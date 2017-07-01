₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,973 members, 3,651,109 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 07:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor (20886 Views)
57-Year-Old Woman Welcomes Her 1st Child With Her 62-Year-Old Husband (Photos) / She Got Pregnant At 11 But Today She Is Married And Also A Masters Holder / I Saw Her Through School; Now I'm No More Qualified To Marry Her (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by ObiOmaMu: 5:45pm
According to a Nigerian Doctor, Maduka Chinemelum Ogwueleka, his first daughter who saw her 'period' for the first time today has been crying all day, and he's been trying so hard with his wife to console her.
He went further to disclose that his daughter will be 12 years old next month (8th August), and wants to be a professor of mathematics when she grows up.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/first-daughter-saw-first-period-today-shes-crying-day-nigerian-doctor.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by HungerBAD: 5:46pm
Huh?
This Maduka is not normal. We should say a word or two to young girl just seeing her first flow?this na OPEN eyes or what?
Before the picture or adonbilivit crew will show up,i want to tell Mr Maduka that what he has just done is very irritating and borderline sick.
129 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by lilytender: 5:56pm
I don't think Mr Maduka Chinemelum Ogwueleka is a medical doctor. Medical doctors are not this dump. Even my gateman will not come to social media to tell the world that his daughter has started menstruating with her full picture on display.
130 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by tellwisdom: 5:59pm
12YEARS OLD??...why not 19 let me marry her now now
5 Likes
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by wordbank(m): 5:59pm
Mr Maduka coman show us her pant
Infact show us wia d issue of blood from dey come out
Mumu Maduka
103 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by LUGBE: 5:59pm
My dear Chinazom, as you are a blessing to your parents, so as the period is blessing to your womanhood.
Your parents love you so much, i am happy for you my dear.
I wish you the best in your course of pursuit
58 Likes
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by crazygod(m): 6:00pm
All I want to say is I like the flooring of that room. Wood makes a house look natural. OK, that's just what I wanna say.
Oh yea..... Almost forgot..... This doctor dude na otondo. Something as private as ur daughter's first menstruation u bring am enter social media. One word. E-diot.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by babythug(f): 6:15pm
And we need to know because.......?
3 Likes
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by KingDerin: 6:20pm
Wonders never cease!!
3 Likes
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by safiaapussy: 6:21pm
Stupid biafrats, what do you want us to do now
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by elog(m): 6:21pm
Oh she saw her period, she is crying
Very soon she would start missing it
Life is a cycle
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by AntiWailer: 6:21pm
Dear Baby Girl,
Accept my sincere condolence and heartfelt empathy for having a f00l as your father.
Every sensible Father will protect such a treasure of a girl but some eediots can BRAG with anything at all. I mean anything.
Regards.
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by NwaAmaikpe: 6:22pm
Hello Chinazom,
I learnt you've been terribly upset all day because of your period.
Your dad is worried as all he has done to explain to you that this is normal hasn't soothed you. So he made a post on FB asking us to talk to you,
As if that wasn't enough somebody brought it to NL.
So I'm guessing you'd read this and heed the advice of a sage.
Sorry dear, periods are actually very normal and show you are okay; it is the shedding of endometrial tissue from the womb that is released through the vagina in the form of blood and it occurs in cycles.
I understand you hate your periods.
So do I,
So do most men too.
It is the dreaded rainy day when Johnny Bravo cannot play comfortably without getting dirty or catching something.
It is also the number one excuse given to us why we can't debbé.
It's also a sign that all the shooting and positioning were in vain.
You really shouldn't be upset with your body, you should be upset with your dad who does not know that some things should not be discussed on social media where uninhibited thinkers and talkers like me live.
Now, we can even draw your menstrual calendar thanks to your dad.
I know this makes you hate him more... You really should.
Just in case your dad didn't enlighten you, please note you can stop your periods for as long as 9months.
All you have to do is creep into your parents' room each time you hear their bed squeak and watch or you could learn from a few educative sites on the internet.
Do have a beautiful day Chinazom
Yours Sincerely,
NwaAmaikpe Akweke NwaAroOkeigbo!
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by TeeSeven(m): 6:22pm
But, why post such sensitive and personal information online?
10 Likes
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by nmreports: 6:22pm
Jumia Nigeria recruiting for customer service in Lagos. Urgent and to close tomoroow.
Apply here: http://www.hrtechnique.com/2017/07/jumia-vacancy-for-customer-service-to.html?m=1
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by Mhissgaga(f): 6:22pm
hmmm
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by nmreports: 6:22pm
Good experience
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by xmoohSPP(m): 6:23pm
You daughter don ready... Change has started
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by LoveJesus87(m): 6:23pm
Y must you expose the face of the poor girl embarrassing her before the whole world for god sake ehn? What's the meaning of this? What if her mates sees it abi y are some just too brainless like dis for god sake oh god? Small sense like dis u don't have maduka abi madufool.
