He went further to disclose that his daughter will be 12 years old next month (8th August), and wants to be a professor of mathematics when she grows up.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/first-daughter-saw-first-period-today-shes-crying-day-nigerian-doctor.html According to a Nigerian Doctor, Maduka Chinemelum Ogwueleka, his first daughter who saw her 'period' for the first time today has been crying all day, and he's been trying so hard with his wife to console her.He went further to disclose that his daughter will be 12 years old next month (8th August), and wants to be a professor of mathematics when she grows up. 3 Likes 1 Share

Huh?



This Maduka is not normal. We should say a word or two to young girl just seeing her first flow?this na OPEN eyes or what?



Before the picture or adonbilivit crew will show up,i want to tell Mr Maduka that what he has just done is very irritating and borderline sick. 129 Likes 5 Shares

I don't think Mr Maduka Chinemelum Ogwueleka is a medical doctor. Medical doctors are not this dump. Even my gateman will not come to social media to tell the world that his daughter has started menstruating with her full picture on display. 130 Likes 8 Shares

12YEARS OLD??...why not 19 let me marry her now now 5 Likes

Mr Maduka coman show us her pant

Infact show us wia d issue of blood from dey come out

Mumu Maduka 103 Likes 3 Shares

My dear Chinazom, as you are a blessing to your parents, so as the period is blessing to your womanhood.



Your parents love you so much, i am happy for you my dear.



I wish you the best in your course of pursuit 58 Likes

All I want to say is I like the flooring of that room. Wood makes a house look natural. OK, that's just what I wanna say.

Oh yea..... Almost forgot..... This doctor dude na otondo. Something as private as ur daughter's first menstruation u bring am enter social media. One word. E-diot. 22 Likes 1 Share

And we need to know because.......? 3 Likes

Wonders never cease!! 3 Likes

Stupid biafrats, what do you want us to do now 6 Likes 1 Share

Oh she saw her period, she is crying



Very soon she would start missing it



Life is a cycle 13 Likes 1 Share

Dear Baby Girl,





Accept my sincere condolence and heartfelt empathy for having a f00l as your father.



Every sensible Father will protect such a treasure of a girl but some eediots can BRAG with anything at all. I mean anything.





Regards. 26 Likes 4 Shares





Hello Chinazom,



I learnt you've been terribly upset all day because of your period.

Your dad is worried as all he has done to explain to you that this is normal hasn't soothed you. So he made a post on FB asking us to talk to you,

As if that wasn't enough somebody brought it to NL.

So I'm guessing you'd read this and heed the advice of a sage.



Sorry dear, periods are actually very normal and show you are okay; it is the shedding of endometrial tissue from the womb that is released through the vagina in the form of blood and it occurs in cycles.



I understand you hate your periods.

So do I,

So do most men too.

It is the dreaded rainy day when Johnny Bravo cannot play comfortably without getting dirty or catching something.

It is also the number one excuse given to us why we can't debbé.

It's also a sign that all the shooting and positioning were in vain.



You really shouldn't be upset with your body, you should be upset with your dad who does not know that some things should not be discussed on social media where uninhibited thinkers and talkers like me live.

Now, we can even draw your menstrual calendar thanks to your dad.



I know this makes you hate him more... You really should.



Just in case your dad didn't enlighten you, please note you can stop your periods for as long as 9months.

All you have to do is creep into your parents' room each time you hear their bed squeak and watch or you could learn from a few educative sites on the internet.





Do have a beautiful day Chinazom





Yours Sincerely,

But, why post such sensitive and personal information online? 10 Likes





hmmm

Good experience

You daughter don ready... Change has started





This matter just weak me Y must you expose the face of the poor girl embarrassing her before the whole world for god sake ehn? What's the meaning of this? What if her mates sees it abi y are some just too brainless like dis for god sake oh god? Small sense like dis u don't have maduka abi madufool.This matter just weak me 3 Likes





How does this concern the world? na everything we go put for social media ? How does this concern the world? na everything we go put for social media ?

I did same. It was strange

This isn't just right from any angle you look at it 6 Likes

Tell her to padlock her kpekus now cos any drop from Emeka's elastic pipe can germinate and bear a baby. We dont want a baby with a baby Tell her to padlock her kpekus now cos any drop from Emeka's elastic pipe can germinate and bear a baby. We dont want a baby with a baby 4 Likes

She fine sha

Sense fall on u! 2 Likes



Poor girl .. 4 years time she will see this

Why post her pic .. like really so because she cried means the whole world must know Na wa oPoor girl .. 4 years time she will see thisWhy post her pic .. like really so because she cried means the whole world must know 2 Likes

Wow.. she is now ready to be sample, she dan enter ed il fi tri be that (eran ileya)

This post should win an award for the most insensitive post of 2017. Well, we all are now part of the young girls life, please don't forget to inform us when she has sex, her next menstrual Circle, and the color of panties she decides to wear when she's on her period. So essential.

You could as well throw her a " Menstrual Shower "





#MumuDad

Sense Fall on you 6 Likes

Sad. What manner of reasoning from a father 3 Likes

.





If I lie just check the yeye doctor profile picture When we say ipobians no get sense, we know what we are sayingIf I lie just check the yeye doctor profile picture 5 Likes 1 Share