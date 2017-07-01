₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,025 members, 3,651,309 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 09:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) (10964 Views)
Ongoing Rehabilitation And Expansion Of Ilorin-mokwa-jebba Road / Boko Haram Kills 4 Vigilantes While Others Surrender To Military(photos / Fani-kayode ‘ali Modu Sheriff Created Boko Haram,’ Ex-minister Says (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by CastedDude: 6:31pm
The second batch of 52 Boko Haram terrorists said to have surrendered to the Nigerian military are now undergoing deradicalization and rehabilitation programme. The exercise, under the Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) is put in place by the federal government in order to restore peace to the North East.
Addressing the repentant ex-combatants at the camp on Saturday, Coordinator of the OPSC, Major-General Bamidele Shafa congratulated the Boko Haram members for choosing to surrender.
He charged them to take advantage of the window of opportunity provided at the camp to become better citizens, while also advising them to be disciplined and conduct themselves according to the rules, regulations of the camp.
The coordinator said while at the camp, the ex-combatants would be exposed to various programmes geared towards making them better citizens, imbued with genuine nationalism.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/photos-boko-haram-ex-combatants-undergoing-rehabilitation-surrender.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by Mcreloaded(m): 6:33pm
Once was can never be re was]
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 6:37pm
They need proper rehabilitation. God has given them a second chance.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by Seeker17: 6:38pm
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 6:40pm
Reha Wetin?
Send those blood suckers to their 77 virgins jor!
19 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by Ermacc: 6:41pm
they have killed so many, now they claim to have surrendered. Fg is housing and feeding them, next they will be sent out of the country on scholarship and we the good ones are still enduring this hardship. This country is a pot of beans. ewooooo! they are even drinking bottled water.
106 Likes 18 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by Freemancipation: 6:42pm
IPOB youths that were peacefully protesting and didn't spill any blood were murdered in cold blood.
While boko haram members that committed so many evils and atrocities are being cuddled, released and going through rehabilitation while being fed by Nigerian government.
39 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by NorthSide: 6:44pm
So all the innocent souls they've killed and hundreds of families they've put into hardship are gone for nothing?
6 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by OVA200(m): 6:45pm
See their worwor face, kill them asap.
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 6:50pm
Soon FG go send them abroad after them don kill am destroy people lives and properties. Them even look like prisoners self, which kind yeye uniform them give them wear so?
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by Luckylife(m): 6:52pm
Freemancipation:A country where double standard are use how will that country progress?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 6:56pm
It is so easy to criticize the FG and call for the heads of these ex terrorists. It is painful but this is want happens in war or in countries witnessing terror attacks.
Many of them were radicalized from childhood when they could not tell their left from their right.
Even the USA would not kill surrendering terrorists as many of us expect of the army.
Probably why they denied selling arms in the first place.
The US dropped bombs that took the life of many in Japan and which is still causing health hazards and diseases but an eye for an eye is not always the answer it would only cause more damage.
DO NOT MENTION.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by Sebastine1994(m): 7:01pm
Hard nuts
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by BroZuma: 7:02pm
I don't accept nor condone that we'd let this people off simply because they surrendered...what are they thinking?
Guantanamo Bay their asses... all the lives of our soldiers and the innocent women and children who have been displaced, killed and mutilated and we reward this trash.
Nigeria is a failed state without remedy...
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by cristianisraeli: 7:04pm
as long as they are northerners they are V.I.P..and please dont compare niger delta militants to islamic wahabist terror lunatics looking for 72 virgins..khaki no bi leather
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by attackgat: 7:57pm
Freemancipation:
Thats Nigeria for you
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by Demmzy15(m): 8:02pm
See their faces!!!
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 8:22pm
Nigeria has failed its Citizens...
What a shame
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by ominilongest(m): 8:23pm
Ermacc:I'm telling you bro....we're in deep poo
6 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by Hawlahscho(m): 8:24pm
If all of them truly changed their mind, I am certain, this man hasn't.
29 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by otabuko(m): 8:24pm
Okay! But their faces e! Be like them still dey boko.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by HENRIKH4: 8:24pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim till now.
NOT OUT DATED
1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by sheguy(m): 8:24pm
Nigeria is finish
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 8:24pm
These are the devils? These are the hyenanas? That suck human bloods cos they were commanded to...tufuakwa
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by medolab90(m): 8:24pm
Show no mercy
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by Fresca(f): 8:25pm
I cannot believe this. This country na joke! These people are criminals, but ofcuz the president is buhari so he will treat his fellow brothers well.
See the guys wowo face 4 the second picture. Evil men!
Buhari come and be going... we are tired!!
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by fran6co(m): 8:25pm
those in IDP CAMP CANT FIND BOTTLE WATER TO DRINK BUT THOSE WHO PUT THEM IN SUCH PITIABLE CONDITION ARE WELL HOUSED AND FEED.
.
.
WAT A COLD WORLD
8 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by Ekakamba: 8:25pm
Ermacc:
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 8:26pm
hmm... this is second chance for them ..
© Shockproof Transparent Protective Casing For Iphone, Samsung Available
http://www.nairaland.com/3907141/shockproof-transparent-protective-casing-iphone
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by dacovajnr: 8:27pm
All these ones wey dem go rewash dem brain soon after rehabilitation
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Ex-combatants Undergo Rehabilitation After Surrender (Photos) by Hgonhu: 8:27pm
Good
1 Like
Riots Reported In Ogba As Mob Attack Area G Police Station ? Can Anyone Confirm? / So There Was A Fight @ The National Assembly And No News Network Carried It. / Wike Explains Why He Dissolved Cabinet
Viewing this topic: Ten06, Sokoflow(m), janejive(f), Ofin11(m), Gr8sage, Optimusshield(m), tlongevity(m), Nukilia, iammo(m), sdav, amynah94(f), Luckianti(m), brushesz, Diagosa, Nobodywize(m), kenkszii(m), omolayomi06(m), bfn1, HENRIKH4, temmycube(f), anyebedgreat, kayodefam(m), masente, Diademk07, olaNL, ELKHALIFAISIS(m), Mrteju(m), Marvelous101, cheapgoals(m), abututony(m), Aristotle96(m), olusolaj(m), Killurself, peterphd(m), Lovine, manlygroup(m), Nerrolover, ebullient1986, kingfemi1(m), verocharles(m), patrickmuf(m), Raymysterio(m), moshoodtex, ojkalito(m), ajbabs(m), Amoto111, haadeen(m), gillz(m), emy77, vickylincon(m), vuc1(m), Pillars1(m), LilTyRoNe, ginggerxy, smtx(m), ladkud(m), SNIPER123, mKc9ET(m), Alliteration, pythonkid(m), zikam(m), opymx and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 35