This matter just weak me
3 Likes
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by KingEbukasBlog(m): 6:24pm
How does this concern the world? na everything we go put for social media ?
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by esophieso(f): 6:24pm
I did same. It was strange
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by neoapocalypse: 6:24pm
This isn't just right from any angle you look at it
6 Likes
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by Nigeriadondie: 6:25pm
Tell her to padlock her kpekus now cos any drop from Emeka's elastic pipe can germinate and bear a baby. We dont want a baby with a baby
4 Likes
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by Sultty(m): 6:25pm
She fine sha
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by takenadoh: 6:25pm
Sense fall on u!
2 Likes
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by Lalas247(f): 6:25pm
Na wa o
Poor girl .. 4 years time she will see this
Why post her pic .. like really so because she cried means the whole world must know
2 Likes
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by omoadeleye(m): 6:25pm
Wow.. she is now ready to be sample, she dan enter ed il fi tri be that (eran ileya)
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by Dc4life(m): 6:26pm
This post should win an award for the most insensitive post of 2017. Well, we all are now part of the young girls life, please don't forget to inform us when she has sex, her next menstrual Circle, and the color of panties she decides to wear when she's on her period. So essential.
You could as well throw her a "Menstrual Shower"
#MumuDad
Sense Fall on you
6 Likes
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by PussyBlower: 6:26pm
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by Lawalemi(m): 6:26pm
Sad. What manner of reasoning from a father
3 Likes
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by waledeji(m): 6:26pm
When we say ipobians no get sense, we know what we are saying .
If I lie just check the yeye doctor profile picture
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My 1st Daughter Saw Her 1st Period Today & She’s Been Crying All Day - Doctor by cowardSeun: 6:26pm
The doctor is a core biafran....
Thought only touts make up IPOB
7 Likes
5 Funny Facts Of Life / White Girl, Pregnant To Married Nigerian Man / Children Calling Their Father By His Name
Viewing this topic: georgeakins, LorenzoWisdom(m), Uniquexty(f), castins(m), chakula(m), sojayy(m), Damfostopper(m), jambor(m), victorogundepo0(m), busky101(m), nurexfutmx(m), francisbiz, xender(m), emmsana, hotmomma, otdollar(m), michaelolayinka(m), tulapez, WiredLeggings(f), emazy10(m), Irevac3, darmheee(m), Tenno(m), patwilly(m), skyhighweb(m), Anubiri(m), smith666999(m), Seunolad1(m), JustinMartyr(m), blinking001(m), Mumben(f), sheftyxz(m), Superpower(m), modsRbastard, St4real1(f), thunderbabs(m), sleekyonyx(f), lordimmaogidi(m), Emodeee, funmidavid, WUMIFAN(m), dmkcah(m), kayojosephy(m), Kendzyma, sekem, musb92yahooco, money121(m), Youpele52, Hawlahscho(m), donbenie(m), yimcy, davidmason(m), LilTroy(m), highmood(m), samesolomon(m), Bae026, niyogeol(m), Easyjay, comrChris(m), profeoo(m), sacredlily, heddiebanks(m), abbacool(m), fizzy94(m), fellom, otino(m), Bless4me, vivavik(f), bigapplelass(f), kamsichizzy5(f), opecpopulous02, mtprofessor5(m), trigonometry, 2point5, Thomanad(m), Sarcasm01(m), lajay78, ken19(m), shininglight78(m), Babtunz(m), giwish(m), remmyjunior, classicalhenry(m), Odilop, Ovoko247, Aboderin12, anonymous1759, Tinnytony24(m), Mickhyjoe(m), kuzmanovich, zangadoo, Nohbeegirl, onosprince(m), prosper19, mrsPT, FOLLEY20(m), LadyJustice(f), kkkp, dorox(m), EfemenaXY, onome442, mikgant, osas800(m), Rocketicon(m), beepraise(f), Udengs25, Barristertemmie(f), mikymouse1(m), Excellentmind, BendDownSelect, HenryO2(m), androidroot, link2ok(m), Heltinking(m), vanpeele, philchudi, iamomario, willian10, ODVanguard, Elbreezy(m), baggy4luv(m), almujeebe(m), MaziOmenuko, Skerere, kannyluv(f), senrino(m), Deen112, obindomanya(m), lepasharon(f), AreaFada2, Biodun556(m), Olaola25, Babychido(f), imhere, HungerBAD, siobh, awhy11(m), Femoje, Mokuwe, loabb2(m), LordofNaija, Boyooosa, codedphyness(m), bunmioguns(m), Aussie(m), khaniku(m), tunnamaniah(m), phillippiano(m), updatechange(m), DonSaporo(m), topchef, Mshow94(m), sanod(m), ripbubu, mhizzpresh09(f), lordkay10(m), Honorableabiodun, laCapri, bamakoe(f), ERockson and 228 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10