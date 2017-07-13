₦airaland Forum

Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Sharplakezy: 10:10pm On Jul 12
wizkid is among 169 people Mayweather is following on Instagram and he is not making noise about it. The guy is big.

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Consray(f): 10:17pm On Jul 12
Abeggg... Make pesin hear word

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Jostico: 10:19pm On Jul 12
So wizkid no follow am before e follow wizkid. Abi what do you mean

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Sharplakezy: 10:21pm On Jul 12
Jostico:
So wizkid no follow am before e follow wizkid. Abi what do you mean
I mean he is getting recognized globally.

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Sharplakezy: 10:22pm On Jul 12
Consray:
Abeggg... Make pesin hear word
Celebrate people so that you can be celebrated.

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Jostico: 10:23pm On Jul 12
Sharplakezy:
I mean he is getting recognized globally.

bc Mayweather follow am, e dey get recognition globally . if bill gate follow am nkor? na Waiten e mean

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by PenisCaP: 10:24pm On Jul 12
And so what?
Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Hotshawarma(m): 10:24pm On Jul 12
So many haters on this thread grin

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by ExpensiveG: 10:25pm On Jul 12
So.........




#runsoutofthreadgrin

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by ExpensiveG: 10:26pm On Jul 12
So.........




#runsoutofthreadgrin
Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Sharplakezy: 10:26pm On Jul 12
PenisCaP:
And so what?
see your mouth like and so what! I am sure if ordinary small doctor follows you, you would go to your village to celebrate it.

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Sharplakezy: 10:28pm On Jul 12
Jostico:


bc Mayweather follow am, e dey get recognition globally . if bill gate follow am nkor? na Waiten e mean
a loser like you can't know how it feels to win.

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by PenisCaP: 10:29pm On Jul 12
Sharplakezy:
Celebrate people so that you can be celebrated.

Abeg joor.. make we hear word..

What matters it hussle and lay foundation for ur kids so they won't suffer.
Who celebration help...
if ur family celebrate u dats enuff.

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by PenisCaP: 10:31pm On Jul 12
Sharplakezy:
see your mouth like and so what! I am sure if ordinary small doctor follows you, you would go to your village to celebrate it.

Abeg shut up joor.. its peepz like u with inferiority that would go do thanksgiving in church dat SMALL DOCTOR followed them on insta.

Who told u dat small doctor is better than i. undecided

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by GogetterMD(m): 10:31pm On Jul 12
Oh Gosh! Not again!

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Consray(f): 10:33pm On Jul 12
Sharplakezy:
Celebrate people so that you can be celebrated.
i know....... the reason why you are just saying this, is because of Davido's reaction when C Ronaldo followed him

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by KnightK(m): 10:38pm On Jul 12
no point saying nathin...buh Baba Nla ain't no body's mate in Nigeria na
Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Ever8054: 11:23pm On Jul 12
where is he following him to...?...to beat Davidoo ?..

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by desiigner(m): 2:44am
Ronaldo >>> Mayweather

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Kamelot77(m): 4:42am
cr7 is Greater than mayweather

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by nuelzy: 5:25am
ronaldo vs may-weather...oya likes and shares

lets know who is bigger

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by SamzackD(m): 6:31am
shocked cool


only insecure people sing their own praises


David go and sing no more grin
Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by OKorowanta: 7:13am
If u have a stylish song like "Come Closer",even bees will follow you leaving their stinging tendencies at home.

3 Likes

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by skimmy005: 7:35am
dis is one of d reasons wizkid is betta dan davido, wizkid is more mature dan davido, if na davido pesin no hear world aqain, I remeba whn davido sign sony deal last year he even do party
Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Jarizod: 8:01am
olamide wey even drop album for him name "Eyan Mayweather" no even get one like ..aye le oo ibosi oo cry

If na Egbon davido now..we for don dey see haircut with "M" or posts like "ore Mayweather" wink

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by lonelydora(m): 8:42am
Well, both of them are still kids. What of me, Donald Trump is following on twitter? Did I make noise?

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by bbbabes(f): 8:43am
He might not know.
.
Besides we all different personalities
Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Horlartunes: 8:43am
The boy is baba nla 1
Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by Onyinye15(f): 8:43am
Make we hear word jor

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by BiafranYouths(m): 8:43am
Is Jesus following him? wink

Re: Mayweather Is Following Wizkid On Instagram & He's Not Making Noise About It by EntMirror: 8:43am
Hmm.. I'm not a fan of wiskid.. But let's be frank for once.. The dude has gone far...

