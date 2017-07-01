₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by zoba88: 9:27pm On Jul 12
Kebbi State Governor Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu pictured driving of the 100 tractors and other agricultural equipment he bought for farmers in the state
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/kebbi-state-governor-atiku-bagudu-buys.html
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by zoba88: 9:28pm On Jul 12
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by zoba88: 9:28pm On Jul 12
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by StakerLives(m): 9:36pm On Jul 12
Good move
Meanwhile sarrki(below) mentioned that lagos is known for IGR but he forgot to mention
- flooding
- house collapsing
and other major disasters
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by adem30: 9:52pm On Jul 12
Kebbi state is the only and most serious state facing Agriculture. Production of Lake Rice is a good testimony
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by sarrki(m): 9:58pm On Jul 12
God bless you plenty Bagudu
Operations feed the nation
Governors should also take a cue and do something within their immediate environment
Lagos known for IGR ,Kebbi known for Farming
Let's keep moving
Let's make the central less attractive
This is what I can call restructuring
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by edoboy33(m): 10:14pm On Jul 12
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by Rollymax77(m): 10:23pm On Jul 12
Let's give unto caesar what belongs to caesar. Even Lake Rice is a testimony. Bagudu Thumb Up
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by nabiz(m): 10:24pm On Jul 12
Great. I love what i just saw. Not people buying weelbarow and shovel. God bless kebbi state governor
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by MAXIMAL123(m): 6:28am
Wonderful!
Nice one!
This is kind of Government we want
That do something to motivate people to do farming
Not that Yeye man Ekiti
That's Junkets Up and Down for Un necessary things
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by GQman: 6:46am
Up Up Jesus
Down Down Satan.
100 John Deere tractors, Wow!
1 John Deere utility tractor (2012 model) = $ 50,000
100 tractors = at least $ 5,000,000 + shipping
Man Hours saved per tractor: 6-8 hours /day
Productivity increase: 25-40 X.
This is what we want to see the governors doing!
God bless you Governor Bagudu.
Let us feed Nigeria!
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by OrestesDante: 6:49am
Lol.... Good work. Keep it moving.
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:51am
He went to aba to inspect and survey farming materials
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by PapaBrowne(m): 7:40am
Bagudu is the best Governor in Northern Nigeria.
Kebbi state is going to be one of the greatest Agriculture producer in Nigeria.
100 John Deere tractors. Thats impressive.
If an average tractor works 20 hectares daily, that means we are talking 2000 hectares of land daily. In 100 days, thats 200,000 hectares. If an average hectare produces 500,000 Naira in financial yields, that equates to 100 billion Naira added to Kebbi's GDP with this purchase!!
Thats the way to go. In a short while, Kebbi will not care ish about oil money.
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by Toashy: 10:07am
Yes not radio and wheelbarrow
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by stinggy(m): 10:07am
Investment in Agric is always a laudable effort. Well done Gov
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by TheWizkid: 10:08am
Nice move!
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by shedy03: 10:08am
come next farming season, you wont see even one.
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by MrMcJay(m): 10:09am
shedy03:
Unfortunately, you're wrong.
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by puregrace: 10:09am
It shows he is also a farmer. One of the Best of them potbellies
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by hoyze24(m): 10:10am
Your agricultural drive is encouraging. This truly shows how connected you are to your people. You just delivered something you'll forever be remembered for. Ride on gov, we'll be around in no time to invest in your state.
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by shakol91(m): 10:11am
Whereas somewhere in SouthWest,Ekiti State precisely,the governor is using tractors to pack wastes.....you need to see wastes flying around anytime open trucks and tractors are used in conveying wastes to dump site ...
MAXIMAL123:Fayose has nothing to offer Ekiti in terms of increasing state IGR, the only thing he's good at is
Junketing all over Nigeria and chasing buhari in his dream. He's not invested a kobo in Agriculture, you see him sacking commissioners on Friday and reinstating them on Monday... Just running state affairs like family business
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by KahlDrogo(m): 10:11am
Did the governor or "government" buy them?
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by adem30: 10:12am
shedy03:
Bad belle, has your governor stopped exporting Ugwu and saint leave?
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by Danty37(m): 10:12am
Wow.... That's a good one there... I think this man can come out as president.... Agriculture all the way... If it were to be some state governors, all they do is make noise on news paper.. E.g.. Fayose and yahaya bello...
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by LionDeLeo: 10:14am
Very good one from Bagudu.
Let's go back to land
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by nasiest(m): 10:15am
Yeah.. .#kebite#
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by sleemfesh: 10:16am
nasiest:Hia
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by baysol: 10:16am
StakerLives:
Northerners are really making strides how many southern governors are doing this for the people who voted them in?
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by ajepako(f): 10:16am
Kebii state has always been blessed with hard working governors among northern states..
This incumbent, I heard is working very hard for his people
And I can attest to one of their former governors, Adamu Aliero who governed during my sevice year in Kebbi state in 2001..
That state remains very peaceful, boko haram and killer Fulani herdsmen-free and tranquil.
I don't know how they do it there, but Kebbi state remains my most favorite northern state.
|Re: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Buys 100 Tractors For Farmers, Pictured Driving Them by dolphinife: 10:17am
Why is it that it's only the Northerners that are more agriculturally inclined.....
What of we in the south??
Are we so lazy that we have to depend on almost every agricultural produce from the north??
