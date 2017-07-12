₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,737 members, 3,653,564 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 July 2017 at 08:05 PM

Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done (11275 Views)

Yvonne Nelson And John Dumelo Dressed As The Opposite Sex (picture) / Okon Lagos And Yvonne Nelson Picture Got Fans Talking / Yvonne Nelson Shows Off Sexy Figure In New Stunning Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by applehead100: 4:02pm
Information reaching GhanaCelebrities.Com has it that, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is pregnant.


Sources close to the actress have confirmed that indeed Yvonne Nelson is carrying a baby and she had wanted to keep it low, just as Nadia Buari surprised us a few years ago.

“Yes, she’s pregnant,” one of the sources said.


Apparently, she even has had some sort of small marriage, with an unnamed gentleman, said to be the father of the baby she’s carrying a few weeks ago.

Interestingly, Yvonne Nelson who posts a lot on Instagram has not mentioned her pregnancy or given a hint.

Congrats to Yvonne Nelson–finally, someone knocked it straight in.

http://www.ghanacelebrities.com/2017/07/12/gc-exclusive-actress-yvonne-nelson-pregnant-finally-someone-knocked-straight/

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by AkieWillis(m): 4:05pm
Good for her
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by odiereke(m): 4:15pm
She is well overdue since.

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by ItchingPreek(m): 4:16pm
The dot paint on her chest tho.

2 Likes

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Homeboiy(m): 4:28pm
see as her breast still stand up
inyanya n ice Prince no sabi squeeze n suck boobi

4 Likes

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by pizzylee(m): 4:45pm
her Tip looks like locust bean
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by LesbianBoy(m): 4:53pm
Who be the mumu wey OFF this one pant come fvck her pvssy

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Kamelot77(m): 5:07pm
Finally!!! Ghana borehole finally Produce water

8 Likes

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by obembet(m): 6:58pm
pizzylee:
her Tip looks like locust bean
Homeboiy:
see as her breast still stand up

inyanya n ice Prince no sabi squeeze n suck boobi
ItchingPreek:
The dot paint on her chest tho.

OMG

7 Likes

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by April4th(m): 6:58pm
Nice one YN
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by makaOGA(f): 6:58pm
Shakara don end ooo

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by iamnicer: 6:58pm
embarassed embarassed embarassed embarassed embarassed

MY VERY OWN YVONNE NELSON

OP IF THIS NEWS NA LIE EEEEEH

YOU KNOW WHAT NEXT ALREADY

embarassed embarassed embarassed embarassed embarassed

2 Likes

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by awa(m): 6:58pm
Good for her... Babymama
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by donkenny(m): 6:58pm
Line up after check the left bobisky

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Rolly83(m): 6:59pm
Baby mama loading... undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Deereemah(m): 6:59pm
LesbianBoy:
Who be the mumu wey OFF this one pant come
Hmmm

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by dayleke(m): 6:59pm
Anoda baby mama?
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Faithfulwrites: 6:59pm
Yvonne Why?
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Nma27(f): 6:59pm
I can't wait to be pregnant o.
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by obaival(m): 6:59pm
K

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by edochie12: 7:02pm
So Mrs why i dont wear bra is pregnant

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Piiko(m): 7:03pm
Wawu what a beauty, I can't wait to get married and start having sex kiss
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by oshe11(m): 7:04pm
Who come dn mistake leave sperm inside this one punny undecided
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Uceegal: 7:06pm
Read
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by zieassai(m): 7:07pm
Baby mama loading cheesy smiley. Congrats in advance
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Gossiplover: 7:08pm
congrats to her
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by superior494(m): 7:08pm
Finally Finally
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Uceegal: 7:08pm
dayleke:
Anoda baby mama?

Read the post well, please.

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by onosprince(m): 7:09pm
Person no fit get belle in peace again.... too much amebo dis days.
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Chiefly(m): 7:10pm
Piiko:
Wawu what a beauty, I can't wait to get married and start having sex kiss


Seriously dude?? that's your reason for wanting to get married? cry How old are you tho?

2 Likes

Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by MhizzAJ(f): 7:10pm
pretty lady
Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by leathalbeast: 7:10pm
Kamelot77:
Finally!!! Ghana borehole finally Produce water
your mother is the borehole! when are done naming all babymamas you have in nigeria boreholes then u can call her a borehole

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

(pic)can A Man Concentrate On The NEWS When This Female Newscaster Is Anchoring? / Sextape: Kemi Olunloyo Places Curses On Georgina Onuoha And Angela Okorie (Pic) / Pics-actress Danica Patrick Display Bulky Muscles To Film Super Bowl Commercial

Viewing this topic: Habdully97, citizenjuwon(m), Mentholated, tabithababy(f), Dyt(f), jieta, mute1, iWasNotHere(m), gsparks01(m), GentleYoung(m), agbonkamen(f), Perpetual459, kingfemi1(m), Legonviking, ishadfurnitures, ezeagu(m), heartdesir(f), yurmi002(m), ikukuhero, kittykollinxx(m), Benignasweety(f), JummyForReal, cheenway(f), opssontee, umar344(m), HolySteph, Teniolasmart(m), ChopBellefull(m), omotoyiwa(f), cescfabregas100(m), mhizRobb(f), Dosoq(f), Tatutu(f), dROC1, hemjaylee(m), Bec(f), vickysunmomi(f), shypo(m), lsoul, loodba, vickyuchy, sholamaami, trilobite, goldbim(f), resetboateng(m), adex15(m), lummysolutions(m), Chyhappy, kunlemania(m), obailala(m), lolostic, Boyooosa, fabiano09(m), alpacino2014(m) and 105 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.