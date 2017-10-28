₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by GistLivePro: 9:07pm On Oct 27
In the midst of The Drama and messy revelations between Dubai Big Boys, Hushpuppi, Classicbiggie and Mompha… Tonto Dikeh, has unfollowed her “zaddy”, Hush on Instagram, and the latter reciprocated.
It should be recalled that Tonto Dikeh and Hushpuppi been displaying some suspicious PDA on social media. Before then, there have been rumors making rounds that Tonto and Hushpuppi might be an item, and what’s happened of late, even fueled the rumor more.
Oh well, maybe because Mompha revealed to the world that Hushpuppi’s dad is a taxi driver, and his mum a bread seller, thus he doesn’t take care of his folks!
Oh well! What do we know?
Lalasticlala
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by donstan18(m): 9:10pm On Oct 27
I just checked my account balance now and it's not really encouraging so who am I to comment on Ballers conflict?
Tonto is now following Jesus so she can unfollow this forks! Tomorrow they'll settle inside private jet when I'm still struggling to subscribe my phone! Make una fight wella abeg.
51 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by emeijeh(m): 9:10pm On Oct 27
I'm sure it was because of Hush's father's Lagos taxi.
Straw don break camel back
20 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by Cuddlebugie(f): 9:11pm On Oct 27
Tonto Dikeh is a perfect example of what the Yorubas call 'owo epo'
She's only friendly or available when it's advantageous/ convenient to be so.
A good thing the raving puppy also unfollowed her. 1-1
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by Sharplakezy(m): 9:14pm On Oct 27
when she heard her father is a taxi driver
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by Rokia2(f): 9:16pm On Oct 27
Tonto is looking for a rich guy.
I think Phyno and Psquare had her in mind when they made financial woman.
11 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by chrisheph(f): 9:34pm On Oct 27
But these monitoring spirits sef , tiri gbosa for you
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by EliteBiz: 9:34pm On Oct 27
I will flog d mod dat will dare nd put this useless news on front page
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by Pray(m): 9:39pm On Oct 27
Does anyone knows any of Hushpuppi family member?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:45pm On Oct 27
Seun loves Tonto.
Lalasticlala is fond of HushPuppy lately.
This might get to the Frontpage
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by Khonvicted(m): 9:57pm On Oct 27
In Timaya's voice "when money no dey "
D olosho av run from the broke pretender
8 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by Queendoncom(f): 9:58pm On Oct 27
And this is news?? Waawu. I'm disappointed
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:58pm On Oct 27
How does this concern us
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by IMASTEX: 9:58pm On Oct 27
I hear
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by Kenvans82: 9:58pm On Oct 27
Bloggers una too do... See observation
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by lilcashking(m): 9:58pm On Oct 27
.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by Shakushaku1(m): 9:59pm On Oct 27
Anything Tonto is FP, pls dnt ask me why
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by RobinHez(m): 9:59pm On Oct 27
Thank God, now #1 will equal $1
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by elyte89: 9:59pm On Oct 27
Me sef unfollow iya rainbow on Instagram, y nairaland no carry d news
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by naijamafioso: 9:59pm On Oct 27
her problem
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by hollamanng(m): 9:59pm On Oct 27
She quickly unfollowed before story reach her side make hushpuppi no go say na "mompha that was how
You fvcked DICKINESS DIKE on your matrimonial bed
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by alexistaiwo: 10:00pm On Oct 27
Abeg who has groundnut oil here?
I want to fry stone
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by IMASTEX: 10:00pm On Oct 27
donstan18:I wonder how it became a news in the first place
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by ChangetheChange: 10:00pm On Oct 27
She has discovered hushpuppi who real name is ABASS RAMONI, is a fake broke ass guy living fake life on Instagram while his mother is selling and hawkng bread all over the streets of Bariga and his father is driving kabu kabu all over lagos
Hushpuppii has got beef with several popular yahoo boys like invesstor bj, Classic Baggie and several other guys in malaysia and Lagos , I fear for his life
When the time is right, dem no dey telli person
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by numerouno01(m): 10:01pm On Oct 27
awon bloggers
how them take discover say them don unfollow themselves nw nw
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by NaijaMutant(f): 10:01pm On Oct 27
ok
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by sehin79(m): 10:04pm On Oct 27
trust 9ja bloggers dem no carry last.
tonto dont leave your friend hush now, the gye go try rise again now
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by sidieladaniel: 10:04pm On Oct 27
wetin consign me,every aboki man to his own kettle
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by Titto93(m): 10:05pm On Oct 27
Tonto dike is gradually show the world her intolerance, among other vices she possesses.
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by AuroraB(f): 10:05pm On Oct 27
Ghost mode
Myths have been busted
After Churchill, make she come gree for another 'I wanna wanna wanna go, I wanna wanna wanna come' omo, no time
Bia, Tonto, a motivational speaker....
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by Premiumwriter: 10:06pm On Oct 27
Even to unfollow someone cannot unfold in peace again any I no blame all these monitoring spirits
Buhari take the blame as usual
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Unfollows Hushpuppi On Instagram, He Unfollows Her Back by lenghtinny(m): 10:09pm On Oct 27
Bloggers wan rope Tonto inside matter wey no concern her ..
It's all good for the traffic..
1 Like
