PDP crisis: What Sheriff told me he would do if Court affirms Makarfi as Chairman - Wike

dailypost.ng





The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has disclosed that sacked National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff will remain in the party irrespective of Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling.



Wike claimed that the former Borno State governor “called him last week,” to assure him that he will “respect whatever decision reached by the Supreme Court.”



The Rivers State governor made the disclosure while reacting to the Supreme Court ruling which affirmed Ahmed Makarfi as the leader of the party.



Wike declared that the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming Makarfi as PDP leader is a “victory for democracy” as the nation will now have a viable opposition.



In a statement sent to DAILY POST by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike urged Sheriff to keep to his word and work with other stakeholders in the interest of the party.



He noted that the PDP will emerge from the crisis stronger because all stakeholders will work hard to rebuild the party.



According to Wike, “This judgment shows that there will be opposition in Nigeria.



“I am very happy. Rivers people are very happy because we have no other party aside the PDP”.



“I urge them to keep their word. All of us will work together to re-position the party. The party will go back to the drawing board to move ahead.



“I don’t see any reason why Sheriff will not be a part of the party. He spoke to me last week that whatever the situation he will remain in the party”.



He urged the Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee to meet with all stakeholders to plan the time-table for the party’s national convention.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/12/pdp-crisis-sheriff-told-court-affirms-makarfi-chairman-wike/amp/

ok

After God power belongs to the people and PDP, watch how we reclaim power back come 2019





Atiku/ibori 2019





Cc: sarrki and madridguy and kyase take note 19 Likes





Grace oooooooo

Sheriff should go to the Apc where he belongs.

His "job well-done " contract is waiting for him. 30billion to rehabilitate the North east destroyed by Boko Haram set 4 Likes

Wiki

Now i can get my voters card ready for 2019

Joyful marriage

our enemies that said we will not make it in life will be alive to celebrate our together





wike, u see ur life

Great grandfather

our enemies that said we will not make it in life will be alive to celebrate our success together with us





wike, u see ur life

SHERIFF'S STAYING WILL ONLY RESULT TO MORE CONFUSION.HE SHOULD BE EXPELLED ASAP 2 Likes

PDP WILL BE STUPID TO STILL ALLOW SHERIFF REMAIN IN THE PARTY BUT AS THEY SAY THERE'S NO PERMANENT FRIEND/FOE IN POLITICS.

Why

Sheriff has no choice but to stay because his identity is stained already. no any serious party will take him serious again 2 Likes

Grace oooooooo





IBORI THE EX-CONVICT HABA U THINK SAY WE DONT FORGET

IBRAHIM SHEMA/PETER OBI 2019 ABEG 2 Likes

Grace

It is no longer Biafra or death? 3 Likes

He does not have anywhere to go afterall.

Alright. It is noted. I do hope everyone of them can now work together towards a common goal and see themselves as winners.