The Revenge

Maychang



Tadi's forefather had been caused by his creator many years ago after playing a huge deceitful role in the Life of the first earthly woman. He had lost his fore and hind limbs, so he had to crawl on his belly all his days.



Tadi was not left out, he was born without limbs too. He had heard the story of how his maker had made them suffer and he would eventually tell his children this same story. For this reason, Tadi had vowed to take revenge on humans. Infact any human that comes to disturb him in his niche, he would strike. He would follow such person anywhere no matter the distance.



It was because of this same beings he could not do as he would like. He had seen how the cheetah run so fast, monkeys climb trees, birds fly. All he had was a long slimy body. Tadi was grateful that the creator had given him poisonous fangs. Oh yes! He would use those gifts and show no mercy.



Hassan and his friends were full of trouble. The villagers always complained about their reckless lifestyle. Hassan was a hunter but a troublesome one. He would

aim at animals he had no desire to sell or use as meat. He loved to see them in pains.



He had heard of how a particular type of snake always struck back at its target. The snake would crawl several kilometres to take its revenge. Hassan and his friends planned how they would catch fun by troubling this particular snake knowing fully well it would hunt them. But, they had a perfect plan or so they thought.



The day finally came, Hassan and his friends were out in search of the snake. They found it lying peacefully behind a tree. They did not plan to kill it, they would only shoot the arrow around at its neck and run away. The snake would bleed but not enough to to kill it immediately. Infact, it would still have strenght to crawl a long distance and attack its target.



Tadi laid down in deep thoughts. His mind reminisced on the last person he attacked. He had no regrets killing him. It was a long distance but he ensured his journey was not in vain. As people passed by, he heard them severally discussing how one day, he would be killed as he had made them lose many youths in the village. Tadi laughed whenever he heard this filthy beings gossiped. How could he, "Tadi the snake" be killed? He would rather commit suicide.



"Oh No! who shot me with an arrow" Tadi had lost balance but had seen Hassan with the bow and two of his friends laughing while they ran away.

Tadi felt a little dizzy but that did not stop him from moving. Slowly, he moved in pains with the arrow still at his neck tagging along the path.



Hassan had gotten home long before his friends Umar and Sadiq. He stayed inside his room in fear looking out for the snake. The snake never knew his address before now. Today it would know it. He did not know the mystery behind this Creature's abilty, maybe the Snake's got super powers he thought.



Hassan lived in a small hut made of mud and thatched leaves used as roof. A place his parents once lived before they died He sighted his friends coming towards him. They hopped on his bamboo bed. All three friends shivering.



"Hassan, haba mana! why did you leave us like that, have you forgotten the plan" that was Umar.

Although, Hassan was the snake's target but it could come for the three of them as well even if they stayed apart. sadiq and umar had planned to stay with hassan so they could all kill the snake together once it arrived. There were no holes in the walls of the house so the only option was to come through the door. Umar had mentioned the roof but hassan mocked him and reminded him about the arrow at its neck. There was no way it would climb up. All these were thoughts that went through their minds. For every possible outcome, they had solutions to counter its possibility. Hassan knew in his heart that the snake could come through the roof but they had planned to keep vigil for as long as they can. They would never be taken by surprise.









Tadi crawled on, so many thoughts on his mind. He would attack with his Last breath. This could just be his last day. Oh! What a shame Tadi? he thought to himself. How could he let a human end him this way.



On his way, he saw two other snakes close to river side from a distsnce cuddling and having a fun. Tadi remembered his one time girlfriend Taraji, she had left him for another. She could not cope with his quest for vegeance. She would say to him "Tadi , the past is gone, You need to focus on other things. Its not our fault we were born this way...Vegeance is our makers". He would tell her how she doesnt understand. How his dreams have been cut short. Oh! Taraji. He wished he could see her again.



"Is that not Tadi?" asked Pira one of the snakes Tadi had long sighted. " Let him alone Pira, its no use. He would not accept to be helped even with the arrow stuck at his neck. How do we even help him without limbs. I wouldnt want to be pierced by that arrow, i can see how sharp it looks from here".



He continued, I just dont like that guy, so full of revenge. Pira interrupted her boyfriend, Im just glad our maker made us in different species. All we do is hunt for food, eat and sleep as long as we like.

You remember that time you slept for almost a month?

Karad answered "Oh yea! After giving it to me real hard that night. I saw the real snake in you Pira..You made me so high that i had to sleep a whole month".

What would my Life be without you my Love?



They laughed at old memories and continued to play.



Meanwhile hassan and his friends talked at length planning strategic positions on how to attack the snake. They talked for so long and Jumping at any slight movement. Umar had played a prank on them screaming that he had seen the snake while Hassan and Sadiq ran to act the roles they ought to play when the time was right. Umar had done this three times and laughed at them. He never knew Hassan could be so frightened. He knew his friend for many years. Nothing scared him but this time He could see the fear in his eyes.



Tadi watched Hassan and his friends closely from where he was hiding at the top of the roof which he managed to crawl on. It was a tough journey, as he had to move sideways to get to the top. He knew every Cranny of the village. He had once wondered how he locates his attackers' home, maybe it was the strong zeal for revenge.



He was still in pains but he could hold on a little longer. He was glad he did not go through the door, they would happily attack him. Even if he was going to die soon, he must achieve his aim. Tadi could not stand the mockery made by the terrible Humans. So he looked away . Tadi waited, it was a long wait but It was worth it. Hassan and his friends who had waited till close morning hours seeing no sign of the snake, dozed off.





"The hour had come. It was time. The Long wait was over. Hassan would pay for his sins. Yes! He would pay. How could he have troubled me when i had done nothing wrong". Tadi was filled with so much anger. He would use all he had, His Saliva, fangs, head, every part of him to fight him. His only fear was the Arrow that followed him everywhere. Would his Plan work? Even if it didnt, He had a second plan. One must work.



He penetrated the roof with his head but got stuck. The arrow that hung on its neck prevented him from moving further. He saw its target but could not attack. He tried hard to get down but couldnt. He saw his target covered up in a funny way.

So he opened his fangs and dripped much saliva on him. Well, the Saliva was enough to kill him, it had poison in it. Tadi felt fufilled. The deed was done, but he had to join his ancestors as he choked so much and gave up.



Hassan fairly opened his eyes when he saw a stange creature suspended in the air close to the roof. He quickly realised that he had slept off when he ought to have been at alert for the Snake. It dawned on him that he would have been killed. He looked at his friends snoring deeply. There was no need to wake them up. Their Plan had worked. He had remembered that when they felt sleepy, they had covered themselves with Animal Skin. Hassan was covered up in most body areas than his friends because he was the target.



A smile swept across his Face, he had escaped and was a free man. Would this stop him from causing more troubles? He wasnt sure. He Laid down again to sleep.



THE END