₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,436 members, 3,380,281 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 February 2017 at 07:34 PM

Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page - TV/Movies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page (14827 Views)

Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family / Thin Tall Tony's Wife And Children (Photos) / Thin Tall Tony Strips Unclad At Bug Brother Naija (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by JamieBlog: 4:28pm
ThinTallTony's beautiful wife, Laraba, on her Instagram page turned off comments where the one of the pictures that has to do with her husband being in the Big Brother House being only one.


http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/thintalltonys-wife-disabled-comments-on.html

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by Drabeey(m): 5:03pm
That bisola lady is a celebrity and the anchor of a program. Life of a Nigerian couple
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by bazzyblings: 5:50pm
sad. Somone should tell me how to create my own topic . Because it's gonna be about mmm... dem just jazz men .. everybody don forget grin

33 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by ekojoe(m): 5:51pm
Who cares?

I'd rather give more attention to my girlfriend than watch Poo.

58 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by unclezuma: 5:51pm
grin grin grin grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by Olateef(m): 5:51pm
I feel for her..

2 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:51pm
her husband has brought shame to the family

8 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by piperson(m): 5:51pm
#saltbae

#nure_st
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by apcmustwin: 5:51pm
Can't get enough of my bbnaija. You don't like it, don't subscribe or watch ur faith channel. This is for those who keep whinning upandown.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by bignero: 5:51pm
k grin
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by ekojoe(m): 5:52pm
TonyeBarcanista:
her husband has brought shame to the family

Your watch that poo too?
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by SageTravels: 5:52pm
LOL........ i the feel for her o. e no easy jare.............


TTT Because of money. chai there is God ooooooooooooooooo

2 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by NLchikeeto(f): 5:52pm
She's only being human............won't blame her

2 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by Majoriki: 5:53pm
Long overdue. But you can't dance round fire and expect not to sweat

1 Like

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by auntysimbiat(f): 5:53pm
WATCH : THE SUMMARY OF WHY THIN TALL TONY'S DISABLED HER INSTAGRAM COMMMENT


Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by bibiking7(m): 5:54pm



Headies.



Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by ucee64(m): 5:55pm
hiss!!!so we should fry egg
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by adorablepepple(f): 5:56pm
JamieBlog:
ThinTallTony's beautiful wife, Laraba, on her Instagram page turned off comments where the one of the pictures that has to do with her husband being in the Big Brother House being only one.


http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/thintalltonys-wife-disabled-comments-on.html






undecided

This your sentence ehn and you are a blogger...... Lord have mercy angry

39 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by elotajohn1(m): 5:56pm
How TTT will be looking at dullards taking the BBN game serious

3 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by Fernandowski(m): 5:57pm
thin tall Tony no try at all
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by olaolulazio(m): 5:58pm
Saw this and couldn't stop laughing:

Egg is now N70 naira for one..... What exactly is happening in Nigeria? Did d fowl deliver through cs? grin

21 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by Fernandowski(m): 5:58pm
ekojoe:
Who cares?

I'd rather give more attention to my girlfriend than watch Poo.
two girls in one picture

fine girls

4 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:59pm
ekojoe:

Your watch that poo too?
Who get that kind time?
I actually saw his insanity on SM

1 Like

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by obaival(m): 5:59pm
Gud woman, wt God has join 2geda let no mortal pt assunder
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by kingzoeey(f): 5:59pm
SageTravels:
LOL........ i the feel for her o. e no easy jare.............


TTT Because of money. chai there is God ooooooooooooooooo


Hehehe..after he has gotten the money he'll come back for her and slap her with it grin
SageTravels:
LOL........ i the feel for her o. e no easy jare.............


TTT Because of money. chai there is God ooooooooooooooooo


Hehehe..after he has gotten the money he'll come back for her and slap her with it
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by kesmalindo(m): 5:59pm
Drabeey:
That bisola lady is a celebrity and the anchor of a program. Life of a Nigerian couple
I said it.....
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by ednut1(m): 6:00pm
ekojoe:
Who cares?

I'd rather give more attention to my girlfriend than watch Poo.
at d end of d day , u go come NL con narrate how u catch am for anoda guy bed grin, weak fellow
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by zicoraads(m): 6:00pm
But...allow the guy nau undecided What is the big deal in giving head? lipsrsealed
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by Incognito101: 6:04pm
Her husband no try sha
Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by poshestmina(f): 6:05pm
His wife is even prettier than the Bisola ...na wa 4 some guys oh

1 Like

Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page by ekojoe(m): 6:05pm
ednut1:
at d end of d day , u go come NL con narrate how u catch am for anoda guy bed grin, weak fellow

Congrats bro. You just won an invitation to our wedding reception.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Stephanie Linus premieres new movie, ‘Dry’ in UK (Pics) / Always Checkout:cancelled And Renewed Tv Shows List(updated),plus more / Nigerian Censors Approve 'half Of A Yellow Sun'

Viewing this topic: temmypotter(m), fizzile(m), juntod, olaplenty89(m), Henrique99, lukman22, wittyz20(m), annytee(m), Pranxta(m), desoul, pronto1(m), kaniyanka, Banjo24, Life4Varnity, freshness2020(m), Northmall(m), Ridens(f), baski92(m), luglio, burkina(m), musty47(m), Ryabcool(m), fotadmowmend(m), Clakyvip, darenyx(m), Connoisseur(m), katerine7(f), Milaxx, brain247(m), Ayanfeoluwaoba(f), Chuks0485, AfroSamurai, mocash, randomperson, lexxycool, xoGrace, LeslieChow(m), ayamLekan(m), overdrive(m), CEOJAMIENAIJA, otomatic(m), nightingalee, loseyourseld(m), Oyind17, NnamdiN, Ehi07(f), henryviktor, enoumoh, tirigbosa, sophiamzee(f), tdade(m), mizhefeh(f), appartwine, Toslayem(f), BIBILARY(m), sammi21, fippycbk(m), oyalitit1(f), NNature(m), daududaniel(m), Ramcie(f), funflavoured(f), Intrepid01(m), Davidbanky(m), folabode(f), bpearl, Archmage(m), chukxy, uscofield, Alao046(m), AgentApple, Grammy08, Lilyqueeny(f), borie4u(m), sageer1706(m), Baba1010 and 122 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.