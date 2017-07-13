₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Sharplakezy: 10:10pm On Jul 12
wizkid is among 169 people Mayweather is following on Instagram and he is not making noise about it. The guy is big.
5 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Consray(f): 10:17pm On Jul 12
Abeggg... Make pesin hear word
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Jostico: 10:19pm On Jul 12
So wizkid no follow am before e follow wizkid. Abi what do you mean
11 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Sharplakezy: 10:21pm On Jul 12
Jostico:I mean he is getting recognized globally.
7 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Sharplakezy: 10:22pm On Jul 12
Consray:Celebrate people so that you can be celebrated.
23 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Jostico: 10:23pm On Jul 12
Sharplakezy:
bc Mayweather follow am, e dey get recognition globally . if bill gate follow am nkor? na Waiten e mean
6 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by PenisCaP: 10:24pm On Jul 12
And so what?
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Hotshawarma(m): 10:24pm On Jul 12
So many haters on this thread
1 Like
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by ExpensiveG: 10:25pm On Jul 12
So.........
#runsoutofthread
1 Like
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by ExpensiveG: 10:26pm On Jul 12
So.........
#runsoutofthread
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Sharplakezy: 10:26pm On Jul 12
PenisCaP:see your mouth like and so what! I am sure if ordinary small doctor follows you, you would go to your village to celebrate it.
13 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Sharplakezy: 10:28pm On Jul 12
Jostico:a loser like you can't know how it feels to win.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by PenisCaP: 10:29pm On Jul 12
Sharplakezy:
Abeg joor.. make we hear word..
What matters it hussle and lay foundation for ur kids so they won't suffer.
Who celebration help...
if ur family celebrate u dats enuff.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by PenisCaP: 10:31pm On Jul 12
Sharplakezy:
Abeg shut up joor.. its peepz like u with inferiority that would go do thanksgiving in church dat SMALL DOCTOR followed them on insta.
Who told u dat small doctor is better than i.
12 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by GogetterMD(m): 10:31pm On Jul 12
Oh Gosh! Not again!
1 Like
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Consray(f): 10:33pm On Jul 12
Sharplakezy:i know....... the reason why you are just saying this, is because of Davido's reaction when C Ronaldo followed him
8 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by KnightK(m): 10:38pm On Jul 12
no point saying nathin...buh Baba Nla ain't no body's mate in Nigeria na
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Ever8054: 11:23pm On Jul 12
where is he following him to...?...to beat Davidoo ?..
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by desiigner(m): 2:44am
Ronaldo >>> Mayweather
5 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Kamelot77(m): 4:42am
cr7 is Greater than mayweather
8 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by nuelzy: 5:25am
ronaldo vs may-weather...oya likes and shares
lets know who is bigger
19 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by SamzackD(m): 6:31am
only insecure people sing their own praises
David go and sing no more
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by OKorowanta: 7:13am
If u have a stylish song like "Come Closer",even bees will follow you leaving their stinging tendencies at home.
3 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by skimmy005: 7:35am
dis is one of d reasons wizkid is betta dan davido, wizkid is more mature dan davido, if na davido pesin no hear world aqain, I remeba whn davido sign sony deal last year he even do party
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Jarizod: 8:01am
olamide wey even drop album for him name "Eyan Mayweather" no even get one like ..aye le oo ibosi oo
If na Egbon davido now..we for don dey see haircut with "M" or posts like "ore Mayweather"
8 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by lonelydora(m): 8:42am
Well, both of them are still kids. What of me, Donald Trump is following on twitter? Did I make noise?
2 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by bbbabes(f): 8:43am
He might not know.
.
Besides we all different personalities
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Horlartunes: 8:43am
The boy is baba nla 1
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Onyinye15(f): 8:43am
Make we hear word jor
2 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by BiafranYouths(m): 8:43am
Is Jesus following him?
3 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by EntMirror: 8:43am
Hmm.. I'm not a fan of wiskid.. But let's be frank for once.. The dude has gone far...
4 Likes
