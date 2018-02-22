Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / BREAKING: Military Rescue Abducted Yobe Schoolgirls Inside Bush (8545 Views)

Daily Trust learnt from a security source that the students are on their way to Gaidam in Yobe state for medical check before proceeding to the Damaturu, the state capital.









Details later...



A combine team of military personnel have rescued the abducted Yobe schoolgirls at Jilli-Muwarti, a border village between Gaidam in Yobe state and Borno State.

Daily Trust learnt from a security source that the students are on their way to Gaidam in Yobe state for medical check before proceeding to the Damaturu, the state capital.

Details later...

Here we go again with the demonic govt and their propaganda ..one minute the say nobody is missing , next minute they say they they are not sure if anyone is even missing and now the have are claiming to have rescued them 55 Likes 3 Shares

Thank God 4 Likes

Thank God this is not GOODLUCK Jonathan The dullard of otouke kingdom. BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023 25 Likes 1 Share

Thank God this is not GOODLUCK Jonathan The dullard of otouke kingdom. BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023

You useless Buhari that till date has failed to rescue 76 lecturers in captivity of Boko Haram almost a year after...abeg go and sleep ...even this so called rescue is clearly a lie You useless Buhari that till date has failed to rescue 76 lecturers in captivity of Boko Haram almost a year after...abeg go and sleep ...even this so called rescue is clearly a lie 75 Likes 8 Shares

You useless Buhari that till date has failed to rescue 76 lecturers in captivity of Boko Haram almost a year after...abeg go and sleep ...even this so called rescue is clearly a lie you must be an indigene of otouke you must be an indigene of otouke 18 Likes 3 Shares

Thank God this is not GOODLUCK Jonathan The dullard of otouke kingdom. BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023 See them



Arrangee abduction See themArrangee abduction 59 Likes 4 Shares

See them



Arrangee abduction otouke indigene detected otouke indigene detected 9 Likes 1 Share

Buhari and APC just pulled a campaign slogan for 2019.



Hmmmn....looks like an arranged abduction.



Anyway I am happy for the girls for not suffering same fate as chibok girls. 40 Likes 4 Shares

Yobe school girls kidnap should be classified as a scam masterminded by PDP. Hope it makes sense? 4 Likes 1 Share

A combine team of military personnel have rescued the abducted Yobe schoolgirls at Jilli-Muwarti, a border village between Gaidam in Yobe state and Borno State.

Daily Trust learnt from a security source that the students are on their way to Gaidam in Yobe state for medical check before proceeding to the Damaturu, the state capital.









Details later...

Tales by moonlight.



They've brought the girls out from where they hid them. This is a plan to make it look like they acted swiftly unlike when Chibok happened. Tales by moonlight.They've brought the girls out from where they hid them. This is a plan to make it look like they acted swiftly unlike when Chibok happened. 33 Likes 5 Shares

if this is true, then is a great and good news.

It was staged jor... I was patiently waiting for dem to make d announcement... D timeline is even funny...

-News breaks of an Attack on a Girls skool

-D state govt initially denies d attack

-D state govt eventually admits an attack but denies any gals were abducted

-Today Yobe state released a publication saying more than 50gals were abducted

-Today d Army announces rescue of 111 gals...

-D end

-Production credits

Producer- APC govt, Director - D Army/Yobe state govt 24 Likes 3 Shares

I don't want to believe that both the abduction and the rescue were properly arranged. 7 Likes 2 Shares

I thought BMC zombies said no girls were kidnapped?? So how come there are rescuing school girls again?? Oya zombies come and work your 30k out on this thread.



I mean the likes of sarrki,hungerbad,tayebest,ilugunboy,aresa, pearlstreet,evilmetalhuman,basic123, simpleseyi,subway, alariwo2,madridguy,gbera, chokolatunji, babyfaceafrica, frathmathy, ntoakwaibom, omenka, passingshot, vedaxcool, hilroy, oladimagyy, blackpand, generalojukwu, hungerbad, bolustica, babaramota1989, maclatunji,markfemi2,jesuslovesu,modelmike,kingsango,abawora, mvitalis, okoroawusa,yyeske, barem, imperialyoruba,wristbangle, gbera, benekruku,victorvex and other top class nairaland zombies. 8 Likes

Those playing on our intelligence will never know peace. 3 Likes

A confused and lying sh.ithole, but because of sentiment, people wont admit because they know what that may “force” them to do which they would rather not 5 Likes

Thank God this is not GOODLUCK Jonathan The dullard of otouke kingdom. BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023

Propaganda government



The gullible zombies are hailing the lying liars Propaganda governmentThe gullible zombies are hailing the lying liars 11 Likes

I thought BMC zombies said no girls were kidnapped?? So how come there are rescuing school girls again?? Oya zombies come and work your 30k out on this thread.



I mean the likes of sarrki,hungerbad,tayebest,ilugunboy,aresa, pearlstreet,evilmetalhuman,basic123, simpleseyi,subway, alariwo2,madridguy,gbera, chokolatunji, babyfaceafrica, frathmathy, ntoakwaibom, omenka, passingshot, vedaxcool, hilroy, oladimagyy, blackpand, generalojukwu, hungerbad, bolustica, babaramota1989, maclatunji,markfemi2,jesuslovesu,modelmike,kingsango,abawora, mvitalis, okoroawusa,yyeske, barem, imperialyoruba,wristbangle, gbera, benekruku,victorvex and other top class nairaland zombies.

They are coming They are coming 7 Likes

2019 fast approaching, all manner of propaganda at work! 5 Likes

http://www.nairaland.com/4361281/buhari-speaks-missing-111-students

So Buhari has found out that finding Chibok girls is now stale, he has to plan a new abduction so that he will have a fresh set of girls to find. In a weeks time you will hear that 10 of the 111 girls have been rescued

Then I found this thread looool

They didn't even wait for 10 days... See below for my post on the abduction on another threadThen I found this thread loooolThey didn't even wait for 10 days... 5 Likes 1 Share

Good job by the military..

Seun I hope you are monitoring whats going on?



Buhari is a liar 1 Like

No pictures and videos? Scam 2019



Feel your pain!



Sorry Feel your pain!Sorry

You useless Buhari that till date has failed to rescue 76 lecturers in captivity of Boko Haram almost a year after...abeg go and sleep ...even this so called rescue is clearly a lie

Lo, this is a script by the APC government. Lo, this is a script by the APC government. 4 Likes





When girls were abducted, they celebrated like there's gonna be no tomorrow, grunting endlessly about "Buhari's failure to secure the lives of Nigerians".



They never asked for videos of the girls being abducted or them in the hands of their captors.



Now, news breaks they've been rescued and these same things are asking for videos while some are saying it is a scam, that no one was abducted!



How they manage to embrace and project such starkly contrasting opinions at the same time is a stuff of legend!



May the gnashing of teeth from their unbridled hate continue as long as they believe hate is all there is to life.



God bless the Nigerian Army. Look at the hateful Grunties. ..When girls were abducted, they celebrated like there's gonna be no tomorrow, grunting endlessly about "Buhari's failure to secure the lives of Nigerians".They never asked for videos of the girls being abducted or them in the hands of their captors.Now, news breaks they've been rescued and these same things are asking for videos while some are saying it is a scam, that no one was abducted!How they manage to embrace and project such starkly contrasting opinions at the same time is a stuff of legend!May the gnashing of teeth from their unbridled hate continue as long as they believe hate is all there is to life.God bless the Nigerian Army.