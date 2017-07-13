₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by npowerng: 3:23pm
WARNING
If you are already employed elsewhere and you still earn the N-Power stipend, you will be caught and prosecuted.
If you are employed and apply for N-Power as a second source of income, you will be caught.
N-Power is ONLY for the unemployed.
Your actions are greedy and will displace someone who needs the lifeline.
Do the right thing.
If you will like to exit the N-Power programme now before you are caught, post your comment in the comment section below.
#NPowerNG
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by Boujurz(m): 3:29pm
Story for the gods.... our politicians is our inspiration...
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by Xxpress(m): 3:30pm
Go and start prosecuting the corrupt politicians. If those past and present politicians aren't corrupt, there wouldn't be need for Npower at the first instance.
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by ginstinct(m): 3:36pm
If you are currently employed and you apply, you have deprived someone of getting something doing... let's make Nigeria a better place.
Honesty pays!!!
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by monimekaz(m): 3:37pm
@npowerng ...Tell us wetin Buhari dey do for London . Abeg we miss our President
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by Samusu(m): 3:58pm
them plenty o
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by Blazinraj01(f): 4:42pm
The first two comments shows that the future of the nation is bleak. We are quick to criticize politicians but we the people ain't any better.
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by Dharniel(m): 4:48pm
I know a couple of guys who presently manage in a private secondary school and they also applied for Npower because their present pay is far below minimum wage.
They selected the checkbox "Unemployed" so as to increase their chances of being selected. But their intention is to resign if chosen by Npower.
I hope that is justifiable?
npowerng
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by enomakos(m): 6:07pm
Boujurz:is this the type of youth we are shouting up and down to takeover? you people will do worse
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by enomakos(m): 6:08pm
Xxpress:change began with you
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by enomakos(m): 6:09pm
ginstinct:seconded
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by Chuvin22(m): 6:09pm
Okay..
What about people who owns small business.. And are using the stipends to expand their business.
They still go to their ppa everyday though.
Is that justifiable?
Because after this two years programme man nor go chop sand or use grass take care of his family..
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by enomakos(m): 6:10pm
Blazinraj01:I agreed with you dear
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by NwaAmaikpe: 7:34pm
NPower should go and catch and prosecute Buhari who is receiving salaries despite being a ghost worker.
I advise everyone to register on NPower and eat the government's money.
It is the national cake.
Corruption is our thing; don't be leftout
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by bbbabes(f): 7:35pm
That's just why this country's progress is limited
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by moses93(m): 7:35pm
make person hear word for this una N-power abegi.
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by superior1: 7:36pm
Some will see the Npower as a national cake. Like politician, like citizens
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by jashar(f): 7:36pm
Some people gats no shame sha...
Why would you apply for N-Power when you're employed? Even if you're under employed, it's no excuse.
See why people don't go far in life? They think they are playing smart.
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by babapressy(m): 7:36pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by Toladipupo995: 7:37pm
na waa oo
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by cowleg(m): 7:37pm
Npower please give me job, I applied nhealth nothing yet
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by epospiky(m): 7:37pm
How are they going to discover that?
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by kaycyor: 7:37pm
Too much story no good for the ear. Give us the job first and forget how we get to spend the stipend
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by celestialAgent(m): 7:37pm
I hardly advise greedy people but please if you have a government job or you work with a reputable company where you are being paid directly to your bank account, relinquish Npower or you will soon regret it.
It might interest you to know that a quick check on your BVN for transaction logs or fingerprint match can burst your game within a few min leaving you with no job at all at the end.
A word is enough for the wise.
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by Hydrolysis(m): 7:38pm
.
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by HayZee06(m): 7:39pm
Boujurz:Kikikiki
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by thinkdip(m): 7:40pm
Lol I love that firs coment
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by Koolking(m): 7:40pm
Boujurz:
Supposed despicable people are your inspiration? I have given up on Nigerians.
I thought there was some decency left in some youths.
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by McLove(m): 7:40pm
nairalanders got no chill..
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by fatiaforreal: 7:41pm
Blazinraj01:They're IPOB YOUTHS! Misguided youths.
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by godquality: 7:43pm
Blazinraj01:my thought exactly. They prefer to deny someone with a genuine need just because the politicians are thieves.
Re: Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power by ibkgab001: 7:44pm
I don't know what actually happened to
"Defend her unity " @ the_nationalpledge
Lafarge.nigeria.erecruit.co.za Job Instrumentation / Free Dragnet Past Questions And Explained Solutions / Vacancy @ The International Committee Of The Red Cross (icrc)-dec.2013
