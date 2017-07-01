Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Releases List Of Its Delegates To Visit White House On July 21 To See Trump (11005 Views)

Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos / Breaking: IPOB Releases National Organogram (Pics) / Watch Christiane Amanpour Interview President Buhari On CNN (July 21) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





The group had earlier claimed that it got an invitation to visit the United State's seat of power which was reportedly rescheduled following terrorists attacks in the UK.In a Facebook post made by IPOB America chief mobilization officer, Candy Stallworth, the visit to the White House would take place on July 21, 2017. Candy Stallworth also released names of some IPOB member who would be going for the visit.

Those on the list released by her include:





1. Josephine Erewa



2. Candy Stallworth



3. Bertram Alozie



4. Lawrence Nwaogu



5. Rosa Segura, Dominquez



What do you think?





Source: IPOB America chief mobilization officer, Candy Stallworth, has released names of IPOB members/delegation that will visit the White House on July 21.The group had earlier claimed that it got an invitation to visit the United State's seat of power which was reportedly rescheduled following terrorists attacks in the UK.In a Facebook post made by IPOB America chief mobilization officer, Candy Stallworth, the visit to the White House would take place on July 21, 2017. Candy Stallworth also released names of some IPOB member who would be going for the visit.Those on the list released by her include:1. Josephine Erewa2. Candy Stallworth3. Bertram Alozie4. Lawrence Nwaogu5. Rosa Segura, DominquezWhat do you think?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/ipob-releases-list-of-its-delegates-to.html 2 Likes 3 Shares

Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/ipob-releases-list-of-its-delegates-to.html 1 Like 1 Share

Wait, are they taking donations? 55 Likes 2 Shares





And what's wrong in making donations? Your useless country, no be donations them take dey see vaccines for epidemic diseases?Una go still even sale the relief materials sef. How many donations ya papa don give to IDP camps?



All the money wey una don borrow from oyibo wey them dash una finally no be donation?yet your useless leaders go use am build hotel and pursue olosho up-and-down. Hmm.This is a good move.And what's wrong in making donations? Your useless country, no be donations them take dey see vaccines for epidemic diseases?Una go still even sale the relief materials sef. How many donations ya papa don give to IDP camps?All the money wey una don borrow from oyibo wey them dash una finally no be donation?yet your useless leaders go use am build hotel and pursue olosho up-and-down. 61 Likes 2 Shares

But why are y'all allowing Kanu to take you for a fools ride laik dis? 9 Likes

nkwuocha:

Hmm.This is a good move.



And what's wrong in making donations? Your useless country, no be donations them take dey see vaccines for epidemic diseases?Una go still even sale the relief materials sef. How many donations ya papa don give to IDP camps?



All the money wey una don borrow from oyibo wey them dash una finally no be donation?yet your useless leaders go use am build hotel and pursue olosho up-and-down. The donations they are collecting is for what exactly? The donations they are collecting is for what exactly? 5 Likes

Deola !!! bring me your trash can ... 1 Like

11 Likes 1 Share

GogetterMD:

But why are y'all allowing Kanu to take you for a fools ride laik dis? Kanu is just one biafran among millions of others. I don't like the guy, but I'm a biafran. Donation from my end shows my solidarity for my heritage. Kanu is just one biafran among millions of others. I don't like the guy, but I'm a biafran. Donation from my end shows my solidarity for my heritage. 37 Likes 1 Share

GogetterMD:



The donations they are collecting is for what exactly?



Lol. You didn't read well before commenting? Lol. You didn't read well before commenting? 17 Likes

We will be expecting the group pictures of the visit. 1 Like 1 Share

Israeli Lobbying Group pushing this for IPOB.



Afonjas, oyah come and kill me. 21 Likes

I need the account number.... This was how some people are badmouthing MMM then, thank God mmm is still paying, now they are trying to call donation scam. Is it your money? 12 Likes

nkwuocha:







Lol. You didn't read well before commenting? Go back, read, reread the pix again, now tell me what they want to use the money for Go back, read, reread the pix again, now tell me what they want to use the money for 2 Likes

Restructure now! But those hyenas and hyenanas even the hyrines would not hear! 5 Likes

GogetterMD:



Go back, read, reread the pix again, now tell me what they want to use the money for

I have done that. My question is this, why do you wish to know what the money will be used for? Do you want to donate? I have done that. My question is this, why do you wish to know what the money will be used for? Do you want to donate? 15 Likes

nkwuocha:





I have done that. My question is this, why do you wish to know what the money will be used for? Do you want to donate? Now you're asking a more reasonable question Now you're asking a more reasonable question 1 Like

GogetterMD:



Now you're asking a more reasonable question



I was expecting an answer to my question. Do you wish to donate? I was expecting an answer to my question. Do you wish to donate? 5 Likes

Mynd44:

Wait, are they taking donations?





Do you now believe they were really invited to the white house?



Pained MOD can't hide his frustrations Do you now believe they were really invited to the white house?Pained MOD can't hide his frustrations 52 Likes 5 Shares

Mynd44:

Wait, are they taking donations?

From IPOB are illiterate youths that can never be guests in the white house to they want to scam people to honor the white house invitation.....



Afonjas are so unstable 14 Likes 1 Share

The comedians don land.

Mynd44:

Wait, are they taking donations? I donate money regularly when I attend IPOB meetings, Running the TV and Radio station costs a lot of money, do you see any politician bankroll IPOB? Where then will the finances for logistics and transport and other things come from if not our voluntary donations. Heck foolishness is another name for Nigerian. So why am I wasting time on fools. I donate money regularly when I attend IPOB meetings, Running the TV and Radio station costs a lot of money, do you see any politician bankroll IPOB? Where then will the finances for logistics and transport and other things come from if not our voluntary donations. Heck foolishness is another name for Nigerian. So why am I wasting time on fools. 26 Likes

Dis people won't kill someone oo

Wait Donation?? Well e no concern. Their life, their business. 1 Like

JESSSSSS MY CONE HEAD IS PAINING ME ODUDUWA OUR ANCESTOR AKA FALLING DEMON COM AND HELP ME OOOO 11 Likes