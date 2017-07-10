Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter To Trump (see Photos) (11713 Views)

President Donald J. Trump and Presidential Assistant Ivanka Trump welcome Chibok schoolgirls Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, who along with more than 270 classmates were kidnapped by the Book Haram militants in April 2014, and recently released, visit the Oval Office at the White House,Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Claire Barnett)





Two of the Chibok schoolgirls who escaped from Boko Haram captivity in 2014, Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, read a letter applauding U.S. President Donald Trump during a recent visit to the White House.



The White House released more photos of the girls on Saturday, saying during their visit, Joy and Lydia “read the President a letter about their experience”.



On the night of April 14, 2014, Boko Haram terrorists attacked the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno.







An excerpt of the letter is below:



“Mr. President, we urge you to keep America safe and strong.



“We know that some people are trying to discourage you.



“Do not be discouraged. You are right to keep American safe and strong.



“Not only for America. But for the world.



“If America is not safe and strong, where can people like us look for hope, when there is danger?



“Finally, we urge you to keep making America prosperous.”



Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, hosted the Chibok schoolgirls during their visit, the White House said.......

http://punchng.com/chibok-schoolgirls-read-letter-to-trump/ 1 Like 2 Shares

are those Chibok girl's or polithiefian's daughters? I need to see their real photos before and after kidnapping 20 Likes 2 Shares

Chiabok, Legendary scam of the 21st century 10 Likes

Nigeria. Very sad country.



the fastest way to get the government's attention and probably meet the president of Nigeria is to pay some army guys in sambisa forest to add you to the babes they want to show on TV as RELEASED CHIBOK GIRLS. next thing, you will be looking good and reading to Mr Donald Trump.



Meanwhile, other people who have seven university degrees from nigerian schools might never even get a job cos of the same Nigerian government. 11 Likes 1 Share









They didn't even mention Nigeria in their letter Those Children are not part of Pray for Buhari to get better crewThey didn't even mention Nigeria in their letter 4 Likes

The letter sounds like Texans kids supporting Trump and his government 4 Likes

Odiegwu

See as Trump dey look like mumu 10 Likes 1 Share





Even a Primary 3 child can write that trash I just read.



A letter that does not contain any appreciation for the hospitality and acceptance you've received in his country,



A letter that does not detail your sojourn for education and how that took you into captivity.



A letter that has no tale of the sufferings of your people in the hands of Boko Haram.





Is that one a letter?





Nonsense.

Destiny shaaa





Like trump like chibok girls like Nigeria politicians Like trump like chibok girls like Nigeria politicians

those girls no even know road to chibok.....scam 4 Likes

Trump mind right now. What is this? 4 Likes 1 Share





NO WONDER BUHARI IS SO ILL, JUDGEMENT HAS HIT HIM.



GOD WILL VISIT THE INIQUITIES OF THE NORTH ON THEM SOON.



AGAIN THIS SHOWS THAT ADEBOYE WAS WORKING AGAINST JESUS TO BLESS BUHARI.



LMAO!!!

This film just keeps getting funnier. 2 Likes

SCAM 1 Like

Hmmm

ppl still dey believe this chibok girls *tale*

Donald Trump looking like this stupid clowns think I believe these lies? 2 Likes





Very emotional story!!



What happens behind the scene!!



http://topwritersden.com/mission-sambisa-tale-of-a-survivor/ Scam!!Very emotional story!!What happens behind the scene!!

J

Since everyone is now reading something, me I can't wait to read farewell message on the vegetable's burial when his dead body is finally brought back from london

Not everyone is olodo

So you mean girls who were "held hostage" for more than 2 years by the most deadliest sect in the country are looking this fresh......me that have been with my parents all my life,am I this soft? 1 Like

SCAM

Trump baba AGBALAGBA, raping Democrats since November.

Trump looking clueless as usual.

Rubbish

Ericaikince:

I wish I was kidnapped like them Amen! Amen! 2 Likes

Chai!



See as God just butter these girls' bread! Through the terrible ordeal they passed through He has lifted them to grace. Now they're living in God's own country, visiting the president of God's own country and reading letter to him. chai! What a testimony.



Whoever told these girls after they were kidnapped that it'll one day end in praise, they won't have believed.



God is indeed awesome. 2 Likes

I have always said it, no girls were kidnapped