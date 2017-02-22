₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by JamieBlog: 4:28pm
ThinTallTony's beautiful wife, Laraba, on her Instagram page turned off comments where the one of the pictures that has to do with her husband being in the Big Brother House being only one.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by Drabeey(m): 5:03pm
That bisola lady is a celebrity and the anchor of a program. Life of a Nigerian couple
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by bazzyblings: 5:50pm
. Somone should tell me how to create my own topic . Because it's gonna be about mmm... dem just jazz men .. everybody don forget
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by ekojoe(m): 5:51pm
Who cares?
I'd rather give more attention to my girlfriend than watch Poo.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by unclezuma: 5:51pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by Olateef(m): 5:51pm
I feel for her..
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:51pm
her husband has brought shame to the family
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by piperson(m): 5:51pm
#saltbae
#nure_st
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by apcmustwin: 5:51pm
Can't get enough of my bbnaija. You don't like it, don't subscribe or watch ur faith channel. This is for those who keep whinning upandown.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by bignero: 5:51pm
k
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by ekojoe(m): 5:52pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Your watch that poo too?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by SageTravels: 5:52pm
LOL........ i the feel for her o. e no easy jare.............
TTT Because of money. chai there is God ooooooooooooooooo
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by NLchikeeto(f): 5:52pm
She's only being human............won't blame her
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by Majoriki: 5:53pm
Long overdue. But you can't dance round fire and expect not to sweat
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by auntysimbiat(f): 5:53pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by bibiking7(m): 5:54pm
Headies.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by ucee64(m): 5:55pm
hiss!!!so we should fry egg
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by adorablepepple(f): 5:56pm
JamieBlog:
This your sentence ehn and you are a blogger...... Lord have mercy
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by elotajohn1(m): 5:56pm
How TTT will be looking at dullards taking the BBN game serious
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by Fernandowski(m): 5:57pm
thin tall Tony no try at all
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by olaolulazio(m): 5:58pm
Saw this and couldn't stop laughing:
Egg is now N70 naira for one..... What exactly is happening in Nigeria? Did d fowl deliver through cs?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by Fernandowski(m): 5:58pm
ekojoe:two girls in one picture
fine girls
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:59pm
ekojoe:Who get that kind time?
I actually saw his insanity on SM
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by obaival(m): 5:59pm
Gud woman, wt God has join 2geda let no mortal pt assunder
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by kingzoeey(f): 5:59pm
SageTravels:
Hehehe..after he has gotten the money he'll come back for her and slap her with it
SageTravels:
Hehehe..after he has gotten the money he'll come back for her and slap her with it
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by kesmalindo(m): 5:59pm
Drabeey:I said it.....
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by ednut1(m): 6:00pm
ekojoe:at d end of d day , u go come NL con narrate how u catch am for anoda guy bed , weak fellow
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by zicoraads(m): 6:00pm
But...allow the guy nau What is the big deal in giving head?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by Incognito101: 6:04pm
Her husband no try sha
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by poshestmina(f): 6:05pm
His wife is even prettier than the Bisola ...na wa 4 some guys oh
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by ekojoe(m): 6:05pm
ednut1:
Congrats bro. You just won an invitation to our wedding reception.
