wizkid is among 169 people Mayweather is following on Instagram and he is not making noise about it. The guy is big. 5 Likes

Abeggg... Make pesin hear word 14 Likes 2 Shares

So wizkid no follow am before e follow wizkid. Abi what do you mean 11 Likes

I mean he is getting recognized globally.

Celebrate people so that you can be celebrated.

I mean he is getting recognized globally.

bc Mayweather follow am, e dey get recognition globally . if bill gate follow am nkor? na Waiten e mean

And so what?

So many haters on this thread 1 Like

#runsoutofthread 1 Like

#runsoutofthread

see your mouth like and so what! I am sure if ordinary small doctor follows you, you would go to your village to celebrate it.

a loser like you can't know how it feels to win.

Celebrate people so that you can be celebrated.

Abeg joor.. make we hear word..



What matters it hussle and lay foundation for ur kids so they won't suffer.

Who celebration help...

Abeg joor.. make we hear word..

What matters it hussle and lay foundation for ur kids so they won't suffer.

Who celebration help...

if ur family celebrate u dats enuff.

see your mouth like and so what! I am sure if ordinary small doctor follows you, you would go to your village to celebrate it.

Abeg shut up joor.. its peepz like u with inferiority that would go do thanksgiving in church dat SMALL DOCTOR followed them on insta.



Abeg shut up joor.. its peepz like u with inferiority that would go do thanksgiving in church dat SMALL DOCTOR followed them on insta.

Who told u dat small doctor is better than i.

Oh Gosh! Not again! 1 Like

i know....... the reason why you are just saying this, is because of Davido's reaction when C Ronaldo followed him

no point saying nathin...buh Baba Nla ain't no body's mate in Nigeria na

where is he following him to...?...to beat Davidoo ?.. 22 Likes 1 Share

Ronaldo >>> Mayweather 5 Likes

cr7 is Greater than mayweather 8 Likes

ronaldo vs may-weather...oya likes and shares



lets know who is bigger 19 Likes 5 Shares







only insecure people sing their own praises





only insecure people sing their own praises

David go and sing no more

If u have a stylish song like "Come Closer",even bees will follow you leaving their stinging tendencies at home. 3 Likes

dis is one of d reasons wizkid is betta dan davido, wizkid is more mature dan davido, if na davido pesin no hear world aqain, I remeba whn davido sign sony deal last year he even do party





If na Egbon davido now..we for don dey see haircut with "M" or posts like "ore Mayweather" olamide wey even drop album for him name "Eyan Mayweather" no even get one like ..aye le oo ibosi oo

Well, both of them are still kids. What of me, Donald Trump is following on twitter? Did I make noise? 2 Likes

He might not know.

Besides we all different personalities

The boy is baba nla 1

Make we hear word jor 2 Likes

Is Jesus following him? 3 Likes