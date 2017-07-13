Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Warning To All Employed People Applying For N-Power (10260 Views)

WARNING

If you are already employed elsewhere and you still earn the N-Power stipend, you will be caught and prosecuted.

If you are employed and apply for N-Power as a second source of income, you will be caught.

N-Power is ONLY for the unemployed.

Your actions are greedy and will displace someone who needs the lifeline.

Do the right thing.

If you will like to exit the N-Power programme now before you are caught, post your comment in the comment section below.

our politicians is our inspiration... Story for the gods....our politicians is our inspiration... 75 Likes 1 Share

Go and start prosecuting the corrupt politicians. If those past and present politicians aren't corrupt, there wouldn't be need for Npower at the first instance. 28 Likes 2 Shares

If you are currently employed and you apply, you have deprived someone of getting something doing... let's make Nigeria a better place.



Honesty pays!!! 31 Likes 4 Shares

@npowerng ...Tell us wetin Buhari dey do for London . Abeg we miss our President 8 Likes

them plenty o

The first two comments shows that the future of the nation is bleak. We are quick to criticize politicians but we the people ain't any better. 36 Likes 1 Share

I know a couple of guys who presently manage in a private secondary school and they also applied for Npower because their present pay is far below minimum wage.

They selected the checkbox "Unemployed" so as to increase their chances of being selected. But their intention is to resign if chosen by Npower.

I hope that is justifiable?

npowerng 9 Likes

Okay..

What about people who owns small business.. And are using the stipends to expand their business.

They still go to their ppa everyday though.

Is that justifiable?



Because after this two years programme man nor go chop sand or use grass take care of his family..

NPower should go and catch and prosecute Buhari who is receiving salaries despite being a ghost worker.







I advise everyone to register on NPower and eat the government's money.

It is the national cake.

Corruption is our thing; don't be leftout NPower should go and catch and prosecute Buhari who is receiving salaries despite being a ghost worker.I advise everyone to register on NPower and eat the government's money.It is the national cake.Corruption is our thing; don't be leftout 9 Likes 4 Shares

That's just why this country's progress is limited 1 Like

make person hear word for this una N-power abegi. 3 Likes

Some will see the Npower as a national cake. Like politician, like citizens





Why would you apply for N-Power when you're employed? Even if you're under employed, it's no excuse.



See why people don't go far in life? They think they are playing smart. Some people gats no shame sha...Why would you apply for N-Power when you're employed? Even if you're under employed, it's no excuse.See why people don't go far in life? They think they are playing smart. 1 Like

Hmmmmm

na waa oo

Npower please give me job, I applied nhealth nothing yet

How are they going to discover that?

Too much story no good for the ear. Give us the job first and forget how we get to spend the stipend

I hardly advise greedy people but please if you have a government job or you work with a reputable company where you are being paid directly to your bank account, relinquish Npower or you will soon regret it.



It might interest you to know that a quick check on your BVN for transaction logs or fingerprint match can burst your game within a few min leaving you with no job at all at the end.



A word is enough for the wise. 4 Likes

.

Lol I love that firs coment 2 Likes

Supposed despicable people are your inspiration? I have given up on Nigerians.



I thought there was some decency left in some youths. Supposed despicable people are your inspiration? I have given up on Nigerians.I thought there was some decency left in some youths. 1 Like

nairalanders got no chill..

The first two comments shows that the future of the nation is bleak. We are quick to criticize politicians but we the people ain't any better. They're IPOB YOUTHS! Misguided youths. They're IPOB YOUTHS! Misguided youths.

The first two comments shows that the future of the nation is bleak. We are quick to criticize politicians but we the people ain't any better. my thought exactly. They prefer to deny someone with a genuine need just because the politicians are thieves. my thought exactly. They prefer to deny someone with a genuine need just because the politicians are thieves.