok girls like Nigeria politicians
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by onosprince(m): 8:58pm
those girls no even know road to chibok.....scam
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by beamtopola: 8:58pm
Trump mind right now. What is this?
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by chuose2: 8:59pm
THESE ARE THE GALS BUHARI USED TO SWING OPTION AGAINST GEJ.
NO WONDER BUHARI IS SO ILL, JUDGEMENT HAS HIT HIM.
GOD WILL VISIT THE INIQUITIES OF THE NORTH ON THEM SOON.
AGAIN THIS SHOWS THAT ADEBOYE WAS WORKING AGAINST JESUS TO BLESS BUHARI.
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by phreakabit(m): 8:59pm
LMAO!!!
This film just keeps getting funnier.
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by wayne4loan: 8:59pm
SCAM
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:59pm
Hmmm
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by dessz(m): 9:00pm
ppl still dey believe this chibok girls *tale*
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by phreakabit(m): 9:00pm
Donald Trump looking like this stupid clowns think I believe these lies?
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 9:00pm
Scam!!
Very emotional story!!
What happens behind the scene!!
http://topwritersden.com/mission-sambisa-tale-of-a-survivor/
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by Jerryojozy(m): 9:00pm
J
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by masterP042(m): 9:00pm
Since everyone is now reading something, me I can't wait to read farewell message on the vegetable's burial when his dead body is finally brought back from london
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by davodyguy: 9:01pm
Not everyone is olodo
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by beetown(m): 9:01pm
So you mean girls who were "held hostage" for more than 2 years by the most deadliest sect in the country are looking this fresh......me that have been with my parents all my life,am I this soft?
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by wickyyolo: 9:01pm
SCAM
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by pterson(m): 9:01pm
Trump baba AGBALAGBA, raping Democrats since November.
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by ivolt: 9:01pm
Trump looking clueless as usual.
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by sauceEEP(m): 9:03pm
Rubbish
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by pterson(m): 9:03pm
Ericaikince:Amen!
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by gozzlin: 9:04pm
Chai!
See as God just butter these girls' bread! Through the terrible ordeal they passed through He has lifted them to grace. Now they're living in God's own country, visiting the president of God's own country and reading letter to him. chai! What a testimony.
Whoever told these girls after they were kidnapped that it'll one day end in praise, they won't have believed.
God is indeed awesome.
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by Respect55(m): 9:04pm
I have always said it, no girls were kidnapped
|Re: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) by maxwell60(m): 9:07pm
YesNo:Stop thinking like a fool I believe these girls are not the cause of your frustration, and sad life. Learn to think properly because you seems like a fool right now. Always think before you post any comment.
