|BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by realnas(m): 8:37pm On Feb 21
A combine team of military personnel have rescued the abducted Yobe schoolgirls at Jilli-Muwarti, a border village between Gaidam in Yobe state and Borno State.
Daily Trust learnt from a security source that the students are on their way to Gaidam in Yobe state for medical check before proceeding to the Damaturu, the state capital.
Details later...
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/breaking-military-rescue-abducted-yobe-schoolgirls-inside-bush.html
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by FarahAideed: 8:50pm On Feb 21
Here we go again with the demonic govt and their propaganda ..one minute the say nobody is missing , next minute they say they they are not sure if anyone is even missing and now the have are claiming to have rescued them
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by Litblogger(f): 8:55pm On Feb 21
Thank God
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by yarimo(m): 9:20pm On Feb 21
Thank God this is not GOODLUCK Jonathan The dullard of otouke kingdom. BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by FarahAideed: 9:22pm On Feb 21
yarimo:
You useless Buhari that till date has failed to rescue 76 lecturers in captivity of Boko Haram almost a year after...abeg go and sleep ...even this so called rescue is clearly a lie
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by yarimo(m): 9:24pm On Feb 21
FarahAideed:you must be an indigene of otouke
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:25pm On Feb 21
yarimo:See them
Arrangee abduction
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by yarimo(m): 9:26pm On Feb 21
CROWNWEALTH019:otouke indigene detected
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by TheFreeOne: 9:29pm On Feb 21
Buhari and APC just pulled a campaign slogan for 2019.
Hmmmn....looks like an arranged abduction.
Anyway I am happy for the girls for not suffering same fate as chibok girls.
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by NafeesaAA(f): 9:30pm On Feb 21
Yobe school girls kidnap should be classified as a scam masterminded by PDP. Hope it makes sense?
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by nwabobo: 9:31pm On Feb 21
realnas:
Tales by moonlight.
They've brought the girls out from where they hid them. This is a plan to make it look like they acted swiftly unlike when Chibok happened.
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by gebest: 9:33pm On Feb 21
if this is true, then is a great and good news.
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by eTECTIVe(m): 9:37pm On Feb 21
It was staged jor... I was patiently waiting for dem to make d announcement... D timeline is even funny...
-News breaks of an Attack on a Girls skool
-D state govt initially denies d attack
-D state govt eventually admits an attack but denies any gals were abducted
-Today Yobe state released a publication saying more than 50gals were abducted
-Today d Army announces rescue of 111 gals...
-D end
-Production credits
Producer- APC govt, Director - D Army/Yobe state govt
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by PointZerom: 9:39pm On Feb 21
I don't want to believe that both the abduction and the rescue were properly arranged.
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by xcolanto(m): 10:06pm On Feb 21
I thought BMC zombies said no girls were kidnapped?? So how come there are rescuing school girls again?? Oya zombies come and work your 30k out on this thread.
I mean the likes of sarrki,hungerbad,tayebest,ilugunboy,aresa, pearlstreet,evilmetalhuman,basic123, simpleseyi,subway, alariwo2,madridguy,gbera, chokolatunji, babyfaceafrica, frathmathy, ntoakwaibom, omenka, passingshot, vedaxcool, hilroy, oladimagyy, blackpand, generalojukwu, hungerbad, bolustica, babaramota1989, maclatunji,markfemi2,jesuslovesu,modelmike,kingsango,abawora, mvitalis, okoroawusa,yyeske, barem, imperialyoruba,wristbangle, gbera, benekruku,victorvex and other top class nairaland zombies.
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by Cinkq: 10:07pm On Feb 21
Those playing on our intelligence will never know peace.
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by TheKingdom: 10:10pm On Feb 21
A confused and lying sh.ithole, but because of sentiment, people wont admit because they know what that may “force” them to do which they would rather not
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by ZombieBuster: 10:26pm On Feb 21
yarimo:
Propaganda government
The gullible zombies are hailing the lying liars
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by ZombieBuster: 10:26pm On Feb 21
xcolanto:
They are coming
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by sweerychick(f): 10:26pm On Feb 21
2019 fast approaching, all manner of propaganda at work!
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by 4soft(m): 10:27pm On Feb 21
Agreements that's all I hear... but what IS MY BUSINESS. CONGRATULATIONS THANKS TO.God
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by agabaI23(m): 10:33pm On Feb 21
See below for my post on the abduction on another thread
http://www.nairaland.com/4361281/buhari-speaks-missing-111-students
So Buhari has found out that finding Chibok girls is now stale, he has to plan a new abduction so that he will have a fresh set of girls to find. In a weeks time you will hear that 10 of the 111 girls have been rescued
Then I found this thread looool
They didn't even wait for 10 days...
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by deji17: 11:23pm On Feb 21
Good job by the military..
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by kingPhidel(m): 11:24pm On Feb 21
No pictures and videos? Scam 2019
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by Fukafuka: 11:24pm On Feb 21
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by TheKingIsHere: 11:24pm On Feb 21
No tangible source and this was moved to front page?
Seun I hope you are monitoring whats going on?
Na wa o
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by Euouae: 11:25pm On Feb 21
God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)
2023 Ascerta!
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by fatymore(f): 11:25pm On Feb 21
Buhari is a liar
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by Euouae: 11:26pm On Feb 21
kingPhidel:
Feel your pain!
Sorry
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by TheKingIsHere: 11:26pm On Feb 21
FarahAideed:
Lo, this is a script by the APC government.
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by omenkaLives(m): 11:26pm On Feb 21
Look at the hateful Grunties. ..
When girls were abducted, they celebrated like there's gonna be no tomorrow, grunting endlessly about "Buhari's failure to secure the lives of Nigerians".
They never asked for videos of the girls being abducted or them in the hands of their captors.
Now, news breaks they've been rescued and these same things are asking for videos while some are saying it is a scam, that no one was abducted!
How they manage to embrace and project such starkly contrasting opinions at the same time is a stuff of legend!
May the gnashing of teeth from their unbridled hate continue as long as they believe hate is all there is to life.
God bless the Nigerian Army.
|Re: BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush by eejo(m): 11:26pm On Feb 21
The girls were never abducted by boko haram they ran into the bush and got lost . boko harm is fighting to survive and cannot stage any abduction now
