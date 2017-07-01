Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them (4569 Views)

Source: Kebbi State Governor Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu pictured driving of the 100 tractors and other agricultural equipment he bought for farmers in the stateSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/kebbi-state-governor-atiku-bagudu-buys.html 1 Like 1 Share

zoba88:

More more more

Good move





*





Meanwhile sarrki(below) mentioned that lagos is known for IGR but he forgot to mention

- flooding



- house collapsing



and other major disasters 9 Likes

Kebbi state is the only and most serious state facing Agriculture. Production of Lake Rice is a good testimony 21 Likes

God bless you plenty Bagudu



Operations feed the nation



Governors should also take a cue and do something within their immediate environment



Lagos known for IGR ,Kebbi known for Farming



Let's keep moving



Let's make the central less attractive



This is what I can call restructuring 8 Likes 2 Shares

g

Let's give unto caesar what belongs to caesar. Even Lake Rice is a testimony. Bagudu Thumb Up 5 Likes 1 Share

Great. I love what i just saw. Not people buying weelbarow and shovel. God bless kebbi state governor 5 Likes 1 Share

Wonderful!

Nice one!

This is kind of Government we want

That do something to motivate people to do farming

Not that Yeye man Ekiti

That's Junkets Up and Down for Un necessary things 3 Likes 1 Share

Up Up Jesus

Down Down Satan.

100 John Deere tractors, Wow!

1 John Deere utility tractor (2012 model) = $ 50,000

100 tractors = at least $ 5,000,000 + shipping

Man Hours saved per tractor: 6-8 hours /day

Productivity increase: 25-40 X.



This is what we want to see the governors doing!

God bless you Governor Bagudu.

Let us feed Nigeria! 19 Likes 2 Shares



Lol.... Good work. Keep it moving. Lol.... Good work. Keep it moving. 2 Likes 2 Shares

He went to aba to inspect and survey farming materials

Bagudu is the best Governor in Northern Nigeria.



Kebbi state is going to be one of the greatest Agriculture producer in Nigeria.



100 John Deere tractors. Thats impressive.



If an average tractor works 20 hectares daily, that means we are talking 2000 hectares of land daily. In 100 days, thats 200,000 hectares. If an average hectare produces 500,000 Naira in financial yields, that equates to 100 billion Naira added to Kebbi's GDP with this purchase!!



Thats the way to go. In a short while, Kebbi will not care ish about oil money. 5 Likes 1 Share





Yes not radio and wheelbarrow 3 Likes 1 Share

Investment in Agric is always a laudable effort. Well done Gov 4 Likes 1 Share

Nice move! 2 Likes 1 Share

come next farming season, you wont see even one. 3 Likes

shedy03:

come next farming season, you wont see even one.

Unfortunately, you're wrong.

It shows he is also a farmer. One of the Best of them potbellies 2 Likes 1 Share

Your agricultural drive is encouraging. This truly shows how connected you are to your people. You just delivered something you'll forever be remembered for. Ride on gov, we'll be around in no time to invest in your state. 2 Likes 1 Share

Whereas somewhere in SouthWest,Ekiti State precisely,the governor is using tractors to pack wastes.....you need to see wastes flying around anytime open trucks and tractors are used in conveying wastes to dump site ...

Wonderful!

Nice one!

This is kind of Government we want

That do something to motivate people to do farming

Not that Yeye man Ekiti

That's Junkets Up and Down for Un necessary things Fayose has nothing to offer Ekiti in terms of increasing state IGR, the only thing he's good at is

Junketing all over Nigeria and chasing buhari in his dream. He's not invested a kobo in Agriculture, you see him sacking commissioners on Friday and reinstating them on Monday... Just running state affairs like family business ... 1 Like

Did the governor or "government" buy them? 3 Likes

shedy03:

come next farming season, you wont see even one.

Bad belle, has your governor stopped exporting Ugwu and saint leave?

Wow.... That's a good one there... I think this man can come out as president.... Agriculture all the way... If it were to be some state governors, all they do is make noise on news paper.. E.g.. Fayose and yahaya bello...

Very good one from Bagudu.



Let's go back to land 2 Likes 1 Share

Yeah.. .#kebite# 1 Like 1 Share

nasiest:

Yeah.. .#kebite# Hia Hia

StakerLives:

Good move

Northerners are really making strides how many southern governors are doing this for the people who voted them in?

Kebii state has always been blessed with hard working governors among northern states..



This incumbent, I heard is working very hard for his people



And I can attest to one of their former governors, Adamu Aliero who governed during my sevice year in Kebbi state in 2001..



That state remains very peaceful, boko haram and killer Fulani herdsmen-free and tranquil.



I don't know how they do it there, but Kebbi state remains my most favorite northern state. 6 Likes 1 Share