|IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by henryanna36: 6:33am
IPOB America chief mobilization officer, Candy Stallworth, has released names of IPOB members/delegation that will visit the White House on July 21.
The group had earlier claimed that it got an invitation to visit the United State's seat of power which was reportedly rescheduled following terrorists attacks in the UK.In a Facebook post made by IPOB America chief mobilization officer, Candy Stallworth, the visit to the White House would take place on July 21, 2017. Candy Stallworth also released names of some IPOB member who would be going for the visit.
Those on the list released by her include:
1. Josephine Erewa
2. Candy Stallworth
3. Bertram Alozie
4. Lawrence Nwaogu
5. Rosa Segura, Dominquez
What do you think?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/ipob-releases-list-of-its-delegates-to.html
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by henryanna36: 6:33am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by Mynd44: 6:36am
Wait, are they taking donations?
55 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by nkwuocha: 6:39am
Hmm.This is a good move.
And what's wrong in making donations? Your useless country, no be donations them take dey see vaccines for epidemic diseases?Una go still even sale the relief materials sef. How many donations ya papa don give to IDP camps?
All the money wey una don borrow from oyibo wey them dash una finally no be donation?yet your useless leaders go use am build hotel and pursue olosho up-and-down.
61 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by GogetterMD(m): 6:46am
But why are y'all allowing Kanu to take you for a fools ride laik dis?
9 Likes
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by GogetterMD(m): 6:47am
nkwuocha:The donations they are collecting is for what exactly?
5 Likes
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by Jabioro: 6:49am
Deola !!! bring me your trash can ...
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by LionDeLeo: 6:50am
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by nkwuocha: 6:51am
GogetterMD:Kanu is just one biafran among millions of others. I don't like the guy, but I'm a biafran. Donation from my end shows my solidarity for my heritage.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by nkwuocha: 6:51am
GogetterMD:
Lol. You didn't read well before commenting?
17 Likes
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by Pavore9: 6:53am
We will be expecting the group pictures of the visit.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by sean1000x: 6:57am
Israeli Lobbying Group pushing this for IPOB.
Afonjas, oyah come and kill me.
21 Likes
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by Adeoba10(m): 6:58am
I need the account number.... This was how some people are badmouthing MMM then, thank God mmm is still paying, now they are trying to call donation scam. Is it your money?
12 Likes
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by GogetterMD(m): 6:58am
nkwuocha:Go back, read, reread the pix again, now tell me what they want to use the money for
2 Likes
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by santino09: 7:02am
Restructure now! But those hyenas and hyenanas even the hyrines would not hear!
5 Likes
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by nkwuocha: 7:04am
GogetterMD:
I have done that. My question is this, why do you wish to know what the money will be used for? Do you want to donate?
15 Likes
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by GogetterMD(m): 7:05am
nkwuocha:Now you're asking a more reasonable question
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by nkwuocha: 7:06am
GogetterMD:
I was expecting an answer to my question. Do you wish to donate?
5 Likes
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by alcmene: 7:13am
Mynd44:
Do you now believe they were really invited to the white house?
Pained MOD can't hide his frustrations
52 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by PenisCaP: 7:16am
Mynd44:
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by alcmene: 7:18am
From IPOB are illiterate youths that can never be guests in the white house to they want to scam people to honor the white house invitation.....
Afonjas are so unstable
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by deomelo: 7:24am
The comedians don land.
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by dudebuck: 7:30am
Mynd44:I donate money regularly when I attend IPOB meetings, Running the TV and Radio station costs a lot of money, do you see any politician bankroll IPOB? Where then will the finances for logistics and transport and other things come from if not our voluntary donations. Heck foolishness is another name for Nigerian. So why am I wasting time on fools.
26 Likes
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by Victornezzar(m): 7:32am
Dis people won't kill someone oo
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by wristbangle(m): 7:33am
Wait Donation?? Well e no concern. Their life, their business.
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by Cornerstone2020: 7:34am
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by gozmok1(m): 7:41am
JESSSSSS MY CONE HEAD IS PAINING ME ODUDUWA OUR ANCESTOR AKA FALLING DEMON COM AND HELP ME OOOO
11 Likes
|Re: IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump by gozmok1(m): 7:44am
Mynd44:oga face your work
14 Likes
