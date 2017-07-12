Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done (11275 Views)

Information reaching GhanaCelebrities.Com has it that, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is pregnant.





Sources close to the actress have confirmed that indeed Yvonne Nelson is carrying a baby and she had wanted to keep it low, just as Nadia Buari surprised us a few years ago.



“Yes, she’s pregnant,” one of the sources said.





Apparently, she even has had some sort of small marriage, with an unnamed gentleman, said to be the father of the baby she’s carrying a few weeks ago.



Interestingly, Yvonne Nelson who posts a lot on Instagram has not mentioned her pregnancy or given a hint.



Congrats to Yvonne Nelson–finally, someone knocked it straight in.

http://www.ghanacelebrities.com/2017/07/12/gc-exclusive-actress-yvonne-nelson-pregnant-finally-someone-knocked-straight/

Good for her

She is well overdue since. 1 Like

The dot paint on her chest tho. 2 Likes

see as her breast still stand up

inyanya n ice Prince no sabi squeeze n suck boobi 4 Likes

her Tip looks like locust bean

Who be the mumu wey OFF this one pant come fvck her pvssy 1 Like

Finally!!! Ghana borehole finally Produce water 8 Likes

OMG OMG 7 Likes

Nice one YN

Shakara don end ooo 1 Like





MY VERY OWN YVONNE NELSON



OP IF THIS NEWS NA LIE EEEEEH



YOU KNOW WHAT NEXT ALREADY



Good for her... Babymama

Line up after check the left bobisky

Baby mama loading... 1 Like

LesbianBoy:

Who be the mumu wey OFF this one pant come Hmmm Hmmm

Anoda baby mama?

Yvonne Why?

I can't wait to be pregnant o.

K 1 Like

So Mrs why i dont wear bra is pregnant 1 Like

Wawu what a beauty, I can't wait to get married and start having sex

Who come dn mistake leave sperm inside this one punny

Read

. Congrats in advance Baby mama loading. Congrats in advance

congrats to her

Finally Finally

dayleke:

Anoda baby mama?

Person no fit get belle in peace again.... too much amebo dis days.

Piiko:

Wawu what a beauty, I can't wait to get married and start having sex



Seriously dude?? that's your reason for wanting to get married? How old are you tho? Seriously dude?? that's your reason for wanting to get married?How old are you tho? 2 Likes

pretty lady