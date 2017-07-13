Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Camon CX Limited Edition Launch (Photos) (3998 Views)

Mancity Camon CX Limited Edition Rumored Specs And Spy Images / The Actual Difference(s) Between The Camon C9 And Camon C7 [photos] / Live Pictures From The Camon C9 Launch In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

It's going down live at the Renaissance hotel for the Camon CX Limited Edition launch. The camera is mad with 16MP front and back dual flash, 4gb ram, 64 GB rom and a 3200mAh battery.

More pictures

Where are the pictures? And what makes this different from the regular CX � 5 Likes

StephDamielola:





LAUNCHING ANOTHER LOW SPEC PHONE.... HUH?



I WONT BE SURPRISED TO SEE IT RUNNING ON A MEDIATEK PROCESSOR Okay, so because a phone is running on mediatek, it's a low spec? Performance wise, they can compete with Snapdragon only flaw is the heat it delivers and even the snapdragon 801 does too. Okay, so because a phone is running on mediatek, it's a low spec? Performance wise, they can compete with Snapdragon only flaw is the heat it delivers and even the snapdragon 801 does too. 1 Like

More

cc;

Seun

Dragnet

Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Obinoscopy

Ishilove

StephDamielola:





LAUNCHING ANOTHER LOW SPEC PHONE.... HUH?



I WONT BE SURPRISED TO SEE IT RUNNING ON A MEDIATEK PROCESSOR Okay, so because a phone is running on mediatek, it's a low spec? Performance wise, they can compete with Snapdragon. Only flaw recorded so far is the mild heat it delivers and even the snapdragon 801 heats too. For example , you can try compare the Mediatek Helio X10 and Snapdragon 810 Okay, so because a phone is running on mediatek, it's a low spec? Performance wise, they can compete with Snapdragon. Only flaw recorded so far is the mild heat it delivers and even the snapdragon 801 heats too. For example , you can try compare the Mediatek Helio X10 and Snapdragon 810

StephDamielola:





LAUNCHING ANOTHER LOW SPEC PHONE.... HUH?



I WONT BE SURPRISED TO SEE IT RUNNING ON A MEDIATEK PROCESSOR What phone do you use? What phone do you use?

How much is this limited edition?

Meanwhile my 13days old CX for sale, I want to upgrade to the ltd edition.

Highest bidder has it

STUPID BATTERY LIFE XW



Edition with 64GB Storage space and 4GB RAM

Lalasticlala







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dELREDIYRW4 Sneak peek of the Camon CX Manchester City LimitedEdition with 64GB Storage space and 4GB RAMLalasticlala

CITY unlimited? Wow.

Lovely

64GB that's massive

Behankey:

Where are the pictures? And what makes this different from the regular CX � This one is for the ballers

Ennyholar:

Lovely

64GB that's massive Very big

Until I lay my hands on it, don't tell me anything otherwise.

will i make manchester city squad list if i get it

chinko things..lol

Behankey:

Okay, so because a phone is running on mediatek, it's a low spec? Performance wise, they can compete with Snapdragon only flaw is the heat it delivers and even the snapdragon 801 does too. When Snapdragon don reash 835 already? When Snapdragon don reash 835 already?

Still enjoying my HTC one xl since 2013





Split on thread! Dafvck am I doing on a Tecno threadSplit on thread!

By the way, what's the relationship between Camon and Manchester city 1 Like 1 Share

Wawu!

Jaculze:

It's going down live at the Renaissance hotel for the Camon CX Limited Edition launch. The camera is mad with 16MP front and back dual flash, 4gb ram, 64 GB rom and a 3200mAh battery.

Why do you people call internal storage "rom"?



Rom means READ ONLY MEMORY; but you can read and WRITE to internal storage.



Rom is where the firmware resides.



Even that is a misnomer since ROMs are erasable and flashable, meaning it can be overwritten with new firmware. Why do you people call internal storage "rom"?Rom means READ ONLY MEMORY; but you can read and WRITE to internal storage.Rom is where the firmware resides.Even that is a misnomer since ROMs are erasable and flashable, meaning it can be overwritten with new firmware. 3 Likes

So, no any Football Player{Even if its just Iheanacho} or any delegate from ManCity present abi but you want us to believe it's official phone for Man City FC.....What a waste of money from Tecno 2 Likes

The phone has good specifications just that the battery capacity is a bit low. At least 4000mAh would have made a lot of sense

WHEN I SEE SOMEONE BUYING A GLO SIM, FOR BROWSING

When will all this computer science and technology graduates gather to manufacture just one single, reliable torchlight phone in Nigeria. They are even the first to buy and do reviews and call themselves tech-savvy