|Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by applehead100: 4:02pm
Information reaching GhanaCelebrities.Com has it that, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is pregnant.
http://www.ghanacelebrities.com/2017/07/12/gc-exclusive-actress-yvonne-nelson-pregnant-finally-someone-knocked-straight/
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by AkieWillis(m): 4:05pm
Good for her
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by odiereke(m): 4:15pm
She is well overdue since.
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by ItchingPreek(m): 4:16pm
The dot paint on her chest tho.
2 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Homeboiy(m): 4:28pm
see as her breast still stand up
inyanya n ice Prince no sabi squeeze n suck boobi
4 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by pizzylee(m): 4:45pm
her Tip looks like locust bean
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by LesbianBoy(m): 4:53pm
Who be the mumu wey OFF this one pant come fvck her pvssy
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Kamelot77(m): 5:07pm
Finally!!! Ghana borehole finally Produce water
8 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by obembet(m): 6:58pm
pizzylee:
Homeboiy:
ItchingPreek:
OMG
7 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by April4th(m): 6:58pm
Nice one YN
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by makaOGA(f): 6:58pm
Shakara don end ooo
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by iamnicer: 6:58pm
MY VERY OWN YVONNE NELSON
OP IF THIS NEWS NA LIE EEEEEH
YOU KNOW WHAT NEXT ALREADY
2 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by awa(m): 6:58pm
Good for her... Babymama
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by donkenny(m): 6:58pm
Line up after check the left bobisky
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Rolly83(m): 6:59pm
Baby mama loading...
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Deereemah(m): 6:59pm
LesbianBoy:Hmmm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by dayleke(m): 6:59pm
Anoda baby mama?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Faithfulwrites: 6:59pm
Yvonne Why?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Nma27(f): 6:59pm
I can't wait to be pregnant o.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by obaival(m): 6:59pm
K
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by edochie12: 7:02pm
So Mrs why i dont wear bra is pregnant
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Piiko(m): 7:03pm
Wawu what a beauty, I can't wait to get married and start having sex
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by oshe11(m): 7:04pm
Who come dn mistake leave sperm inside this one punny
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Uceegal: 7:06pm
Read
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by zieassai(m): 7:07pm
Baby mama loading . Congrats in advance
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Gossiplover: 7:08pm
congrats to her
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by superior494(m): 7:08pm
Finally Finally
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Uceegal: 7:08pm
dayleke:
Read the post well, please.
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by onosprince(m): 7:09pm
Person no fit get belle in peace again.... too much amebo dis days.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by Chiefly(m): 7:10pm
Piiko:
Seriously dude?? that's your reason for wanting to get married? How old are you tho?
2 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by MhizzAJ(f): 7:10pm
pretty lady
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Is Pregnant! Small Marriage Already Done by leathalbeast: 7:10pm
Kamelot77:your mother is the borehole! when are done naming all babymamas you have in nigeria boreholes then u can call her a borehole
1 Like
