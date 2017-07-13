₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,839,310 members, 3,655,444 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 July 2017 at 03:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) (3998 Views)
Mancity Camon CX Limited Edition Rumored Specs And Spy Images / The Actual Difference(s) Between The Camon C9 And Camon C7 [photos] / Live Pictures From The Camon C9 Launch In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by Jaculze(m): 12:13pm
It's going down live at the Renaissance hotel for the Camon CX Limited Edition launch. The camera is mad with 16MP front and back dual flash, 4gb ram, 64 GB rom and a 3200mAh battery.
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by Jaculze(m): 12:16pm
More pictures
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by Behankey(m): 12:19pm
Where are the pictures? And what makes this different from the regular CX �
5 Likes
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by Behankey(m): 12:23pm
StephDamielola:Okay, so because a phone is running on mediatek, it's a low spec? Performance wise, they can compete with Snapdragon only flaw is the heat it delivers and even the snapdragon 801 does too.
1 Like
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by Jaculze(m): 12:25pm
More
cc;
Seun
Dragnet
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Obinoscopy
Ishilove
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by Behankey(m): 12:26pm
StephDamielola:Okay, so because a phone is running on mediatek, it's a low spec? Performance wise, they can compete with Snapdragon. Only flaw recorded so far is the mild heat it delivers and even the snapdragon 801 heats too. For example , you can try compare the Mediatek Helio X10 and Snapdragon 810
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by Jaculze(m): 12:27pm
StephDamielola:What phone do you use?
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by Yseone(m): 12:51pm
How much is this limited edition?
Meanwhile my 13days old CX for sale, I want to upgrade to the ltd edition.
Highest bidder has it
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by AhluSunnah(m): 12:51pm
STUPID BATTERY LIFE XW
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by henry007(m): 1:02pm
Sneak peek of the Camon CX Manchester City Limited
Edition with 64GB Storage space and 4GB RAM
Lalasticlala
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dELREDIYRW4
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by missslimzy(f): 1:44pm
CITY unlimited? Wow.
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by Ennyholar(m): 1:56pm
Lovely
64GB that's massive
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by omoalajah(m): 1:57pm
This one is for the ballers
Behankey:
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by datyorubaboy: 2:01pm
Very big
Ennyholar:
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by Benjom(m): 2:10pm
Until I lay my hands on it, don't tell me anything otherwise.
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by sod09(m): 2:17pm
will i make manchester city squad list if i get it
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by cristianisraeli: 2:47pm
chinko things..lol
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by chimah3(m): 2:47pm
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by GogetterMD(m): 2:48pm
Behankey:When Snapdragon don reash 835 already?
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by TaiKuun(m): 2:49pm
Still enjoying my HTC one xl since 2013
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by celestialAgent(m): 2:49pm
Dafvck am I doing on a Tecno thread
Split on thread!
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by wesleysev95(m): 2:50pm
By the way, what's the relationship between Camon and Manchester city
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by Tiny23(f): 2:50pm
Wawu!
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by ExInferis(m): 2:53pm
Jaculze:
Why do you people call internal storage "rom"?
Rom means READ ONLY MEMORY; but you can read and WRITE to internal storage.
Rom is where the firmware resides.
Even that is a misnomer since ROMs are erasable and flashable, meaning it can be overwritten with new firmware.
3 Likes
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by okonja(m): 2:55pm
So, no any Football Player{Even if its just Iheanacho} or any delegate from ManCity present abi but you want us to believe it's official phone for Man City FC.....What a waste of money from Tecno
2 Likes
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 3:00pm
The phone has good specifications just that the battery capacity is a bit low. At least 4000mAh would have made a lot of sense
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 3:00pm
WHEN I SEE SOMEONE BUYING A GLO SIM, FOR BROWSING
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by puregrace: 3:01pm
When will all this computer science and technology graduates gather to manufacture just one single, reliable torchlight phone in Nigeria. They are even the first to buy and do reviews and call themselves tech-savvy
|Re: Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 3:02pm
Please how much is this Camon CX?
BBM Android official Version Download(updated and latest version) / You Will Be Missing Out Important Messages On Your MTN Line Until You Do This / Is MTN Simple Server Blocked??
Viewing this topic: Sisei, futureroyal(m), Godswillnwaoma(m), Darrels, ProfOrlando, golpen(m), unalaoted, BigBelleControl(m), bumheit(m), seanfer, Abfinest007(m), cloudview(m), snowytee(m), henry007(m), softtouch2(m), Ekoimighty(m), EugeneGee4(m), wisepluto(m), newlander, rayvelez, Kk4(m), emasco7(m), domejike(m), kennybab, dacovajnr, shobroy10(m), xavier0327(f), BMZK, itsloba, luckyogor, omonla10(m), allhavesinned, fixedhollies(m) and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13