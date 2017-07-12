₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by akelicious(m): 10:07pm On Jul 11
I hope they will pass message to Nigeria Government because the corruption is much.
source- www.Akelicious.com
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by Shelloween(m): 10:20pm On Jul 11
Film Umuaka.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by Yeligray(m): 10:26pm On Jul 11
I was expecting this... Watch out for 'the return of badoo'.
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by johnbuck81(m): 10:36pm On Jul 11
Nigeria movie industry magic.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by Tamarapetty(f): 10:40pm On Jul 11
Lmao.
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by Jirate(m): 10:55pm On Jul 11
Yeligray:
For mentioning those poor boys here, See the Way Evans dey look You...........
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by Yeligray(m): 11:04pm On Jul 11
Jirate:en no fit...i'm covered with the blood of Jesus..
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by burkingx(f): 12:57pm
...... Starring Commander......
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by MadKid: 12:57pm
Tamarapetty:
Guys be warned. Don't check this girl's dp
I just did and now my brain can't string together any meaningful comment pertaining this thread
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by Aburi001: 12:57pm
Steet don take over......At last, Evans don overthrow
Nollywood no dey carry last.....I trust my people.
I hope THE KIDNAPPERS have yoruba and Hausa representative's ?
Meanwhile, the next movie will be Alimodu Sheriff vs Makarfi @ the Supreme Court part 1 & 2.
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by burkingx(f): 12:57pm
1 Like
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by adonbilivit: 12:57pm
If u read all the fake interviews bloggers shared on Evans, then u have no business watching this movie.
Them for find Francis duru na, he looks like Evans kinda.
4 Likes
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by lonecatt: 12:57pm
haha i thought as much
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by burkingx(f): 12:57pm
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by presented007(m): 12:57pm
Mtcheew Nollywood with nonsense
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by Mayor38(m): 12:58pm
Nollywood never fails....
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by sukkot: 12:58pm
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by slimsky(m): 12:58pm
nigeria no go kill me oo which 1 b dis 1 again
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by sobastical(m): 12:58pm
You dey fear ni?
Yeligray:
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by Samusu(m): 12:59pm
Hmm, Abeg who is Evans and who is Abba Kyari
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by deepwater(f): 12:59pm
Kai
Nollywood never disappoints
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by Elslim: 12:59pm
no dulling...
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by LasGidiOwner: 12:59pm
Priced Penny Production @ Electro-Mart, Headbridge, Onitsha is actually own by a personal friend. He don hit jack pot be that. The film will sell even in Hollywood film-stand.
2 Likes
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:59pm
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by maxithonnie(m): 1:00pm
I talk am say Evans saga must get storyline! Igbo Nollywood no dey try ooooo!
Well, let me watch and review the film sha!
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by jessejunior(m): 1:00pm
I knw say dem go finally pull one stunt on top diz man
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by kingPhidel(m): 1:00pm
Wetin kwansan me....
1 Like
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by moses93(m): 1:00pm
make I watch am sharp sharp abeg
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by BroZuma: 1:01pm
Oh Lawd!
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by emmyquan: 1:01pm
nollywood have come again o na everything dem dey take do film ..hmm
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by abbeyty(m): 1:01pm
How many movie this people release per second ?
|Re: "Evans The City Of Crime": Nollywood Movie (Photo) by Abfinest007(m): 1:01pm
no film title we nor go see .why not Evans d kidnapper
