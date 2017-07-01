Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) (10964 Views)

Ongoing Rehabilitation And Expansion Of Ilorin-mokwa-jebba Road / Boko Haram Kills 4 Vigilantes While Others Surrender To Military(photos / Fani-kayode ‘ali Modu Sheriff Created Boko Haram,’ Ex-minister Says (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Addressing the repentant ex-combatants at the camp on Saturday, Coordinator of the OPSC, Major-General Bamidele Shafa congratulated the Boko Haram members for choosing to surrender.



He charged them to take advantage of the window of opportunity provided at the camp to become better citizens, while also advising them to be disciplined and conduct themselves according to the rules, regulations of the camp.



The coordinator said while at the camp, the ex-combatants would be exposed to various programmes geared towards making them better citizens, imbued with genuine nationalism.



Source; The second batch of 52 Boko Haram terrorists said to have surrendered to the Nigerian military are now undergoing deradicalization and rehabilitation programme. The exercise, under the Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) is put in place by the federal government in order to restore peace to the North East.Addressing the repentant ex-combatants at the camp on Saturday, Coordinator of the OPSC, Major-General Bamidele Shafa congratulated the Boko Haram members for choosing to surrender.He charged them to take advantage of the window of opportunity provided at the camp to become better citizens, while also advising them to be disciplined and conduct themselves according to the rules, regulations of the camp.The coordinator said while at the camp, the ex-combatants would be exposed to various programmes geared towards making them better citizens, imbued with genuine nationalism.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/photos-boko-haram-ex-combatants-undergoing-rehabilitation-surrender.html 1 Like 1 Share

Once was can never be re was] 3 Likes 3 Shares

They need proper rehabilitation. God has given them a second chance. 9 Likes 2 Shares





Send those blood suckers to their 77 virgins jor! Reha Wetin?Send those blood suckers to their 77 virgins jor! 19 Likes

they have killed so many, now they claim to have surrendered. Fg is housing and feeding them, next they will be sent out of the country on scholarship and we the good ones are still enduring this hardship. This country is a pot of beans. ewooooo! they are even drinking bottled water. 106 Likes 18 Shares

IPOB youths that were peacefully protesting and didn't spill any blood were murdered in cold blood.



While boko haram members that committed so many evils and atrocities are being cuddled, released and going through rehabilitation while being fed by Nigerian government. 39 Likes 4 Shares

So all the innocent souls they've killed and hundreds of families they've put into hardship are gone for nothing? 6 Likes

See their worwor face, kill them asap. 3 Likes

Soon FG go send them abroad after them don kill am destroy people lives and properties. Them even look like prisoners self, which kind yeye uniform them give them wear so? 2 Likes

Freemancipation:

IPOB youths that were peacefully protesting and didn't spill any blood were murdered in cold blood.



While boko haram members that committed so many evils and atrocities are being cuddled, released and going through rehabilitation while being fed by Nigerian government. A country where double standard are use how will that country progress? A country where double standard are use how will that country progress? 12 Likes 1 Share

It is so easy to criticize the FG and call for the heads of these ex terrorists. It is painful but this is want happens in war or in countries witnessing terror attacks.

Many of them were radicalized from childhood when they could not tell their left from their right.

Even the USA would not kill surrendering terrorists as many of us expect of the army.

Probably why they denied selling arms in the first place.

The US dropped bombs that took the life of many in Japan and which is still causing health hazards and diseases but an eye for an eye is not always the answer it would only cause more damage.



DO NOT MENTION. 5 Likes 1 Share

Hard nuts

I don't accept nor condone that we'd let this people off simply because they surrendered...what are they thinking?



Guantanamo Bay their asses... all the lives of our soldiers and the innocent women and children who have been displaced, killed and mutilated and we reward this trash.



Nigeria is a failed state without remedy... 1 Like

as long as they are northerners they are V.I.P..and please dont compare niger delta militants to islamic wahabist terror lunatics looking for 72 virgins..khaki no bi leather 2 Likes

Freemancipation:

IPOB youths that were peacefully protesting and didn't spill any blood were murdered in cold blood.



While boko haram members that committed so many evils and atrocities are being cuddled, released and going through rehabilitation while being fed by Nigerian government.

Thats Nigeria for you Thats Nigeria for you 3 Likes

See their faces!!!

Nigeria has failed its Citizens...



What a shame

Ermacc:

they have killed so many, now they claim to have surrendered. Fg is housing and feeding them, next they will be sent out of the country on scholarship and we the good ones are still enduring this hardship. This country is a pot of beans. ewooooo! they are even drinking bottled water. I'm telling you bro....we're in deep poo I'm telling you bro....we're in deep poo 6 Likes

If all of them truly changed their mind, I am certain, this man hasn't. 29 Likes

Okay! But their faces e! Be like them still dey boko. 1 Like

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim till now.



NOT OUT DATED 1 Share

Nigeria is finish

These are the devils? These are the hyenanas? That suck human bloods cos they were commanded to...tufuakwa

Show no mercy

I cannot believe this. This country na joke! These people are criminals, but ofcuz the president is buhari so he will treat his fellow brothers well.



See the guys wowo face 4 the second picture. Evil men!



Buhari come and be going... we are tired!! 2 Likes

those in IDP CAMP CANT FIND BOTTLE WATER TO DRINK BUT THOSE WHO PUT THEM IN SUCH PITIABLE CONDITION ARE WELL HOUSED AND FEED.

.

.

WAT A COLD WORLD those in IDP CAMP CANT FIND BOTTLE WATER TO DRINK BUT THOSE WHO PUT THEM IN SUCH PITIABLE CONDITION ARE WELL HOUSED AND FEED.WAT A COLD WORLD 8 Likes

Ermacc:

they have killed so many, now they claim to have surrendered. Fg is housing and feeding them, next they will be sent out of the country on scholarship and we the good ones are still enduring this hardship. This country is a pot of beans. ewooooo! they are even drinking bottled water. 1 Like



















© Shockproof Transparent Protective Casing For Iphone, Samsung Available

http://www.nairaland.com/3907141/shockproof-transparent-protective-casing-iphone hmm... this is second chance for them ..© Shockproof Transparent Protective Casing For Iphone, Samsung Available

All these ones wey dem go rewash dem brain soon after rehabilitation 1 Like